Freitag, 05.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
WKN: A2AJ7T | ISIN: NL0011821392 | Ticker-Symbol: G14
Tradegate
04.09.25 | 20:23
22,440 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AMX
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.09.2025
Signify announces change in Board of Management

Press Release

September 5, 2025

Signify announces change in Board of Management

  • Harsh Chitale, member of the Board of Management and CEO of Signify's Professional Business, to leave the company on December 31, 2025

Eindhoven, The Netherlands -Signify(Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that Harsh Chitale, currently member of the Board of Management and CEO of Signify's Professional Business, has decided to pursue an opportunity outside of Signify. Harsh will remain in his current role until the end of the calendar year.

"On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Harsh for his important contributions to Signify, advancing our leadership in energy efficient, intelligent lighting products, systems and services for professional customers. We wish him every success in his new endeavors," said Gerard van de Aast, Chair of the Supervisory Board at Signify.

"It has been an honor to play my part developing Signify's business and industry leadership over the past ten years. I'm deeply proud of the progress we have driven to make Signify and the lighting industry smarter, more connected and more sustainable. I wish the company and my colleagues continued success in the years ahead," said Harsh Chitale, CEO Professional Business, Signify.

From January 1, 2026, the Board of Management will comprise of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), As Tempelman and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Zeljko Kosanovic.


--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Signify Global Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@signify.com

Signify Global Communications
E-mail: communications@signify.com

About Signify
Signifyand hold the EcoVadisPlatinum rating, placing in the top one percentof companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on LinkedIn, Instagramand X. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relationspage.

Signify global brands include Signify, Interact, Philips, Philips Hue, WiZ, Dynalite, Color Kineticsand Telensa. Signify technology brands include myCreation, BrightSites, NatureConnect, Trulifi.

Market Abuse Regulation
This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachments

  • Harsh Chitale (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f8f6feeb-b870-4e64-922a-970d8c286470)
  • 20250309_Signify_announces_change_in_board_of_management (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5d171c55-49f9-4b54-ae9e-f01966f8c8fe)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
