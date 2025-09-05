Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE UK VERSION OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO 596/2014 WHICH IS PART OF ENGLISH LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. ON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO) announces that it has received notices to exercise warrants over 67,371 new ordinary shares in the Company (the "Warrant Shares").

The Warrant Shares are being issued pursuant to the exercise of warrants granted and announced on 11 March 2025. Subscription monies of £235,799 have been received by the Company in respect of the exercise.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application will be made for the Warrant Shares, which will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company, to be admitted to the FCA official list and to trading on the equity shares (transition) category of the Official List maintained by the FCA and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the LSE, which is expected to occur on or around 8.00 a.m. on 10 September 2025 ("Admission").

Upon Admission (and including the 250,000 new ordinary shares being issued as announced on 3 September 2025), the total number of issued shares and the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 5,361,267.

The above figure of 5,361,267 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company will keep the market informed of future developments as trials proceed.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

Peterhouse Capital Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City .

The Company is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as platform technologies that it uses as engines for novel product development.

