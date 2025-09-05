DJ Ørsted adjusts full-year EBITDA guidance for 2025

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Ørsted adjusts full-year EBITDA guidance for 2025 05-Sep-2025 / 07:40 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5.9.2025 07:40:21 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Inside information Following lower-than-normal offshore wind speeds during July and August, Ørsted has adjusted its full-year 2025 EBITDA guidance excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees of DKK 24 billion to DKK 27 billion, compared to its previous guidance of DKK 25 billion to DKK 28 billion. Gross investments guidance for the full-year 2025 of DKK 50 billion to DKK 54 billion is reiterated. The primary driver for the adjustment to the EBITDA guidance is the impact from the lower-than-normal offshore wind speeds across the offshore portfolio, which has had an adverse EBITDA impact of approximately DKK 1.2 billion relative to normalised wind speeds during 2025. A delay of the Greater Changhua 2b construction project will also adversely impact EBITDA in 2025 by approximately DKK 0.3 billion. The above is not expected to impact Ørsted's medium-term targets. Global Media Relations Tom Christiansen +45 99 55 95 52 tomlc@orsted.com Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 90 95 IR@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,200 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's revenue was DKK 71.0 billion (EUR 9.5 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. Attachments . Orsted CA no. 17 2025.pdf News Source: Ørsted A/S =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060094928 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: Orsted Sequence No.: 400883 EQS News ID: 2193424 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

