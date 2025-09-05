Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
05.09.25 | 10:30
27,050 Euro
+0,37 % +0,100
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,94027,01010:30
26,93027,01010:30
Dow Jones News
05.09.2025 08:15 Uhr
214 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ørsted provides preview of main points at today's extraordinary general meeting and adjusts full-year EBITDA guidance for 2025

DJ Ørsted provides preview of main points at today's extraordinary general meeting and adjusts full-year EBITDA guidance for 2025 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted provides preview of main points at today's extraordinary general meeting and adjusts full-year EBITDA guidance 
for 2025 
05-Sep-2025 / 07:44 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
5.9.2025 07:44:04 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED 
STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, OR SOUTH AFRICA, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR 
DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL 
 
EGM business update 
At Ørsted's extraordinary general meeting today, Lene Skole, Chair of the Board of Directors, will give a business 
update, which will include the following main points. 
 
Adjusted 2025 EBITDA guidance primarily driven by lower-than-normal offshore wind speeds 
Following lower-than-normal offshore wind speeds during July and August, Ørsted has adjusted its full-year 2025 EBITDA 
guidance excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees of DKK 24 billion to DKK 27 billion, compared to its previous 
guidance of DKK 25 billion to DKK 28 billion. Gross investments guidance for the full-year 2025 of DKK 50 billion to 
DKK 54 billion is reiterated. 
 
The primary driver for the adjustment to the EBITDA guidance is the impact from the lower-than-normal offshore wind 
speeds across the offshore portfolio, which has had an adverse EBITDA impact of approximately DKK 1.2 billion relative 
to normalised wind speeds during 2025. A delay of the Greater Changhua 2b construction project will also adversely 
impact EBITDA in 2025 by approximately DKK 0.3 billion. 
 
The above is not expected to impact Ørsted's medium-term targets. 
 
Proposal and strong support for conducting a rights issue 
At the extraordinary general meeting, the shareholders are asked to grant authorisation to the Board of Directors to 
issue new shares with pre-emptive rights for the existing shareholders (the 'Rights Issue'). The background for this 
proposal is the recent material adverse development in the US offshore wind market. 
 
Ørsted appreciates the support for the proposal already given by a larger group of shareholders prior to the 
extraordinary general meeting, including the company's majority shareholder, the Danish State. 
 
Background for proposed Rights Issue 
As previously communicated on 11 August 2025 (company announcement no. 12/2025), the proceeds from the Rights Issue 
will be used to strengthen Ørsted's capital structure and provide financial flexibility to ensure an appropriate 
capitalisation in the years 2025 through 2027, during which Ørsted will deliver its 8.1 GW offshore wind construction 
portfolio. 
 
Specifically, the Rights Issue is intended to enhance the value of Ørsted's portfolio by: 
 
 . covering the incremental funding requirements from the full ownership of Sunrise Wind 
 . strengthening the capital structure to preserve and optimise the value of its operational and construction 
  portfolio 
 . enabling a more value-accretive and flexible approach to the timing of partnerships and divestments related to 
  offshore wind farms 
 . reinforcing Ørsted's position as a global leader in offshore wind by increasing the company's financial robustness 
  and flexibility, positioning Ørsted to pursue the most value-accretive investment opportunities in core offshore 
  wind markets in Europe and select markets in APAC going forward. 
Legal proceedings against stop-work order for Revolution Wind 
On 4 September 2025, Revolution Wind LLC, a joint venture between Ørsted and a consortium led by Skyborn Renewables (a 
Global Infrastructure Partners platform company), filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of 
Columbia, challenging the stop-work order from the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management 
(BOEM), to be followed by a request for a Preliminary Injunction. 
 
Revolution Wind will continue to seek to work collaboratively with the US Administration and other stakeholders towards 
a prompt resolution. 
 
Revolution Wind secured all required federal and state permits in 2023, following reviews that began more than nine 
years ago. Federal reviews and approvals included the U.S. Department of Defence, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Corps of 
Engineers, National Marine Fisheries Service, and several other agencies. Revolution Wind has spent and committed 
billions of dollars in reliance upon this fulsome review process. 
 
Read more in the announcement from Revolution Wind. 
 
Update on Greater Changhua 2b in Taiwan 
At the end of August 2025, Ørsted was informed by its supplier that the export cable at the 0.3 GW Greater Changhua 2b 
offshore wind project in Taiwan had been damaged. As a result, the expected commissioning of Greater Changhua 2b has 
been delayed from late 2025 to Q3 2026, which will lower the expected revenue from ramp-up generation during 2025. This 
does not affect operations at Greater Changhua 2a nor planned COD for Greater Changhua 4, and the installation of the 
remaining wind turbines at Greater Changhua 2b and 4 will continue as planned.  Despite the delay, the process towards 
signing the partial divestment of Greater Changhua 2b continues as planned, with expected signing during 2025. Closing 
of the transaction is subject to full commissioning of Greater Changhua 2b. 
 
Continued focus on delivery of the business plan 
Ørsted has continued to deliver on its business plan and four strategic priorities for the past six months. The 
construction of 8.1 GW offshore wind projects will almost double the company's installed capacity, and Ørsted has seen 
progress on its construction portfolio and achieved several milestones. Ørsted will focus its business more 
geographically and technologically, with a strategic focus on offshore wind in Europe, and will continue to increase 
its competitiveness. 
 
Important notice 
This announcement does not constitute an offering memorandum or a prospectus as defined by Regulation (EU) No. 2017/ 
1129 of 14 June 2017, as amended (the 'Prospectus Regulation'), and nothing herein contains an offering of securities. 
No one should purchase or subscribe for any securities in the Company, except on the basis of information in any 
prospectus published by the Company in connection with a potential offering and admission of such securities to trading 
and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. Copies of any such prospectus will, following publication, be available 
from the Company's registered office and on the website of the Company. 
 
This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities issued by Ørsted A/S in 
any jurisdiction where such offer or sale would be unlawful, and the announcement and the information contained herein 
are not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into such jurisdictions. 
 
This announcement and the information contained herein are not for distribution or redistribution, directly or 
indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United 
States of America and the District of Columbia) (the 'United States'), Canada, Australia, Japan, or South Africa or in 
any other jurisdiction in which distribution or redistribution would be unlawful. This document does not constitute, or 
form part of, and should not be construed as an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to subscribe, sell, or 
purchase, any securities in the United States. The securities of Ørsted A/S have not been and will not be registered 
under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), or the securities laws of any state or other 
jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered, taken up, exercised, resold, 
renounced, or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States absent registration under or 
an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act, 
and in each case, in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United 
States. There is no intention to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States. In any member state of 
the European Economic Area ('EEA Member State') other than Denmark, this announcement is only addressed to, and is only 
directed at, investors in that EEA Member State who fulfil the criteria for exemption from the obligation to publish a 
prospectus, including qualified investors, within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. 
 
In the United Kingdom, this announcement is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (A) qualified investors, 
as such term is defined in Article 2 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by 
virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended from time to time; and who are also (B)(i) investment 
professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) 
Order 2005 (the 'Order') or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a)-(d) of the Order, or (iii) 
such other persons to whom such communication may be lawfully communicated (the persons described in (A) and (B)(i) 
through (iii) above together being referred to as 'relevant persons'). Any person who is not a relevant person should 
not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. 
 
Matters discussed in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are 
statements that are not historical facts and that can be identified by words such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 
'intends', 'estimate', 'will', 'may', 'continue', 'should', and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in 
this announcement are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. 
Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently 
subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors, which are 
difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other 
important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this 
announcement by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to 
release any updates or revisions to the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Accordingly, the Company urges 
readers not to place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements set forth herein. The information, 
opinions, and forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as at its date and are subject to 
change without notice. 
 
This announcement does not constitute an investment recommendation. The price and value of securities and any income 
from them can go down as well as up, and you could lose your entire investment. Past performance is not a guide to 
future performance. Information in this announcement cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Morgan 
Stanley & Co. International, BNP PARIBAS, Danske Bank A/S,  J.P. Morgan SE, BofA Securities Europe SA and Goldman Sachs 
International  (the 'Banks') are acting exclusively for the Company and no one else in connection with the planned 
Rights Issue and will not regard any other person (whether or not a recipient of this announcement) as their client in 
relation thereto and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to 
their clients or for providing advice in relation to the planned Rights Issue referred to in this announcement or any 
other transaction, arrangement or matter referred to in this announcement. 
 
Further, none of the Banks or any of their respective subsidiary undertakings, affiliates or any of their respective 
directors, officers, employees, advisers, agents or any other person accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever 
for, or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy, completeness or fairness 
of the information or opinions in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) 
or any other information relating to the Company or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or 
electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this 
announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Global Media Relations 
Tom Christiansen 
+45 99 55 95 52 
tomlc@orsted.com 
 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com 
 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP 
Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its 
science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in 
Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,200 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the 
group's revenue was DKK 71.0 billion (EUR 9.5 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, 
and X. 
 
Attachments 
 . Download announcement as PDF.pdf 
 . EGM main points investor news.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  400884 
EQS News ID:  2193426 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2193426&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2025 01:44 ET (05:44 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.