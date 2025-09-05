Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
05.09.2025 08:33 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Institutional bondholders confirm willingness to serve on GZO AG Creditor Committee

DJ Institutional bondholders confirm willingness to serve on GZO AG Creditor Committee 

Lemongrass Communications AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter 
 Institutional bondholders confirm willingness to serve on GZO AG Creditor Committee 
2025-09-05 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Media Release 
 
 Institutional Bondholders Confirm Willingness to Serve on GZO AG Creditor Committee 
 
Zurich, September 5, 2025 - Several institutional bondholders have confirmed their readiness to serve on the proposed 
creditor committee at the GZO AG creditors' meeting on September 8, 2025. Clearway Capital is supporting the nomination 
process to ensure that bondholder representation is properly reflected. 
 
The candidates are: 
 
 . Norman Gerber, Director, Insurance Schweizer Ärzte Genossenschaft 
 . Marc Meili, Partner, Independent Credit View AG (I-CV) 
 . Fritz Jakober, Jakober Partner AG 
 . Markus Eberle, Vice Chairman, NEBAG AG 
These individuals represent established institutions, and all have extensive experience in the Swiss capital market. 
Each has a deep understanding of the current situation at GZO AG and has agreed to stand for election in order to 
represent the interests of creditors. 
 
To date, the trustee has not provided creditors with clarity on how the nomination and election process for the 
committee will be conducted. Clearway emphasizes the importance of ensuring that the committee is balanced in its 
composition and reflective of the distribution of outstanding claims across creditor groups, so that its supervisory 
role carries full legitimacy and credibility. 
 
About Clearway Capital: 
 
Clearway Capital Partners is an alternative investment fund that invests in special situations in Western European 
markets where seeks to unlock value through responsible ownership. With a focus on protecting investor rights and 
ensuring fair treatment of stakeholders, Clearway Capital actively advocates for transparent and equitable corporate 
practices. The firm is committed to maximizing value for investors while leaving a positive impact on society.  
 
Contact for Media: 
 
Lemongrass Communications AG 
 
susanne.muehlemann@lemongrass.agency 
+41 79 223 70 81 
 
Contact for Investors: 
 
contact@gzo-bondholder.ch 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Additional features: 
File: Clearway_GZO_MM_05_09_25_E 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of Media Release 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2193420 2025-09-05 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2193420&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.