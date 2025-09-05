DJ Institutional bondholders confirm willingness to serve on GZO AG Creditor Committee

Lemongrass Communications AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter Institutional bondholders confirm willingness to serve on GZO AG Creditor Committee 2025-09-05 / 08:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Media Release Institutional Bondholders Confirm Willingness to Serve on GZO AG Creditor Committee Zurich, September 5, 2025 - Several institutional bondholders have confirmed their readiness to serve on the proposed creditor committee at the GZO AG creditors' meeting on September 8, 2025. Clearway Capital is supporting the nomination process to ensure that bondholder representation is properly reflected. The candidates are: . Norman Gerber, Director, Insurance Schweizer Ärzte Genossenschaft . Marc Meili, Partner, Independent Credit View AG (I-CV) . Fritz Jakober, Jakober Partner AG . Markus Eberle, Vice Chairman, NEBAG AG These individuals represent established institutions, and all have extensive experience in the Swiss capital market. Each has a deep understanding of the current situation at GZO AG and has agreed to stand for election in order to represent the interests of creditors. To date, the trustee has not provided creditors with clarity on how the nomination and election process for the committee will be conducted. Clearway emphasizes the importance of ensuring that the committee is balanced in its composition and reflective of the distribution of outstanding claims across creditor groups, so that its supervisory role carries full legitimacy and credibility. About Clearway Capital: Clearway Capital Partners is an alternative investment fund that invests in special situations in Western European markets where seeks to unlock value through responsible ownership. With a focus on protecting investor rights and ensuring fair treatment of stakeholders, Clearway Capital actively advocates for transparent and equitable corporate practices. The firm is committed to maximizing value for investors while leaving a positive impact on society. Contact for Media: Lemongrass Communications AG susanne.muehlemann@lemongrass.agency +41 79 223 70 81 Contact for Investors: contact@gzo-bondholder.ch =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional features: File: Clearway_GZO_MM_05_09_25_E =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of Media Release =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2193420 2025-09-05 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2193420&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)