Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 05-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 4 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 374.60p Highest price paid per share: 360.20p Lowest price paid per share: 371.6409 Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,209,392 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,837,058.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 04/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 371.6409

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 466 360.80 08:08:30 00030117485TRDU0 XLON 808 360.80 08:08:30 00030117486TRDU0 XLON 40 360.20 08:16:54 00030117536TRDU0 XLON 495 360.20 08:16:54 00030117537TRDU0 XLON 521 360.20 08:16:54 00030117538TRDU0 XLON 403 365.20 08:36:21 00030117688TRDU0 XLON 153 365.20 08:36:21 00030117689TRDU0 XLON 539 364.00 08:36:22 00030117690TRDU0 XLON 608 365.40 09:00:02 00030117941TRDU0 XLON 523 365.40 09:00:02 00030117942TRDU0 XLON 530 365.20 09:00:03 00030117943TRDU0 XLON 517 365.00 09:00:09 00030117944TRDU0 XLON 643 365.00 09:16:30 00030118008TRDU0 XLON 508 365.00 09:16:30 00030118009TRDU0 XLON 518 368.00 09:35:28 00030118109TRDU0 XLON 537 369.00 09:39:26 00030118126TRDU0 XLON 383 368.40 09:47:00 00030118172TRDU0 XLON 510 368.40 09:47:00 00030118173TRDU0 XLON 1,155 368.00 09:57:05 00030118206TRDU0 XLON 139 368.20 10:13:30 00030118332TRDU0 XLON 587 369.00 10:17:29 00030118369TRDU0 XLON 1,126 368.80 10:18:07 00030118389TRDU0 XLON 548 369.20 10:26:37 00030118416TRDU0 XLON 579 370.40 10:35:52 00030118462TRDU0 XLON 366 369.80 10:41:49 00030118478TRDU0 XLON 27 369.80 10:41:49 00030118479TRDU0 XLON 20 369.80 10:41:49 00030118480TRDU0 XLON 218 369.80 10:41:51 00030118481TRDU0 XLON 5 368.40 10:46:04 00030118500TRDU0 XLON 359 368.40 10:46:04 00030118501TRDU0 XLON 243 368.40 10:46:04 00030118502TRDU0 XLON 85 369.60 10:56:17 00030118549TRDU0 XLON 1 369.60 10:56:17 00030118550TRDU0 XLON 21 369.60 10:56:17 00030118551TRDU0 XLON 625 374.60 11:15:19 00030118655TRDU0 XLON 1,069 373.40 11:24:03 00030118710TRDU0 XLON 41 373.60 11:45:48 00030118802TRDU0 XLON 539 373.60 11:45:48 00030118803TRDU0 XLON 570 373.60 11:45:48 00030118804TRDU0 XLON 569 374.20 11:48:47 00030118818TRDU0 XLON 603 374.60 12:08:20 00030118971TRDU0 XLON 28 374.20 12:11:36 00030118988TRDU0 XLON 618 374.20 12:11:36 00030118989TRDU0 XLON 428 374.20 12:11:36 00030118990TRDU0 XLON 1,132 373.80 12:24:57 00030119044TRDU0 XLON 564 373.40 12:41:48 00030119101TRDU0 XLON 543 373.40 12:41:48 00030119102TRDU0 XLON 475 373.00 12:52:40 00030119178TRDU0 XLON 597 373.00 12:52:40 00030119179TRDU0 XLON 27 374.20 13:17:47 00030119345TRDU0 XLON 600 374.20 13:17:47 00030119346TRDU0 XLON 523 374.20 13:17:47 00030119347TRDU0 XLON 526 374.20 13:17:47 00030119348TRDU0 XLON 393 374.20 13:17:47 00030119349TRDU0 XLON 127 374.20 13:17:47 00030119350TRDU0 XLON 421 374.60 13:38:22 00030119408TRDU0 XLON 102 374.60 13:38:22 00030119409TRDU0 XLON 3 374.60 13:38:22 00030119410TRDU0 XLON 603 374.60 13:43:20 00030119444TRDU0 XLON 530 374.20 13:48:58 00030119469TRDU0 XLON 1,048 374.20 13:48:58 00030119470TRDU0 XLON 355 374.40 14:01:25 00030119580TRDU0 XLON 681 374.40 14:01:25 00030119581TRDU0 XLON 540 374.40 14:04:51 00030119608TRDU0 XLON 6 374.40 14:04:51 00030119609TRDU0 XLON 615 374.60 14:20:58 00030119748TRDU0 XLON 586 374.40 14:22:11 00030119749TRDU0 XLON 960 374.40 14:22:11 00030119750TRDU0 XLON 566 373.80 14:30:40 00030119832TRDU0 XLON

