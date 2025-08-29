Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29
29 August 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 64,464 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 745.739p. The highest price paid per share was 751.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 739.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0083% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,704,751 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 773,595,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
3
747.000
15:49:30
1
747.000
15:47:23
160
747.200
15:44:48
497
747.200
15:43:19
583
747.400
15:43:19
442
747.400
15:42:19
698
747.400
15:42:19
608
747.400
15:39:39
643
747.800
15:38:52
970
748.000
15:36:41
680
748.000
15:34:41
65
748.000
15:34:41
646
747.200
15:28:40
648
747.400
15:26:51
631
747.600
15:25:06
625
748.200
15:24:51
442
748.400
15:24:00
209
748.400
15:24:00
592
748.400
15:18:10
635
749.400
15:17:31
37
749.400
15:17:31
607
748.800
15:16:26
211
748.800
15:15:26
500
748.800
15:15:26
657
748.800
15:15:26
632
748.800
15:15:26
595
747.200
15:05:52
90
747.200
15:05:52
590
748.400
15:03:22
500
748.400
15:02:36
178
748.400
15:02:36
851
748.400
15:02:36
653
747.400
14:58:22
652
747.800
14:57:20
665
747.200
14:48:06
661
748.400
14:46:01
667
747.400
14:37:35
661
747.600
14:36:39
70
747.000
14:31:56
579
747.000
14:31:56
661
747.200
14:31:55
639
746.800
14:29:20
631
746.600
14:28:00
148
746.800
14:28:00
560
746.800
14:28:00
644
746.400
14:20:19
621
746.000
14:15:31
716
744.400
13:55:46
180
744.400
13:54:34
832
744.400
13:54:34
215
744.600
13:54:34
440
744.600
13:54:34
668
744.200
13:42:12
622
744.600
13:41:28
716
744.800
13:41:09
606
744.800
13:40:47
391
744.800
13:40:31
209
744.800
13:40:16
696
745.200
13:39:12
171
745.800
13:36:15
476
745.800
13:36:15
592
746.200
13:36:15
717
746.200
13:31:01
1021
746.400
13:31:01
623
745.200
13:19:58
722
745.400
13:18:50
625
744.200
12:59:09
340
744.400
12:52:50
255
744.400
12:52:50
591
744.600
12:43:33
631
|
745.200
12:35:53
601
745.600
12:32:52
658
745.200
12:18:24
640
745.400
12:04:26
148
745.600
11:46:59
465
745.600
11:46:59
640
746.000
11:46:37
718
742.800
11:19:25
596
742.800
11:12:47
43
741.400
10:58:25
187
741.400
10:58:25
440
741.400
10:58:25
684
741.200
10:58:25
592
741.000
10:53:30
710
740.800
10:43:09
590
740.600
10:34:28
662
741.000
10:34:14
529
739.000
10:19:04
181
739.000
10:19:04
624
739.800
10:18:20
619
740.000
10:16:34
721
740.200
10:16:26
633
741.000
10:15:23
652
741.400
10:08:39
330
740.600
10:01:12
344
740.600
10:01:12
713
742.400
09:52:00
685
742.200
09:46:30
423
743.600
09:36:17
54
743.600
09:36:17
194
743.600
09:36:17
180
745.200
09:35:09
2499
745.200
09:35:09
1867
745.000
09:35:09
643
746.000
09:30:34
694
746.600
09:30:34
665
745.800
09:13:35
712
745.400
09:03:51
654
746.800
09:02:06
725
746.800
08:58:17
701
748.000
08:55:00
721
750.400
08:38:48
581
750.000
08:33:47
655
750.000
08:13:20
714
751.000
08:04:22
288
751.400
08:02:05
296
751.400
08:02:05