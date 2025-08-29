Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
28.08.25 | 16:00
8,750 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,6508,70017:54
8,6508,70017:36
PR Newswire
29.08.2025 17:30 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29

29 August 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 64,464 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 745.739p. The highest price paid per share was 751.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 739.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0083% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,704,751 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 773,595,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

3

747.000

15:49:30

1

747.000

15:47:23

160

747.200

15:44:48

497

747.200

15:43:19

583

747.400

15:43:19

442

747.400

15:42:19

698

747.400

15:42:19

608

747.400

15:39:39

643

747.800

15:38:52

970

748.000

15:36:41

680

748.000

15:34:41

65

748.000

15:34:41

646

747.200

15:28:40

648

747.400

15:26:51

631

747.600

15:25:06

625

748.200

15:24:51

442

748.400

15:24:00

209

748.400

15:24:00

592

748.400

15:18:10

635

749.400

15:17:31

37

749.400

15:17:31

607

748.800

15:16:26

211

748.800

15:15:26

500

748.800

15:15:26

657

748.800

15:15:26

632

748.800

15:15:26

595

747.200

15:05:52

90

747.200

15:05:52

590

748.400

15:03:22

500

748.400

15:02:36

178

748.400

15:02:36

851

748.400

15:02:36

653

747.400

14:58:22

652

747.800

14:57:20

665

747.200

14:48:06

661

748.400

14:46:01

667

747.400

14:37:35

661

747.600

14:36:39

70

747.000

14:31:56

579

747.000

14:31:56

661

747.200

14:31:55

639

746.800

14:29:20

631

746.600

14:28:00

148

746.800

14:28:00

560

746.800

14:28:00

644

746.400

14:20:19

621

746.000

14:15:31

716

744.400

13:55:46

180

744.400

13:54:34

832

744.400

13:54:34

215

744.600

13:54:34

440

744.600

13:54:34

668

744.200

13:42:12

622

744.600

13:41:28

716

744.800

13:41:09

606

744.800

13:40:47

391

744.800

13:40:31

209

744.800

13:40:16

696

745.200

13:39:12

171

745.800

13:36:15

476

745.800

13:36:15

592

746.200

13:36:15

717

746.200

13:31:01

1021

746.400

13:31:01

623

745.200

13:19:58

722

745.400

13:18:50

625

744.200

12:59:09

340

744.400

12:52:50

255

744.400

12:52:50

591

744.600

12:43:33

631

745.200

12:35:53

601

745.600

12:32:52

658

745.200

12:18:24

640

745.400

12:04:26

148

745.600

11:46:59

465

745.600

11:46:59

640

746.000

11:46:37

718

742.800

11:19:25

596

742.800

11:12:47

43

741.400

10:58:25

187

741.400

10:58:25

440

741.400

10:58:25

684

741.200

10:58:25

592

741.000

10:53:30

710

740.800

10:43:09

590

740.600

10:34:28

662

741.000

10:34:14

529

739.000

10:19:04

181

739.000

10:19:04

624

739.800

10:18:20

619

740.000

10:16:34

721

740.200

10:16:26

633

741.000

10:15:23

652

741.400

10:08:39

330

740.600

10:01:12

344

740.600

10:01:12

713

742.400

09:52:00

685

742.200

09:46:30

423

743.600

09:36:17

54

743.600

09:36:17

194

743.600

09:36:17

180

745.200

09:35:09

2499

745.200

09:35:09

1867

745.000

09:35:09

643

746.000

09:30:34

694

746.600

09:30:34

665

745.800

09:13:35

712

745.400

09:03:51

654

746.800

09:02:06

725

746.800

08:58:17

701

748.000

08:55:00

721

750.400

08:38:48

581

750.000

08:33:47

655

750.000

08:13:20

714

751.000

08:04:22

288

751.400

08:02:05

296

751.400

08:02:05


© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.