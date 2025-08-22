Anzeige
8,9509,05016:56
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 22

22 August 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 767.736p. The highest price paid per share was 772.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 763.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,480,287 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 773,820,299. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

390

771.600

16:13:04

497

771.800

16:12:28

607

771.200

16:10:25

695

771.200

16:08:37

674

771.400

16:06:09

644

770.400

16:02:48

605

771.200

16:00:11

641

772.000

15:57:46

587

771.800

15:54:10

719

771.000

15:48:43

199

771.200

15:48:03

451

771.000

15:48:03

702

770.000

15:44:22

695

769.600

15:39:55

705

770.200

15:33:01

236

770.200

15:27:32

373

770.200

15:27:32

680

770.600

15:24:02

660

771.000

15:19:23

644

770.800

15:17:36

704

770.800

15:17:36

648

768.600

15:09:04

711

769.200

15:06:10

589

769.800

15:05:01

440

769.800

15:02:34

90

769.800

15:02:34

195

769.800

15:02:34

584

769.800

15:02:34

707

769.200

15:01:33

661

769.200

15:01:18

644

767.200

14:57:47

584

767.600

14:53:22

647

767.200

14:48:16

721

768.000

14:45:12

719

769.000

14:39:13

653

768.600

14:36:09

690

767.800

14:31:39

684

768.000

14:31:39

179

768.600

14:22:57

437

768.600

14:22:57

661

768.600

14:20:36

592

768.000

14:03:14

118

768.600

13:55:21

601

768.800

13:51:50

474

768.600

13:49:33

601

767.800

13:42:03

668

767.600

13:30:05

717

768.600

13:28:59

677

768.800

13:27:17

637

768.200

13:20:13

973

768.200

13:20:13

353

765.000

12:59:18

318

765.000

12:59:18

948

765.400

12:51:41

627

764.400

12:31:26

623

765.600

12:20:36

627

767.800

12:08:36

69

768.000

12:07:35

541

768.000

12:07:35

703

767.200

12:04:31

613

766.000

11:53:24

678

765.800

11:47:52

613

765.200

11:39:26

599

763.800

11:24:10

707

764.000

11:21:49

616

764.000

11:16:11

47

764.200

11:12:46

39

764.200

11:12:46

110

764.200

11:12:46

213

764.200

11:12:46

36

764.200

11:12:46

30

764.200

11:12:46

86

764.200

11:12:46

166

764.200

11:12:46

663

763.000

10:47:23

640

763.200

10:43:49

228

763.200

10:21:03

422

763.200

10:16:56

684

763.600

10:16:56

599

763.200

10:08:09

604

763.200

10:03:08

705

764.000

09:53:29

651

765.600

09:36:05

601

766.000

09:36:05

651

765.600

09:15:08

678

765.800

08:56:24

649

764.200

08:51:49

183

763.200

08:48:46

606

765.000

08:38:11

718

765.200

08:31:00

619

767.600

08:18:34

145

766.600

08:09:42

343

766.600

08:09:42

64

766.600

08:09:38

58

766.600

08:08:52

56

766.600

08:08:10

439

771.600

08:03:51

222

771.600

08:03:51


