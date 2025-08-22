Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 22
22 August 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 767.736p. The highest price paid per share was 772.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 763.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,480,287 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 773,820,299. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
390
771.600
16:13:04
497
771.800
16:12:28
607
771.200
16:10:25
695
771.200
16:08:37
674
771.400
16:06:09
644
770.400
16:02:48
605
771.200
16:00:11
641
772.000
15:57:46
587
771.800
15:54:10
719
771.000
15:48:43
199
771.200
15:48:03
451
771.000
15:48:03
702
770.000
15:44:22
695
769.600
15:39:55
705
770.200
15:33:01
236
770.200
15:27:32
373
770.200
15:27:32
680
770.600
15:24:02
660
771.000
15:19:23
644
770.800
15:17:36
704
770.800
15:17:36
648
768.600
15:09:04
711
769.200
15:06:10
589
769.800
15:05:01
440
769.800
15:02:34
90
769.800
15:02:34
195
769.800
15:02:34
584
769.800
15:02:34
707
769.200
15:01:33
661
769.200
15:01:18
644
767.200
14:57:47
584
767.600
14:53:22
647
767.200
14:48:16
721
768.000
14:45:12
719
769.000
14:39:13
653
768.600
14:36:09
690
767.800
14:31:39
684
768.000
14:31:39
179
768.600
14:22:57
437
768.600
14:22:57
661
768.600
14:20:36
592
768.000
14:03:14
118
768.600
13:55:21
601
768.800
13:51:50
474
768.600
13:49:33
601
767.800
13:42:03
668
767.600
13:30:05
717
768.600
13:28:59
677
768.800
13:27:17
637
768.200
13:20:13
973
768.200
13:20:13
353
765.000
12:59:18
318
765.000
12:59:18
948
765.400
12:51:41
627
764.400
12:31:26
623
765.600
12:20:36
627
767.800
12:08:36
69
768.000
12:07:35
541
768.000
12:07:35
703
767.200
12:04:31
613
766.000
11:53:24
678
765.800
11:47:52
613
765.200
11:39:26
599
763.800
11:24:10
707
764.000
11:21:49
616
764.000
11:16:11
47
764.200
11:12:46
39
764.200
11:12:46
110
764.200
11:12:46
213
764.200
11:12:46
36
764.200
11:12:46
30
764.200
11:12:46
86
764.200
11:12:46
166
764.200
11:12:46
663
763.000
10:47:23
640
763.200
10:43:49
228
763.200
10:21:03
422
763.200
10:16:56
684
763.600
10:16:56
599
763.200
10:08:09
604
763.200
10:03:08
705
764.000
09:53:29
651
765.600
09:36:05
601
766.000
09:36:05
651
765.600
09:15:08
678
765.800
08:56:24
649
764.200
08:51:49
183
763.200
08:48:46
606
765.000
08:38:11
718
765.200
08:31:00
619
767.600
08:18:34
145
766.600
08:09:42
343
766.600
08:09:42
64
766.600
08:09:38
58
766.600
08:08:52
56
766.600
08:08:10
439
771.600
08:03:51
222
771.600
08:03:51