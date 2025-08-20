Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 20
20 August 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 771.263p. The highest price paid per share was 774.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 767.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,380,287 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 773,920,299. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
335
774.000
16:12:46
424
774.000
16:12:46
777
774.200
16:11:58
636
773.400
16:07:40
635
771.600
16:04:12
457
772.200
16:01:29
172
772.200
16:01:29
598
771.800
15:59:55
637
771.600
15:59:00
682
772.000
15:56:14
16
772.200
15:55:41
653
771.600
15:52:50
591
772.000
15:50:36
192
772.400
15:47:54
192
772.400
15:47:54
629
772.400
15:44:59
598
772.400
15:41:01
708
772.200
15:37:36
717
772.200
15:36:12
655
772.600
15:33:33
677
772.200
15:28:10
668
773.400
15:25:31
684
773.400
15:22:50
8
773.400
15:22:50
723
774.000
15:21:27
616
774.000
15:17:25
615
773.600
15:11:46
568
773.600
15:10:25
82
773.600
15:10:25
628
773.000
15:04:06
890
773.000
15:04:06
268
771.200
14:58:51
289
771.200
14:58:51
109
771.200
14:58:49
679
771.200
14:55:49
43
771.200
14:55:49
633
771.400
14:53:56
583
772.000
14:53:20
511
770.800
14:51:25
77
770.800
14:51:25
563
771.200
14:50:01
58
771.200
14:50:01
550
771.200
14:49:03
360
771.200
14:49:03
619
771.200
14:41:05
690
770.800
14:36:31
61
771.400
14:35:31
534
771.400
14:35:31
323
771.600
14:33:37
297
771.600
14:33:37
609
772.200
14:33:05
512
772.400
14:31:50
128
772.400
14:31:50
253
771.800
14:26:11
437
771.800
14:26:11
252
771.800
14:21:31
442
771.800
14:21:31
610
771.200
14:12:53
73
771.200
14:12:53
561
771.000
14:02:36
100
771.000
14:02:36
664
771.200
13:55:51
628
771.600
13:47:57
590
771.600
13:40:00
669
771.800
13:37:44
671
771.800
13:29:22
455
772.200
13:24:28
265
772.200
13:24:28
575
771.000
13:13:27
12
771.000
13:13:27
690
771.000
13:09:43
575
771.000
13:09:43
15
771.000
13:09:43
395
770.600
13:01:02
289
770.600
13:01:02
634
769.600
12:56:03
667
768.400
12:29:21
357
768.400
12:22:00
310
768.400
12:22:00
721
769.000
12:17:38
136
770.400
12:13:20
222
770.400
12:13:20
48
770.400
12:13:20
58
770.400
12:13:20
690
770.400
12:05:53
657
770.600
11:58:19
715
770.000
11:51:17
630
770.200
11:35:59
706
770.400
11:28:30
68
770.600
11:28:27
567
770.600
11:28:27
10
770.000
11:19:25
616
769.400
11:09:45
536
769.400
10:34:22
140
769.400
10:34:22
94
770.000
10:18:24
598
770.000
10:18:24
658
770.200
10:10:31
583
769.000
09:57:30
12
769.000
09:54:53
664
769.600
09:38:48
686
769.200
09:25:35
640
769.800
09:08:19
676
769.400
08:58:30
679
769.400
08:55:13
712
767.800
08:42:11
632
768.600
08:10:59
698
768.800
08:02:35