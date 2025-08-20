Anzeige
8,9509,05016:01
20.08.2025 18:06 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 20

20 August 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 771.263p. The highest price paid per share was 774.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 767.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,380,287 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 773,920,299. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

335

774.000

16:12:46

424

774.000

16:12:46

777

774.200

16:11:58

636

773.400

16:07:40

635

771.600

16:04:12

457

772.200

16:01:29

172

772.200

16:01:29

598

771.800

15:59:55

637

771.600

15:59:00

682

772.000

15:56:14

16

772.200

15:55:41

653

771.600

15:52:50

591

772.000

15:50:36

192

772.400

15:47:54

192

772.400

15:47:54

629

772.400

15:44:59

598

772.400

15:41:01

708

772.200

15:37:36

717

772.200

15:36:12

655

772.600

15:33:33

677

772.200

15:28:10

668

773.400

15:25:31

684

773.400

15:22:50

8

773.400

15:22:50

723

774.000

15:21:27

616

774.000

15:17:25

615

773.600

15:11:46

568

773.600

15:10:25

82

773.600

15:10:25

628

773.000

15:04:06

890

773.000

15:04:06

268

771.200

14:58:51

289

771.200

14:58:51

109

771.200

14:58:49

679

771.200

14:55:49

43

771.200

14:55:49

633

771.400

14:53:56

583

772.000

14:53:20

511

770.800

14:51:25

77

770.800

14:51:25

563

771.200

14:50:01

58

771.200

14:50:01

550

771.200

14:49:03

360

771.200

14:49:03

619

771.200

14:41:05

690

770.800

14:36:31

61

771.400

14:35:31

534

771.400

14:35:31

323

771.600

14:33:37

297

771.600

14:33:37

609

772.200

14:33:05

512

772.400

14:31:50

128

772.400

14:31:50

253

771.800

14:26:11

437

771.800

14:26:11

252

771.800

14:21:31

442

771.800

14:21:31

610

771.200

14:12:53

73

771.200

14:12:53

561

771.000

14:02:36

100

771.000

14:02:36

664

771.200

13:55:51

628

771.600

13:47:57

590

771.600

13:40:00

669

771.800

13:37:44

671

771.800

13:29:22

455

772.200

13:24:28

265

772.200

13:24:28

575

771.000

13:13:27

12

771.000

13:13:27

690

771.000

13:09:43

575

771.000

13:09:43

15

771.000

13:09:43

395

770.600

13:01:02

289

770.600

13:01:02

634

769.600

12:56:03

667

768.400

12:29:21

357

768.400

12:22:00

310

768.400

12:22:00

721

769.000

12:17:38

136

770.400

12:13:20

222

770.400

12:13:20

48

770.400

12:13:20

58

770.400

12:13:20

690

770.400

12:05:53

657

770.600

11:58:19

715

770.000

11:51:17

630

770.200

11:35:59

706

770.400

11:28:30

68

770.600

11:28:27

567

770.600

11:28:27

10

770.000

11:19:25

616

769.400

11:09:45

536

769.400

10:34:22

140

769.400

10:34:22

94

770.000

10:18:24

598

770.000

10:18:24

658

770.200

10:10:31

583

769.000

09:57:30

12

769.000

09:54:53

664

769.600

09:38:48

686

769.200

09:25:35

640

769.800

09:08:19

676

769.400

08:58:30

679

769.400

08:55:13

712

767.800

08:42:11

632

768.600

08:10:59

698

768.800

08:02:35


