Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
10.09.25 | 11:24
8,600 Euro
-1,15 % -0,100
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4008,60018:03
8,5008,55017:46
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 17:54 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 10

10 September 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 737.663p. The highest price paid per share was 746.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 730.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0129% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 535,494,751 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 772,805,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

661

731.200

16:07:33

682

731.200

16:07:33

557

731.400

16:06:45

220

731.400

16:06:45

230

731.200

16:04:49

410

731.200

16:04:49

235

731.000

16:03:08

526

731.000

16:03:08

1025

731.600

16:01:10

443

731.800

16:01:10

931

732.000

16:00:55

17

731.400

15:59:38

443

731.400

15:59:38

705

731.200

15:57:38

41

731.200

15:56:38

254

731.200

15:56:38

360

731.200

15:56:29

171

731.200

15:55:20

523

731.200

15:55:20

16

730.600

15:53:45

761

730.600

15:53:45

707

730.800

15:52:56

652

731.000

15:50:04

753

730.800

15:46:52

681

731.600

15:44:32

736

732.400

15:42:27

633

732.200

15:41:29

567

732.200

15:41:29

212

732.200

15:41:29

641

731.200

15:36:53

642

731.600

15:36:14

298

731.400

15:34:35

458

731.400

15:34:35

731

731.200

15:31:12

777

731.600

15:30:11

284

731.800

15:28:37

443

731.800

15:28:37

730

732.400

15:25:21

555

732.400

15:24:52

213

732.400

15:24:52

754

733.200

15:20:19

673

734.200

15:18:31

787

734.400

15:18:04

675

734.800

15:14:06

9

734.800

15:14:05

282

734.400

15:11:44

350

734.400

15:11:44

755

734.600

15:11:41

758

734.600

15:11:41

852

734.200

15:06:33

472

734.400

15:06:33

234

734.400

15:06:33

173

732.200

15:03:40

532

732.200

15:03:40

672

732.600

15:02:35

760

732.800

14:58:23

660

733.200

14:57:25

807

733.600

14:57:04

696

733.200

14:55:01

678

731.800

14:52:01

775

731.600

14:51:09

716

731.400

14:47:31

741

731.400

14:45:14

656

732.000

14:43:40

648

731.600

14:41:44

681

732.800

14:39:48

24

732.800

14:39:48

659

733.400

14:38:08

31

733.400

14:38:08

750

733.600

14:36:28

409

734.000

14:36:28

262

734.000

14:36:28

216

733.800

14:35:06

715

734.400

14:32:20

755

734.800

14:31:27

408

735.200

14:31:27

285

735.200

14:31:27

636

734.800

14:30:07

707

735.000

14:30:05

739

735.000

14:29:59

13

735.000

14:29:59

74

734.800

14:29:09

662

734.800

14:29:09

696

735.000

14:29:08

841

735.200

14:29:07

196

735.200

14:29:07

699

734.600

14:25:21

776

735.000

14:24:53

660

735.200

14:23:16

779

735.600

14:21:19

662

735.800

14:20:17

686

736.600

14:15:53

704

736.600

14:12:29

741

737.200

14:08:16

670

737.400

14:05:07

684

737.600

14:01:19

290

737.200

13:57:05

450

737.200

13:57:05

638

737.000

13:52:25

655

736.800

13:48:36

717

737.600

13:48:14

756

737.400

13:43:42

787

737.600

13:41:06

730

738.200

13:33:25

684

738.800

13:32:15

754

739.000

13:31:55

842

739.200

13:31:21

692

739.600

13:30:55

805

739.600

13:30:55

851

740.000

13:30:33

773

740.000

13:30:25

675

739.400

13:24:46

787

739.800

13:18:33

744

741.000

13:18:19

638

741.400

13:12:51

803

741.400

13:10:35

1050

741.600

13:10:20

759

741.600

13:05:30

703

741.800

13:05:30

756

741.800

13:03:19

775

741.400

12:57:02

640

741.600

12:55:47

818

742.000

12:44:59

720

742.600

12:44:09

647

742.600

12:35:35

649

742.000

12:25:18

779

742.600

12:16:59

583

742.800

12:16:51

133

742.800

12:16:51

782

744.400

12:02:32

758

745.200

11:58:44

421

745.200

11:53:33

269

745.200

11:53:33

782

745.200

11:51:51

770

745.000

11:36:41

774

744.000

11:30:26

680

743.800

11:27:27

782

742.800

11:23:14

763

743.200

11:21:07

669

743.400

11:10:52

769

743.200

11:01:48

703

743.600

11:00:00

729

743.600

10:51:51

674

743.800

10:51:22

733

743.000

10:33:52

523

744.200

10:18:01

115

744.200

10:18:01

744

744.600

10:17:00

801

745.000

10:06:37

766

745.200

10:06:36

766

745.000

10:04:35

700

743.600

09:42:51

694

743.600

09:27:27

757

744.000

09:23:42

787

745.800

09:19:17

13

746.400

09:11:35

622

746.400

09:09:52

730

746.600

09:09:52

632

746.200

09:06:18

658

746.200

09:00:52

760

746.400

08:58:27

755

744.400

08:40:17

429

744.000

08:34:11

762

744.600

08:33:03

652

746.200

08:18:09

687

745.000

08:03:18

647

745.400

08:03:18


© 2025 PR Newswire
