Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 10
10 September 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 737.663p. The highest price paid per share was 746.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 730.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0129% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 535,494,751 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 772,805,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
661
731.200
16:07:33
682
731.200
16:07:33
557
731.400
16:06:45
220
731.400
16:06:45
230
731.200
16:04:49
410
731.200
16:04:49
235
731.000
16:03:08
526
731.000
16:03:08
1025
731.600
16:01:10
443
731.800
16:01:10
931
732.000
16:00:55
17
731.400
15:59:38
443
731.400
15:59:38
705
731.200
15:57:38
41
731.200
15:56:38
254
731.200
15:56:38
360
731.200
15:56:29
171
731.200
15:55:20
523
731.200
15:55:20
16
730.600
15:53:45
761
730.600
15:53:45
707
730.800
15:52:56
652
731.000
15:50:04
753
730.800
15:46:52
681
731.600
15:44:32
736
732.400
15:42:27
633
732.200
15:41:29
567
732.200
15:41:29
212
732.200
15:41:29
641
731.200
15:36:53
642
731.600
15:36:14
298
731.400
15:34:35
458
731.400
15:34:35
731
731.200
15:31:12
777
731.600
15:30:11
284
731.800
15:28:37
443
731.800
15:28:37
730
732.400
15:25:21
555
732.400
15:24:52
213
732.400
15:24:52
754
733.200
15:20:19
673
734.200
15:18:31
787
734.400
15:18:04
675
734.800
15:14:06
9
734.800
15:14:05
282
734.400
15:11:44
350
734.400
15:11:44
755
734.600
15:11:41
758
734.600
15:11:41
852
734.200
15:06:33
472
734.400
15:06:33
234
734.400
15:06:33
173
732.200
15:03:40
532
732.200
15:03:40
672
732.600
15:02:35
760
732.800
14:58:23
660
733.200
14:57:25
807
733.600
14:57:04
696
733.200
14:55:01
678
731.800
14:52:01
775
731.600
14:51:09
716
731.400
14:47:31
741
731.400
14:45:14
656
732.000
14:43:40
648
731.600
14:41:44
681
732.800
14:39:48
24
732.800
14:39:48
659
733.400
14:38:08
31
733.400
14:38:08
750
733.600
14:36:28
409
734.000
14:36:28
262
734.000
14:36:28
216
733.800
14:35:06
715
734.400
14:32:20
755
734.800
14:31:27
408
735.200
14:31:27
285
735.200
14:31:27
636
734.800
14:30:07
707
735.000
14:30:05
739
735.000
14:29:59
13
735.000
14:29:59
74
734.800
14:29:09
662
734.800
14:29:09
696
735.000
14:29:08
841
735.200
14:29:07
196
735.200
14:29:07
699
734.600
14:25:21
776
735.000
14:24:53
660
735.200
14:23:16
779
735.600
14:21:19
662
735.800
14:20:17
686
736.600
14:15:53
704
736.600
14:12:29
741
737.200
14:08:16
670
737.400
14:05:07
684
737.600
14:01:19
290
737.200
13:57:05
450
737.200
13:57:05
638
737.000
13:52:25
655
736.800
13:48:36
717
737.600
13:48:14
756
737.400
13:43:42
787
737.600
13:41:06
730
738.200
13:33:25
684
738.800
13:32:15
754
739.000
13:31:55
842
739.200
13:31:21
692
739.600
13:30:55
805
739.600
13:30:55
851
740.000
13:30:33
773
740.000
13:30:25
675
739.400
13:24:46
787
739.800
13:18:33
744
741.000
13:18:19
638
741.400
13:12:51
803
741.400
13:10:35
1050
741.600
13:10:20
759
741.600
13:05:30
703
741.800
13:05:30
756
741.800
13:03:19
775
741.400
12:57:02
640
741.600
12:55:47
818
742.000
12:44:59
720
742.600
12:44:09
647
742.600
12:35:35
649
742.000
12:25:18
779
742.600
12:16:59
583
742.800
12:16:51
133
742.800
12:16:51
782
744.400
12:02:32
758
745.200
11:58:44
421
745.200
11:53:33
269
745.200
11:53:33
782
745.200
11:51:51
770
745.000
11:36:41
774
744.000
11:30:26
680
743.800
11:27:27
782
742.800
11:23:14
763
743.200
11:21:07
669
743.400
11:10:52
769
743.200
11:01:48
703
743.600
11:00:00
729
743.600
10:51:51
674
743.800
10:51:22
733
743.000
10:33:52
523
744.200
10:18:01
115
744.200
10:18:01
744
744.600
10:17:00
801
745.000
10:06:37
766
745.200
10:06:36
766
745.000
10:04:35
700
743.600
09:42:51
694
743.600
09:27:27
757
744.000
09:23:42
787
745.800
09:19:17
13
746.400
09:11:35
622
746.400
09:09:52
730
746.600
09:09:52
632
746.200
09:06:18
658
746.200
09:00:52
760
746.400
08:58:27
755
744.400
08:40:17
429
744.000
08:34:11
762
744.600
08:33:03
652
746.200
08:18:09
687
745.000
08:03:18
647
745.400
08:03:18