Dienstag, 09.09.2025
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
09.09.25 | 17:45
8,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5008,75019:24
8,6008,70019:15
PR Newswire
09.09.2025 17:54 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 09

9 September 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 739.809p. The highest price paid per share was 744.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 734.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0129% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 535,394,751 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 772,905,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

222

743.800

16:07:45

775

743.800

16:07:44

640

744.000

16:07:06

1327

743.800

16:05:58

704

743.400

16:03:14

656

742.000

16:01:04

338

741.400

15:59:40

409

741.400

15:59:40

174

740.400

15:58:57

510

740.400

15:58:57

661

739.800

15:55:21

651

740.000

15:55:20

20

740.000

15:55:20

207

739.400

15:50:09

523

739.400

15:50:09

748

739.800

15:48:01

763

740.000

15:47:56

640

740.000

15:44:16

762

740.600

15:41:39

652

740.600

15:41:39

724

741.000

15:35:46

706

741.000

15:35:46

802

741.000

15:31:17

692

741.400

15:31:15

651

741.600

15:25:38

729

742.200

15:25:18

703

742.000

15:22:33

778

742.000

15:20:50

752

742.200

15:20:01

787

742.200

15:20:01

645

742.200

15:20:01

698

741.000

15:10:00

773

740.800

15:06:11

650

740.400

15:04:25

700

741.000

15:02:27

165

741.200

15:00:59

203

741.200

15:00:59

336

741.200

15:00:59

711

741.200

15:00:59

734

741.200

15:00:59

888

741.200

14:58:20

779

741.400

14:57:05

455

741.400

14:54:31

313

741.400

14:54:31

768

741.600

14:53:46

678

741.400

14:51:47

737

740.600

14:49:52

515

740.000

14:48:34

214

740.000

14:48:34

669

739.200

14:45:09

602

739.600

14:43:26

155

739.600

14:43:26

674

739.800

14:43:16

643

740.000

14:41:02

743

740.000

14:41:02

766

739.600

14:37:37

663

739.200

14:35:53

443

740.000

14:34:21

19

740.000

14:34:21

201

740.000

14:34:21

659

740.000

14:34:21

650

740.600

14:30:44

674

740.600

14:30:44

859

741.000

14:28:57

787

740.200

14:21:15

770

739.000

14:17:38

770

739.000

14:15:14

674

739.000

14:15:05

692

739.000

14:14:48

642

739.000

14:13:16

678

739.800

14:09:23

672

740.600

14:04:31

403

741.400

14:01:09

326

741.400

14:01:09

699

741.600

13:59:38

768

742.000

13:58:32

822

742.200

13:57:47

723

742.200

13:56:06

695

741.000

13:46:20

781

741.200

13:40:31

661

741.200

13:32:45

706

741.200

13:31:20

944

741.400

13:30:23

288

741.600

13:28:58

766

740.000

13:12:22

711

740.000

13:10:46

124

739.200

13:03:45

727

739.600

12:53:00

7

739.400

12:43:41

110

739.400

12:43:41

100

739.400

12:43:41

211

739.400

12:43:41

453

739.400

12:43:41

593

739.200

12:43:41

636

739.200

12:43:41

115

739.200

12:42:36

630

739.800

12:34:42

691

739.600

12:31:19

741

739.800

12:27:04

747

739.600

12:26:22

580

739.200

12:14:18

141

739.200

12:14:18

711

739.600

12:10:42

652

739.800

12:10:21

778

739.800

12:10:21

675

739.600

12:06:17

673

739.200

12:03:06

637

739.400

11:58:56

647

739.200

11:52:29

652

739.200

11:49:39

674

738.400

11:46:49

730

738.800

11:46:43

43

738.800

11:46:43

735

738.600

11:28:00

709

739.000

11:18:10

668

739.200

11:09:54

751

739.600

11:09:53

663

738.800

11:04:04

215

738.600

11:00:25

693

738.200

10:55:53

638

738.800

10:50:23

681

738.800

10:44:13

494

738.800

10:38:00

169

738.800

10:38:00

747

737.800

10:27:13

682

739.400

10:20:15

652

738.800

10:13:22

636

739.200

10:12:04

765

739.400

10:10:19

782

738.600

10:07:00

512

739.000

10:03:37

131

739.000

10:03:37

650

739.000

09:53:05

747

739.200

09:52:35

614

739.800

09:46:57

191

739.800

09:46:57

783

739.000

09:45:38

783

739.200

09:42:17

636

739.600

09:40:17

807

739.800

09:38:53

999

740.400

09:34:42

666

740.000

09:32:42

745

739.600

09:22:00

704

739.800

09:18:28

727

739.400

09:15:38

738

738.200

09:11:59

643

738.400

09:10:02

725

737.600

09:05:15

711

737.800

09:04:10

1121

737.800

09:03:41

1594

736.600

09:02:31

653

735.000

08:57:18

756

735.200

08:55:51

1098

735.800

08:55:23

710

734.800

08:52:20

669

734.600

08:44:46

69

734.600

08:38:54

638

734.600

08:38:54

763

735.400

08:30:00

686

737.200

08:20:55

778

737.600

08:11:05

729

739.200

08:05:42


