Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 09
9 September 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 739.809p. The highest price paid per share was 744.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 734.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0129% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 535,394,751 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 772,905,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
222
743.800
16:07:45
775
743.800
16:07:44
640
744.000
16:07:06
1327
743.800
16:05:58
704
743.400
16:03:14
656
742.000
16:01:04
338
741.400
15:59:40
409
741.400
15:59:40
174
740.400
15:58:57
510
740.400
15:58:57
661
739.800
15:55:21
651
740.000
15:55:20
20
740.000
15:55:20
207
739.400
15:50:09
523
739.400
15:50:09
748
739.800
15:48:01
763
740.000
15:47:56
640
740.000
15:44:16
762
740.600
15:41:39
652
740.600
15:41:39
724
741.000
15:35:46
706
741.000
15:35:46
802
741.000
15:31:17
692
741.400
15:31:15
651
741.600
15:25:38
729
742.200
15:25:18
703
742.000
15:22:33
778
742.000
15:20:50
752
742.200
15:20:01
787
742.200
15:20:01
645
742.200
15:20:01
698
741.000
15:10:00
773
740.800
15:06:11
650
740.400
15:04:25
700
741.000
15:02:27
165
741.200
15:00:59
203
741.200
15:00:59
336
741.200
15:00:59
711
741.200
15:00:59
734
741.200
15:00:59
888
741.200
14:58:20
779
741.400
14:57:05
455
741.400
14:54:31
313
741.400
14:54:31
768
741.600
14:53:46
678
741.400
14:51:47
737
740.600
14:49:52
515
740.000
14:48:34
214
740.000
14:48:34
669
739.200
14:45:09
602
739.600
14:43:26
155
739.600
14:43:26
674
739.800
14:43:16
643
740.000
14:41:02
743
740.000
14:41:02
766
739.600
14:37:37
663
739.200
14:35:53
443
740.000
14:34:21
19
740.000
14:34:21
201
740.000
14:34:21
659
740.000
14:34:21
650
740.600
14:30:44
674
740.600
14:30:44
859
741.000
14:28:57
787
740.200
14:21:15
770
739.000
14:17:38
770
739.000
14:15:14
674
739.000
14:15:05
692
739.000
14:14:48
642
739.000
14:13:16
678
|
739.800
14:09:23
672
740.600
14:04:31
403
741.400
14:01:09
326
741.400
14:01:09
699
741.600
13:59:38
768
742.000
13:58:32
822
742.200
13:57:47
723
742.200
13:56:06
695
741.000
13:46:20
781
741.200
13:40:31
661
741.200
13:32:45
706
741.200
13:31:20
944
741.400
13:30:23
288
741.600
13:28:58
766
740.000
13:12:22
711
740.000
13:10:46
124
739.200
13:03:45
727
739.600
12:53:00
7
739.400
12:43:41
110
739.400
12:43:41
100
739.400
12:43:41
211
739.400
12:43:41
453
739.400
12:43:41
593
739.200
12:43:41
636
739.200
12:43:41
115
739.200
12:42:36
630
739.800
12:34:42
691
739.600
12:31:19
741
739.800
12:27:04
747
739.600
12:26:22
580
739.200
12:14:18
141
739.200
12:14:18
711
739.600
12:10:42
652
739.800
12:10:21
778
739.800
12:10:21
675
739.600
12:06:17
673
739.200
12:03:06
637
739.400
11:58:56
647
739.200
11:52:29
652
739.200
11:49:39
674
738.400
11:46:49
730
738.800
11:46:43
43
738.800
11:46:43
735
738.600
11:28:00
709
739.000
11:18:10
668
739.200
11:09:54
751
739.600
11:09:53
663
738.800
11:04:04
215
738.600
11:00:25
693
738.200
10:55:53
638
738.800
10:50:23
681
738.800
10:44:13
494
738.800
10:38:00
169
738.800
10:38:00
747
737.800
10:27:13
682
739.400
10:20:15
652
738.800
10:13:22
636
739.200
10:12:04
765
739.400
10:10:19
782
738.600
10:07:00
512
739.000
10:03:37
131
739.000
10:03:37
650
739.000
09:53:05
747
739.200
09:52:35
614
739.800
09:46:57
191
739.800
09:46:57
783
739.000
09:45:38
783
739.200
09:42:17
636
739.600
09:40:17
807
739.800
09:38:53
999
740.400
09:34:42
666
740.000
09:32:42
745
739.600
09:22:00
704
739.800
09:18:28
727
739.400
09:15:38
738
738.200
09:11:59
643
738.400
09:10:02
725
737.600
09:05:15
711
737.800
09:04:10
1121
737.800
09:03:41
1594
736.600
09:02:31
653
735.000
08:57:18
756
735.200
08:55:51
1098
735.800
08:55:23
710
734.800
08:52:20
669
734.600
08:44:46
69
734.600
08:38:54
638
734.600
08:38:54
763
735.400
08:30:00
686
737.200
08:20:55
778
737.600
08:11:05
729
739.200
08:05:42