Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08
8 September 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 739.774p. The highest price paid per share was 745.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 735.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0129% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 535,294,751 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 773,005,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
78
739.200
16:08:07
248
739.200
16:08:01
136
739.200
16:08:01
13
739.200
16:08:01
779
738.800
16:06:50
86
738.600
16:05:55
150
738.600
16:05:55
486
738.600
16:05:55
674
737.800
16:03:15
410
738.000
16:03:03
242
738.000
16:03:03
91
737.800
16:02:11
641
737.800
16:02:11
653
737.600
16:00:11
709
737.600
16:00:11
824
737.600
15:58:51
822
737.000
15:54:28
739
737.200
15:54:15
635
737.200
15:54:15
694
736.400
15:49:36
174
735.400
15:46:00
13
735.400
15:46:00
500
735.400
15:46:00
709
735.200
15:43:31
682
735.600
15:41:25
37
735.600
15:39:39
259
735.800
15:37:35
562
735.800
15:37:35
32
736.000
15:36:37
251
735.200
15:33:25
447
735.200
15:33:25
784
735.200
15:33:25
139
735.400
15:31:06
629
735.400
15:31:06
716
735.400
15:27:50
676
735.400
15:25:56
745
735.800
15:25:45
744
736.200
15:24:12
768
736.400
15:21:32
723
736.000
15:17:14
743
736.000
15:15:11
719
736.400
15:13:55
774
737.000
15:12:41
651
737.000
15:12:41
44
737.000
15:12:41
455
737.600
15:09:18
330
737.600
15:09:18
786
737.600
15:08:02
694
737.600
15:04:38
667
737.600
15:04:38
659
737.200
15:01:55
696
737.200
15:00:24
705
737.400
15:00:00
684
737.400
15:00:00
654
737.400
14:58:09
756
737.800
14:54:30
770
738.400
14:52:39
887
738.600
14:51:29
1084
738.600
14:51:29
667
738.200
14:47:33
763
737.600
14:44:09
762
737.600
14:40:27
655
737.600
14:40:27
732
737.800
14:40:26
778
736.800
14:32:53
643
737.000
14:31:55
238
736.800
14:29:41
447
736.800
14:29:41
677
737.000
14:28:14
779
737.800
14:25:56
4
737.800
14:25:56
693
738.000
14:22:29
679
738.400
14:21:47
749
739.000
14:20:30
722
739.600
14:12:50
709
739.600
14:07:29
748
739.600
14:01:26
777
740.400
13:56:00
682
740.800
13:55:59
6
740.800
13:54:19
711
740.800
13:54:19
707
741.000
13:49:42
686
740.800
13:40:48
734
741.000
13:39:53
775
741.200
13:39:06
780
740.600
13:37:08
735
739.800
13:29:00
751
740.000
13:23:55
315
740.400
13:23:40
518
740.400
13:23:40
247
739.600
13:13:15
390
739.600
13:13:15
736
739.400
13:07:55
424
739.600
13:07:55
354
739.600
13:07:55
663
739.200
13:00:14
834
739.200
13:00:14
648
739.400
12:49:09
676
739.600
12:45:23
768
740.000
12:34:11
750
738.800
12:30:02
363
739.400
12:25:06
322
739.400
12:25:06
669
740.200
12:15:57
710
740.800
12:11:19
74
740.800
12:11:19
786
740.200
12:02:54
764
740.600
12:02:00
425
741.000
12:00:04
212
741.000
12:00:04
653
741.000
12:00:04
493
741.000
11:46:59
199
741.000
11:46:59
659
741.000
11:39:53
747
741.200
11:36:04
754
740.400
11:27:57
676
740.800
11:22:46
717
741.200
11:21:43
693
741.400
11:21:09
658
741.600
11:13:47
178
741.600
11:11:04
555
741.600
11:11:04
693
741.000
11:07:24
729
739.400
10:59:17
735
739.400
10:56:17
689
739.000
10:52:51
780
739.400
10:45:05
670
739.600
10:41:56
647
739.200
10:39:54
632
739.800
10:35:48
665
740.600
10:31:14
647
741.200
10:24:40
723
741.400
10:19:39
183
741.000
10:15:50
100
741.000
10:15:50
465
741.000
10:15:50
679
741.000
10:15:50
694
741.400
10:13:20
394
743.000
10:07:05
370
743.000
10:07:05
659
743.200
10:01:35
693
743.000
09:59:13
74
743.200
09:57:39
700
743.200
09:57:39
743
743.200
09:50:48
26
742.400
09:48:03
628
742.400
09:48:03
738
742.600
09:47:51
692
742.800
09:47:50
648
742.400
09:35:45
742
742.200
09:32:46
632
742.800
09:31:27
723
742.400
09:25:05
749
742.600
09:19:13
656
744.600
09:15:50
750
745.400
09:12:13
710
745.400
09:06:46
710
745.600
09:00:32
734
745.800
09:00:16
18
745.800
09:00:16
773
745.800
08:53:20
765
745.600
08:45:29
698
745.000
08:41:52
784
745.200
08:37:59
744
745.000
08:33:12
724
744.600
08:28:09
690
744.400
08:24:00
652
743.400
08:14:15
728
743.200
08:10:11
683
743.200
08:04:27
697
742.600
08:01:08
73
742.800
08:00:28
592
742.800
08:00:28