WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
08.09.25 | 18:33
8,600 Euro
-0,58 % -0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5508,60018:51
8,5508,60018:53
PR Newswire
08.09.2025 18:06 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08

8 September 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 739.774p. The highest price paid per share was 745.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 735.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0129% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 535,294,751 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 773,005,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

78

739.200

16:08:07

248

739.200

16:08:01

136

739.200

16:08:01

13

739.200

16:08:01

779

738.800

16:06:50

86

738.600

16:05:55

150

738.600

16:05:55

486

738.600

16:05:55

674

737.800

16:03:15

410

738.000

16:03:03

242

738.000

16:03:03

91

737.800

16:02:11

641

737.800

16:02:11

653

737.600

16:00:11

709

737.600

16:00:11

824

737.600

15:58:51

822

737.000

15:54:28

739

737.200

15:54:15

635

737.200

15:54:15

694

736.400

15:49:36

174

735.400

15:46:00

13

735.400

15:46:00

500

735.400

15:46:00

709

735.200

15:43:31

682

735.600

15:41:25

37

735.600

15:39:39

259

735.800

15:37:35

562

735.800

15:37:35

32

736.000

15:36:37

251

735.200

15:33:25

447

735.200

15:33:25

784

735.200

15:33:25

139

735.400

15:31:06

629

735.400

15:31:06

716

735.400

15:27:50

676

735.400

15:25:56

745

735.800

15:25:45

744

736.200

15:24:12

768

736.400

15:21:32

723

736.000

15:17:14

743

736.000

15:15:11

719

736.400

15:13:55

774

737.000

15:12:41

651

737.000

15:12:41

44

737.000

15:12:41

455

737.600

15:09:18

330

737.600

15:09:18

786

737.600

15:08:02

694

737.600

15:04:38

667

737.600

15:04:38

659

737.200

15:01:55

696

737.200

15:00:24

705

737.400

15:00:00

684

737.400

15:00:00

654

737.400

14:58:09

756

737.800

14:54:30

770

738.400

14:52:39

887

738.600

14:51:29

1084

738.600

14:51:29

667

738.200

14:47:33

763

737.600

14:44:09

762

737.600

14:40:27

655

737.600

14:40:27

732

737.800

14:40:26

778

736.800

14:32:53

643

737.000

14:31:55

238

736.800

14:29:41

447

736.800

14:29:41

677

737.000

14:28:14

779

737.800

14:25:56

4

737.800

14:25:56

693

738.000

14:22:29

679

738.400

14:21:47

749

739.000

14:20:30

722

739.600

14:12:50

709

739.600

14:07:29

748

739.600

14:01:26

777

740.400

13:56:00

682

740.800

13:55:59

6

740.800

13:54:19

711

740.800

13:54:19

707

741.000

13:49:42

686

740.800

13:40:48

734

741.000

13:39:53

775

741.200

13:39:06

780

740.600

13:37:08

735

739.800

13:29:00

751

740.000

13:23:55

315

740.400

13:23:40

518

740.400

13:23:40

247

739.600

13:13:15

390

739.600

13:13:15

736

739.400

13:07:55

424

739.600

13:07:55

354

739.600

13:07:55

663

739.200

13:00:14

834

739.200

13:00:14

648

739.400

12:49:09

676

739.600

12:45:23

768

740.000

12:34:11

750

738.800

12:30:02

363

739.400

12:25:06

322

739.400

12:25:06

669

740.200

12:15:57

710

740.800

12:11:19

74

740.800

12:11:19

786

740.200

12:02:54

764

740.600

12:02:00

425

741.000

12:00:04

212

741.000

12:00:04

653

741.000

12:00:04

493

741.000

11:46:59

199

741.000

11:46:59

659

741.000

11:39:53

747

741.200

11:36:04

754

740.400

11:27:57

676

740.800

11:22:46

717

741.200

11:21:43

693

741.400

11:21:09

658

741.600

11:13:47

178

741.600

11:11:04

555

741.600

11:11:04

693

741.000

11:07:24

729

739.400

10:59:17

735

739.400

10:56:17

689

739.000

10:52:51

780

739.400

10:45:05

670

739.600

10:41:56

647

739.200

10:39:54

632

739.800

10:35:48

665

740.600

10:31:14

647

741.200

10:24:40

723

741.400

10:19:39

183

741.000

10:15:50

100

741.000

10:15:50

465

741.000

10:15:50

679

741.000

10:15:50

694

741.400

10:13:20

394

743.000

10:07:05

370

743.000

10:07:05

659

743.200

10:01:35

693

743.000

09:59:13

74

743.200

09:57:39

700

743.200

09:57:39

743

743.200

09:50:48

26

742.400

09:48:03

628

742.400

09:48:03

738

742.600

09:47:51

692

742.800

09:47:50

648

742.400

09:35:45

742

742.200

09:32:46

632

742.800

09:31:27

723

742.400

09:25:05

749

742.600

09:19:13

656

744.600

09:15:50

750

745.400

09:12:13

710

745.400

09:06:46

710

745.600

09:00:32

734

745.800

09:00:16

18

745.800

09:00:16

773

745.800

08:53:20

765

745.600

08:45:29

698

745.000

08:41:52

784

745.200

08:37:59

744

745.000

08:33:12

724

744.600

08:28:09

690

744.400

08:24:00

652

743.400

08:14:15

728

743.200

08:10:11

683

743.200

08:04:27

697

742.600

08:01:08

73

742.800

08:00:28

592

742.800

08:00:28


© 2025 PR Newswire
