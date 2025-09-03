Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 03
3 September 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 713.069p. The highest price paid per share was 718.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 707.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0129% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,994,751 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 773,305,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
475
716.800
16:13:01
376
717.000
16:12:23
166
716.800
16:11:21
226
716.800
16:11:21
194
716.800
16:11:21
647
717.200
16:08:46
499
717.400
16:07:27
694
717.400
16:07:27
651
717.400
16:05:27
262
716.800
16:03:51
499
716.800
16:03:51
683
716.800
15:59:23
717
717.400
15:59:05
291
717.600
15:59:05
355
717.600
15:59:05
582
716.600
15:54:08
613
716.800
15:54:00
650
716.600
15:52:13
602
716.600
15:50:15
585
715.200
15:41:59
802
715.400
15:41:55
687
715.000
15:37:55
666
714.800
15:33:09
610
715.200
15:33:08
683
714.600
15:27:37
657
714.400
15:23:21
699
714.800
15:21:21
677
714.600
15:16:44
634
714.600
15:13:55
716
715.600
15:12:38
407
715.800
15:12:26
301
715.800
15:12:26
658
715.000
15:10:36
718
715.000
15:10:20
705
715.200
15:09:37
684
715.000
15:09:37
715
715.200
15:09:35
652
715.000
15:09:28
709
715.200
15:09:25
584
715.200
15:09:25
782
714.800
15:09:18
25
715.200
15:09:00
340
715.200
15:09:00
350
715.200
15:09:00
250
715.200
15:09:00
465
715.200
15:09:00
607
714.400
15:08:48
923
714.600
15:08:32
659
714.800
15:08:30
683
714.800
15:06:31
70
715.400
15:05:56
465
715.400
15:05:56
274
715.400
15:05:56
1200
715.400
15:05:56
679
715.600
15:05:51
686
715.400
15:04:18
686
714.600
15:03:00
660
712.200
14:59:23
650
712.200
14:55:03
711
712.200
14:54:33
382
712.600
14:52:47
196
712.600
14:52:47
196
712.600
14:52:47
658
712.600
14:52:47
602
712.600
14:52:47
706
712.600
14:51:24
697
711.800
14:47:53
592
710.800
14:43:18
635
711.200
14:43:13
342
711.200
14:41:14
363
711.000
14:40:22
350
711.000
14:38:05
688
711.000
14:35:42
631
710.400
14:33:04
35
710.400
14:33:04
753
710.800
14:31:20
682
711.200
14:31:16
639
711.800
14:23:12
677
712.200
14:20:02
176
712.200
14:16:39
531
712.200
14:16:39
239
712.200
14:11:58
425
712.200
14:11:04
606
712.200
14:03:17
609
711.400
13:55:31
713
710.800
13:50:01
635
711.400
13:37:55
700
711.800
13:31:27
584
712.400
13:25:30
74
711.800
13:18:50
577
711.800
13:18:50
116
711.600
13:15:45
590
712.000
13:15:44
465
711.600
13:11:29
669
711.800
13:08:27
603
712.400
12:59:35
660
713.000
12:59:30
1031
713.400
12:58:18
100
712.600
12:53:19
158
712.400
12:50:10
185
712.400
12:50:10
947
712.000
12:47:03
917
712.000
12:40:05
722
711.000
12:26:06
670
711.200
12:17:52
695
711.400
12:17:22
628
711.600
12:15:51
628
711.800
12:14:14
597
710.600
12:02:01
584
711.400
11:50:01
498
711.600
11:48:01
651
712.200
11:42:01
593
712.400
11:39:04
59
712.400
11:38:28
591
712.400
11:38:28
758
712.600
11:28:56
460
711.600
11:12:38
166
711.800
11:12:38
112
711.800
11:12:38
614
711.600
11:12:38
723
711.800
11:12:37
668
711.800
11:12:37
702
711.600
11:10:30
460
711.600
11:09:35
98
711.600
11:09:35
325
711.600
11:09:35
311
711.600
11:09:35
460
711.800
10:55:21
264
711.800
10:55:21
658
711.600
10:45:22
611
711.800
10:43:44
787
711.600
10:43:23
87
708.800
10:32:33
547
708.800
10:32:33
57
707.800
10:28:06
610
707.800
10:28:06
682
710.200
10:22:19
631
710.800
10:21:36
606
710.800
10:20:06
589
711.400
10:14:57
47
711.400
10:14:57
106
711.800
10:14:57
493
711.800
10:14:57
583
712.000
10:14:57
620
711.400
10:11:49
536
711.600
10:05:27
56
711.600
10:05:01
4
711.600
10:04:58
845
712.000
10:04:54
84
712.200
10:04:52
583
712.600
10:04:49
584
712.600
09:55:06
706
713.200
09:50:35
604
712.400
09:43:50
658
711.800
09:36:59
709
712.000
09:33:00
639
712.200
09:30:20
590
712.800
09:26:09
605
713.000
09:25:57
668
712.800
09:23:26
674
712.600
09:21:20
686
712.600
09:20:31
711
712.600
09:19:41
166
712.200
09:16:11
450
712.200
09:16:09
721
712.600
09:12:22
681
712.800
09:04:10
716
712.800
08:56:32
61
710.400
08:45:13
635
710.400
08:45:13
620
710.800
08:44:19
651
708.400
08:34:10
631
709.000
08:34:09
88
708.800
08:26:42
564
708.800
08:26:42
673
709.200
08:24:03
714
709.800
08:24:00
639
710.600
08:21:34
688
710.600
08:19:37
676
711.400
08:19:04
698
712.200
08:18:05
601
714.600
08:14:06
652
716.400
08:07:45
613
716.400
08:04:58
704
717.800
08:01:59
635
718.200
08:01:54