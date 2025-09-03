Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Anzeige
PR Newswire
PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 03

3 September 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 713.069p. The highest price paid per share was 718.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 707.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0129% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,994,751 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 773,305,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

475

716.800

16:13:01

376

717.000

16:12:23

166

716.800

16:11:21

226

716.800

16:11:21

194

716.800

16:11:21

647

717.200

16:08:46

499

717.400

16:07:27

694

717.400

16:07:27

651

717.400

16:05:27

262

716.800

16:03:51

499

716.800

16:03:51

683

716.800

15:59:23

717

717.400

15:59:05

291

717.600

15:59:05

355

717.600

15:59:05

582

716.600

15:54:08

613

716.800

15:54:00

650

716.600

15:52:13

602

716.600

15:50:15

585

715.200

15:41:59

802

715.400

15:41:55

687

715.000

15:37:55

666

714.800

15:33:09

610

715.200

15:33:08

683

714.600

15:27:37

657

714.400

15:23:21

699

714.800

15:21:21

677

714.600

15:16:44

634

714.600

15:13:55

716

715.600

15:12:38

407

715.800

15:12:26

301

715.800

15:12:26

658

715.000

15:10:36

718

715.000

15:10:20

705

715.200

15:09:37

684

715.000

15:09:37

715

715.200

15:09:35

652

715.000

15:09:28

709

715.200

15:09:25

584

715.200

15:09:25

782

714.800

15:09:18

25

715.200

15:09:00

340

715.200

15:09:00

350

715.200

15:09:00

250

715.200

15:09:00

465

715.200

15:09:00

607

714.400

15:08:48

923

714.600

15:08:32

659

714.800

15:08:30

683

714.800

15:06:31

70

715.400

15:05:56

465

715.400

15:05:56

274

715.400

15:05:56

1200

715.400

15:05:56

679

715.600

15:05:51

686

715.400

15:04:18

686

714.600

15:03:00

660

712.200

14:59:23

650

712.200

14:55:03

711

712.200

14:54:33

382

712.600

14:52:47

196

712.600

14:52:47

196

712.600

14:52:47

658

712.600

14:52:47

602

712.600

14:52:47

706

712.600

14:51:24

697

711.800

14:47:53

592

710.800

14:43:18

635

711.200

14:43:13

342

711.200

14:41:14

363

711.000

14:40:22

350

711.000

14:38:05

688

711.000

14:35:42

631

710.400

14:33:04

35

710.400

14:33:04

753

710.800

14:31:20

682

711.200

14:31:16

639

711.800

14:23:12

677

712.200

14:20:02

176

712.200

14:16:39

531

712.200

14:16:39

239

712.200

14:11:58

425

712.200

14:11:04

606

712.200

14:03:17

609

711.400

13:55:31

713

710.800

13:50:01

635

711.400

13:37:55

700

711.800

13:31:27

584

712.400

13:25:30

74

711.800

13:18:50

577

711.800

13:18:50

116

711.600

13:15:45

590

712.000

13:15:44

465

711.600

13:11:29

669

711.800

13:08:27

603

712.400

12:59:35

660

713.000

12:59:30

1031

713.400

12:58:18

100

712.600

12:53:19

158

712.400

12:50:10

185

712.400

12:50:10

947

712.000

12:47:03

917

712.000

12:40:05

722

711.000

12:26:06

670

711.200

12:17:52

695

711.400

12:17:22

628

711.600

12:15:51

628

711.800

12:14:14

597

710.600

12:02:01

584

711.400

11:50:01

498

711.600

11:48:01

651

712.200

11:42:01

593

712.400

11:39:04

59

712.400

11:38:28

591

712.400

11:38:28

758

712.600

11:28:56

460

711.600

11:12:38

166

711.800

11:12:38

112

711.800

11:12:38

614

711.600

11:12:38

723

711.800

11:12:37

668

711.800

11:12:37

702

711.600

11:10:30

460

711.600

11:09:35

98

711.600

11:09:35

325

711.600

11:09:35

311

711.600

11:09:35

460

711.800

10:55:21

264

711.800

10:55:21

658

711.600

10:45:22

611

711.800

10:43:44

787

711.600

10:43:23

87

708.800

10:32:33

547

708.800

10:32:33

57

707.800

10:28:06

610

707.800

10:28:06

682

710.200

10:22:19

631

710.800

10:21:36

606

710.800

10:20:06

589

711.400

10:14:57

47

711.400

10:14:57

106

711.800

10:14:57

493

711.800

10:14:57

583

712.000

10:14:57

620

711.400

10:11:49

536

711.600

10:05:27

56

711.600

10:05:01

4

711.600

10:04:58

845

712.000

10:04:54

84

712.200

10:04:52

583

712.600

10:04:49

584

712.600

09:55:06

706

713.200

09:50:35

604

712.400

09:43:50

658

711.800

09:36:59

709

712.000

09:33:00

639

712.200

09:30:20

590

712.800

09:26:09

605

713.000

09:25:57

668

712.800

09:23:26

674

712.600

09:21:20

686

712.600

09:20:31

711

712.600

09:19:41

166

712.200

09:16:11

450

712.200

09:16:09

721

712.600

09:12:22

681

712.800

09:04:10

716

712.800

08:56:32

61

710.400

08:45:13

635

710.400

08:45:13

620

710.800

08:44:19

651

708.400

08:34:10

631

709.000

08:34:09

88

708.800

08:26:42

564

708.800

08:26:42

673

709.200

08:24:03

714

709.800

08:24:00

639

710.600

08:21:34

688

710.600

08:19:37

676

711.400

08:19:04

698

712.200

08:18:05

601

714.600

08:14:06

652

716.400

08:07:45

613

716.400

08:04:58

704

717.800

08:01:59

635

718.200

08:01:54


