Dienstag, 02.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
02.09.25 | 11:22
8,400 Euro
-2,33 % -0,200
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
02.09.2025 18:06 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

2 September 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 718.842p. The highest price paid per share was 737.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 711.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,894,751 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 773,405,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

433

717.400

16:13:07

337

717.400

16:13:07

463

717.800

16:11:39

2

717.800

16:11:39

24

717.800

16:09:35

158

717.800

16:09:35

460

717.800

16:09:35

99

717.800

16:08:59

956

717.800

16:08:59

630

716.600

16:05:27

595

717.600

16:04:31

633

717.400

16:02:32

520

717.800

16:00:30

65

717.800

16:00:15

460

718.000

16:00:03

701

717.800

15:57:48

153

717.800

15:57:07

422

717.800

15:57:06

718

717.800

15:55:17

659

717.200

15:50:39

659

717.800

15:47:47

616

718.800

15:45:28

724

719.400

15:44:05

657

719.800

15:41:41

160

719.800

15:37:39

463

719.800

15:37:39

592

719.800

15:37:39

622

719.200

15:35:43

240

719.400

15:34:56

255

719.400

15:33:56

361

719.400

15:33:56

616

717.800

15:30:52

656

717.600

15:27:41

705

717.800

15:25:00

301

718.200

15:23:26

375

718.200

15:23:26

641

718.400

15:22:09

716

716.200

15:17:08

604

716.400

15:17:05

629

717.000

15:13:02

724

717.000

15:11:05

581

717.400

15:10:55

977

717.600

15:07:27

463

717.800

15:07:26

78

717.800

15:07:26

629

717.600

15:02:03

604

717.800

15:01:44

287

717.800

15:00:45

322

717.800

15:00:45

602

717.800

14:59:57

661

716.200

14:55:35

217

716.400

14:55:20

600

716.400

14:55:20

675

716.600

14:54:05

608

716.800

14:52:28

578

716.800

14:51:41

136

716.800

14:51:41

693

716.200

14:48:05

605

716.000

14:46:37

650

716.200

14:46:37

21

715.800

14:42:26

216

715.800

14:42:26

463

715.800

14:42:26

744

716.200

14:42:05

711

715.400

14:40:27

705

715.400

14:40:27

648

715.000

14:37:02

695

713.400

14:33:30

715

713.800

14:33:24

717

713.400

14:30:31

715

713.600

14:29:12

650

713.600

14:27:11

718

714.000

14:22:50

610

714.400

14:21:50

687

714.000

14:16:55

676

713.000

14:09:21

701

713.200

14:08:21

622

712.600

14:01:28

640

712.800

13:58:12

589

712.800

13:58:12

673

712.600

13:55:36

581

711.000

13:47:58

672

711.000

13:46:28

658

711.000

13:40:57

630

712.600

13:37:30

463

713.200

13:33:18

119

713.200

13:33:18

659

713.200

13:32:02

596

713.200

13:30:33

704

713.600

13:25:25

589

714.000

13:19:25

723

714.400

13:19:06

691

714.600

13:07:36

688

715.400

13:05:44

182

714.800

13:02:02

615

714.800

13:02:02

628

714.800

12:57:53

623

715.200

12:50:40

710

714.600

12:46:23

683

714.800

12:45:38

694

714.800

12:38:18

193

714.400

12:32:46

459

714.400

12:32:46

652

715.600

12:23:17

656

716.000

12:18:21

49

716.000

12:13:48

665

716.000

12:13:48

678

716.800

12:05:02

88

716.200

12:02:42

608

716.200

12:02:42

669

716.800

12:00:57

706

716.600

11:59:55

15

716.600

11:59:55

580

715.800

11:55:24

358

716.200

11:53:40

336

716.200

11:53:40

706

716.200

11:44:55

510

716.200

11:38:28

143

716.200

11:38:28

699

716.600

11:34:50

173

716.400

11:33:01

547

716.400

11:33:01

636

717.400

11:26:52

698

717.400

11:21:06

592

717.200

11:18:47

693

717.600

11:18:01

698

717.600

11:15:17

710

717.600

11:10:19

339

718.600

11:00:52

373

718.600

11:00:52

695

719.400

10:57:08

2

719.400

10:55:41

666

719.200

10:53:15

18

719.800

10:44:07

704

719.800

10:44:07

25

720.200

10:42:15

650

720.200

10:42:15

588

720.200

10:42:15

665

720.800

10:32:47

599

720.800

10:29:34

678

721.200

10:17:18

624

722.400

10:08:37

692

723.400

10:04:49

527

723.000

09:57:59

127

723.000

09:57:59

653

723.400

09:56:36

696

723.800

09:54:19

648

722.400

09:42:54

652

723.400

09:35:18

601

725.000

09:31:45

639

725.200

09:24:39

628

724.400

09:21:16

600

725.200

09:20:37

657

725.000

09:17:47

676

725.400

09:17:38

644

725.400

09:16:56

670

724.000

09:14:11

622

725.600

09:05:12

200

726.800

09:02:23

417

726.800

09:02:23

647

726.000

08:56:12

640

726.800

08:55:37

616

726.800

08:53:56

619

726.000

08:42:02

12

729.000

08:30:40

679

729.000

08:30:40

665

730.400

08:29:51

172

731.200

08:22:50

468

731.200

08:22:50

597

732.200

08:17:30

702

732.200

08:14:48

775

732.800

08:14:17

662

733.400

08:13:34

671

733.200

08:12:32

622

733.800

08:09:53

673

737.000

08:02:36

694

737.400

08:01:36


© 2025 PR Newswire
