Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 28
28 August 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 55,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 749.418p. The highest price paid per share was 762.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 740.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0071% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,640,287 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 773,660,299. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
165
751.200
16:13:11
190
751.200
16:13:11
500
751.200
16:12:00
83
751.200
16:12:00
612
751.200
16:07:20
611
750.600
16:05:27
633
750.800
16:04:07
125
749.600
15:59:41
600
749.600
15:59:41
441
749.800
15:57:50
706
749.200
15:50:33
669
749.200
15:48:17
587
749.400
15:43:31
218
749.400
15:40:48
468
749.400
15:40:48
504
749.400
15:37:01
77
749.400
15:37:01
578
749.200
15:31:39
100
749.200
15:31:39
712
749.400
15:30:34
715
748.800
15:19:12
646
750.600
15:13:58
658
750.600
15:11:08
626
750.200
15:07:16
591
750.400
15:07:09
612
750.200
15:06:44
5
750.200
15:06:44
1164
750.200
15:04:48
677
750.000
15:00:00
669
750.000
14:56:52
449
749.600
14:47:25
441
749.600
14:47:25
198
749.400
14:47:25
441
749.400
14:47:25
350
749.400
14:47:25
618
749.400
14:47:25
468
749.400
14:47:25
681
748.800
14:45:01
260
749.600
14:40:47
361
749.600
14:40:47
699
750.400
14:38:26
657
751.200
14:37:05
665
751.400
14:35:08
660
750.000
14:33:00
658
749.600
14:30:18
658
750.400
14:23:05
712
750.000
14:15:25
631
749.600
14:06:51
627
749.400
14:00:00
666
750.000
13:49:15
675
750.000
13:40:22
603
750.400
13:40:00
688
749.800
13:31:57
614
750.200
13:29:50
661
750.000
13:19:26
694
750.200
13:09:20
671
750.400
13:00:50
618
750.200
12:56:23
637
749.400
12:52:00
129
747.400
12:30:10
435
747.400
12:30:10
114
747.400
12:30:10
689
748.000
12:22:55
520
748.200
12:17:33
81
748.200
12:17:33
712
748.600
12:03:19
681
746.600
11:59:29
710
745.400
11:46:03
588
745.600
11:45:45
717
743.000
11:35:56
676
743.400
11:32:48
692
740.600
11:23:31
622
740.800
11:21:41
588
742.200
11:11:57
656
742.800
10:59:40
620
743.800
10:49:39
609
743.400
10:37:42
18
744.400
10:30:16
600
744.400
10:30:16
623
744.400
10:30:16
107
745.400
10:22:42
565
745.400
10:22:42
642
745.400
10:14:42
576
745.200
10:12:51
706
746.200
10:09:24
719
746.800
10:06:42
593
748.600
10:04:07
709
750.200
09:58:37
591
750.800
09:47:35
607
751.400
09:44:29
126
751.600
09:41:49
511
751.600
09:41:49
556
752.000
09:38:56
26
752.000
09:38:56
581
752.600
09:29:34
495
755.200
09:14:07
187
755.200
09:14:07
580
754.800
09:05:14
38
754.800
09:05:14
632
755.600
08:50:03
656
758.200
08:33:36
652
759.000
08:24:47
677
761.400
08:08:28
685
762.800
08:05:15