Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 28

28 August 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 55,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 749.418p. The highest price paid per share was 762.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 740.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0071% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,640,287 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 773,660,299. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

165

751.200

16:13:11

190

751.200

16:13:11

500

751.200

16:12:00

83

751.200

16:12:00

612

751.200

16:07:20

611

750.600

16:05:27

633

750.800

16:04:07

125

749.600

15:59:41

600

749.600

15:59:41

441

749.800

15:57:50

706

749.200

15:50:33

669

749.200

15:48:17

587

749.400

15:43:31

218

749.400

15:40:48

468

749.400

15:40:48

504

749.400

15:37:01

77

749.400

15:37:01

578

749.200

15:31:39

100

749.200

15:31:39

712

749.400

15:30:34

715

748.800

15:19:12

646

750.600

15:13:58

658

750.600

15:11:08

626

750.200

15:07:16

591

750.400

15:07:09

612

750.200

15:06:44

5

750.200

15:06:44

1164

750.200

15:04:48

677

750.000

15:00:00

669

750.000

14:56:52

449

749.600

14:47:25

441

749.600

14:47:25

198

749.400

14:47:25

441

749.400

14:47:25

350

749.400

14:47:25

618

749.400

14:47:25

468

749.400

14:47:25

681

748.800

14:45:01

260

749.600

14:40:47

361

749.600

14:40:47

699

750.400

14:38:26

657

751.200

14:37:05

665

751.400

14:35:08

660

750.000

14:33:00

658

749.600

14:30:18

658

750.400

14:23:05

712

750.000

14:15:25

631

749.600

14:06:51

627

749.400

14:00:00

666

750.000

13:49:15

675

750.000

13:40:22

603

750.400

13:40:00

688

749.800

13:31:57

614

750.200

13:29:50

661

750.000

13:19:26

694

750.200

13:09:20

671

750.400

13:00:50

618

750.200

12:56:23

637

749.400

12:52:00

129

747.400

12:30:10

435

747.400

12:30:10

114

747.400

12:30:10

689

748.000

12:22:55

520

748.200

12:17:33

81

748.200

12:17:33

712

748.600

12:03:19

681

746.600

11:59:29

710

745.400

11:46:03

588

745.600

11:45:45

717

743.000

11:35:56

676

743.400

11:32:48

692

740.600

11:23:31

622

740.800

11:21:41

588

742.200

11:11:57

656

742.800

10:59:40

620

743.800

10:49:39

609

743.400

10:37:42

18

744.400

10:30:16

600

744.400

10:30:16

623

744.400

10:30:16

107

745.400

10:22:42

565

745.400

10:22:42

642

745.400

10:14:42

576

745.200

10:12:51

706

746.200

10:09:24

719

746.800

10:06:42

593

748.600

10:04:07

709

750.200

09:58:37

591

750.800

09:47:35

607

751.400

09:44:29

126

751.600

09:41:49

511

751.600

09:41:49

556

752.000

09:38:56

26

752.000

09:38:56

581

752.600

09:29:34

495

755.200

09:14:07

187

755.200

09:14:07

580

754.800

09:05:14

38

754.800

09:05:14

632

755.600

08:50:03

656

758.200

08:33:36

652

759.000

08:24:47

677

761.400

08:08:28

685

762.800

08:05:15


