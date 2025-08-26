Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 26
26 August 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 768.872p. The highest price paid per share was 774.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 764.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,530,287 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 773,770,299. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
306
764.000
16:12:54
220
764.000
16:11:54
180
764.000
16:11:54
625
764.800
16:09:35
656
764.600
16:05:53
661
764.800
16:03:55
400
764.400
16:01:08
5
765.200
15:56:46
687
765.200
15:56:46
626
765.400
15:51:37
84
765.600
15:51:37
531
765.600
15:51:37
360
765.400
15:44:22
267
765.400
15:44:22
26
765.600
15:40:00
649
765.600
15:40:00
18
766.000
15:36:22
431
766.000
15:36:22
725
765.800
15:31:24
115
765.200
15:29:57
16
765.400
15:27:05
58
765.400
15:27:05
431
765.400
15:27:05
77
765.400
15:27:05
699
765.800
15:20:02
431
766.000
15:20:00
17
766.000
15:20:00
157
766.000
15:20:00
684
766.000
15:12:40
210
767.400
15:06:58
136
767.400
15:06:58
192
767.400
15:06:57
158
767.400
15:06:57
315
768.000
15:05:04
283
768.000
15:05:04
654
767.800
15:02:31
49
768.000
15:01:32
133
768.000
15:01:32
22
768.000
15:01:32
602
767.400
14:55:36
103
767.600
14:52:50
593
767.600
14:52:50
431
768.200
14:48:52
643
768.400
14:48:52
2
768.400
14:48:52
485
768.600
14:41:28
181
768.600
14:41:28
61
769.000
14:34:46
131
769.000
14:34:46
431
769.000
14:34:46
61
769.600
14:33:38
615
769.600
14:33:38
431
769.800
14:33:26
213
769.800
14:33:26
220
769.600
14:31:33
601
768.400
14:20:18
595
768.800
14:18:00
604
769.400
14:10:50
705
769.200
14:06:52
358
769.600
13:49:29
156
769.600
13:49:29
209
769.400
13:49:29
701
769.800
13:43:02
700
770.400
13:35:37
692
770.600
13:29:55
615
770.800
13:25:46
319
771.000
13:15:00
284
771.000
13:15:00
706
770.400
13:10:00
717
770.600
13:09:24
609
769.600
12:52:52
479
769.400
12:46:41
104
769.400
12:46:41
103
767.400
12:27:02
402
767.400
12:27:02
181
767.400
12:25:24
591
767.400
12:14:57
5
767.600
12:06:18
578
767.600
12:06:18
716
767.600
11:58:35
626
767.600
11:52:26
10
767.600
11:52:26
100
766.800
11:37:58
521
766.800
11:37:18
590
767.000
11:33:42
496
766.400
11:20:46
142
766.400
11:20:46
7
766.400
11:13:26
610
766.400
11:13:26
622
767.000
10:57:48
617
767.800
10:49:41
651
768.800
10:41:18
34
768.800
10:41:18
662
769.400
10:35:18
659
769.600
10:23:49
111
770.200
10:22:22
135
770.200
10:22:22
431
770.200
10:22:22
665
770.800
10:15:18
672
772.600
10:05:40
659
771.400
09:58:44
683
771.000
09:52:34
431
771.200
09:49:24
710
770.800
09:38:30
669
771.800
09:34:32
138
771.800
09:26:45
491
771.800
09:26:45
31
771.600
09:18:11
687
771.600
09:18:11
635
772.000
09:09:28
619
771.600
09:01:44
425
772.800
08:56:45
200
772.800
08:56:45
664
774.000
08:50:35
143
774.400
08:41:18
502
774.400
08:41:18
696
774.400
08:32:48
673
774.400
08:25:56
611
773.800
08:18:08
681
773.000
08:13:19
562
772.400
08:07:55
130
772.400
08:07:55
715
767.400
08:04:50
657
765.400
08:00:38