8,8508,95018:25
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 26

26 August 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 768.872p. The highest price paid per share was 774.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 764.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,530,287 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 773,770,299. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

306

764.000

16:12:54

220

764.000

16:11:54

180

764.000

16:11:54

625

764.800

16:09:35

656

764.600

16:05:53

661

764.800

16:03:55

400

764.400

16:01:08

5

765.200

15:56:46

687

765.200

15:56:46

626

765.400

15:51:37

84

765.600

15:51:37

531

765.600

15:51:37

360

765.400

15:44:22

267

765.400

15:44:22

26

765.600

15:40:00

649

765.600

15:40:00

18

766.000

15:36:22

431

766.000

15:36:22

725

765.800

15:31:24

115

765.200

15:29:57

16

765.400

15:27:05

58

765.400

15:27:05

431

765.400

15:27:05

77

765.400

15:27:05

699

765.800

15:20:02

431

766.000

15:20:00

17

766.000

15:20:00

157

766.000

15:20:00

684

766.000

15:12:40

210

767.400

15:06:58

136

767.400

15:06:58

192

767.400

15:06:57

158

767.400

15:06:57

315

768.000

15:05:04

283

768.000

15:05:04

654

767.800

15:02:31

49

768.000

15:01:32

133

768.000

15:01:32

22

768.000

15:01:32

602

767.400

14:55:36

103

767.600

14:52:50

593

767.600

14:52:50

431

768.200

14:48:52

643

768.400

14:48:52

2

768.400

14:48:52

485

768.600

14:41:28

181

768.600

14:41:28

61

769.000

14:34:46

131

769.000

14:34:46

431

769.000

14:34:46

61

769.600

14:33:38

615

769.600

14:33:38

431

769.800

14:33:26

213

769.800

14:33:26

220

769.600

14:31:33

601

768.400

14:20:18

595

768.800

14:18:00

604

769.400

14:10:50

705

769.200

14:06:52

358

769.600

13:49:29

156

769.600

13:49:29

209

769.400

13:49:29

701

769.800

13:43:02

700

770.400

13:35:37

692

770.600

13:29:55

615

770.800

13:25:46

319

771.000

13:15:00

284

771.000

13:15:00

706

770.400

13:10:00

717

770.600

13:09:24

609

769.600

12:52:52

479

769.400

12:46:41

104

769.400

12:46:41

103

767.400

12:27:02

402

767.400

12:27:02

181

767.400

12:25:24

591

767.400

12:14:57

5

767.600

12:06:18

578

767.600

12:06:18

716

767.600

11:58:35

626

767.600

11:52:26

10

767.600

11:52:26

100

766.800

11:37:58

521

766.800

11:37:18

590

767.000

11:33:42

496

766.400

11:20:46

142

766.400

11:20:46

7

766.400

11:13:26

610

766.400

11:13:26

622

767.000

10:57:48

617

767.800

10:49:41

651

768.800

10:41:18

34

768.800

10:41:18

662

769.400

10:35:18

659

769.600

10:23:49

111

770.200

10:22:22

135

770.200

10:22:22

431

770.200

10:22:22

665

770.800

10:15:18

672

772.600

10:05:40

659

771.400

09:58:44

683

771.000

09:52:34

431

771.200

09:49:24

710

770.800

09:38:30

669

771.800

09:34:32

138

771.800

09:26:45

491

771.800

09:26:45

31

771.600

09:18:11

687

771.600

09:18:11

635

772.000

09:09:28

619

771.600

09:01:44

425

772.800

08:56:45

200

772.800

08:56:45

664

774.000

08:50:35

143

774.400

08:41:18

502

774.400

08:41:18

696

774.400

08:32:48

673

774.400

08:25:56

611

773.800

08:18:08

681

773.000

08:13:19

562

772.400

08:07:55

130

772.400

08:07:55

715

767.400

08:04:50

657

765.400

08:00:38


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.