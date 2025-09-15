

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house prices dropped in September after several months of muted growth as competitive pricing became more vital in the south, the property website Rightmove said Monday.



Average asking prices edged down 0.1 percent from the previous year in September. The fall was driven by London and the south, as the south underperformed the rest of region.



The number of homes coming for sale in the south increased 9 percent on 2024, compared with 2 percent elsewhere. It took an average of five days longer to find a buyer.



Nonetheless, overall the number of sales being agreed was 4 percent ahead of this time last year.



The average price of property coming to the market climbed 0.4 percent on a monthly basis to GBP 370,257 in September.



Rightmove's real-time data suggested no immediate reaction from movers to property tax rumours.



'However, jitters around what could happen in the Autumn Budget risk slowing the parts of the market that are already underperforming,' said Rightmove.



