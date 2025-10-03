Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03

3 October 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 698.469p. The highest price paid per share was 706.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 693.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 537,062,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 771,238,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1268

697.200

16:08:17

330

697.200

16:08:17

891

697.200

16:04:15

420

697.400

16:03:31

123

697.400

16:03:31

256

697.400

16:03:31

559

697.400

16:00:31

211

697.400

16:00:31

73

697.800

15:58:29

915

697.800

15:58:29

269

697.800

15:58:29

546

697.800

15:58:29

120

697.200

15:56:45

717

697.200

15:56:45

5

697.200

15:56:45

766

697.800

15:50:03

120

697.800

15:50:03

819

697.800

15:50:03

816

697.800

15:50:03

814

697.800

15:44:29

791

697.800

15:44:29

889

698.000

15:42:56

358

697.800

15:42:09

650

697.600

15:39:09

925

696.800

15:35:21

200

696.000

15:34:16

214

696.000

15:34:16

812

695.200

15:28:21

850

695.800

15:27:41

762

695.200

15:24:18

863

695.600

15:23:47

914

695.800

15:19:40

541

695.800

15:15:22

292

695.800

15:15:22

748

696.200

15:12:39

109

696.200

15:12:39

782

696.400

15:12:36

798

696.600

15:11:57

312

695.800

15:06:59

913

696.000

15:05:27

1246

696.400

15:05:24

814

696.800

15:05:06

922

695.600

15:02:37

939

695.000

15:00:31

921

695.200

14:59:51

774

695.200

14:59:51

323

695.000

14:56:44

216

695.000

14:56:44

292

695.000

14:56:44

606

693.600

14:49:27

184

693.600

14:49:27

768

693.600

14:49:06

16

693.600

14:46:52

983

693.600

14:46:52

914

694.000

14:45:45

898

693.800

14:36:45

853

693.800

14:35:04

908

694.000

14:34:35

590

694.400

14:31:31

246

694.400

14:31:31

762

694.600

14:30:28

824

694.800

14:27:13

846

694.600

14:19:04

916

694.600

14:16:23

512

695.000

14:12:13

294

695.000

14:12:13

882

695.800

14:04:44

879

696.000

13:58:37

842

696.600

13:52:26

111

696.800

13:50:32

706

696.800

13:50:32

852

696.800

13:44:17

808

697.800

13:39:22

858

697.200

13:36:45

608

697.200

13:30:30

282

697.200

13:30:30

923

697.400

13:30:30

807

697.000

13:28:12

852

697.200

13:28:12

1109

696.800

13:23:09

517

697.000

13:22:59

304

697.000

13:22:59

808

697.200

13:22:28

822

697.000

13:19:58

862

697.400

13:13:38

647

697.600

13:13:36

265

697.600

13:13:36

867

697.000

13:05:19

805

697.000

12:57:29

94

697.000

12:57:29

771

697.200

12:57:03

561

696.800

12:52:57

207

696.800

12:52:57

40

696.800

12:51:56

545

696.400

12:48:56

379

696.400

12:47:49

804

696.400

12:41:39

370

696.600

12:40:12

397

696.600

12:40:12

800

697.200

12:32:25

931

697.600

12:29:26

869

697.800

12:10:10

863

698.600

12:00:53

757

699.000

11:57:21

834

699.200

11:45:39

785

699.400

11:41:10

537

700.000

11:23:40

370

700.000

11:23:40

930

700.400

11:19:22

383

701.200

11:16:14

421

701.200

11:16:14

341

702.200

11:10:47

61

702.200

11:10:20

48

702.200

11:10:09

355

702.200

11:10:09

26

702.200

11:10:09

693

702.200

11:06:07

162

702.200

11:06:07

241

702.400

11:02:59

552

702.400

11:02:59

905

702.800

11:01:17

762

702.800

11:00:02

573

703.400

10:49:22

241

703.400

10:49:22

797

704.200

10:41:09

820

704.400

10:41:02

944

704.400

10:19:49

769

704.000

10:15:21

138

704.000

10:15:21

507

703.800

10:09:27

253

703.800

10:09:27

857

702.400

10:02:47

943

702.000

09:59:39

529

702.800

09:50:00

402

702.800

09:50:00

874

703.200

09:38:20

791

704.400

09:33:19

945

704.000

09:27:46

933

705.000

09:16:57

856

704.800

09:15:10

875

706.200

09:04:50

944

706.200

09:01:00

855

706.400

08:50:01

870

704.200

08:41:15

796

702.400

08:24:20

842

703.400

08:17:39

811

702.800

08:12:21

832

703.000

08:08:46

906

702.200

08:02:04

773

702.600

08:02:04

423

700.200

08:00:32

150

700.200

08:00:29

213

700.200

08:00:29


