Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03
3 October 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 698.469p. The highest price paid per share was 706.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 693.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 537,062,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 771,238,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1268
697.200
16:08:17
330
697.200
16:08:17
891
697.200
16:04:15
420
697.400
16:03:31
123
697.400
16:03:31
256
697.400
16:03:31
559
697.400
16:00:31
211
697.400
16:00:31
73
697.800
15:58:29
915
697.800
15:58:29
269
697.800
15:58:29
546
697.800
15:58:29
120
697.200
15:56:45
717
697.200
15:56:45
5
697.200
15:56:45
766
697.800
15:50:03
120
697.800
15:50:03
819
697.800
15:50:03
816
697.800
15:50:03
814
697.800
15:44:29
791
697.800
15:44:29
889
698.000
15:42:56
358
697.800
15:42:09
650
697.600
15:39:09
925
696.800
15:35:21
200
696.000
15:34:16
214
696.000
15:34:16
812
695.200
15:28:21
850
695.800
15:27:41
762
695.200
15:24:18
863
695.600
15:23:47
914
695.800
15:19:40
541
695.800
15:15:22
292
695.800
15:15:22
748
696.200
15:12:39
109
696.200
15:12:39
782
696.400
15:12:36
798
696.600
15:11:57
312
695.800
15:06:59
913
696.000
15:05:27
1246
696.400
15:05:24
814
696.800
15:05:06
922
695.600
15:02:37
939
695.000
15:00:31
921
695.200
14:59:51
774
695.200
14:59:51
323
695.000
14:56:44
216
695.000
14:56:44
292
695.000
14:56:44
606
693.600
14:49:27
184
693.600
14:49:27
768
693.600
14:49:06
16
693.600
14:46:52
983
693.600
14:46:52
914
694.000
14:45:45
898
693.800
14:36:45
853
693.800
14:35:04
908
694.000
14:34:35
590
694.400
14:31:31
246
694.400
14:31:31
762
694.600
14:30:28
824
694.800
14:27:13
846
694.600
14:19:04
916
694.600
14:16:23
512
695.000
14:12:13
294
695.000
14:12:13
882
695.800
14:04:44
879
696.000
13:58:37
842
696.600
13:52:26
111
696.800
13:50:32
706
696.800
13:50:32
852
696.800
13:44:17
808
697.800
13:39:22
858
697.200
13:36:45
608
697.200
13:30:30
282
697.200
13:30:30
923
697.400
13:30:30
807
697.000
13:28:12
852
697.200
13:28:12
1109
696.800
13:23:09
517
697.000
13:22:59
304
697.000
13:22:59
808
697.200
13:22:28
822
697.000
13:19:58
862
697.400
13:13:38
647
697.600
13:13:36
265
697.600
13:13:36
867
697.000
13:05:19
805
697.000
12:57:29
94
697.000
12:57:29
771
697.200
12:57:03
561
696.800
12:52:57
207
696.800
12:52:57
40
696.800
12:51:56
545
696.400
12:48:56
379
696.400
12:47:49
804
696.400
12:41:39
370
696.600
12:40:12
397
696.600
12:40:12
800
697.200
12:32:25
931
697.600
12:29:26
869
697.800
12:10:10
863
698.600
12:00:53
757
699.000
11:57:21
834
699.200
11:45:39
785
699.400
11:41:10
537
700.000
11:23:40
370
700.000
11:23:40
930
700.400
11:19:22
383
701.200
11:16:14
421
701.200
11:16:14
341
702.200
11:10:47
61
702.200
11:10:20
48
702.200
11:10:09
355
702.200
11:10:09
26
702.200
11:10:09
693
702.200
11:06:07
162
702.200
11:06:07
241
702.400
11:02:59
552
702.400
11:02:59
905
702.800
11:01:17
762
702.800
11:00:02
573
703.400
10:49:22
241
703.400
10:49:22
797
704.200
10:41:09
820
704.400
10:41:02
944
704.400
10:19:49
769
704.000
10:15:21
138
704.000
10:15:21
507
703.800
10:09:27
253
703.800
10:09:27
857
702.400
10:02:47
943
702.000
09:59:39
529
702.800
09:50:00
402
702.800
09:50:00
874
703.200
09:38:20
791
704.400
09:33:19
945
704.000
09:27:46
933
705.000
09:16:57
856
704.800
09:15:10
875
706.200
09:04:50
944
706.200
09:01:00
855
706.400
08:50:01
870
704.200
08:41:15
796
702.400
08:24:20
842
703.400
08:17:39
811
702.800
08:12:21
832
703.000
08:08:46
906
702.200
08:02:04
773
702.600
08:02:04
423
700.200
08:00:32
150
700.200
08:00:29
213
700.200
08:00:29