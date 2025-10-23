Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23
23 October 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 682.807p. The highest price paid per share was 686.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 679.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 538,392,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 769,908,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
488
683.000
16:08:04
588
683.000
16:06:57
165
683.200
16:06:38
600
683.200
16:06:38
5
683.200
16:06:38
924
683.000
16:03:17
440
683.200
16:03:08
236
683.200
16:03:08
19
683.200
16:03:08
865
682.800
16:00:21
100
683.000
16:00:03
776
683.000
15:59:16
1000
683.200
15:59:12
895
683.400
15:55:54
542
683.600
15:55:26
307
683.600
15:53:26
573
683.600
15:53:26
332
683.600
15:51:26
72
683.600
15:51:26
202
683.600
15:51:26
86
683.600
15:51:26
332
683.600
15:51:26
91
683.600
15:51:26
75
683.600
15:51:26
212
683.600
15:51:26
293
683.600
15:51:26
412
683.600
15:51:26
486
683.400
15:46:16
258
683.400
15:45:46
679
683.400
15:45:46
151
683.400
15:45:46
872
682.800
15:43:06
296
682.800
15:42:06
97
682.800
15:42:06
690
683.000
15:37:03
336
683.000
15:37:03
903
683.200
15:37:03
300
683.400
15:36:12
193
683.400
15:36:12
69
683.400
15:36:12
82
683.400
15:36:12
462
683.400
15:35:06
219
683.400
15:35:06
462
683.400
15:35:06
389
683.400
15:35:06
472
683.400
15:35:06
1005
683.000
15:29:28
911
682.800
15:24:17
865
682.200
15:20:02
1051
682.200
15:15:30
873
682.800
15:11:51
980
683.000
15:09:22
930
682.800
15:06:36
935
683.000
15:05:26
215
682.600
15:01:01
823
682.600
15:01:01
937
682.600
14:56:42
888
683.000
14:54:01
13
683.000
14:52:46
214
683.000
14:52:46
667
683.000
14:52:46
1049
683.600
14:47:53
1029
683.400
14:44:05
258
683.600
14:41:01
682
683.600
14:41:01
941
683.600
14:38:26
993
683.800
14:37:13
1024
683.200
14:31:34
994
683.200
14:30:01
200
683.000
14:28:43
982
683.000
14:28:43
880
683.200
14:17:23
1048
682.600
14:09:21
508
682.400
14:00:00
379
682.400
13:58:31
968
682.800
13:58:29
97
682.800
13:55:15
108
682.800
13:55:15
222
682.800
13:55:15
600
682.800
13:55:15
1158
683.000
13:46:46
939
682.200
13:41:53
968
682.400
13:35:31
890
682.400
13:24:37
995
682.600
13:24:34
144
682.000
13:11:49
961
682.200
13:11:08
3
682.200
13:11:08
988
682.800
12:50:58
934
683.200
12:46:42
958
683.400
12:42:34
1035
683.800
12:28:39
904
683.200
12:23:20
17
683.200
12:23:20
574
683.400
12:21:58
268
683.400
12:21:58
1002
683.400
12:21:58
457
683.600
12:04:51
550
683.600
12:04:51
405
683.800
11:59:37
479
683.800
11:59:37
871
684.200
11:57:04
183
684.400
11:54:44
849
683.200
11:39:16
1006
683.200
11:35:01
905
683.400
11:30:51
369
683.400
11:30:51
600
683.400
11:30:51
|
332
682.400
11:25:15
1027
679.600
11:01:08
933
680.200
10:52:07
905
679.600
10:43:21
929
680.200
10:40:45
1047
680.400
10:28:03
945
681.600
10:16:01
978
682.000
10:15:53
1010
681.000
10:13:10
1031
681.000
09:59:59
966
680.600
09:57:16
844
681.200
09:49:24
893
681.400
09:49:24
863
680.600
09:38:32
1032
681.400
09:35:39
1005
681.600
09:29:20
914
682.400
09:25:26
1027
681.000
09:18:26
849
681.400
09:16:08
850
682.400
09:07:05
1034
684.200
09:02:35
909
683.800
08:54:31
795
683.600
08:48:30
159
683.600
08:48:30
938
683.400
08:44:40
845
683.400
08:40:02
844
684.200
08:34:30
937
684.600
08:29:25
964
685.200
08:29:11
871
684.800
08:20:37
966
684.800
08:14:13
851
682.200
08:09:35
1124
680.200
08:05:30
887
680.400
08:05:25
976
684.200
08:04:14
937
685.600
08:00:57
856
686.000
08:00:55