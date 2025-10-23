Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
23.10.25 | 10:30
7,850 Euro
-1,26 % -0,100
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,8008,00018:06
7,8507,95017:47
PR Newswire
23.10.2025 17:54 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23

23 October 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 682.807p. The highest price paid per share was 686.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 679.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 538,392,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 769,908,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

488

683.000

16:08:04

588

683.000

16:06:57

165

683.200

16:06:38

600

683.200

16:06:38

5

683.200

16:06:38

924

683.000

16:03:17

440

683.200

16:03:08

236

683.200

16:03:08

19

683.200

16:03:08

865

682.800

16:00:21

100

683.000

16:00:03

776

683.000

15:59:16

1000

683.200

15:59:12

895

683.400

15:55:54

542

683.600

15:55:26

307

683.600

15:53:26

573

683.600

15:53:26

332

683.600

15:51:26

72

683.600

15:51:26

202

683.600

15:51:26

86

683.600

15:51:26

332

683.600

15:51:26

91

683.600

15:51:26

75

683.600

15:51:26

212

683.600

15:51:26

293

683.600

15:51:26

412

683.600

15:51:26

486

683.400

15:46:16

258

683.400

15:45:46

679

683.400

15:45:46

151

683.400

15:45:46

872

682.800

15:43:06

296

682.800

15:42:06

97

682.800

15:42:06

690

683.000

15:37:03

336

683.000

15:37:03

903

683.200

15:37:03

300

683.400

15:36:12

193

683.400

15:36:12

69

683.400

15:36:12

82

683.400

15:36:12

462

683.400

15:35:06

219

683.400

15:35:06

462

683.400

15:35:06

389

683.400

15:35:06

472

683.400

15:35:06

1005

683.000

15:29:28

911

682.800

15:24:17

865

682.200

15:20:02

1051

682.200

15:15:30

873

682.800

15:11:51

980

683.000

15:09:22

930

682.800

15:06:36

935

683.000

15:05:26

215

682.600

15:01:01

823

682.600

15:01:01

937

682.600

14:56:42

888

683.000

14:54:01

13

683.000

14:52:46

214

683.000

14:52:46

667

683.000

14:52:46

1049

683.600

14:47:53

1029

683.400

14:44:05

258

683.600

14:41:01

682

683.600

14:41:01

941

683.600

14:38:26

993

683.800

14:37:13

1024

683.200

14:31:34

994

683.200

14:30:01

200

683.000

14:28:43

982

683.000

14:28:43

880

683.200

14:17:23

1048

682.600

14:09:21

508

682.400

14:00:00

379

682.400

13:58:31

968

682.800

13:58:29

97

682.800

13:55:15

108

682.800

13:55:15

222

682.800

13:55:15

600

682.800

13:55:15

1158

683.000

13:46:46

939

682.200

13:41:53

968

682.400

13:35:31

890

682.400

13:24:37

995

682.600

13:24:34

144

682.000

13:11:49

961

682.200

13:11:08

3

682.200

13:11:08

988

682.800

12:50:58

934

683.200

12:46:42

958

683.400

12:42:34

1035

683.800

12:28:39

904

683.200

12:23:20

17

683.200

12:23:20

574

683.400

12:21:58

268

683.400

12:21:58

1002

683.400

12:21:58

457

683.600

12:04:51

550

683.600

12:04:51

405

683.800

11:59:37

479

683.800

11:59:37

871

684.200

11:57:04

183

684.400

11:54:44

849

683.200

11:39:16

1006

683.200

11:35:01

905

683.400

11:30:51

369

683.400

11:30:51

600

683.400

11:30:51

332

682.400

11:25:15

1027

679.600

11:01:08

933

680.200

10:52:07

905

679.600

10:43:21

929

680.200

10:40:45

1047

680.400

10:28:03

945

681.600

10:16:01

978

682.000

10:15:53

1010

681.000

10:13:10

1031

681.000

09:59:59

966

680.600

09:57:16

844

681.200

09:49:24

893

681.400

09:49:24

863

680.600

09:38:32

1032

681.400

09:35:39

1005

681.600

09:29:20

914

682.400

09:25:26

1027

681.000

09:18:26

849

681.400

09:16:08

850

682.400

09:07:05

1034

684.200

09:02:35

909

683.800

08:54:31

795

683.600

08:48:30

159

683.600

08:48:30

938

683.400

08:44:40

845

683.400

08:40:02

844

684.200

08:34:30

937

684.600

08:29:25

964

685.200

08:29:11

871

684.800

08:20:37

966

684.800

08:14:13

851

682.200

08:09:35

1124

680.200

08:05:30

887

680.400

08:05:25

976

684.200

08:04:14

937

685.600

08:00:57

856

686.000

08:00:55


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.