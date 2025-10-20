Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 20
20 October 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 670.639p. The highest price paid per share was 677.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 666.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 538,107,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 770,193,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
240
666.600
16:11:22
392
666.800
16:11:20
9
666.800
16:11:07
279
666.800
16:11:07
299
666.600
16:10:47
33
666.200
16:06:21
1008
667.400
16:04:01
205
667.600
16:02:30
670
667.600
16:02:30
850
668.000
16:00:55
850
668.200
16:00:05
15
668.000
15:57:20
460
668.000
15:57:20
406
668.000
15:57:20
815
667.000
15:53:22
993
667.000
15:48:57
365
667.400
15:47:46
564
667.400
15:47:46
810
667.600
15:43:10
843
667.200
15:38:35
816
667.400
15:37:54
874
667.000
15:33:08
705
667.000
15:32:33
171
667.000
15:32:33
1129
667.400
15:27:15
1007
667.600
15:26:38
391
667.200
15:24:02
811
667.200
15:24:02
556
667.200
15:24:02
1007
667.800
15:15:48
331
667.800
15:15:48
521
667.800
15:13:41
823
668.000
15:12:00
962
668.600
15:08:32
951
670.200
15:06:21
1021
670.400
15:05:36
893
670.400
15:05:36
129
670.200
15:03:35
982
669.800
15:00:44
942
669.600
14:57:22
846
669.000
14:55:42
964
669.200
14:54:57
911
669.200
14:51:01
918
669.600
14:47:38
403
670.200
14:46:25
587
670.200
14:46:25
859
670.200
14:45:06
562
670.200
14:43:10
379
670.200
14:43:10
23
670.200
14:43:10
184
670.200
14:42:32
629
670.200
14:42:32
834
670.000
14:35:28
124
670.000
14:35:22
914
670.400
14:34:51
914
670.600
14:34:47
915
670.000
14:34:01
600
669.200
14:29:48
272
668.200
14:23:20
971
669.000
14:22:12
611
669.200
14:19:45
342
669.200
14:19:45
937
669.400
14:10:49
709
669.200
14:03:43
205
669.200
14:03:43
948
669.000
13:55:11
929
669.200
13:55:10
968
669.200
13:55:10
861
668.600
13:41:26
167
668.800
13:32:24
842
668.800
13:32:21
950
669.200
13:32:21
919
669.200
13:29:58
897
669.000
13:19:30
850
669.400
13:11:30
884
669.600
13:07:09
65
669.600
13:07:09
326
669.800
12:57:48
670
669.800
12:57:48
966
669.800
12:57:48
595
669.000
12:46:55
264
669.000
12:46:55
36
669.000
12:46:50
822
669.600
12:41:03
838
669.800
12:39:47
46
669.800
12:39:47
938
670.000
12:35:49
857
670.200
12:27:56
815
670.000
12:22:53
579
670.000
12:22:53
306
670.000
12:22:53
993
669.800
12:07:03
262
671.600
11:54:08
590
671.600
11:54:08
966
671.800
11:54:05
402
671.400
11:41:20
219
671.400
11:41:17
996
671.800
11:37:19
999
671.800
11:24:58
247
670.200
11:14:20
758
670.200
11:14:20
121
670.600
11:08:09
756
670.600
11:08:09
947
671.000
10:58:59
13
671.000
10:57:00
813
671.000
10:57:00
929
670.600
10:48:44
876
671.400
10:44:53
957
672.400
10:39:23
915
672.800
10:36:10
854
672.800
10:36:10
935
672.400
10:26:56
993
671.800
10:20:41
611
672.200
10:20:35
299
672.200
10:20:35
107
672.000
10:15:29
53
672.000
10:15:26
916
672.200
10:14:54
926
672.600
09:57:02
21
672.600
09:56:50
865
673.000
09:49:23
811
673.200
09:45:05
925
673.200
09:35:26
954
674.400
09:26:45
510
674.400
09:21:09
215
674.400
09:18:29
224
674.400
09:18:26
856
675.000
09:13:28
853
675.200
09:09:54
933
675.000
09:04:57
535
674.600
08:53:56
384
674.600
08:53:56
997
674.600
08:44:09
846
675.200
08:41:44
884
675.000
08:31:42
969
675.800
08:28:04
873
676.200
08:28:02
984
676.000
08:21:20
866
676.200
08:18:00
270
675.400
08:07:12
555
675.400
08:07:12
927
676.000
08:03:11
583
676.800
08:02:01
423
676.800
08:02:01
1205
677.800
08:01:27