Montag, 20.10.2025
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
17.10.25 | 14:40
7,750 Euro
-1,90 % -0,150
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6007,85019:35
7,7007,80019:34
PR Newswire
20.10.2025 18:00 Uhr
137 Leser
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 20

20 October 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 670.639p. The highest price paid per share was 677.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 666.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 538,107,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 770,193,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

240

666.600

16:11:22

392

666.800

16:11:20

9

666.800

16:11:07

279

666.800

16:11:07

299

666.600

16:10:47

33

666.200

16:06:21

1008

667.400

16:04:01

205

667.600

16:02:30

670

667.600

16:02:30

850

668.000

16:00:55

850

668.200

16:00:05

15

668.000

15:57:20

460

668.000

15:57:20

406

668.000

15:57:20

815

667.000

15:53:22

993

667.000

15:48:57

365

667.400

15:47:46

564

667.400

15:47:46

810

667.600

15:43:10

843

667.200

15:38:35

816

667.400

15:37:54

874

667.000

15:33:08

705

667.000

15:32:33

171

667.000

15:32:33

1129

667.400

15:27:15

1007

667.600

15:26:38

391

667.200

15:24:02

811

667.200

15:24:02

556

667.200

15:24:02

1007

667.800

15:15:48

331

667.800

15:15:48

521

667.800

15:13:41

823

668.000

15:12:00

962

668.600

15:08:32

951

670.200

15:06:21

1021

670.400

15:05:36

893

670.400

15:05:36

129

670.200

15:03:35

982

669.800

15:00:44

942

669.600

14:57:22

846

669.000

14:55:42

964

669.200

14:54:57

911

669.200

14:51:01

918

669.600

14:47:38

403

670.200

14:46:25

587

670.200

14:46:25

859

670.200

14:45:06

562

670.200

14:43:10

379

670.200

14:43:10

23

670.200

14:43:10

184

670.200

14:42:32

629

670.200

14:42:32

834

670.000

14:35:28

124

670.000

14:35:22

914

670.400

14:34:51

914

670.600

14:34:47

915

670.000

14:34:01

600

669.200

14:29:48

272

668.200

14:23:20

971

669.000

14:22:12

611

669.200

14:19:45

342

669.200

14:19:45

937

669.400

14:10:49

709

669.200

14:03:43

205

669.200

14:03:43

948

669.000

13:55:11

929

669.200

13:55:10

968

669.200

13:55:10

861

668.600

13:41:26

167

668.800

13:32:24

842

668.800

13:32:21

950

669.200

13:32:21

919

669.200

13:29:58

897

669.000

13:19:30

850

669.400

13:11:30

884

669.600

13:07:09

65

669.600

13:07:09

326

669.800

12:57:48

670

669.800

12:57:48

966

669.800

12:57:48

595

669.000

12:46:55

264

669.000

12:46:55

36

669.000

12:46:50

822

669.600

12:41:03

838

669.800

12:39:47

46

669.800

12:39:47

938

670.000

12:35:49

857

670.200

12:27:56

815

670.000

12:22:53

579

670.000

12:22:53

306

670.000

12:22:53

993

669.800

12:07:03

262

671.600

11:54:08

590

671.600

11:54:08

966

671.800

11:54:05

402

671.400

11:41:20

219

671.400

11:41:17

996

671.800

11:37:19

999

671.800

11:24:58

247

670.200

11:14:20

758

670.200

11:14:20

121

670.600

11:08:09

756

670.600

11:08:09

947

671.000

10:58:59

13

671.000

10:57:00

813

671.000

10:57:00

929

670.600

10:48:44

876

671.400

10:44:53

957

672.400

10:39:23

915

672.800

10:36:10

854

672.800

10:36:10

935

672.400

10:26:56

993

671.800

10:20:41

611

672.200

10:20:35

299

672.200

10:20:35

107

672.000

10:15:29

53

672.000

10:15:26

916

672.200

10:14:54

926

672.600

09:57:02

21

672.600

09:56:50

865

673.000

09:49:23

811

673.200

09:45:05

925

673.200

09:35:26

954

674.400

09:26:45

510

674.400

09:21:09

215

674.400

09:18:29

224

674.400

09:18:26

856

675.000

09:13:28

853

675.200

09:09:54

933

675.000

09:04:57

535

674.600

08:53:56

384

674.600

08:53:56

997

674.600

08:44:09

846

675.200

08:41:44

884

675.000

08:31:42

969

675.800

08:28:04

873

676.200

08:28:02

984

676.000

08:21:20

866

676.200

08:18:00

270

675.400

08:07:12

555

675.400

08:07:12

927

676.000

08:03:11

583

676.800

08:02:01

423

676.800

08:02:01

1205

677.800

08:01:27


© 2025 PR Newswire
