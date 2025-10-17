Anzeige
Freitag, 17.10.2025
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
17.10.25 | 14:40
7,750 Euro
-1,27 % -0,100
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,8007,90018:02
7,8007,90017:59
PR Newswire
17.10.2025 17:54 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17

17 October 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 673.790p. The highest price paid per share was 678.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 669.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 538,012,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 770,288,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

385

675.600

16:07:55

277

675.600

16:07:55

553

675.600

16:07:55

126

675.400

16:03:39

833

675.400

16:03:39

895

675.800

16:01:43

47

675.800

16:01:43

942

676.000

16:00:19

956

677.000

15:54:47

945

677.200

15:52:45

815

677.400

15:46:55

849

677.600

15:43:05

908

677.800

15:39:59

794

677.800

15:38:00

735

678.200

15:32:25

30

678.200

15:32:23

144

678.200

15:32:23

959

678.400

15:32:15

813

678.400

15:29:26

600

677.600

15:21:23

199

677.600

15:21:23

298

678.400

15:18:50

615

678.400

15:18:50

197

678.400

15:16:42

869

678.400

15:16:42

633

678.400

15:16:42

828

677.400

15:10:55

914

677.600

15:06:52

443

676.200

15:01:00

523

676.200

15:01:00

865

676.200

14:59:15

750

676.200

14:56:08

91

676.200

14:56:08

868

676.200

14:56:08

811

676.200

14:49:53

877

675.800

14:47:00

955

675.400

14:43:58

813

674.800

14:38:36

924

674.800

14:36:17

579

675.400

14:32:01

309

675.400

14:32:01

794

675.800

14:31:54

978

675.800

14:31:54

78

674.600

14:21:45

883

674.600

14:21:45

980

673.200

14:14:59

940

672.200

14:05:55

839

671.800

13:58:01

123

672.200

13:56:43

845

672.200

13:56:43

341

672.200

13:46:47

496

672.200

13:46:47

859

673.200

13:38:51

941

673.400

13:38:50

893

672.400

13:30:00

916

673.000

13:22:52

926

672.600

13:13:45

414

673.000

13:12:00

533

673.000

13:12:00

953

673.000

12:59:00

870

673.600

12:50:17

659

673.200

12:47:20

3

673.200

12:47:16

202

673.200

12:47:16

950

672.400

12:34:50

48

672.400

12:31:57

711

672.400

12:31:57

150

672.400

12:31:57

28

672.000

12:15:18

492

672.000

12:15:18

161

672.000

12:15:18

213

672.000

12:15:18

306

672.000

12:15:18

499

672.000

12:15:18

632

671.600

12:07:13

329

671.600

12:07:13

937

671.800

12:01:29

875

671.200

11:46:47

811

670.800

11:34:40

916

671.200

11:26:06

279

672.000

11:17:11

650

672.000

11:17:11

956

673.200

11:11:18

958

672.800

10:59:53

939

673.000

10:55:51

851

672.800

10:51:12

825

672.000

10:40:01

803

672.200

10:31:50

894

671.200

10:25:04

868

671.400

10:18:46

28

671.400

10:18:46

31

671.400

10:17:00

980

671.400

10:17:00

573

671.800

10:16:17

908

671.800

10:16:17

290

671.800

10:16:17

5692

672.400

10:15:31

9500

672.400

10:15:31

918

672.000

10:04:05

920

671.600

10:00:00

893

671.400

09:46:06

645

671.600

09:44:14

245

671.600

09:42:23

869

671.800

09:37:46

962

672.400

09:37:21

134

669.800

09:27:45

802

669.800

09:24:11

976

670.200

09:17:08

825

671.400

09:09:22

852

672.400

09:02:50

906

672.200

08:55:08

44

673.800

08:48:53

174

673.800

08:48:53

600

673.800

08:48:53

213

673.600

08:44:49

680

673.600

08:44:49

937

674.400

08:39:11

815

674.200

08:31:51

837

674.800

08:26:15

881

675.000

08:18:03

972

673.600

08:14:03

829

675.600

08:07:42

836

675.200

08:05:19

875

676.000

08:05:06

844

676.000

08:03:29


