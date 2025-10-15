Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15
15 October 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 680.746p. The highest price paid per share was 685.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 676.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 537,822,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 770,478,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1006
683.600
16:07:37
219
683.600
16:07:37
899
683.200
16:04:40
924
683.400
16:04:04
795
683.800
16:01:25
863
684.000
16:01:18
1148
684.000
16:01:18
854
684.000
15:58:55
957
683.600
15:56:06
910
683.800
15:54:08
872
684.000
15:53:56
611
684.000
15:50:10
352
684.000
15:50:10
957
683.800
15:48:32
923
683.800
15:45:46
799
682.600
15:43:15
920
682.800
15:43:15
288
683.000
15:36:35
671
683.000
15:36:35
1179
683.200
15:36:11
1098
683.400
15:36:11
202
683.400
15:34:40
521
683.400
15:34:40
22
682.800
15:30:42
304
682.800
15:30:42
850
682.400
15:27:59
992
682.400
15:24:47
939
682.600
15:24:23
832
682.600
15:24:23
838
682.000
15:18:09
928
681.200
15:12:50
959
681.600
15:11:51
827
681.600
15:11:51
963
680.400
15:03:01
982
679.200
15:00:01
851
679.400
14:59:51
935
679.800
14:56:16
211
680.200
14:55:54
839
680.200
14:55:54
667
680.200
14:55:54
826
680.000
14:48:05
964
680.200
14:46:38
825
679.800
14:43:49
967
679.600
14:41:10
93
679.200
14:37:48
600
679.200
14:37:48
56
679.200
14:37:48
220
679.200
14:37:48
848
679.200
14:37:48
34
679.200
14:37:48
962
679.000
14:36:09
797
679.200
14:34:36
881
679.000
14:32:29
282
679.400
14:31:35
562
679.400
14:31:35
1072
679.400
14:30:48
244
679.600
14:30:26
742
679.600
14:30:26
825
679.600
14:30:26
695
679.600
14:23:23
181
679.600
14:23:23
1019
679.600
14:23:23
946
678.600
14:08:45
101
678.600
14:08:45
11
678.200
13:58:08
226
678.200
13:58:08
7
678.200
13:58:08
659
678.200
13:58:08
908
678.000
13:51:28
342
678.800
13:43:16
486
678.800
13:43:16
918
678.800
13:43:16
960
679.200
13:39:32
887
679.200
13:39:32
859
678.200
13:30:14
858
679.200
13:17:04
150
679.200
13:12:08
776
679.200
13:12:08
836
679.200
13:10:34
920
679.200
13:10:34
989
679.800
12:56:24
903
679.800
12:42:50
834
679.400
12:37:29
875
679.600
12:27:13
849
680.200
12:21:55
963
678.600
12:10:49
890
679.000
12:06:06
933
679.200
12:03:18
834
676.800
11:56:20
961
676.000
11:46:45
728
676.600
11:37:22
91
676.600
11:37:22
911
676.800
11:34:10
889
676.600
11:25:13
674
677.200
11:17:08
296
677.200
11:17:08
863
677.800
11:09:26
965
678.400
11:00:09
11
678.400
11:00:09
874
679.600
10:58:51
333
680.000
10:58:14
622
680.000
10:58:14
370
680.400
10:53:05
488
680.400
10:52:34
983
681.400
10:44:05
953
681.600
10:44:05
823
681.600
10:36:47
823
681.800
10:36:44
815
680.000
10:29:56
11
680.000
10:29:56
948
680.200
10:19:25
682
680.000
10:10:03
141
680.000
10:10:03
457
678.400
10:01:43
362
678.400
10:01:43
843
678.800
09:55:34
880
679.600
09:40:28
901
680.000
09:40:28
954
681.200
09:28:10
861
681.400
09:25:44
12
681.400
09:25:44
962
682.000
09:14:20
846
682.000
09:03:50
86
683.200
08:56:50
800
683.200
08:56:50
802
683.400
08:52:59
978
682.600
08:45:02
933
682.400
08:32:20
986
682.800
08:30:22
971
683.400
08:16:00
116
683.200
08:09:25
845
683.200
08:09:25
836
680.800
08:05:13
838
684.000
08:01:15
954
685.000
08:00:22