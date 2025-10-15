Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
14.10.25 | 07:30
7,950 Euro
-0,62 % -0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,8008,00018:09
7,9007,95018:05
PR Newswire
15.10.2025 18:00 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15

15 October 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 680.746p. The highest price paid per share was 685.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 676.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 537,822,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 770,478,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1006

683.600

16:07:37

219

683.600

16:07:37

899

683.200

16:04:40

924

683.400

16:04:04

795

683.800

16:01:25

863

684.000

16:01:18

1148

684.000

16:01:18

854

684.000

15:58:55

957

683.600

15:56:06

910

683.800

15:54:08

872

684.000

15:53:56

611

684.000

15:50:10

352

684.000

15:50:10

957

683.800

15:48:32

923

683.800

15:45:46

799

682.600

15:43:15

920

682.800

15:43:15

288

683.000

15:36:35

671

683.000

15:36:35

1179

683.200

15:36:11

1098

683.400

15:36:11

202

683.400

15:34:40

521

683.400

15:34:40

22

682.800

15:30:42

304

682.800

15:30:42

850

682.400

15:27:59

992

682.400

15:24:47

939

682.600

15:24:23

832

682.600

15:24:23

838

682.000

15:18:09

928

681.200

15:12:50

959

681.600

15:11:51

827

681.600

15:11:51

963

680.400

15:03:01

982

679.200

15:00:01

851

679.400

14:59:51

935

679.800

14:56:16

211

680.200

14:55:54

839

680.200

14:55:54

667

680.200

14:55:54

826

680.000

14:48:05

964

680.200

14:46:38

825

679.800

14:43:49

967

679.600

14:41:10

93

679.200

14:37:48

600

679.200

14:37:48

56

679.200

14:37:48

220

679.200

14:37:48

848

679.200

14:37:48

34

679.200

14:37:48

962

679.000

14:36:09

797

679.200

14:34:36

881

679.000

14:32:29

282

679.400

14:31:35

562

679.400

14:31:35

1072

679.400

14:30:48

244

679.600

14:30:26

742

679.600

14:30:26

825

679.600

14:30:26

695

679.600

14:23:23

181

679.600

14:23:23

1019

679.600

14:23:23

946

678.600

14:08:45

101

678.600

14:08:45

11

678.200

13:58:08

226

678.200

13:58:08

7

678.200

13:58:08

659

678.200

13:58:08

908

678.000

13:51:28

342

678.800

13:43:16

486

678.800

13:43:16

918

678.800

13:43:16

960

679.200

13:39:32

887

679.200

13:39:32

859

678.200

13:30:14

858

679.200

13:17:04

150

679.200

13:12:08

776

679.200

13:12:08

836

679.200

13:10:34

920

679.200

13:10:34

989

679.800

12:56:24

903

679.800

12:42:50

834

679.400

12:37:29

875

679.600

12:27:13

849

680.200

12:21:55

963

678.600

12:10:49

890

679.000

12:06:06

933

679.200

12:03:18

834

676.800

11:56:20

961

676.000

11:46:45

728

676.600

11:37:22

91

676.600

11:37:22

911

676.800

11:34:10

889

676.600

11:25:13

674

677.200

11:17:08

296

677.200

11:17:08

863

677.800

11:09:26

965

678.400

11:00:09

11

678.400

11:00:09

874

679.600

10:58:51

333

680.000

10:58:14

622

680.000

10:58:14

370

680.400

10:53:05

488

680.400

10:52:34

983

681.400

10:44:05

953

681.600

10:44:05

823

681.600

10:36:47

823

681.800

10:36:44

815

680.000

10:29:56

11

680.000

10:29:56

948

680.200

10:19:25

682

680.000

10:10:03

141

680.000

10:10:03

457

678.400

10:01:43

362

678.400

10:01:43

843

678.800

09:55:34

880

679.600

09:40:28

901

680.000

09:40:28

954

681.200

09:28:10

861

681.400

09:25:44

12

681.400

09:25:44

962

682.000

09:14:20

846

682.000

09:03:50

86

683.200

08:56:50

800

683.200

08:56:50

802

683.400

08:52:59

978

682.600

08:45:02

933

682.400

08:32:20

986

682.800

08:30:22

971

683.400

08:16:00

116

683.200

08:09:25

845

683.200

08:09:25

836

680.800

08:05:13

838

684.000

08:01:15

954

685.000

08:00:22


