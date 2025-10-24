Rightmove Plc - Statement re Notice of Investor Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 24

Notice of Investor Update

Rightmove plc, the UK's number one property portal, will host an Investor Update on 7 November 2025.

Management will deliver a presentation for investors and analysts from 9:30-11am GMT focusing on:

Progress since the November 2023 Investor Day

An update on the company's AI proposition

Strategic plans to maximise longer-term growth

A trading update with webcast details will be released on the morning of the event.

Enquiries:

Sodali & Co (Financial Communications)+44 207 250 1446 / rightmove@sodali.com

Elly Williamson

Rob Greening

Elizabeth Kittle