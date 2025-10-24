Rightmove Plc - Statement re Notice of Investor Update
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 24
Notice of Investor Update
Rightmove plc, the UK's number one property portal, will host an Investor Update on 7 November 2025.
Management will deliver a presentation for investors and analysts from 9:30-11am GMT focusing on:
- Progress since the November 2023 Investor Day
- An update on the company's AI proposition
- Strategic plans to maximise longer-term growth
A trading update with webcast details will be released on the morning of the event.
