Freitag, 24.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
23.10.25 | 10:30
7,850 Euro
-1,26 % -0,100
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,8008,05008:14
7,9508,00008:05
PR Newswire
24.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Statement re Notice of Investor Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 24

Notice of Investor Update

Rightmove plc, the UK's number one property portal, will host an Investor Update on 7 November 2025.

Management will deliver a presentation for investors and analysts from 9:30-11am GMT focusing on:

  • Progress since the November 2023 Investor Day
  • An update on the company's AI proposition
  • Strategic plans to maximise longer-term growth

A trading update with webcast details will be released on the morning of the event.

Enquiries:

Sodali & Co (Financial Communications)+44 207 250 1446 / rightmove@sodali.com

Elly Williamson

Rob Greening

Elizabeth Kittle


