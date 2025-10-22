Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
17.10.25 | 14:40
7,750 Euro
-1,27 % -0,100
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,8008,00018:10
7,9007,95018:07
22.10.2025 17:48 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 22

22 October 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 679.245p. The highest price paid per share was 683.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 673.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 538,297,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 770,003,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

2

683.600

16:08:05

70

683.800

16:07:12

710

683.400

16:07:12

193

683.800

16:07:12

84

683.800

16:07:12

196

683.800

16:07:12

873

683.200

16:04:27

869

683.400

16:02:37

960

682.000

16:00:37

59

682.200

16:00:36

71

682.200

16:00:36

167

682.200

16:00:36

889

681.200

15:57:19

921

682.000

15:54:20

960

681.800

15:53:32

855

681.200

15:49:39

336

681.800

15:48:44

595

681.800

15:48:44

845

680.800

15:42:45

1041

681.600

15:41:11

845

681.800

15:37:29

996

681.800

15:33:53

1021

681.400

15:30:58

419

681.800

15:26:26

1

681.800

15:26:26

576

681.800

15:26:26

948

682.200

15:23:21

969

682.400

15:21:02

938

682.600

15:21:02

30

682.600

15:20:22

87

682.800

15:20:07

204

682.800

15:20:07

997

682.400

15:12:04

1021

682.600

15:11:58

858

682.600

15:10:35

508

682.800

15:10:35

503

682.800

15:10:35

258

682.200

15:05:12

645

682.200

15:05:12

145

681.600

15:01:15

779

681.600

15:01:15

1012

681.400

14:59:25

924

681.400

14:58:15

263

681.400

14:58:15

32

681.400

14:58:03

757

681.400

14:58:03

416

681.000

14:56:07

893

681.000

14:56:07

522

680.600

14:50:14

495

680.600

14:50:14

258

681.400

14:46:32

536

681.400

14:46:32

223

681.400

14:46:32

1029

681.400

14:46:32

968

679.000

14:42:21

793

677.800

14:34:59

228

677.800

14:34:59

996

678.000

14:34:56

849

678.200

14:34:45

878

678.400

14:31:55

885

678.600

14:30:45

846

678.600

14:28:04

944

678.600

14:28:04

920

679.400

14:26:19

997

679.600

14:25:25

981

679.200

14:20:40

846

678.600

14:14:36

975

678.800

14:01:59

765

679.000

13:59:38

156

679.000

13:59:38

979

679.200

13:55:37

888

679.000

13:40:37

870

679.600

13:38:04

1218

679.800

13:36:33

88

680.000

13:36:25

294

680.000

13:36:25

486

680.000

13:36:25

848

679.400

13:28:12

1046

679.400

13:16:11

1050

679.200

13:12:08

974

679.400

13:10:46

90

679.000

13:02:17

836

679.000

13:02:17

692

679.200

12:56:43

216

679.200

12:49:53

1035

678.400

12:41:22

939

678.600

12:39:38

949

678.800

12:35:58

919

678.800

12:20:32

890

679.000

12:20:32

1039

679.600

12:00:02

605

679.800

11:54:07

283

679.800

11:54:07

1034

679.800

11:54:07

897

679.400

11:50:09

1009

679.200

11:37:16

974

679.000

11:32:41

69

678.800

11:21:58

927

678.000

11:08:46

923

678.000

10:59:39

962

678.000

10:50:54

930

678.200

10:50:46

554

677.800

10:33:09

229

677.800

10:33:09

81

677.800

10:32:35

1014

678.400

10:32:07

905

678.600

10:30:05

855

678.400

10:24:27

951

677.200

10:05:17

597

677.400

10:00:40

339

677.400

10:00:40

966

677.400

09:56:02

918

677.000

09:44:21

911

677.200

09:40:32

879

677.400

09:36:11

993

677.000

09:28:41

861

677.000

09:26:30

1041

676.200

09:09:40

295

675.000

09:00:55

231

675.000

09:00:55

418

675.000

09:00:55

987

676.400

08:52:45

193

675.800

08:46:32

713

675.800

08:46:32

848

677.000

08:38:05

874

677.600

08:37:39

937

675.800

08:30:33

1051

675.600

08:28:48

1008

676.000

08:27:53

850

673.800

08:15:51

858

674.200

08:15:33

1055

674.800

08:12:52

951

675.000

08:10:45

902

675.400

08:09:39

987

675.800

08:05:08

958

677.800

08:01:27


© 2025 PR Newswire
