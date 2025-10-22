Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 22
22 October 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 679.245p. The highest price paid per share was 683.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 673.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 538,297,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 770,003,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
2
683.600
16:08:05
70
683.800
16:07:12
710
683.400
16:07:12
193
683.800
16:07:12
84
683.800
16:07:12
196
683.800
16:07:12
873
683.200
16:04:27
869
683.400
16:02:37
960
682.000
16:00:37
59
682.200
16:00:36
71
682.200
16:00:36
167
682.200
16:00:36
889
681.200
15:57:19
921
682.000
15:54:20
960
681.800
15:53:32
855
681.200
15:49:39
336
681.800
15:48:44
595
681.800
15:48:44
845
680.800
15:42:45
1041
681.600
15:41:11
845
681.800
15:37:29
996
681.800
15:33:53
1021
681.400
15:30:58
419
681.800
15:26:26
1
681.800
15:26:26
576
681.800
15:26:26
948
682.200
15:23:21
969
682.400
15:21:02
938
682.600
15:21:02
30
682.600
15:20:22
87
682.800
15:20:07
204
682.800
15:20:07
997
682.400
15:12:04
1021
682.600
15:11:58
858
682.600
15:10:35
508
682.800
15:10:35
503
682.800
15:10:35
258
682.200
15:05:12
645
682.200
15:05:12
145
681.600
15:01:15
779
681.600
15:01:15
1012
681.400
14:59:25
924
681.400
14:58:15
263
681.400
14:58:15
32
681.400
14:58:03
757
681.400
14:58:03
416
681.000
14:56:07
893
681.000
14:56:07
522
680.600
14:50:14
495
680.600
14:50:14
258
681.400
14:46:32
536
681.400
14:46:32
223
681.400
14:46:32
1029
681.400
14:46:32
968
679.000
14:42:21
793
677.800
14:34:59
228
677.800
14:34:59
996
678.000
14:34:56
849
678.200
14:34:45
878
678.400
14:31:55
885
678.600
14:30:45
846
678.600
14:28:04
944
678.600
14:28:04
920
679.400
14:26:19
997
679.600
14:25:25
981
679.200
14:20:40
846
678.600
14:14:36
975
678.800
14:01:59
765
679.000
13:59:38
156
679.000
13:59:38
979
679.200
13:55:37
888
679.000
13:40:37
870
679.600
13:38:04
1218
679.800
13:36:33
88
680.000
13:36:25
294
680.000
13:36:25
486
680.000
13:36:25
848
679.400
13:28:12
1046
679.400
13:16:11
1050
679.200
13:12:08
974
679.400
13:10:46
90
679.000
13:02:17
836
679.000
13:02:17
692
679.200
12:56:43
216
679.200
12:49:53
1035
678.400
12:41:22
939
678.600
12:39:38
949
678.800
12:35:58
919
678.800
12:20:32
890
679.000
12:20:32
1039
679.600
12:00:02
605
679.800
11:54:07
283
679.800
11:54:07
1034
679.800
11:54:07
897
679.400
11:50:09
1009
679.200
11:37:16
974
679.000
11:32:41
69
678.800
11:21:58
927
678.000
11:08:46
923
678.000
10:59:39
962
678.000
10:50:54
930
678.200
10:50:46
554
677.800
10:33:09
229
677.800
10:33:09
81
677.800
10:32:35
1014
678.400
10:32:07
905
678.600
10:30:05
855
678.400
10:24:27
951
677.200
10:05:17
597
677.400
10:00:40
339
677.400
10:00:40
966
677.400
09:56:02
918
677.000
09:44:21
911
677.200
09:40:32
879
677.400
09:36:11
993
677.000
09:28:41
861
677.000
09:26:30
1041
676.200
09:09:40
295
675.000
09:00:55
231
675.000
09:00:55
418
675.000
09:00:55
987
676.400
08:52:45
193
675.800
08:46:32
713
675.800
08:46:32
848
677.000
08:38:05
874
677.600
08:37:39
937
675.800
08:30:33
1051
675.600
08:28:48
1008
676.000
08:27:53
850
673.800
08:15:51
858
674.200
08:15:33
1055
674.800
08:12:52
951
675.000
08:10:45
902
675.400
08:09:39
987
675.800
08:05:08
958
677.800
08:01:27