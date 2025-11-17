Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
17.11.25
17.11.25 | 16:48
6,400 Euro
+2,40 % +0,150
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17

17 November 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 556.190p. The highest price paid per share was 560.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 551.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0260% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 540,082,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 768,218,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

882

556.800

16:13:02

29

556.800

16:13:02

642

556.800

16:12:47

499

556.800

16:12:41

956

557.200

16:11:49

2

557.200

16:11:49

31

557.200

16:11:49

57

557.200

16:11:49

50

556.800

16:10:05

505

556.800

16:10:05

31

556.800

16:10:05

518

556.800

16:10:05

1009

557.200

16:08:02

1275

557.400

16:07:51

10

557.200

16:05:41

100

557.200

16:05:40

32

557.200

16:05:35

620

557.200

16:05:28

201

557.200

16:05:28

1022

557.200

16:04:28

912

557.200

16:03:34

27

557.200

16:03:34

1146

557.200

16:02:12

832

557.400

16:01:15

132

557.400

16:01:15

507

557.200

16:00:41

833

557.000

15:59:52

183

557.000

15:59:47

975

557.000

15:59:27

1323

557.000

15:57:25

954

556.800

15:54:44

1086

557.200

15:53:55

402

557.400

15:53:42

633

557.400

15:53:42

1128

557.600

15:51:06

1041

557.600

15:49:20

920

557.600

15:45:51

742

557.600

15:45:22

199

557.600

15:45:22

497

557.800

15:44:57

965

558.200

15:42:40

1070

557.800

15:40:00

1017

558.000

15:38:54

1119

557.000

15:37:27

1187

556.600

15:36:05

950

555.600

15:34:24

1140

556.000

15:33:24

1024

556.200

15:30:48

1117

556.000

15:29:39

515

555.800

15:27:30

966

556.000

15:27:19

979

555.200

15:24:59

1097

556.600

15:23:19

941

557.000

15:22:20

504

557.200

15:21:45

497

557.200

15:21:21

495

557.200

15:21:19

991

556.800

15:18:36

926

557.000

15:17:59

1096

557.200

15:15:57

1112

557.000

15:13:59

47

557.200

15:13:16

874

557.200

15:13:16

956

557.200

15:13:16

1092

556.400

15:10:56

724

556.200

15:08:10

14

556.200

15:08:10

325

556.200

15:08:08

811

556.400

15:07:08

680

556.400

15:07:07

363

556.400

15:06:51

327

556.400

15:04:04

811

556.400

15:04:04

1011

556.600

15:03:25

117

557.200

15:02:21

782

557.200

15:02:21

100

557.200

15:02:18

447

557.200

15:02:18

524

557.200

15:02:11

1036

557.400

15:02:10

1012

556.800

15:00:10

964

556.600

14:58:50

998

556.800

14:57:26

950

557.000

14:57:01

49

557.000

14:57:01

971

557.000

14:56:38

902

555.600

14:53:22

270

555.600

14:52:56

232

555.600

14:52:56

817

555.600

14:52:35

630

555.400

14:50:46

406

555.400

14:49:23

1108

556.800

14:47:22

1117

557.200

14:46:48

1119

558.000

14:44:27

19

558.400

14:44:16

956

558.400

14:44:16

881

558.600

14:41:52

194

558.600

14:41:52

1106

558.800

14:37:58

1022

559.000

14:37:52

747

559.000

14:35:02

1126

559.000

14:35:02

100

559.000

14:34:49

466

559.000

14:34:46

505

559.000

14:33:30

919

559.400

14:31:08

1142

559.800

14:30:16

390

559.800

14:30:16

220

559.800

14:30:01

220

559.800

14:30:01

254

559.800

14:30:01

939

560.000

14:29:31

992

560.200

14:28:24

1091

559.800

14:22:22

953

560.200

14:21:10

879

560.400

14:21:00

262

560.400

14:21:00

15

560.400

14:20:26

530

560.600

14:19:58

483

560.600

14:19:04

190

560.200

14:17:14

1067

560.400

14:12:26

1081

559.800

14:07:51

1221

560.600

14:06:04

197

560.800

14:01:56

209

560.800

14:01:56

649

560.600

14:01:56

1013

560.600

14:01:56

32

560.800

13:56:24

1008

560.800

13:56:24

344

560.200

13:51:12

675

560.200

13:51:12

946

560.000

13:50:28

145

558.800

13:46:04

155

558.800

13:46:02

829

558.800

13:46:02

1052

559.200

13:42:02

1031

559.200

13:41:21

542

559.400

13:40:26

503

559.400

13:40:26

1028

557.800

13:32:05

1108

558.200

13:30:16

30

558.200

13:30:16

272

558.400

13:27:21

281

558.400

13:27:21

498

558.400

13:27:13

939

557.800

13:22:11

695

558.000

13:22:04

438

558.000

13:22:04

515

558.000

13:22:04

1022

558.000

13:11:01

1148

558.200

13:09:50

460

558.200

13:09:50

989

558.200

13:09:50

549

558.200

13:09:50

386

557.600

13:00:15

676

557.600

13:00:15

492

557.800

12:59:07

960

556.000

12:52:08

275

556.000

12:52:08

767

556.000

12:51:12

412

555.200

12:45:39

655

555.200

12:45:39

1127

555.800

12:38:11

226

555.200

12:36:24

715

555.200

12:36:24

1089

555.600

12:32:12

192

554.800

12:26:32

956

554.800

12:26:32

730

553.600

12:18:51

440

554.200

12:16:20

533

554.200

12:16:20

223

554.800

12:09:32

706

554.800

12:09:32

959

554.800

12:06:55

767

555.800

12:00:03

202

555.800

12:00:03

1052

556.000

11:55:21

1136

557.000

11:49:48

1084

557.000

11:46:26

1131

558.000

11:40:49

945

558.000

11:40:25

1011

557.400

11:33:48

644

557.200

11:30:59

426

557.200

11:30:59

66

557.200

11:30:59

945

557.000

11:25:28

1115

556.800

11:20:18

247

556.400

11:16:50

429

556.400

11:16:50

363

556.400

11:16:50

720

556.000

11:12:01

949

556.200

11:09:31

127

556.000

11:08:54

1098

554.600

11:00:12

427

553.200

10:57:03

524

553.200

10:57:03

1007

553.000

10:56:11

355

552.800

10:53:28

202

553.200

10:49:27

943

553.200

10:49:27

191

552.600

10:47:05

603

552.600

10:46:38

234

552.600

10:46:24

243

552.800

10:38:39

701

552.800

10:38:35

392

553.200

10:38:32

118

553.200

10:38:27

460

553.200

10:38:26

2343

552.800

10:37:10

87

552.800

10:37:03

923

552.600

10:36:43

1118

552.400

10:36:43

51

552.600

10:36:43

951

552.400

10:36:37

1210

552.400

10:36:34

1222

552.400

10:36:34

513

552.200

10:31:06

591

552.200

10:31:06

423

552.600

10:27:10

1145

552.600

10:27:10

186

551.800

10:26:31

240

551.800

10:26:31

72

551.800

10:26:31

1123

553.200

10:23:05

502

553.000

10:19:17

621

553.000

10:19:17

1253

553.200

10:19:09

276

553.200

10:19:09

1073

552.600

10:15:12

669

552.800

10:15:12

275

552.800

10:15:12

1125

552.600

10:09:49

925

552.800

10:05:05

46

552.800

10:04:42

1035

552.600

10:00:03

606

552.400

09:56:56

323

552.400

09:56:54

923

552.800

09:53:40

636

553.000

09:53:01

377

553.000

09:53:01

1108

552.800

09:48:12

141

551.600

09:45:34

809

551.600

09:45:34

954

553.800

09:43:34

1131

554.600

09:39:12

955

554.600

09:33:56

1028

554.400

09:33:26

952

554.800

09:33:24

1001

554.600

09:32:46

1043

554.000

09:30:40

1057

554.000

09:29:28

1095

553.600

09:27:14

1028

552.800

09:25:23

1025

553.200

09:25:17

961

554.400

09:22:51

957

554.600

09:18:25

1108

553.600

09:16:50

998

554.600

09:10:03

1108

554.800

09:06:14

507

554.200

09:01:37

607

554.200

09:01:37

987

555.800

08:59:22

1146

555.800

08:52:55

1109

555.000

08:40:59

945

555.800

08:40:48

1537

556.000

08:39:23

921

555.600

08:31:51

1053

556.000

08:29:26

1143

556.600

08:22:27

1065

556.400

08:19:15

1260

556.600

08:19:01

1061

554.800

08:17:38

1116

555.000

08:17:34

1243

553.200

08:15:31

1014

553.000

08:10:32

964

553.800

08:09:30

700

554.000

08:05:20

381

554.000

08:05:20

1017

554.200

08:04:19

659

554.400

08:04:19

358

554.400

08:04:19


