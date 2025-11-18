Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 18

18 November 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 554.242p. The highest price paid per share was 557.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 545.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0260% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 540,282,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 768,018,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

466

554.000

16:13:28

1105

554.000

16:13:28

418

554.000

16:13:28

930

553.800

16:11:52

1015

553.600

16:10:44

3

553.400

16:09:52

3

553.400

16:09:47

11

553.400

16:09:47

3

553.400

16:09:47

18

553.400

16:09:47

117

553.400

16:09:47

469

553.400

16:09:47

646

553.400

16:09:47

1158

553.200

16:08:43

928

553.200

16:08:43

318

553.400

16:07:23

232

553.400

16:07:23

418

553.400

16:07:23

452

552.800

16:06:29

1414

552.800

16:06:29

657

552.800

16:06:19

1137

552.800

16:03:23

1066

553.000

16:02:24

399

553.600

16:01:26

694

553.600

16:01:21

731

553.600

16:00:37

207

553.600

16:00:37

1056

553.600

16:00:10

1142

553.400

15:59:00

1089

554.400

15:56:33

989

555.000

15:56:04

403

555.200

15:55:03

670

555.200

15:55:03

381

555.200

15:54:44

711

555.200

15:54:44

999

554.600

15:54:02

1091

555.800

15:54:00

23

555.000

15:53:40

986

555.000

15:53:39

1006

554.400

15:53:18

1048

554.400

15:52:56

957

554.400

15:52:48

1122

554.400

15:52:17

1058

554.200

15:51:50

1229

554.200

15:51:37

1092

554.000

15:51:04

1110

553.000

15:50:40

418

554.200

15:50:37

1014

554.400

15:50:09

984

554.400

15:48:27

1068

554.600

15:47:45

1113

554.600

15:47:45

735

554.800

15:47:26

239

554.800

15:47:26

443

554.400

15:43:48

65

554.400

15:43:45

433

554.400

15:43:38

1116

554.400

15:42:12

1040

554.800

15:42:02

995

554.800

15:42:02

988

553.200

15:40:05

1038

553.000

15:39:14

1057

553.600

15:37:49

1294

553.800

15:37:49

1143

554.200

15:37:36

147

554.000

15:37:11

779

554.000

15:37:11

1329

554.000

15:37:11

1233

554.000

15:35:40

441

554.000

15:35:40

1090

554.200

15:35:21

60

554.200

15:34:28

1111

554.600

15:33:36

29

554.600

15:33:36

980

554.200

15:29:58

945

555.000

15:29:46

1030

555.400

15:29:46

1013

555.600

15:28:36

1088

555.600

15:24:57

1145

555.800

15:23:26

1045

555.800

15:23:26

23

555.800

15:23:26

1039

555.800

15:23:22

700

555.800

15:21:59

1167

555.800

15:21:10

9

555.800

15:21:10

1098

554.600

15:14:14

1043

556.000

15:13:58

211

556.200

15:13:48

145

556.200

15:13:48

731

556.200

15:13:48

70

555.800

15:10:46

89

555.800

15:10:46

51

555.800

15:10:46

806

555.800

15:10:46

998

555.600

15:07:59

1056

556.000

15:07:53

980

556.400

15:06:38

928

557.400

15:04:42

629

557.600

15:04:24

355

557.600

15:04:24

1432

557.000

15:03:07

967

557.400

15:03:00

1100

557.400

15:03:00

1061

557.400

15:03:00

3

557.400

15:03:00

1065

557.000

14:58:42

126

557.000

14:58:42

220

557.000

14:58:42

778

557.000

14:58:42

1044

556.200

14:56:25

956

556.200

14:54:44

1114

556.600

14:54:19

220

556.800

14:54:13

591

556.800

14:54:13

853

556.800

14:54:13

503

556.800

14:54:13

457

556.800

14:54:13

180

556.800

14:54:13

998

556.800

14:52:19

1010

557.000

14:52:12

1086

557.000

14:52:12

1122

556.400

14:49:34

184

556.200

14:47:32

1094

556.200

14:47:32

1672

556.400

14:47:00

875

555.400

14:43:05

246

555.400

14:43:05

468

555.400

14:43:05

489

555.400

14:43:05

966

555.200

14:41:10

1132

555.600

14:40:48

311

555.800

14:40:29

200

555.800

14:40:29

200

555.800

14:40:29

313

555.800

14:40:29

452

555.800

14:40:09

596

555.800

14:40:09

952

555.800

14:40:09

1028

556.200

14:37:45

1066

556.200

14:37:45

939

556.000

14:35:18

898

556.000

14:35:18

180

556.000

14:35:04

142

556.000

14:35:04

1052

556.000

14:33:49

838

556.200

14:33:49

200

556.200

14:33:49

14

556.200

14:33:48

989

554.200

14:30:35

947

554.600

14:30:35

1042

554.600

14:30:35

220

554.200

14:30:00

777

554.200

14:30:00

671

554.400

14:28:14

1063

554.400

14:26:00

976

554.600

14:20:03

86

554.600

14:20:03

1065

554.800

14:18:18

957

554.800

14:16:16

1124

554.600

14:11:02

994

554.800

14:08:17

944

555.000

14:05:22

935

555.400

14:02:39

1134

555.400

14:00:07

1006

555.600

13:59:08

1012

555.400

13:50:12

864

555.800

13:44:06

270

555.800

13:44:06

1117

555.800

13:41:55

1015

556.000

13:33:01

15

556.000

13:33:01

57

556.000

13:33:01

1145

556.000

13:32:08

1210

556.200

13:30:59

1061

556.200

13:30:59

980

555.400

13:28:28

1083

555.400

13:22:22

594

554.600

13:17:21

326

554.600

13:17:21

931

554.600

13:13:05

1030

554.000

13:05:24

418

554.400

13:04:49

695

554.400

13:04:49

953

554.600

13:02:04

949

554.600

12:56:05

437

554.200

12:51:33

490

554.200

12:51:29

969

553.000

12:44:52

930

553.400

12:44:43

930

553.800

12:43:05

371

553.200

12:39:20

749

553.200

12:39:20

993

553.400

12:38:21

51

553.400

12:32:41

590

553.400

12:32:41

500

553.400

12:32:41

1086

554.000

12:32:41

982

553.000

12:18:26

935

552.200

12:10:34

1779

552.400

12:10:02

736

552.400

12:09:23

1145

552.200

12:09:15

1082

551.400

12:09:03

1129

551.400

12:06:00

548

551.600

12:02:48

436

551.600

12:02:48

1034

551.600

12:02:20

939

551.800

12:00:00

117

552.200

11:52:46

863

552.200

11:52:46

72

552.400

11:49:29

192

552.400

11:49:29

745

552.400

11:49:29

945

551.800

11:45:24

992

552.600

11:39:17

1053

554.400

11:22:53

1028

554.800

11:13:51

1147

555.400

11:10:10

1056

555.800

11:02:05

976

556.400

10:55:55

1101

556.000

10:50:02

1304

556.000

10:48:21

10

555.200

10:46:51

700

555.200

10:46:51

263

555.400

10:46:46

581

555.400

10:46:46

1192

555.200

10:46:46

935

555.000

10:43:45

920

555.800

10:39:14

1133

555.200

10:35:59

1131

555.200

10:26:05

618

554.600

10:21:15

344

554.600

10:21:15

972

552.400

10:14:40

969

553.600

10:04:48

961

554.200

09:57:36

231

552.800

09:47:27

738

552.800

09:47:27

1090

552.800

09:36:31

1055

553.200

09:36:31

941

552.000

09:25:05

1133

551.800

09:20:52

1162

551.800

09:18:09

1279

551.600

09:17:25

960

549.800

09:05:36

1069

550.000

09:00:44

1023

550.200

08:57:19

1056

550.200

08:57:19

671

547.800

08:44:58

345

547.800

08:44:58

930

547.800

08:42:04

35

547.800

08:42:04

1011

547.800

08:41:14

104

547.800

08:41:09

1035

547.400

08:38:58

890

545.800

08:32:47

82

545.800

08:32:46

1103

548.400

08:16:58

23

548.400

08:16:58

948

549.600

08:09:22

932

546.600

08:01:47

992

547.200

08:00:46


