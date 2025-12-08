Anzeige
Montag, 08.12.2025
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
08.12.25 | 16:52
6,150 Euro
-0,81 % -0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 08

8 December 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 536.333p. The highest price paid per share was 540.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 532.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0261% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 543,082,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 765,218,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

750

533.000

16:13:08

1288

533.000

16:12:53

928

533.000

16:12:53

1063

532.800

16:10:47

571

532.800

16:10:47

1416

532.800

16:09:40

1563

533.000

16:06:40

1523

533.200

16:06:40

950

533.200

16:04:11

1853

533.400

16:04:11

590

533.000

16:02:25

957

533.000

16:02:25

59

533.200

16:02:15

1383

533.000

16:01:27

1369

532.800

16:00:10

1510

533.000

15:59:10

1521

532.600

15:55:33

1462

533.200

15:52:42

1336

533.400

15:50:47

1339

533.400

15:47:36

311

533.800

15:44:20

1130

533.800

15:44:20

839

534.200

15:43:49

19

534.200

15:43:49

1347

534.400

15:40:49

490

534.600

15:40:47

839

534.600

15:40:47

25

534.600

15:40:47

1418

534.000

15:37:35

218

534.000

15:37:35

50

534.200

15:37:04

23

534.200

15:34:40

839

534.200

15:34:40

342

534.200

15:34:40

1462

534.200

15:34:15

113

534.200

15:34:15

1045

534.000

15:32:16

394

534.000

15:32:16

1434

534.000

15:29:00

1532

533.600

15:25:21

1524

533.800

15:25:08

1315

533.400

15:22:39

1573

533.400

15:19:41

380

533.600

15:18:50

1225

533.600

15:18:50

1484

533.400

15:15:35

189

534.000

15:14:00

839

534.000

15:14:00

290

534.000

15:14:00

1587

534.600

15:11:54

211

534.800

15:10:20

1224

534.800

15:09:23

98

535.400

15:08:52

1285

535.400

15:08:52

1533

536.000

15:05:16

215

536.200

15:03:04

1691

536.200

15:03:04

249

536.200

15:03:04

326

536.200

15:03:04

1505

536.200

15:01:04

90

536.600

14:59:57

230

536.600

14:59:57

258

536.600

14:59:57

342

536.600

14:59:57

839

536.400

14:59:57

342

536.400

14:59:57

839

536.600

14:59:57

429

536.600

14:59:57

1360

536.200

14:57:21

839

536.600

14:57:02

326

536.600

14:57:02

326

536.800

14:56:50

326

536.800

14:56:50

1450

536.200

14:53:26

252

536.400

14:50:59

1351

536.400

14:50:58

1373

536.400

14:47:39

1417

536.600

14:45:23

938

536.800

14:43:55

508

536.800

14:43:55

1586

537.600

14:40:43

959

537.400

14:38:41

666

537.400

14:38:41

1176

537.400

14:34:42

220

537.400

14:34:42

128

537.400

14:34:42

234

537.200

14:33:21

1293

537.200

14:33:21

1825

537.400

14:32:39

326

537.400

14:32:00

1119

537.400

14:32:00

1119

537.400

14:31:00

492

536.800

14:26:01

1109

536.800

14:26:01

1119

537.000

14:24:40

1499

537.400

14:24:39

218

537.400

14:22:38

218

537.400

14:22:38

385

537.400

14:20:19

326

537.400

14:20:19

454

537.400

14:19:04

262

537.400

14:19:04

325

537.400

14:19:04

1532

536.800

14:15:41

1364

537.000

14:05:05

1349

535.800

13:57:51

1327

536.000

13:54:45

1613

535.400

13:50:42

1358

536.000

13:48:44

1320

535.800

13:47:28

1497

535.200

13:44:47

1602

536.200

13:38:42

1325

536.600

13:35:16

190

536.600

13:35:01

704

536.800

13:31:12

756

536.800

13:30:40

1387

536.800

13:24:43

633

537.000

13:24:36

933

537.000

13:24:36

1788

537.200

13:22:34

1376

537.400

13:11:43

1579

537.800

13:07:15

1790

537.800

13:02:34

16

537.800

13:02:34

1637

537.800

12:59:34

447

537.800

12:50:15

1129

537.800

12:50:15

900

537.600

12:40:35

664

537.600

12:40:35

430

537.600

12:40:03

991

537.600

12:40:03

1463

537.800

12:36:17

1394

537.600

12:27:59

1414

536.200

12:19:40

388

536.200

12:16:48

292

536.200

12:16:48

106

536.200

12:16:48

123

535.600

12:09:03

1414

535.600

12:09:03

412

535.800

12:07:31

409

535.800

12:07:31

1014

535.800

12:07:31

343

535.800

12:07:31

1389

535.800

12:05:03

1629

536.000

11:48:57

1569

536.600

11:44:15

1373

536.800

11:41:01

243

537.000

11:39:22

811

537.000

11:39:22

224

536.600

11:35:17

30

536.600

11:35:17

193

536.600

11:35:17

316

536.600

11:35:17

403

536.600

11:35:17

1414

536.400

11:31:37

1048

537.000

11:22:38

429

537.000

11:22:38

166

537.000

11:22:14

78

537.200

11:14:36

1287

537.200

11:14:36

1608

537.400

11:13:33

1320

536.800

11:04:18

1489

536.800

11:00:31

1371

537.200

10:58:23

194

537.400

10:55:48

238

537.400

10:55:48

463

537.400

10:55:48

1742

537.400

10:55:48

37

537.400

10:55:48

1415

537.000

10:49:00

1359

537.200

10:45:27

1403

536.600

10:32:23

1598

537.000

10:25:21

1476

537.800

10:17:10

738

538.000

10:16:58

312

538.000

10:16:58

189

538.000

10:16:58

924

537.400

10:10:47

402

537.400

10:10:47

1362

538.800

10:04:39

269

538.800

10:04:39

325

539.200

10:04:12

327

539.200

10:04:12

1502

539.000

10:03:21

763

538.600

10:01:01

1531

538.000

09:54:08

1441

537.800

09:52:13

1430

537.400

09:47:38

1559

538.000

09:45:34

1400

538.000

09:45:34

1436

538.000

09:43:05

900

538.400

09:36:21

683

538.400

09:36:21

2018

538.600

09:34:34

1375

537.800

09:27:20

1380

536.800

09:13:21

1519

536.600

09:04:20

1573

537.000

09:01:02

1324

536.800

08:55:42

1560

538.000

08:49:02

1560

537.600

08:42:47

1368

537.600

08:39:47

1503

538.400

08:31:23

1381

540.000

08:20:20

1394

539.000

08:15:11

1334

539.200

08:12:22

481

538.800

08:06:16

1046

538.800

08:06:16

1426

539.600

08:05:22

1637

539.600

08:03:02

1393

540.000

08:00:38

1574

540.200

08:00:26


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.