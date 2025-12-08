Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 08
8 December 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 536.333p. The highest price paid per share was 540.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 532.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0261% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 543,082,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 765,218,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
750
533.000
16:13:08
1288
533.000
16:12:53
928
533.000
16:12:53
1063
532.800
16:10:47
571
532.800
16:10:47
1416
532.800
16:09:40
1563
533.000
16:06:40
1523
533.200
16:06:40
950
533.200
16:04:11
1853
533.400
16:04:11
590
533.000
16:02:25
957
533.000
16:02:25
59
533.200
16:02:15
1383
533.000
16:01:27
1369
532.800
16:00:10
1510
533.000
15:59:10
1521
532.600
15:55:33
1462
533.200
15:52:42
1336
533.400
15:50:47
1339
533.400
15:47:36
311
533.800
15:44:20
1130
533.800
15:44:20
839
534.200
15:43:49
19
534.200
15:43:49
1347
534.400
15:40:49
490
534.600
15:40:47
839
534.600
15:40:47
25
534.600
15:40:47
1418
534.000
15:37:35
218
534.000
15:37:35
50
534.200
15:37:04
23
534.200
15:34:40
839
534.200
15:34:40
342
534.200
15:34:40
1462
534.200
15:34:15
113
534.200
15:34:15
1045
534.000
15:32:16
394
534.000
15:32:16
1434
534.000
15:29:00
1532
533.600
15:25:21
1524
533.800
15:25:08
1315
533.400
15:22:39
1573
533.400
15:19:41
380
533.600
15:18:50
1225
533.600
15:18:50
1484
533.400
15:15:35
189
534.000
15:14:00
839
534.000
15:14:00
290
534.000
15:14:00
1587
534.600
15:11:54
211
534.800
15:10:20
1224
534.800
15:09:23
98
535.400
15:08:52
1285
535.400
15:08:52
1533
536.000
15:05:16
215
536.200
15:03:04
1691
536.200
15:03:04
249
536.200
15:03:04
326
536.200
15:03:04
1505
536.200
15:01:04
90
536.600
14:59:57
230
536.600
14:59:57
258
536.600
14:59:57
342
536.600
14:59:57
839
536.400
14:59:57
342
536.400
14:59:57
839
536.600
14:59:57
429
536.600
14:59:57
1360
536.200
14:57:21
839
536.600
14:57:02
326
536.600
14:57:02
326
536.800
14:56:50
326
536.800
14:56:50
1450
536.200
14:53:26
252
536.400
14:50:59
1351
536.400
14:50:58
1373
536.400
14:47:39
1417
536.600
14:45:23
938
536.800
14:43:55
508
536.800
14:43:55
1586
537.600
14:40:43
959
537.400
14:38:41
666
537.400
14:38:41
1176
537.400
14:34:42
220
537.400
14:34:42
128
537.400
14:34:42
234
537.200
14:33:21
1293
537.200
14:33:21
1825
537.400
14:32:39
326
537.400
14:32:00
1119
537.400
14:32:00
1119
537.400
14:31:00
492
536.800
14:26:01
1109
536.800
14:26:01
1119
537.000
14:24:40
1499
537.400
14:24:39
218
537.400
14:22:38
218
537.400
14:22:38
385
537.400
14:20:19
326
537.400
14:20:19
454
537.400
14:19:04
262
537.400
14:19:04
325
537.400
14:19:04
1532
536.800
14:15:41
1364
537.000
14:05:05
1349
535.800
13:57:51
1327
536.000
13:54:45
1613
535.400
13:50:42
1358
536.000
13:48:44
1320
535.800
13:47:28
1497
535.200
13:44:47
1602
536.200
13:38:42
1325
536.600
13:35:16
190
536.600
13:35:01
704
536.800
13:31:12
756
536.800
13:30:40
1387
536.800
13:24:43
633
537.000
13:24:36
933
537.000
13:24:36
1788
537.200
13:22:34
1376
537.400
13:11:43
1579
537.800
13:07:15
1790
537.800
13:02:34
16
537.800
13:02:34
1637
537.800
12:59:34
447
537.800
12:50:15
1129
537.800
12:50:15
900
537.600
12:40:35
664
537.600
12:40:35
430
537.600
12:40:03
991
537.600
12:40:03
1463
537.800
12:36:17
1394
537.600
12:27:59
1414
536.200
12:19:40
388
536.200
12:16:48
292
536.200
12:16:48
106
536.200
12:16:48
123
535.600
12:09:03
1414
535.600
12:09:03
412
535.800
12:07:31
409
535.800
12:07:31
1014
535.800
12:07:31
343
535.800
12:07:31
1389
535.800
12:05:03
1629
536.000
11:48:57
1569
536.600
11:44:15
1373
536.800
11:41:01
243
537.000
11:39:22
811
537.000
11:39:22
224
536.600
11:35:17
30
536.600
11:35:17
193
536.600
11:35:17
316
536.600
11:35:17
403
536.600
11:35:17
1414
536.400
11:31:37
1048
537.000
11:22:38
429
537.000
11:22:38
166
537.000
11:22:14
78
537.200
11:14:36
1287
537.200
11:14:36
1608
537.400
11:13:33
1320
536.800
11:04:18
1489
536.800
11:00:31
1371
537.200
10:58:23
194
537.400
10:55:48
238
537.400
10:55:48
463
537.400
10:55:48
1742
537.400
10:55:48
37
537.400
10:55:48
1415
537.000
10:49:00
1359
537.200
10:45:27
1403
536.600
10:32:23
1598
537.000
10:25:21
1476
537.800
10:17:10
738
538.000
10:16:58
312
538.000
10:16:58
189
538.000
10:16:58
924
537.400
10:10:47
402
537.400
10:10:47
1362
538.800
10:04:39
269
538.800
10:04:39
325
539.200
10:04:12
327
539.200
10:04:12
1502
539.000
10:03:21
763
538.600
10:01:01
1531
538.000
09:54:08
1441
537.800
09:52:13
1430
537.400
09:47:38
1559
538.000
09:45:34
1400
538.000
09:45:34
1436
538.000
09:43:05
900
538.400
09:36:21
683
538.400
09:36:21
2018
538.600
09:34:34
1375
537.800
09:27:20
1380
536.800
09:13:21
1519
536.600
09:04:20
1573
537.000
09:01:02
1324
536.800
08:55:42
1560
538.000
08:49:02
1560
537.600
08:42:47
1368
537.600
08:39:47
1503
538.400
08:31:23
1381
540.000
08:20:20
1394
539.000
08:15:11
1334
539.200
08:12:22
481
538.800
08:06:16
1046
538.800
08:06:16
1426
539.600
08:05:22
1637
539.600
08:03:02
1393
540.000
08:00:38
1574
540.200
08:00:26