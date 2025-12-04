Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04
4 December 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 528.430p. The highest price paid per share was 534.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 523.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0261% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 542,682,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 765,618,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
352
524.800
16:18:21
526
524.800
16:18:21
619
524.800
16:17:15
217
524.800
16:17:15
726
524.800
16:17:15
1465
525.000
16:15:10
796
525.200
16:13:27
707
525.200
16:13:27
1097
525.200
16:12:27
1344
525.000
16:11:10
89
525.000
16:11:10
971
524.600
16:09:39
610
524.600
16:09:39
1437
524.600
16:07:34
1189
523.800
16:05:37
189
523.800
16:05:37
1394
524.400
16:03:17
1454
524.600
16:03:07
490
524.600
16:00:03
877
524.600
16:00:03
1550
524.000
15:58:11
10
524.200
15:55:09
877
524.200
15:55:09
317
524.200
15:55:09
263
524.200
15:55:09
206
524.200
15:54:59
877
524.200
15:54:59
1384
523.800
15:53:15
153
524.000
15:52:38
1263
524.000
15:52:38
1512
524.000
15:48:37
1534
524.400
15:46:10
1491
524.600
15:45:59
1360
524.400
15:44:29
734
524.800
15:37:56
701
524.800
15:37:56
1101
524.800
15:37:56
498
524.800
15:37:56
1571
525.000
15:33:39
1342
524.800
15:30:47
1545
525.200
15:26:59
1590
525.200
15:26:59
14
525.200
15:26:59
589
525.000
15:23:12
834
525.000
15:22:29
1415
525.200
15:21:51
14
525.200
15:21:51
1315
525.200
15:17:59
1620
524.600
15:13:50
1468
525.000
15:12:05
1580
525.200
15:09:50
99
525.400
15:08:49
185
525.400
15:08:49
93
525.400
15:08:49
219
525.400
15:07:49
1508
525.600
15:05:09
901
525.800
15:05:09
626
525.800
15:05:09
1423
526.000
15:00:31
1454
527.600
14:58:26
1571
528.600
14:56:20
71
528.800
14:55:25
900
528.800
14:55:25
1449
528.400
14:53:59
1464
528.200
14:46:31
1619
528.200
14:41:27
592
528.200
14:38:25
886
528.200
14:38:25
1563
527.800
14:34:49
19
527.800
14:34:49
1614
528.400
14:30:09
1481
528.400
14:30:09
1598
528.600
14:27:04
1543
528.800
14:18:52
1462
528.600
14:11:48
1256
528.800
14:09:36
191
528.800
14:09:36
1377
529.000
14:01:25
416
529.000
13:58:35
14
529.000
13:58:35
1001
529.000
13:58:35
1277
529.000
13:52:47
71
529.000
13:52:47
701
529.400
13:50:01
163
529.400
13:50:01
4
529.400
13:50:01
1329
529.200
13:48:31
1586
529.600
13:46:19
1719
530.000
13:40:09
265
530.000
13:39:59
1200
530.000
13:39:59
1578
529.400
13:30:35
1492
529.600
13:27:09
387
530.000
13:24:39
154
530.000
13:24:39
1444
529.200
13:18:39
1448
529.000
13:13:59
14
529.000
13:13:59
106
528.800
13:08:22
935
528.800
13:08:22
261
528.200
13:02:09
973
528.200
13:02:09
1466
528.200
13:01:37
14
528.200
13:01:37
1500
528.200
12:48:48
669
528.200
12:48:48
710
528.200
12:48:48
1362
527.600
12:40:35
370
527.600
12:40:35
20
527.600
12:40:28
1070
527.600
12:40:28
929
527.000
12:30:40
621
527.000
12:30:40
1895
527.400
12:25:19
23
527.400
12:25:19
261
527.400
12:25:19
219
527.400
12:25:19
1577
527.600
12:13:13
388
527.800
12:13:13
62
527.800
12:13:13
747
527.800
12:13:13
1446
527.800
12:07:02
1341
528.400
12:02:17
1355
528.200
11:55:25
271
528.200
11:55:25
683
528.800
11:49:28
426
528.800
11:47:49
767
528.800
11:47:49
250
528.800
11:47:40
180
528.800
11:45:00
1395
529.200
11:34:52
900
529.000
11:25:55
1344
529.000
11:22:56
941
529.400
11:12:53
383
529.400
11:12:53
427
529.600
11:10:47
1606
528.600
11:07:01
1326
528.800
11:04:09
1556
528.600
10:56:14
1490
528.600
10:52:45
267
529.600
10:42:15
293
529.400
10:42:15
854
529.400
10:42:15
1343
529.400
10:42:15
1439
530.000
10:42:02
1366
530.400
10:42:02
1433
530.600
10:39:32
1390
530.200
10:28:17
1534
531.600
10:18:29
1393
531.800
10:18:27
1455
530.800
10:15:13
754
531.000
10:12:15
630
531.000
10:12:15
2012
531.200
10:07:34
1417
531.000
10:07:02
817
531.000
09:56:19
806
531.000
09:56:19
1242
531.200
09:53:03
99
531.200
09:53:03
1458
531.400
09:52:02
1399
531.000
09:43:09
119
531.000
09:43:09
637
530.800
09:40:07
867
530.800
09:40:07
619
531.000
09:39:49
944
531.000
09:39:49
318
531.400
09:30:35
400
531.400
09:30:35
637
531.400
09:30:35
1527
531.400
09:30:35
220
531.600
09:23:15
98
531.600
09:23:15
2461
531.600
09:23:15
760
531.400
09:23:15
857
531.400
09:23:15
1591
530.000
09:14:16
1467
530.200
09:12:58
1599
530.000
09:11:51
1454
528.400
09:08:05
493
528.400
08:59:00
383
528.400
08:59:00
622
528.400
08:59:00
1400
528.400
08:59:00
1438
527.800
08:51:44
1321
528.600
08:46:16
1431
528.400
08:44:15
1556
528.400
08:42:50
558
530.200
08:42:09
868
530.200
08:42:09
641
531.600
08:38:01
584
531.600
08:38:01
388
531.600
08:38:01
1365
531.800
08:38:01
1548
530.800
08:35:37
1433
529.400
08:32:13
1584
527.800
08:30:12
1624
529.000
08:29:03
1640
530.800
08:24:11
194
531.400
08:22:04
1150
531.400
08:22:04
1404
531.800
08:21:02
1413
532.000
08:19:24
1418
531.800
08:16:25
15
531.800
08:16:25
1436
532.400
08:16:22
470
534.200
08:13:23
878
534.200
08:13:23
1580
534.600
08:09:39
405
534.800
08:05:00
1087
534.800
08:05:00
1375
533.800
08:01:02
243
534.800
08:00:34
1110
534.800
08:00:34