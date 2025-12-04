Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Anzeige
PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04

4 December 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 528.430p. The highest price paid per share was 534.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 523.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0261% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 542,682,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 765,618,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

352

524.800

16:18:21

526

524.800

16:18:21

619

524.800

16:17:15

217

524.800

16:17:15

726

524.800

16:17:15

1465

525.000

16:15:10

796

525.200

16:13:27

707

525.200

16:13:27

1097

525.200

16:12:27

1344

525.000

16:11:10

89

525.000

16:11:10

971

524.600

16:09:39

610

524.600

16:09:39

1437

524.600

16:07:34

1189

523.800

16:05:37

189

523.800

16:05:37

1394

524.400

16:03:17

1454

524.600

16:03:07

490

524.600

16:00:03

877

524.600

16:00:03

1550

524.000

15:58:11

10

524.200

15:55:09

877

524.200

15:55:09

317

524.200

15:55:09

263

524.200

15:55:09

206

524.200

15:54:59

877

524.200

15:54:59

1384

523.800

15:53:15

153

524.000

15:52:38

1263

524.000

15:52:38

1512

524.000

15:48:37

1534

524.400

15:46:10

1491

524.600

15:45:59

1360

524.400

15:44:29

734

524.800

15:37:56

701

524.800

15:37:56

1101

524.800

15:37:56

498

524.800

15:37:56

1571

525.000

15:33:39

1342

524.800

15:30:47

1545

525.200

15:26:59

1590

525.200

15:26:59

14

525.200

15:26:59

589

525.000

15:23:12

834

525.000

15:22:29

1415

525.200

15:21:51

14

525.200

15:21:51

1315

525.200

15:17:59

1620

524.600

15:13:50

1468

525.000

15:12:05

1580

525.200

15:09:50

99

525.400

15:08:49

185

525.400

15:08:49

93

525.400

15:08:49

219

525.400

15:07:49

1508

525.600

15:05:09

901

525.800

15:05:09

626

525.800

15:05:09

1423

526.000

15:00:31

1454

527.600

14:58:26

1571

528.600

14:56:20

71

528.800

14:55:25

900

528.800

14:55:25

1449

528.400

14:53:59

1464

528.200

14:46:31

1619

528.200

14:41:27

592

528.200

14:38:25

886

528.200

14:38:25

1563

527.800

14:34:49

19

527.800

14:34:49

1614

528.400

14:30:09

1481

528.400

14:30:09

1598

528.600

14:27:04

1543

528.800

14:18:52

1462

528.600

14:11:48

1256

528.800

14:09:36

191

528.800

14:09:36

1377

529.000

14:01:25

416

529.000

13:58:35

14

529.000

13:58:35

1001

529.000

13:58:35

1277

529.000

13:52:47

71

529.000

13:52:47

701

529.400

13:50:01

163

529.400

13:50:01

4

529.400

13:50:01

1329

529.200

13:48:31

1586

529.600

13:46:19

1719

530.000

13:40:09

265

530.000

13:39:59

1200

530.000

13:39:59

1578

529.400

13:30:35

1492

529.600

13:27:09

387

530.000

13:24:39

154

530.000

13:24:39

1444

529.200

13:18:39

1448

529.000

13:13:59

14

529.000

13:13:59

106

528.800

13:08:22

935

528.800

13:08:22

261

528.200

13:02:09

973

528.200

13:02:09

1466

528.200

13:01:37

14

528.200

13:01:37

1500

528.200

12:48:48

669

528.200

12:48:48

710

528.200

12:48:48

1362

527.600

12:40:35

370

527.600

12:40:35

20

527.600

12:40:28

1070

527.600

12:40:28

929

527.000

12:30:40

621

527.000

12:30:40

1895

527.400

12:25:19

23

527.400

12:25:19

261

527.400

12:25:19

219

527.400

12:25:19

1577

527.600

12:13:13

388

527.800

12:13:13

62

527.800

12:13:13

747

527.800

12:13:13

1446

527.800

12:07:02

1341

528.400

12:02:17

1355

528.200

11:55:25

271

528.200

11:55:25

683

528.800

11:49:28

426

528.800

11:47:49

767

528.800

11:47:49

250

528.800

11:47:40

180

528.800

11:45:00

1395

529.200

11:34:52

900

529.000

11:25:55

1344

529.000

11:22:56

941

529.400

11:12:53

383

529.400

11:12:53

427

529.600

11:10:47

1606

528.600

11:07:01

1326

528.800

11:04:09

1556

528.600

10:56:14

1490

528.600

10:52:45

267

529.600

10:42:15

293

529.400

10:42:15

854

529.400

10:42:15

1343

529.400

10:42:15

1439

530.000

10:42:02

1366

530.400

10:42:02

1433

530.600

10:39:32

1390

530.200

10:28:17

1534

531.600

10:18:29

1393

531.800

10:18:27

1455

530.800

10:15:13

754

531.000

10:12:15

630

531.000

10:12:15

2012

531.200

10:07:34

1417

531.000

10:07:02

817

531.000

09:56:19

806

531.000

09:56:19

1242

531.200

09:53:03

99

531.200

09:53:03

1458

531.400

09:52:02

1399

531.000

09:43:09

119

531.000

09:43:09

637

530.800

09:40:07

867

530.800

09:40:07

619

531.000

09:39:49

944

531.000

09:39:49

318

531.400

09:30:35

400

531.400

09:30:35

637

531.400

09:30:35

1527

531.400

09:30:35

220

531.600

09:23:15

98

531.600

09:23:15

2461

531.600

09:23:15

760

531.400

09:23:15

857

531.400

09:23:15

1591

530.000

09:14:16

1467

530.200

09:12:58

1599

530.000

09:11:51

1454

528.400

09:08:05

493

528.400

08:59:00

383

528.400

08:59:00

622

528.400

08:59:00

1400

528.400

08:59:00

1438

527.800

08:51:44

1321

528.600

08:46:16

1431

528.400

08:44:15

1556

528.400

08:42:50

558

530.200

08:42:09

868

530.200

08:42:09

641

531.600

08:38:01

584

531.600

08:38:01

388

531.600

08:38:01

1365

531.800

08:38:01

1548

530.800

08:35:37

1433

529.400

08:32:13

1584

527.800

08:30:12

1624

529.000

08:29:03

1640

530.800

08:24:11

194

531.400

08:22:04

1150

531.400

08:22:04

1404

531.800

08:21:02

1413

532.000

08:19:24

1418

531.800

08:16:25

15

531.800

08:16:25

1436

532.400

08:16:22

470

534.200

08:13:23

878

534.200

08:13:23

1580

534.600

08:09:39

405

534.800

08:05:00

1087

534.800

08:05:00

1375

533.800

08:01:02

243

534.800

08:00:34

1110

534.800

08:00:34


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.