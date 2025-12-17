Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 17
17 December 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 300,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 520.242p. The highest price paid per share was 522.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 516.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0393% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 545,182,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 763,118,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
148
520.600
16:13:01
75
520.800
16:13:01
1277
520.800
16:13:01
500
520.800
16:13:01
22
520.800
16:11:16
220
520.800
16:11:16
220
520.800
16:11:16
1025
520.800
16:11:16
946
520.800
16:09:52
515
520.800
16:09:52
2577
520.800
16:09:52
5
520.600
16:06:17
104
520.600
16:06:17
1786
520.600
16:06:17
1597
520.600
16:04:26
417
520.600
16:04:26
1094
520.600
16:03:45
1743
520.800
16:01:24
946
521.000
16:01:17
196
521.000
16:01:17
163
521.000
16:01:17
458
521.000
16:01:17
163
521.000
16:01:17
196
521.000
16:01:17
393
521.000
16:01:17
503
520.600
15:59:55
1197
520.600
15:59:55
1672
520.400
15:56:21
1277
520.600
15:55:58
108
520.600
15:55:58
721
519.600
15:52:05
1075
519.600
15:52:05
31
519.800
15:51:15
14
519.800
15:51:15
2017
519.800
15:51:15
973
520.000
15:49:51
765
520.000
15:49:51
479
520.400
15:43:54
1275
520.400
15:43:54
1587
521.000
15:41:37
1787
520.600
15:40:17
1514
520.400
15:37:17
1606
520.600
15:35:38
1645
520.800
15:32:32
1205
520.800
15:32:32
568
520.800
15:31:32
766
520.800
15:28:16
927
520.800
15:28:15
185
521.000
15:27:50
1444
521.000
15:27:50
14
521.200
15:25:03
1545
521.200
15:25:03
22
521.200
15:25:03
1740
521.400
15:24:49
1770
521.400
15:21:49
1782
521.400
15:17:39
973
521.600
15:17:28
759
521.600
15:17:28
1682
521.800
15:16:37
1716
521.800
15:10:50
1794
522.200
15:10:47
1478
522.200
15:10:47
1797
522.400
15:10:47
926
522.200
15:08:47
774
522.200
15:08:47
2022
522.200
15:08:47
1658
522.200
15:06:00
1020
522.000
15:03:54
760
522.000
15:03:54
51
522.000
15:03:09
33
522.000
15:02:09
1802
522.000
14:56:40
254
522.000
14:54:29
1492
522.000
14:54:29
1695
521.800
14:53:05
1508
522.000
14:53:05
828
521.400
14:49:11
900
521.400
14:49:11
1801
521.400
14:49:11
1465
521.600
14:47:47
1711
520.800
14:43:59
1901
521.000
14:43:07
556
521.000
14:42:44
1255
521.000
14:42:44
1850
520.000
14:37:09
1610
520.200
14:36:45
1470
520.200
14:36:45
218
519.200
14:31:54
1662
519.200
14:30:17
1805
519.200
14:29:06
1730
519.000
14:24:47
1730
519.000
14:24:47
231
519.000
14:17:23
1349
519.000
14:17:23
1473
518.800
14:12:39
1476
519.400
14:10:17
982
519.400
14:10:00
914
519.400
14:10:00
2646
519.600
14:08:53
1594
519.400
14:03:10
1456
519.200
13:51:52
755
519.400
13:49:22
1054
519.400
13:49:22
1745
519.400
13:46:41
1602
519.200
13:43:58
1494
519.400
13:42:42
1600
519.400
13:39:01
1616
519.800
13:38:08
529
520.000
13:37:02
1015
520.000
13:37:02
849
520.000
13:37:02
1146
520.000
13:37:02
14
520.000
13:37:02
1491
520.200
13:32:10
1547
520.200
13:32:10
1596
520.200
13:27:14
1616
520.000
13:22:01
1537
519.800
13:19:48
1500
519.800
13:16:57
1779
519.800
13:14:24
1710
520.000
13:11:59
1505
519.600
13:07:04
96
519.600
13:07:04
710
519.600
13:04:45
1064
519.600
13:04:45
1528
519.600
12:55:29
1624
519.600
12:51:56
1011
520.000
12:49:15
710
520.000
12:49:15
63
520.000
12:48:01
1685
520.000
12:48:01
1479
519.800
12:44:10
191
519.600
12:41:27
1266
519.600
12:41:27
1296
520.000
12:39:25
420
520.000
12:39:25
1509
520.000
12:35:02
1222
519.600
12:30:06
419
519.600
12:30:06
480
520.000
12:26:06
1106
520.000
12:26:06
19
520.000
12:26:06
1445
520.400
12:21:01
246
520.400
12:21:01
1630
520.600
12:20:26
235
519.800
12:10:52
1437
519.800
12:10:52
900
519.800
12:05:00
479
519.800
12:05:00
322
519.800
12:05:00
1016
519.600
11:59:14
558
519.600
11:59:14
1137
520.000
11:53:01
409
520.000
11:53:01
1757
520.200
11:51:55
1401
520.000
11:46:00
119
520.000
11:46:00
1568
519.800
11:34:50
1412
520.000
11:32:00
75
520.000
11:32:00
779
520.000
11:31:03
970
520.000
11:31:03
1619
519.800
11:23:50
33
520.200
11:18:10
414
520.200
11:18:10
1234
520.200
11:18:10
1494
520.400
11:16:34
1465
520.200
11:11:17
877
520.800
10:57:16
920
520.800
10:57:16
198
521.000
10:57:12
237
521.000
10:57:12
340
521.000
10:57:12
1201
521.000
10:57:12
554
521.000
10:57:12
1161
520.800
10:55:57
1559
520.600
10:51:31
195
520.600
10:51:31
1798
520.800
10:51:27
485
520.600
10:48:45
1719
520.600
10:48:45
130
520.600
10:48:02
1030
520.600
10:48:02
419
520.600
10:41:27
1328
520.600
10:41:26
1913
520.800
10:41:23
29
520.800
10:41:23
1982
521.000
10:40:25
737
521.200
10:38:42
360
521.000
10:34:03
1214
521.000
10:34:03
907
521.200
10:33:27
489
521.000
10:22:34
1248
521.000
10:22:34
274
520.800
10:21:48
1344
520.800
10:21:48
1240
520.600
10:20:00
1
520.600
10:20:00
316
520.600
10:20:00
435
520.400
10:19:05
1203
520.400
10:19:05
1551
520.400
10:19:05
625
520.200
10:14:10
1009
520.200
10:14:10
1646
519.600
10:09:07
11
519.600
10:09:07
1739
519.600
10:05:10
786
519.600
09:59:01
915
519.600
09:59:01
1451
519.800
09:54:18
1628
520.200
09:51:35
1718
520.400
09:50:16
1746
520.400
09:49:17
2244
520.400
09:48:16
2181
520.600
09:46:29
1483
520.600
09:44:21
1642
520.600
09:44:21
25
520.800
09:44:21
571
520.800
09:44:21
601
520.400
09:43:57
1200
520.400
09:43:57
1670
520.400
09:37:49
1991
520.600
09:37:35
1545
520.600
09:37:35
25
520.600
09:34:44
583
520.600
09:34:44
2182
520.200
09:31:00
745
519.800
09:25:45
1023
519.800
09:25:45
407
519.800
09:24:17
1070
519.800
09:24:17
1493
519.600
09:21:15
1640
520.200
09:19:29
1603
518.600
09:11:34
1634
519.600
09:08:07
1609
519.600
09:06:45
1599
519.200
09:04:12
1514
518.600
09:03:01
1546
519.000
08:59:22
1604
519.200
08:59:21
1578
519.000
08:54:15
393
519.800
08:48:03
1348
519.800
08:48:03
14
519.800
08:48:03
42
519.800
08:48:03
690
520.400
08:45:50
395
520.400
08:45:50
423
520.400
08:45:50
1637
520.400
08:45:50
1740
519.600
08:38:35
454
519.800
08:34:55
515
519.800
08:34:55
532
519.800
08:34:55
1555
519.800
08:32:46
1624
518.200
08:27:58
1525
518.400
08:25:45
904
518.800
08:20:45
890
518.800
08:20:45
1499
519.800
08:18:46
1777
519.800
08:16:10
1659
519.400
08:14:59
1711
519.800
08:12:56
1638
519.800
08:10:00
1754
520.000
08:07:20
1718
520.600
08:06:55
831
520.200
08:05:32
1694
520.200
08:05:32
964
520.400
08:05:32
686
520.400
08:05:32
1800
519.800
08:03:19
1518
521.000
08:02:10
1484
521.000
08:02:10
1745
521.200
08:02:10
1538
516.800
08:00:47
570
516.400
08:00:09
1684
517.200
08:00:05
1814
517.600
08:00:05