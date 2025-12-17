Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das ist kein Gold-Boom, das ist ein Systembruch - und er hat gerade erst begonnen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
17.12.25 | 18:05
5,950 Euro
-1,65 % -0,100
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9506,00019:25
5,9506,00019:14
PR Newswire
17.12.2025 18:00 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 17

17 December 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 300,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 520.242p. The highest price paid per share was 522.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 516.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0393% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 545,182,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 763,118,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

148

520.600

16:13:01

75

520.800

16:13:01

1277

520.800

16:13:01

500

520.800

16:13:01

22

520.800

16:11:16

220

520.800

16:11:16

220

520.800

16:11:16

1025

520.800

16:11:16

946

520.800

16:09:52

515

520.800

16:09:52

2577

520.800

16:09:52

5

520.600

16:06:17

104

520.600

16:06:17

1786

520.600

16:06:17

1597

520.600

16:04:26

417

520.600

16:04:26

1094

520.600

16:03:45

1743

520.800

16:01:24

946

521.000

16:01:17

196

521.000

16:01:17

163

521.000

16:01:17

458

521.000

16:01:17

163

521.000

16:01:17

196

521.000

16:01:17

393

521.000

16:01:17

503

520.600

15:59:55

1197

520.600

15:59:55

1672

520.400

15:56:21

1277

520.600

15:55:58

108

520.600

15:55:58

721

519.600

15:52:05

1075

519.600

15:52:05

31

519.800

15:51:15

14

519.800

15:51:15

2017

519.800

15:51:15

973

520.000

15:49:51

765

520.000

15:49:51

479

520.400

15:43:54

1275

520.400

15:43:54

1587

521.000

15:41:37

1787

520.600

15:40:17

1514

520.400

15:37:17

1606

520.600

15:35:38

1645

520.800

15:32:32

1205

520.800

15:32:32

568

520.800

15:31:32

766

520.800

15:28:16

927

520.800

15:28:15

185

521.000

15:27:50

1444

521.000

15:27:50

14

521.200

15:25:03

1545

521.200

15:25:03

22

521.200

15:25:03

1740

521.400

15:24:49

1770

521.400

15:21:49

1782

521.400

15:17:39

973

521.600

15:17:28

759

521.600

15:17:28

1682

521.800

15:16:37

1716

521.800

15:10:50

1794

522.200

15:10:47

1478

522.200

15:10:47

1797

522.400

15:10:47

926

522.200

15:08:47

774

522.200

15:08:47

2022

522.200

15:08:47

1658

522.200

15:06:00

1020

522.000

15:03:54

760

522.000

15:03:54

51

522.000

15:03:09

33

522.000

15:02:09

1802

522.000

14:56:40

254

522.000

14:54:29

1492

522.000

14:54:29

1695

521.800

14:53:05

1508

522.000

14:53:05

828

521.400

14:49:11

900

521.400

14:49:11

1801

521.400

14:49:11

1465

521.600

14:47:47

1711

520.800

14:43:59

1901

521.000

14:43:07

556

521.000

14:42:44

1255

521.000

14:42:44

1850

520.000

14:37:09

1610

520.200

14:36:45

1470

520.200

14:36:45

218

519.200

14:31:54

1662

519.200

14:30:17

1805

519.200

14:29:06

1730

519.000

14:24:47

1730

519.000

14:24:47

231

519.000

14:17:23

1349

519.000

14:17:23

1473

518.800

14:12:39

1476

519.400

14:10:17

982

519.400

14:10:00

914

519.400

14:10:00

2646

519.600

14:08:53

1594

519.400

14:03:10

1456

519.200

13:51:52

755

519.400

13:49:22

1054

519.400

13:49:22

1745

519.400

13:46:41

1602

519.200

13:43:58

1494

519.400

13:42:42

1600

519.400

13:39:01

1616

519.800

13:38:08

529

520.000

13:37:02

1015

520.000

13:37:02

849

520.000

13:37:02

1146

520.000

13:37:02

14

520.000

13:37:02

1491

520.200

13:32:10

1547

520.200

13:32:10

1596

520.200

13:27:14

1616

520.000

13:22:01

1537

519.800

13:19:48

1500

519.800

13:16:57

1779

519.800

13:14:24

1710

520.000

13:11:59

1505

519.600

13:07:04

96

519.600

13:07:04

710

519.600

13:04:45

1064

519.600

13:04:45

1528

519.600

12:55:29

1624

519.600

12:51:56

1011

520.000

12:49:15

710

520.000

12:49:15

63

520.000

12:48:01

1685

520.000

12:48:01

1479

519.800

12:44:10

191

519.600

12:41:27

1266

519.600

12:41:27

1296

520.000

12:39:25

420

520.000

12:39:25

1509

520.000

12:35:02

1222

519.600

12:30:06

419

519.600

12:30:06

480

520.000

12:26:06

1106

520.000

12:26:06

19

520.000

12:26:06

1445

520.400

12:21:01

246

520.400

12:21:01

1630

520.600

12:20:26

235

519.800

12:10:52

1437

519.800

12:10:52

900

519.800

12:05:00

479

519.800

12:05:00

322

519.800

12:05:00

1016

519.600

11:59:14

558

519.600

11:59:14

1137

520.000

11:53:01

409

520.000

11:53:01

1757

520.200

11:51:55

1401

520.000

11:46:00

119

520.000

11:46:00

1568

519.800

11:34:50

1412

520.000

11:32:00

75

520.000

11:32:00

779

520.000

11:31:03

970

520.000

11:31:03

1619

519.800

11:23:50

33

520.200

11:18:10

414

520.200

11:18:10

1234

520.200

11:18:10

1494

520.400

11:16:34

1465

520.200

11:11:17

877

520.800

10:57:16

920

520.800

10:57:16

198

521.000

10:57:12

237

521.000

10:57:12

340

521.000

10:57:12

1201

521.000

10:57:12

554

521.000

10:57:12

1161

520.800

10:55:57

1559

520.600

10:51:31

195

520.600

10:51:31

1798

520.800

10:51:27

485

520.600

10:48:45

1719

520.600

10:48:45

130

520.600

10:48:02

1030

520.600

10:48:02

419

520.600

10:41:27

1328

520.600

10:41:26

1913

520.800

10:41:23

29

520.800

10:41:23

1982

521.000

10:40:25

737

521.200

10:38:42

360

521.000

10:34:03

1214

521.000

10:34:03

907

521.200

10:33:27

489

521.000

10:22:34

1248

521.000

10:22:34

274

520.800

10:21:48

1344

520.800

10:21:48

1240

520.600

10:20:00

1

520.600

10:20:00

316

520.600

10:20:00

435

520.400

10:19:05

1203

520.400

10:19:05

1551

520.400

10:19:05

625

520.200

10:14:10

1009

520.200

10:14:10

1646

519.600

10:09:07

11

519.600

10:09:07

1739

519.600

10:05:10

786

519.600

09:59:01

915

519.600

09:59:01

1451

519.800

09:54:18

1628

520.200

09:51:35

1718

520.400

09:50:16

1746

520.400

09:49:17

2244

520.400

09:48:16

2181

520.600

09:46:29

1483

520.600

09:44:21

1642

520.600

09:44:21

25

520.800

09:44:21

571

520.800

09:44:21

601

520.400

09:43:57

1200

520.400

09:43:57

1670

520.400

09:37:49

1991

520.600

09:37:35

1545

520.600

09:37:35

25

520.600

09:34:44

583

520.600

09:34:44

2182

520.200

09:31:00

745

519.800

09:25:45

1023

519.800

09:25:45

407

519.800

09:24:17

1070

519.800

09:24:17

1493

519.600

09:21:15

1640

520.200

09:19:29

1603

518.600

09:11:34

1634

519.600

09:08:07

1609

519.600

09:06:45

1599

519.200

09:04:12

1514

518.600

09:03:01

1546

519.000

08:59:22

1604

519.200

08:59:21

1578

519.000

08:54:15

393

519.800

08:48:03

1348

519.800

08:48:03

14

519.800

08:48:03

42

519.800

08:48:03

690

520.400

08:45:50

395

520.400

08:45:50

423

520.400

08:45:50

1637

520.400

08:45:50

1740

519.600

08:38:35

454

519.800

08:34:55

515

519.800

08:34:55

532

519.800

08:34:55

1555

519.800

08:32:46

1624

518.200

08:27:58

1525

518.400

08:25:45

904

518.800

08:20:45

890

518.800

08:20:45

1499

519.800

08:18:46

1777

519.800

08:16:10

1659

519.400

08:14:59

1711

519.800

08:12:56

1638

519.800

08:10:00

1754

520.000

08:07:20

1718

520.600

08:06:55

831

520.200

08:05:32

1694

520.200

08:05:32

964

520.400

08:05:32

686

520.400

08:05:32

1800

519.800

08:03:19

1518

521.000

08:02:10

1484

521.000

08:02:10

1745

521.200

08:02:10

1538

516.800

08:00:47

570

516.400

08:00:09

1684

517.200

08:00:05

1814

517.600

08:00:05


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.