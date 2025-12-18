Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 18
18 December 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 300,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 525.196p. The highest price paid per share was 530.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 521.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0393% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 545,482,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 762,818,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
18
529.000
16:19:21
500
529.000
16:19:21
915
529.000
16:19:00
82
529.000
16:19:00
362
529.200
16:19:00
663
529.200
16:19:00
1198
529.200
16:16:42
94
529.400
16:15:57
1007
529.400
16:15:57
1642
529.200
16:09:51
1520
529.600
16:08:22
1554
529.800
16:07:11
1809
530.000
16:07:11
1836
529.800
16:06:01
1507
529.600
16:04:23
911
529.600
16:04:23
683
529.600
16:04:23
332
529.600
16:03:37
1742
530.000
16:00:28
1689
530.200
16:00:24
1651
530.400
15:59:59
1780
530.000
15:58:10
1770
530.000
15:58:10
1056
529.600
15:54:33
1297
529.600
15:53:33
666
529.600
15:53:33
1056
529.800
15:52:48
1741
529.800
15:52:37
1056
529.600
15:51:34
259
529.600
15:50:13
1197
529.600
15:50:13
1591
529.800
15:49:08
47
529.800
15:49:08
1775
529.200
15:47:01
546
529.200
15:45:01
1098
529.200
15:45:01
1111
528.800
15:40:14
438
528.800
15:40:14
823
528.600
15:37:34
837
528.600
15:37:34
1714
528.600
15:35:57
1689
529.000
15:35:41
1639
529.000
15:32:30
1747
529.200
15:30:20
1608
529.000
15:28:08
1541
529.000
15:28:08
1803
529.000
15:25:01
1541
529.000
15:20:55
84
529.000
15:20:55
1575
529.200
15:18:24
1515
529.600
15:17:20
1743
529.600
15:15:38
1522
529.000
15:14:10
1775
528.200
15:11:56
1527
528.200
15:11:56
727
528.400
15:11:28
692
527.400
15:08:18
1197
527.400
15:08:18
1736
527.400
15:07:58
1994
526.600
15:05:07
597
526.600
15:05:07
1760
526.400
15:02:34
776
526.600
15:01:01
876
526.600
15:01:01
233
526.600
14:55:56
220
526.600
14:55:56
180
526.600
14:55:56
220
526.600
14:55:55
848
526.600
14:55:55
1402
526.600
14:53:49
410
526.600
14:53:49
1554
526.000
14:43:53
1458
526.200
14:40:29
1702
526.000
14:38:45
1238
525.600
14:35:18
325
525.600
14:35:18
1763
525.000
14:32:34
1681
525.000
14:32:07
1796
524.600
14:30:01
1480
524.600
14:26:04
1135
524.600
14:20:03
560
524.600
14:20:03
1503
524.200
14:15:52
1590
524.600
14:14:07
1802
524.600
14:14:07
144
524.600
14:12:08
120
524.600
14:12:08
215
524.600
14:12:08
1708
524.000
14:06:00
1627
524.000
13:59:55
624
524.000
13:59:15
993
524.000
13:59:15
808
524.200
13:55:37
951
524.200
13:55:37
1555
524.400
13:51:16
1667
524.400
13:51:16
1541
524.000
13:50:56
1546
524.000
13:50:56
151
524.000
13:50:56
58
524.000
13:43:34
1197
524.000
13:43:34
251
524.000
13:43:34
401
523.800
13:39:40
1081
523.800
13:39:40
1617
524.200
13:37:40
1595
524.200
13:35:14
1028
523.800
13:33:19
568
523.800
13:33:19
1714
523.600
13:30:50
1621
523.200
13:27:29
545
523.600
13:24:32
965
523.600
13:24:32
1661
523.600
13:20:09
958
523.600
13:17:30
799
523.600
13:17:30
1603
523.000
13:09:07
656
523.200
13:02:28
1149
523.200
13:02:28
1795
523.200
13:02:28
1792
523.200
12:58:18
1308
523.000
12:54:00
204
523.000
12:54:00
1638
523.400
12:45:10
1512
523.600
12:43:28
1716
523.200
12:40:43
1633
523.200
12:40:16
53
522.800
12:34:35
1968
522.800
12:34:35
1753
522.800
12:29:26
1767
522.800
12:29:26
1471
522.800
12:16:51
1607
522.600
12:13:16
1537
522.800
12:08:32
1722
523.000
12:03:43
1760
523.400
12:03:32
1462
523.400
12:03:32
1550
523.400
12:02:03
1519
523.200
12:01:46
1582
523.400
12:01:43
1742
523.400
12:01:43
1742
523.600
12:01:41
1568
523.600
12:01:35
1720
523.600
12:01:35
1757
523.600
12:01:25
1998
523.400
12:01:16
1728
523.400
12:01:09
1756
523.000
12:01:01
1464
523.000
12:00:21
1647
523.600
12:00:19
1462
523.600
12:00:01
1773
524.000
11:50:13
1563
524.000
11:45:03
1451
524.000
11:41:30
1770
524.400
11:37:18
1781
524.400
11:29:49
1570
524.600
11:25:16
1629
524.600
11:24:28
1481
524.600
11:24:28
1629
524.800
11:24:28
4356
524.600
11:23:37
1489
524.600
11:23:37
15
524.600
11:23:15
16
524.600
11:23:15
1772
524.200
11:19:09
719
523.800
11:14:20
441
523.800
11:14:20
473
523.800
11:14:20
205
523.800
11:14:20
1813
523.800
11:13:35
1763
524.000
11:05:06
1730
524.000
11:03:33
1765
524.600
11:02:48
346
524.800
10:59:14
1463
524.800
10:59:14
1690
524.800
10:50:52
4
524.800
10:50:52
247
524.800
10:49:40
813
524.800
10:49:40
484
524.800
10:49:40
350
524.400
10:46:15
1101
524.400
10:46:15
1606
524.200
10:44:32
155
524.200
10:44:32
1067
524.000
10:38:45
559
524.000
10:38:45
1593
524.000
10:32:01
767
523.800
10:29:55
685
524.800
10:24:50
1101
524.800
10:24:50
1738
525.000
10:20:00
1338
525.200
10:19:00
288
525.200
10:19:00
1800
525.400
10:17:56
1701
525.200
10:15:31
1680
525.200
10:13:20
831
525.200
10:13:20
18
525.200
10:13:20
709
525.200
10:13:20
1558
524.800
10:06:08
282
524.800
10:03:00
1389
524.800
10:03:00
1415
525.000
09:49:55
380
525.000
09:49:55
10
525.000
09:49:55
4
525.000
09:49:55
1573
525.000
09:48:01
1781
525.200
09:46:45
1616
524.800
09:42:25
838
525.000
09:41:55
679
525.000
09:41:55
428
525.000
09:41:55
1799
525.000
09:41:55
1562
525.000
09:41:55
383
524.800
09:40:38
1258
524.800
09:40:38
103
524.800
09:40:35
641
523.800
09:34:35
1737
523.800
09:30:28
723
523.800
09:28:11
1064
523.800
09:28:11
1767
523.200
09:16:33
4
523.400
09:14:47
37
523.400
09:14:47
1434
523.400
09:14:47
1759
523.400
09:09:59
14
523.400
09:09:59
1607
523.000
09:00:00
1731
523.400
08:59:05
836
522.200
08:50:51
638
522.200
08:50:51
1800
522.400
08:43:59
1466
522.800
08:41:00
1029
523.200
08:40:40
783
523.200
08:40:40
1581
523.400
08:40:16
1809
523.600
08:36:15
2762
524.000
08:33:15
2294
523.800
08:30:15
1213
522.200
08:28:04
529
522.200
08:28:04
1707
522.800
08:25:22
1573
522.800
08:18:49
2080
523.000
08:17:42
1502
521.600
08:14:42
1483
522.200
08:12:00
1745
522.600
08:11:39
1573
521.600
08:07:45
1600
521.800
08:03:25
1673
522.000
08:02:27
2023
521.400
08:01:57