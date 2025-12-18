Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 18

18 December 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 300,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 525.196p. The highest price paid per share was 530.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 521.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0393% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 545,482,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 762,818,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

18

529.000

16:19:21

500

529.000

16:19:21

915

529.000

16:19:00

82

529.000

16:19:00

362

529.200

16:19:00

663

529.200

16:19:00

1198

529.200

16:16:42

94

529.400

16:15:57

1007

529.400

16:15:57

1642

529.200

16:09:51

1520

529.600

16:08:22

1554

529.800

16:07:11

1809

530.000

16:07:11

1836

529.800

16:06:01

1507

529.600

16:04:23

911

529.600

16:04:23

683

529.600

16:04:23

332

529.600

16:03:37

1742

530.000

16:00:28

1689

530.200

16:00:24

1651

530.400

15:59:59

1780

530.000

15:58:10

1770

530.000

15:58:10

1056

529.600

15:54:33

1297

529.600

15:53:33

666

529.600

15:53:33

1056

529.800

15:52:48

1741

529.800

15:52:37

1056

529.600

15:51:34

259

529.600

15:50:13

1197

529.600

15:50:13

1591

529.800

15:49:08

47

529.800

15:49:08

1775

529.200

15:47:01

546

529.200

15:45:01

1098

529.200

15:45:01

1111

528.800

15:40:14

438

528.800

15:40:14

823

528.600

15:37:34

837

528.600

15:37:34

1714

528.600

15:35:57

1689

529.000

15:35:41

1639

529.000

15:32:30

1747

529.200

15:30:20

1608

529.000

15:28:08

1541

529.000

15:28:08

1803

529.000

15:25:01

1541

529.000

15:20:55

84

529.000

15:20:55

1575

529.200

15:18:24

1515

529.600

15:17:20

1743

529.600

15:15:38

1522

529.000

15:14:10

1775

528.200

15:11:56

1527

528.200

15:11:56

727

528.400

15:11:28

692

527.400

15:08:18

1197

527.400

15:08:18

1736

527.400

15:07:58

1994

526.600

15:05:07

597

526.600

15:05:07

1760

526.400

15:02:34

776

526.600

15:01:01

876

526.600

15:01:01

233

526.600

14:55:56

220

526.600

14:55:56

180

526.600

14:55:56

220

526.600

14:55:55

848

526.600

14:55:55

1402

526.600

14:53:49

410

526.600

14:53:49

1554

526.000

14:43:53

1458

526.200

14:40:29

1702

526.000

14:38:45

1238

525.600

14:35:18

325

525.600

14:35:18

1763

525.000

14:32:34

1681

525.000

14:32:07

1796

524.600

14:30:01

1480

524.600

14:26:04

1135

524.600

14:20:03

560

524.600

14:20:03

1503

524.200

14:15:52

1590

524.600

14:14:07

1802

524.600

14:14:07

144

524.600

14:12:08

120

524.600

14:12:08

215

524.600

14:12:08

1708

524.000

14:06:00

1627

524.000

13:59:55

624

524.000

13:59:15

993

524.000

13:59:15

808

524.200

13:55:37

951

524.200

13:55:37

1555

524.400

13:51:16

1667

524.400

13:51:16

1541

524.000

13:50:56

1546

524.000

13:50:56

151

524.000

13:50:56

58

524.000

13:43:34

1197

524.000

13:43:34

251

524.000

13:43:34

401

523.800

13:39:40

1081

523.800

13:39:40

1617

524.200

13:37:40

1595

524.200

13:35:14

1028

523.800

13:33:19

568

523.800

13:33:19

1714

523.600

13:30:50

1621

523.200

13:27:29

545

523.600

13:24:32

965

523.600

13:24:32

1661

523.600

13:20:09

958

523.600

13:17:30

799

523.600

13:17:30

1603

523.000

13:09:07

656

523.200

13:02:28

1149

523.200

13:02:28

1795

523.200

13:02:28

1792

523.200

12:58:18

1308

523.000

12:54:00

204

523.000

12:54:00

1638

523.400

12:45:10

1512

523.600

12:43:28

1716

523.200

12:40:43

1633

523.200

12:40:16

53

522.800

12:34:35

1968

522.800

12:34:35

1753

522.800

12:29:26

1767

522.800

12:29:26

1471

522.800

12:16:51

1607

522.600

12:13:16

1537

522.800

12:08:32

1722

523.000

12:03:43

1760

523.400

12:03:32

1462

523.400

12:03:32

1550

523.400

12:02:03

1519

523.200

12:01:46

1582

523.400

12:01:43

1742

523.400

12:01:43

1742

523.600

12:01:41

1568

523.600

12:01:35

1720

523.600

12:01:35

1757

523.600

12:01:25

1998

523.400

12:01:16

1728

523.400

12:01:09

1756

523.000

12:01:01

1464

523.000

12:00:21

1647

523.600

12:00:19

1462

523.600

12:00:01

1773

524.000

11:50:13

1563

524.000

11:45:03

1451

524.000

11:41:30

1770

524.400

11:37:18

1781

524.400

11:29:49

1570

524.600

11:25:16

1629

524.600

11:24:28

1481

524.600

11:24:28

1629

524.800

11:24:28

4356

524.600

11:23:37

1489

524.600

11:23:37

15

524.600

11:23:15

16

524.600

11:23:15

1772

524.200

11:19:09

719

523.800

11:14:20

441

523.800

11:14:20

473

523.800

11:14:20

205

523.800

11:14:20

1813

523.800

11:13:35

1763

524.000

11:05:06

1730

524.000

11:03:33

1765

524.600

11:02:48

346

524.800

10:59:14

1463

524.800

10:59:14

1690

524.800

10:50:52

4

524.800

10:50:52

247

524.800

10:49:40

813

524.800

10:49:40

484

524.800

10:49:40

350

524.400

10:46:15

1101

524.400

10:46:15

1606

524.200

10:44:32

155

524.200

10:44:32

1067

524.000

10:38:45

559

524.000

10:38:45

1593

524.000

10:32:01

767

523.800

10:29:55

685

524.800

10:24:50

1101

524.800

10:24:50

1738

525.000

10:20:00

1338

525.200

10:19:00

288

525.200

10:19:00

1800

525.400

10:17:56

1701

525.200

10:15:31

1680

525.200

10:13:20

831

525.200

10:13:20

18

525.200

10:13:20

709

525.200

10:13:20

1558

524.800

10:06:08

282

524.800

10:03:00

1389

524.800

10:03:00

1415

525.000

09:49:55

380

525.000

09:49:55

10

525.000

09:49:55

4

525.000

09:49:55

1573

525.000

09:48:01

1781

525.200

09:46:45

1616

524.800

09:42:25

838

525.000

09:41:55

679

525.000

09:41:55

428

525.000

09:41:55

1799

525.000

09:41:55

1562

525.000

09:41:55

383

524.800

09:40:38

1258

524.800

09:40:38

103

524.800

09:40:35

641

523.800

09:34:35

1737

523.800

09:30:28

723

523.800

09:28:11

1064

523.800

09:28:11

1767

523.200

09:16:33

4

523.400

09:14:47

37

523.400

09:14:47

1434

523.400

09:14:47

1759

523.400

09:09:59

14

523.400

09:09:59

1607

523.000

09:00:00

1731

523.400

08:59:05

836

522.200

08:50:51

638

522.200

08:50:51

1800

522.400

08:43:59

1466

522.800

08:41:00

1029

523.200

08:40:40

783

523.200

08:40:40

1581

523.400

08:40:16

1809

523.600

08:36:15

2762

524.000

08:33:15

2294

523.800

08:30:15

1213

522.200

08:28:04

529

522.200

08:28:04

1707

522.800

08:25:22

1573

522.800

08:18:49

2080

523.000

08:17:42

1502

521.600

08:14:42

1483

522.200

08:12:00

1745

522.600

08:11:39

1573

521.600

08:07:45

1600

521.800

08:03:25

1673

522.000

08:02:27

2023

521.400

08:01:57


