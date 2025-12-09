Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
09.12.25 | 16:53
6,200 Euro
+0,81 % +0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 09

9 December 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 300,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 532.147p. The highest price paid per share was 534.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 529.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0392% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 543,382,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 764,918,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

709

532.000

16:13:19

990

532.200

16:13:10

636

532.200

16:13:10

472

532.200

16:13:10

307

532.200

16:13:10

3613

532.200

16:13:10

604

532.200

16:13:10

914

532.200

16:13:10

4

531.800

16:10:46

49

531.800

16:10:46

146

531.800

16:09:46

1240

531.800

16:09:46

98

531.800

16:09:46

183

531.800

16:09:36

102

531.800

16:09:36

173

531.800

16:09:36

161

531.800

16:09:36

152

531.800

16:09:36

1594

531.800

16:09:35

1546

532.000

16:08:28

284

532.200

16:08:26

1498

532.200

16:08:26

357

532.200

16:08:26

1023

532.200

16:08:26

500

532.200

16:08:26

392

532.200

16:08:26

2156

532.200

16:07:51

1641

532.200

16:07:51

3278

532.000

16:06:51

1127

532.000

16:05:51

302

532.000

16:05:50

1310

532.200

16:05:03

1657

532.200

16:05:03

669

532.400

16:04:29

1173

532.400

16:04:29

1568

532.400

16:04:16

561

532.400

16:04:09

923

532.400

16:04:09

500

532.000

16:02:32

1076

532.000

16:02:32

663

532.000

16:02:26

734

532.000

16:02:26

1076

532.000

16:02:20

1076

531.200

16:00:45

610

531.200

16:00:45

15

531.200

16:00:45

349

531.200

16:00:45

1903

531.000

16:00:45

1665

531.200

16:00:12

1488

531.000

15:59:44

1390

531.000

15:59:37

1868

531.000

15:59:16

1680

530.800

15:58:16

899

531.000

15:57:19

719

531.000

15:57:19

1503

531.000

15:53:00

1411

531.000

15:50:20

8

531.000

15:50:20

128

531.000

15:50:20

140

531.000

15:50:20

166

531.000

15:50:20

1195

530.800

15:47:40

263

530.800

15:47:39

1530

531.000

15:47:39

1522

531.200

15:46:13

1034

531.200

15:45:57

523

531.200

15:45:57

1563

531.200

15:44:18

112

531.200

15:44:18

289

531.600

15:43:20

282

531.600

15:43:20

420

531.600

15:43:20

329

531.600

15:43:20

1076

531.600

15:43:20

333

531.600

15:39:59

172

531.600

15:39:59

333

531.600

15:39:59

74

531.600

15:39:59

420

531.600

15:39:59

1076

531.600

15:39:59

375

531.600

15:39:59

274

531.600

15:39:59

420

531.600

15:39:59

1076

531.600

15:39:59

1661

531.600

15:39:17

1855

531.600

15:37:06

112

531.600

15:37:06

307

531.600

15:37:06

329

531.600

15:37:06

1947

531.800

15:36:06

604

531.800

15:36:06

1076

531.800

15:36:06

289

531.800

15:36:06

1380

532.000

15:35:06

108

532.000

15:35:06

293

532.000

15:34:59

1076

532.000

15:34:59

631

532.000

15:34:58

329

532.000

15:34:58

1545

532.000

15:33:35

1197

532.200

15:33:28

327

532.200

15:33:28

306

532.200

15:31:28

773

532.200

15:31:28

38

532.200

15:31:28

1707

532.200

15:31:28

1454

532.200

15:31:28

1600

532.200

15:31:28

1658

532.000

15:27:46

1366

532.000

15:27:46

850

531.600

15:26:32

214

531.800

15:24:58

1152

531.800

15:24:58

638

532.000

15:24:56

1409

532.000

15:24:56

380

532.000

15:23:56

1464

532.000

15:23:56

1506

532.000

15:22:08

970

532.000

15:22:08

515

532.000

15:22:08

119

532.000

15:21:05

1318

532.200

15:19:26

208

532.200

15:19:26

252

532.200

15:17:26

1300

532.200

15:17:26

498

532.400

15:17:06

1360

532.400

15:17:06

285

532.400

15:17:06

397

532.400

15:17:06

1539

532.400

15:16:06

862

532.400

15:12:17

130

532.400

15:12:17

277

532.400

15:12:17

1076

532.400

15:12:17

1688

532.400

15:11:56

1000

532.600

15:11:56

1751

532.600

15:11:56

1076

532.400

15:10:47

37

532.400

15:10:47

879

532.400

15:10:47

1513

532.400

15:05:43

1547

532.600

15:04:55

405

532.800

15:04:16

1317

532.800

15:04:16

1659

533.000

15:02:27

1460

533.400

15:02:02

736

533.400

15:00:01

840

533.400

15:00:01

1466

533.400

15:00:01

1538

533.400

14:58:30

325

533.600

14:58:26

376

533.600

14:58:26

325

533.600

14:58:26

1076

533.600

14:58:26

370

533.600

14:58:26

1676

533.600

14:57:26

1613

533.800

14:56:37

896

533.200

14:54:45

750

533.200

14:54:45

1076

533.200

14:54:45

1784

533.200

14:54:45

513

533.400

14:54:30

1575

533.400

14:54:30

1713

533.400

14:54:30

501

533.400

14:54:09

1593

533.000

14:50:18

1456

533.000

14:49:27

1025

533.000

14:49:07

1205

533.000

14:48:14

1205

533.000

14:48:14

385

533.000

14:48:14

894

533.000

14:48:14

53

533.000

14:48:14

695

533.000

14:47:22

668

533.000

14:47:22

621

532.800

14:43:35

1245

532.800

14:43:35

15

533.000

14:43:26

1076

533.000

14:43:26

56

533.000

14:43:26

704

533.000

14:42:36

704

533.000

14:42:36

1076

533.000

14:42:36

152

533.000

14:41:51

745

533.000

14:41:51

690

533.000

14:41:51

269

533.000

14:41:51

49

533.000

14:41:51

976

532.800

14:40:35

416

532.800

14:40:35

847

532.800

14:40:35

512

532.800

14:40:35

1408

532.800

14:38:37

1971

532.400

14:36:36

309

532.800

14:36:21

1076

532.800

14:36:21

1974

533.000

14:36:21

637

533.200

14:35:37

1364

533.200

14:35:37

1529

532.600

14:34:31

1076

532.800

14:33:57

1665

532.800

14:32:26

1076

532.600

14:31:35

85

532.600

14:31:35

131

532.600

14:31:35

148

532.600

14:31:35

1076

532.600

14:31:35

225

532.600

14:31:35

1626

532.800

14:31:28

1516

533.000

14:29:59

2463

533.000

14:29:59

1573

533.000

14:29:03

1610

533.000

14:29:03

436

533.000

14:27:33

842

533.000

14:27:33

187

533.000

14:27:33

156

533.000

14:27:33

800

533.000

14:27:33

1076

533.000

14:27:33

1500

533.000

14:27:33

1675

533.200

14:20:09

480

533.400

14:19:46

1076

533.400

14:19:46

324

533.400

14:19:46

54

533.400

14:18:56

178

533.400

14:18:56

217

533.400

14:18:56

129

533.400

14:18:36

227

533.400

14:18:36

1392

533.400

14:18:29

1495

533.400

14:12:20

1471

533.600

14:12:19

1512

533.800

14:12:18

747

534.000

14:08:52

1388

533.600

14:05:10

1076

533.800

14:02:46

675

533.800

14:02:46

1619

533.200

13:59:57

52

533.200

13:59:57

1531

532.400

13:54:53

1375

532.600

13:53:34

160

532.800

13:53:34

822

532.800

13:53:34

448

532.800

13:53:34

864

532.800

13:53:34

192

532.800

13:53:34

254

532.800

13:53:34

1793

532.600

13:47:47

92

532.200

13:41:47

1014

531.800

13:33:05

563

531.800

13:33:05

149

532.000

13:31:36

1076

532.000

13:31:36

307

532.000

13:31:36

1527

531.800

13:21:18

860

532.200

13:20:06

48

532.200

13:20:06

45

532.200

13:20:06

52

532.200

13:20:06

2073

532.200

13:20:06

507

532.200

13:20:06

1653

532.200

13:19:46

860

532.400

13:17:26

146

532.400

13:17:26

1518

532.000

13:08:48

231

531.000

13:02:36

1340

531.000

13:02:36

860

530.800

12:58:04

243

530.800

12:58:04

672

530.800

12:58:04

860

530.800

12:56:45

1398

530.600

12:46:40

1537

530.800

12:45:45

361

530.800

12:38:26

128

530.800

12:38:26

1559

530.800

12:32:16

1438

531.200

12:31:04

1443

531.600

12:20:46

420

531.800

12:20:06

481

531.800

12:20:06

2026

532.200

12:08:16

139

532.200

12:08:16

326

532.200

12:08:16

139

532.200

12:08:02

326

532.200

12:08:02

116

532.200

12:08:02

139

532.200

12:08:02

139

532.200

12:07:55

139

532.200

12:07:55

139

532.200

12:07:55

860

532.200

12:07:46

126

532.200

12:07:46

1463

532.000

12:01:43

240

531.800

11:53:26

396

531.800

11:53:26

860

531.800

11:53:26

1636

531.800

11:38:45

1463

532.000

11:32:28

58

532.000

11:32:06

1347

532.200

11:22:03

386

532.400

11:12:06

1198

532.400

11:12:06

1390

532.200

11:06:21

1470

532.800

10:53:14

180

532.800

10:53:14

1610

532.800

10:48:15

1637

532.200

10:39:22

1451

532.000

10:30:45

734

532.400

10:30:07

506

532.400

10:30:07

322

532.400

10:30:07

101

532.400

10:30:07

517

531.800

10:24:27

828

531.800

10:24:27

115

531.800

10:24:27

1529

530.600

10:19:23

1380

530.000

10:15:51

1669

529.800

10:06:11

75

530.400

09:54:17

1363

530.400

09:54:17

236

530.400

09:54:17

750

530.600

09:54:06

568

530.600

09:38:21

818

530.600

09:38:21

1462

530.200

09:27:33

487

530.600

09:25:11

1167

530.600

09:25:11

1389

529.600

09:14:40

1350

530.000

09:09:33

1602

530.200

09:00:18

1387

530.600

08:56:45

1350

531.000

08:52:33

73

530.800

08:50:26

1511

530.800

08:45:06

1558

531.400

08:41:35

1487

531.600

08:31:58

1467

532.200

08:22:31

1417

531.400

08:07:45

1459

530.800

08:05:40

1463

531.800

08:02:34

1351

532.400

08:02:31

1518

531.200

08:00:22

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), also announces that on 5 December it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 534.566p. The highest price paid per share was 539.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 530.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0261% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 542,882,476 ordinary shares, as at 5 December 2025.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) on 5 December 2025 was 765,418,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

481

537.200

16:12:58

263

537.200

16:12:58

922

537.400

16:12:18

542

537.600

16:11:19

848

537.600

16:11:19

426

537.200

16:09:53

908

537.200

16:09:53

1534

537.600

16:06:58

1476

537.200

16:05:44

1319

537.000

16:04:00

847

537.000

16:02:00

490

537.000

16:02:00

1406

537.000

16:00:39

1405

537.000

15:59:54

934

536.600

15:56:31

582

536.600

15:56:31

1328

536.600

15:56:15

342

536.000

15:53:12

568

536.000

15:52:19

1563

536.000

15:52:19

22

536.000

15:52:19

22

535.800

15:50:50

593

536.000

15:48:13

877

536.000

15:48:13

877

536.800

15:47:08

1361

536.200

15:45:18

269

535.600

15:41:55

326

535.600

15:41:55

750

535.600

15:41:55

681

535.800

15:40:18

749

535.800

15:40:18

1491

535.800

15:37:37

1450

535.800

15:35:01

803

536.000

15:33:27

511

536.000

15:33:27

1562

536.400

15:30:40

5

536.600

15:30:37

449

536.400

15:29:38

244

536.000

15:27:09

312

536.000

15:27:09

877

536.000

15:27:09

1475

535.600

15:25:15

1351

535.800

15:22:14

434

535.800

15:20:14

882

535.800

15:20:14

701

536.000

15:18:48

723

535.400

15:17:00

910

535.400

15:17:00

408

535.000

15:15:10

48

535.000

15:15:10

35

535.000

15:15:10

10

535.000

15:15:10

1530

535.000

15:15:10

950

534.800

15:10:10

327

534.800

15:09:11

490

534.800

15:09:11

238

534.800

15:09:11

389

535.200

15:07:22

302

535.200

15:07:22

701

535.200

15:07:22

1337

534.800

15:05:24

701

534.400

15:03:00

422

534.400

15:03:00

1486

535.000

15:01:37

1164

535.200

15:00:58

336

535.200

15:00:58

3

535.200

15:00:58

170

535.000

14:58:50

454

535.000

14:58:50

454

535.000

14:58:50

321

535.000

14:58:50

1463

535.000

14:55:47

294

534.800

14:53:01

422

534.800

14:53:01

701

534.800

14:53:01

111

534.800

14:53:01

1050

534.200

14:50:21

220

534.200

14:50:21

220

534.200

14:50:21

1542

534.200

14:48:05

182

534.200

14:46:41

701

534.200

14:46:41

79

534.200

14:46:41

1271

534.200

14:43:38

180

534.200

14:43:38

143

534.200

14:43:37

1397

535.000

14:41:48

408

535.000

14:40:13

225

534.600

14:39:28

1297

534.600

14:39:28

1415

534.600

14:37:50

701

534.200

14:34:51

408

534.200

14:34:51

327

534.200

14:34:51

65

534.200

14:34:51

5

534.200

14:34:51

701

534.400

14:32:44

1547

534.400

14:31:10

27

534.400

14:31:10

701

534.800

14:29:30

93

534.800

14:29:30

280

534.800

14:29:30

366

534.800

14:28:30

1049

534.800

14:28:30

1454

534.800

14:27:30

1635

534.400

14:20:37

1416

534.600

14:18:15

701

534.400

14:14:11

21

534.800

14:12:00

777

534.800

14:12:00

422

534.800

14:12:00

1326

534.800

14:12:00

1608

535.000

14:03:08

1567

534.800

13:57:07

1319

534.800

13:54:40

401

534.800

13:51:04

55

534.800

13:51:04

619

534.800

13:51:04

619

534.800

13:50:34

713

534.800

13:49:13

919

534.800

13:49:13

1378

534.800

13:41:49

385

534.800

13:36:15

850

534.800

13:36:15

619

535.000

13:35:19

1508

534.800

13:32:07

619

535.000

13:32:05

1512

535.200

13:28:52

1479

535.200

13:25:03

1353

535.400

13:20:13

321

534.600

13:15:11

1013

534.600

13:15:11

1338

534.600

13:10:01

30

534.600

13:09:47

393

535.000

13:03:29

309

535.000

13:03:29

666

535.000

13:03:29

748

535.000

13:03:25

21

535.000

13:03:25

396

534.600

12:58:21

159

534.600

12:58:21

269

534.600

12:58:21

396

534.600

12:57:21

38

534.600

12:57:21

1360

535.200

12:54:31

1578

534.600

12:49:11

1346

534.600

12:49:11

1443

534.200

12:41:55

57

534.200

12:41:55

48

534.200

12:39:01

212

534.200

12:38:41

575

534.200

12:38:41

556

534.200

12:38:41

1576

533.200

12:26:32

211

535.000

12:15:40

286

535.000

12:15:40

26

535.000

12:15:40

598

535.000

12:15:40

320

535.000

12:15:40

1389

534.800

12:15:40

1389

534.800

12:09:26

670

534.600

12:05:46

422

534.600

12:05:46

177

534.600

12:05:46

598

534.800

12:00:29

1447

534.600

12:00:29

71

535.000

11:54:30

173

535.000

11:54:30

25

535.000

11:54:30

367

535.000

11:54:30

70

535.000

11:54:30

844

535.200

11:52:04

640

535.200

11:52:04

376

535.600

11:43:30

1231

535.600

11:43:30

617

536.800

11:37:08

459

536.800

11:37:08

1590

537.200

11:31:30

1331

537.200

11:29:03

72

536.200

11:24:30

85

536.200

11:24:30

1407

536.200

11:20:52

617

536.200

11:20:12

214

535.600

11:14:20

617

535.600

11:14:20

1369

535.800

11:10:04

346

536.000

11:07:19

617

536.000

11:07:19

82

535.800

11:06:01

1485

535.800

11:02:11

959

536.600

10:56:42

664

536.600

10:56:42

889

535.800

10:50:40

674

535.800

10:50:40

752

535.000

10:45:22

740

535.000

10:45:22

1165

535.200

10:41:00

450

535.200

10:41:00

700

535.200

10:37:55

1439

534.800

10:32:55

638

534.800

10:32:40

1368

533.400

10:25:07

1352

533.600

10:24:40

328

533.400

10:19:01

72

533.400

10:19:01

92

533.400

10:19:01

1582

533.200

10:17:30

1333

533.200

10:16:30

1524

532.200

10:14:01

1582

532.400

10:04:18

1568

532.400

09:59:51

142

532.800

09:57:17

638

532.800

09:57:17

410

532.800

09:57:17

409

532.800

09:57:17

1587

532.400

09:53:08

1586

532.200

09:46:25

1518

532.400

09:43:55

745

533.000

09:40:11

850

533.000

09:40:11

534

533.600

09:37:16

954

533.600

09:37:16

50

532.400

09:33:07

993

532.400

09:33:07

532

532.400

09:33:07

462

532.600

09:29:36

1571

532.400

09:26:28

1541

532.400

09:23:58

500

532.400

09:18:58

964

532.400

09:18:58

279

532.000

09:13:13

1072

532.000

09:13:13

1434

532.200

09:10:26

1543

532.000

09:05:33

419

530.800

09:00:00

352

530.800

09:00:00

73

530.800

09:00:00

661

530.800

09:00:00

6

530.800

09:00:00

1326

530.800

08:54:19

426

531.400

08:50:51

893

531.400

08:50:51

1626

532.600

08:45:38

1418

532.200

08:41:27

334

532.200

08:39:11

401

532.200

08:39:11

52

532.200

08:39:11

1544

532.200

08:37:03

533

531.800

08:33:10

119

531.800

08:33:10

310

531.800

08:33:10

547

531.800

08:33:10

1530

531.400

08:26:30

1358

533.400

08:22:10

1468

532.200

08:18:48

1342

531.600

08:15:25

1414

531.800

08:13:23

1549

532.400

08:10:31

1476

530.800

08:06:22

1536

533.800

08:03:28

330

532.200

08:02:16

1152

532.200

08:02:16

1597

539.600

08:00:29

904

536.000

08:00:04


