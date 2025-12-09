Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 09

9 December 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 300,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 532.147p. The highest price paid per share was 534.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 529.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0392% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 543,382,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 764,918,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(per share) Time of transaction Quantity Price Execution Time 709 532.000 16:13:19 990 532.200 16:13:10 636 532.200 16:13:10 472 532.200 16:13:10 307 532.200 16:13:10 3613 532.200 16:13:10 604 532.200 16:13:10 914 532.200 16:13:10 4 531.800 16:10:46 49 531.800 16:10:46 146 531.800 16:09:46 1240 531.800 16:09:46 98 531.800 16:09:46 183 531.800 16:09:36 102 531.800 16:09:36 173 531.800 16:09:36 161 531.800 16:09:36 152 531.800 16:09:36 1594 531.800 16:09:35 1546 532.000 16:08:28 284 532.200 16:08:26 1498 532.200 16:08:26 357 532.200 16:08:26 1023 532.200 16:08:26 500 532.200 16:08:26 392 532.200 16:08:26 2156 532.200 16:07:51 1641 532.200 16:07:51 3278 532.000 16:06:51 1127 532.000 16:05:51 302 532.000 16:05:50 1310 532.200 16:05:03 1657 532.200 16:05:03 669 532.400 16:04:29 1173 532.400 16:04:29 1568 532.400 16:04:16 561 532.400 16:04:09 923 532.400 16:04:09 500 532.000 16:02:32 1076 532.000 16:02:32 663 532.000 16:02:26 734 532.000 16:02:26 1076 532.000 16:02:20 1076 531.200 16:00:45 610 531.200 16:00:45 15 531.200 16:00:45 349 531.200 16:00:45 1903 531.000 16:00:45 1665 531.200 16:00:12 1488 531.000 15:59:44 1390 531.000 15:59:37 1868 531.000 15:59:16 1680 530.800 15:58:16 899 531.000 15:57:19 719 531.000 15:57:19 1503 531.000 15:53:00 1411 531.000 15:50:20 8 531.000 15:50:20 128 531.000 15:50:20 140 531.000 15:50:20 166 531.000 15:50:20 1195 530.800 15:47:40 263 530.800 15:47:39 1530 531.000 15:47:39 1522 531.200 15:46:13 1034 531.200 15:45:57 523 531.200 15:45:57 1563 531.200 15:44:18 112 531.200 15:44:18 289 531.600 15:43:20 282 531.600 15:43:20 420 531.600 15:43:20 329 531.600 15:43:20 1076 531.600 15:43:20 333 531.600 15:39:59 172 531.600 15:39:59 333 531.600 15:39:59 74 531.600 15:39:59 420 531.600 15:39:59 1076 531.600 15:39:59 375 531.600 15:39:59 274 531.600 15:39:59 420 531.600 15:39:59 1076 531.600 15:39:59 1661 531.600 15:39:17 1855 531.600 15:37:06 112 531.600 15:37:06 307 531.600 15:37:06 329 531.600 15:37:06 1947 531.800 15:36:06 604 531.800 15:36:06 1076 531.800 15:36:06 289 531.800 15:36:06 1380 532.000 15:35:06 108 532.000 15:35:06 293 532.000 15:34:59 1076 532.000 15:34:59 631 532.000 15:34:58 329 532.000 15:34:58 1545 532.000 15:33:35 1197 532.200 15:33:28 327 532.200 15:33:28 306 532.200 15:31:28 773 532.200 15:31:28 38 532.200 15:31:28 1707 532.200 15:31:28 1454 532.200 15:31:28 1600 532.200 15:31:28 1658 532.000 15:27:46 1366 532.000 15:27:46 850 531.600 15:26:32 214 531.800 15:24:58 1152 531.800 15:24:58 638 532.000 15:24:56 1409 532.000 15:24:56 380 532.000 15:23:56 1464 532.000 15:23:56 1506 532.000 15:22:08 970 532.000 15:22:08 515 532.000 15:22:08 119 532.000 15:21:05 1318 532.200 15:19:26 208 532.200 15:19:26 252 532.200 15:17:26 1300 532.200 15:17:26 498 532.400 15:17:06 1360 532.400 15:17:06 285 532.400 15:17:06 397 532.400 15:17:06 1539 532.400 15:16:06 862 532.400 15:12:17 130 532.400 15:12:17 277 532.400 15:12:17 1076 532.400 15:12:17 1688 532.400 15:11:56 1000 532.600 15:11:56 1751 532.600 15:11:56 1076 532.400 15:10:47 37 532.400 15:10:47 879 532.400 15:10:47 1513 532.400 15:05:43 1547 532.600 15:04:55 405 532.800 15:04:16 1317 532.800 15:04:16 1659 533.000 15:02:27 1460 533.400 15:02:02 736 533.400 15:00:01 840 533.400 15:00:01 1466 533.400 15:00:01 1538 533.400 14:58:30 325 533.600 14:58:26 376 533.600 14:58:26 325 533.600 14:58:26 1076 533.600 14:58:26 370 533.600 14:58:26 1676 533.600 14:57:26 1613 533.800 14:56:37 896 533.200 14:54:45 750 533.200 14:54:45 1076 533.200 14:54:45 1784 533.200 14:54:45 513 533.400 14:54:30 1575 533.400 14:54:30 1713 533.400 14:54:30 501 533.400 14:54:09 1593 533.000 14:50:18 1456 533.000 14:49:27 1025 533.000 14:49:07 1205 533.000 14:48:14 1205 533.000 14:48:14 385 533.000 14:48:14 894 533.000 14:48:14 53 533.000 14:48:14 695 533.000 14:47:22 668 533.000 14:47:22 621 532.800 14:43:35 1245 532.800 14:43:35 15 533.000 14:43:26 1076 533.000 14:43:26 56 533.000 14:43:26 704 533.000 14:42:36 704 533.000 14:42:36 1076 533.000 14:42:36 152 533.000 14:41:51 745 533.000 14:41:51 690 533.000 14:41:51 269 533.000 14:41:51 49 533.000 14:41:51 976 532.800 14:40:35 416 532.800 14:40:35 847 532.800 14:40:35 512 532.800 14:40:35 1408 532.800 14:38:37 1971 532.400 14:36:36 309 532.800 14:36:21 1076 532.800 14:36:21 1974 533.000 14:36:21 637 533.200 14:35:37 1364 533.200 14:35:37 1529 532.600 14:34:31 1076 532.800 14:33:57 1665 532.800 14:32:26 1076 532.600 14:31:35 85 532.600 14:31:35 131 532.600 14:31:35 148 532.600 14:31:35 1076 532.600 14:31:35 225 532.600 14:31:35 1626 532.800 14:31:28 1516 533.000 14:29:59 2463 533.000 14:29:59 1573 533.000 14:29:03 1610 533.000 14:29:03 436 533.000 14:27:33 842 533.000 14:27:33 187 533.000 14:27:33 156 533.000 14:27:33 800 533.000 14:27:33 1076 533.000 14:27:33 1500 533.000 14:27:33 1675 533.200 14:20:09 480 533.400 14:19:46 1076 533.400 14:19:46 324 533.400 14:19:46 54 533.400 14:18:56 178 533.400 14:18:56 217 533.400 14:18:56 129 533.400 14:18:36 227 533.400 14:18:36 1392 533.400 14:18:29 1495 533.400 14:12:20 1471 533.600 14:12:19 1512 533.800 14:12:18 747 534.000 14:08:52 1388 533.600 14:05:10 1076 533.800 14:02:46 675 533.800 14:02:46 1619 533.200 13:59:57 52 533.200 13:59:57 1531 532.400 13:54:53 1375 532.600 13:53:34 160 532.800 13:53:34 822 532.800 13:53:34 448 532.800 13:53:34 864 532.800 13:53:34 192 532.800 13:53:34 254 532.800 13:53:34 1793 532.600 13:47:47 92 532.200 13:41:47 1014 531.800 13:33:05 563 531.800 13:33:05 149 532.000 13:31:36 1076 532.000 13:31:36 307 532.000 13:31:36 1527 531.800 13:21:18 860 532.200 13:20:06 48 532.200 13:20:06 45 532.200 13:20:06 52 532.200 13:20:06 2073 532.200 13:20:06 507 532.200 13:20:06 1653 532.200 13:19:46 860 532.400 13:17:26 146 532.400 13:17:26 1518 532.000 13:08:48 231 531.000 13:02:36 1340 531.000 13:02:36 860 530.800 12:58:04 243 530.800 12:58:04 672 530.800 12:58:04 860 530.800 12:56:45 1398 530.600 12:46:40 1537 530.800 12:45:45 361 530.800 12:38:26 128 530.800 12:38:26 1559 530.800 12:32:16 1438 531.200 12:31:04 1443 531.600 12:20:46 420 531.800 12:20:06 481 531.800 12:20:06 2026 532.200 12:08:16 139 532.200 12:08:16 326 532.200 12:08:16 139 532.200 12:08:02 326 532.200 12:08:02 116 532.200 12:08:02 139 532.200 12:08:02 139 532.200 12:07:55 139 532.200 12:07:55 139 532.200 12:07:55 860 532.200 12:07:46 126 532.200 12:07:46 1463 532.000 12:01:43 240 531.800 11:53:26 396 531.800 11:53:26 860 531.800 11:53:26 1636 531.800 11:38:45 1463 532.000 11:32:28 58 532.000 11:32:06 1347 532.200 11:22:03 386 532.400 11:12:06 1198 532.400 11:12:06 1390 532.200 11:06:21 1470 532.800 10:53:14 180 532.800 10:53:14 1610 532.800 10:48:15 1637 532.200 10:39:22 1451 532.000 10:30:45 734 532.400 10:30:07 506 532.400 10:30:07 322 532.400 10:30:07 101 532.400 10:30:07 517 531.800 10:24:27 828 531.800 10:24:27 115 531.800 10:24:27 1529 530.600 10:19:23 1380 530.000 10:15:51 1669 529.800 10:06:11 75 530.400 09:54:17 1363 530.400 09:54:17 236 530.400 09:54:17 750 530.600 09:54:06 568 530.600 09:38:21 818 530.600 09:38:21 1462 530.200 09:27:33 487 530.600 09:25:11 1167 530.600 09:25:11 1389 529.600 09:14:40 1350 530.000 09:09:33 1602 530.200 09:00:18 1387 530.600 08:56:45 1350 531.000 08:52:33 73 530.800 08:50:26 1511 530.800 08:45:06 1558 531.400 08:41:35 1487 531.600 08:31:58 1467 532.200 08:22:31 1417 531.400 08:07:45 1459 530.800 08:05:40 1463 531.800 08:02:34 1351 532.400 08:02:31 1518 531.200 08:00:22

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), also announces that on 5 December it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 534.566p. The highest price paid per share was 539.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 530.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0261% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 542,882,476 ordinary shares, as at 5 December 2025.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) on 5 December 2025 was 765,418,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions