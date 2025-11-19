Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19
19 November 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 551.240p. The highest price paid per share was 556.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 545.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0260% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 540,482,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 767,818,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1307
546.800
16:13:23
1095
547.200
16:11:49
1165
547.600
16:11:26
1295
548.000
16:09:27
1074
547.800
16:07:06
680
548.400
16:05:54
344
548.400
16:05:54
2735
548.600
16:05:49
582
548.600
16:03:16
598
548.600
16:03:16
1188
549.200
16:01:26
1242
549.000
16:00:34
598
549.200
15:59:44
208
549.200
15:59:44
169
549.200
15:59:44
272
549.200
15:59:44
1040
549.200
15:57:11
1070
548.800
15:55:26
1037
549.200
15:54:05
1156
549.000
15:52:12
163
550.400
15:51:08
965
550.400
15:51:08
1246
550.800
15:49:13
1104
551.600
15:47:00
1165
551.800
15:45:21
1135
552.200
15:44:55
1136
552.200
15:40:47
1193
552.400
15:40:36
1079
552.600
15:37:26
100
552.600
15:37:13
395
551.800
15:34:56
854
551.800
15:34:56
1043
552.400
15:33:36
164
552.600
15:33:36
342
552.600
15:33:36
1265
552.600
15:30:36
1252
553.600
15:27:28
1171
553.800
15:27:21
259
554.000
15:26:18
1907
554.000
15:26:18
1078
554.000
15:19:57
1602
554.400
15:19:13
501
554.000
15:13:52
236
554.000
15:13:52
483
554.000
15:13:52
1273
554.400
15:11:56
1074
554.600
15:11:56
1190
554.800
15:11:09
60
554.400
15:09:33
1156
554.400
15:09:33
1035
554.200
15:07:31
1160
554.200
15:07:31
2
554.200
15:06:35
42
554.000
15:05:52
1545
553.800
15:04:19
1038
553.200
15:00:02
1123
553.600
14:58:05
1204
553.800
14:57:04
276
554.000
14:57:02
846
554.000
14:57:02
80
552.800
14:55:10
396
553.000
14:53:27
742
553.000
14:53:27
428
553.000
14:53:27
612
553.000
14:53:27
15
552.800
14:52:49
1027
552.400
14:49:40
1090
550.800
14:46:44
1144
551.000
14:45:16
1197
550.200
14:42:30
1248
550.000
14:42:30
1072
549.000
14:40:35
1054
549.000
14:40:35
293
549.400
14:37:21
800
549.400
14:37:21
1113
|
549.800
14:34:50
1138
549.800
14:34:50
1088
550.000
14:32:15
1181
549.400
14:29:56
569
549.200
14:29:56
207
548.400
14:28:14
820
548.400
14:28:14
377
549.000
14:26:51
1054
549.000
14:26:51
700
549.000
14:26:51
1186
548.600
14:24:45
490
549.000
14:22:27
635
549.000
14:22:27
1025
549.400
14:22:00
1189
549.400
14:22:00
312
547.800
14:19:27
804
547.800
14:19:27
1029
549.200
14:18:09
1035
549.200
14:16:26
818
548.600
14:11:42
263
548.600
14:11:42
1026
548.600
14:08:55
1214
548.600
14:03:00
1083
548.600
14:01:36
1613
548.800
14:01:18
1086
546.200
13:54:07
78
546.400
13:49:15
131
546.400
13:49:15
894
546.400
13:49:15
552
546.200
13:43:26
637
546.200
13:43:26
465
546.600
13:43:14
717
546.600
13:43:14
1077
546.600
13:35:38
1098
547.400
13:33:34
1270
547.600
13:32:40
1162
547.600
13:31:28
44
547.600
13:31:28
176
547.400
13:26:48
973
547.400
13:26:48
1035
547.200
13:21:59
1043
547.200
13:18:47
1066
547.000
13:11:46
1183
547.400
13:10:52
1161
547.600
12:58:43
1178
547.600
12:56:29
19
548.400
12:51:15
176
548.400
12:51:15
1271
548.400
12:51:15
1019
548.400
12:51:15
466
545.600
12:41:57
1226
546.000
12:40:37
1082
545.800
12:35:40
1057
546.400
12:29:57
1190
547.200
12:21:00
769
547.200
12:16:05
415
547.200
12:16:05
61
548.200
12:08:34
25
548.200
12:08:05
65
548.200
12:08:05
55
548.200
12:07:55
335
548.200
12:07:55
588
548.200
12:07:51
80
548.200
12:07:33
32
548.200
12:07:33
1171
549.400
12:06:28
726
548.400
12:02:01
1145
547.800
11:58:34
525
548.000
11:58:28
590
548.000
11:58:28
729
548.000
11:58:28
231
548.000
11:58:28
272
548.000
11:58:28
79
546.800
11:57:32
195
547.000
11:57:12
410
546.800
11:57:12
580
546.800
11:57:12
1217
546.000
11:54:56
1126
547.200
11:52:19
535
546.000
11:50:08
570
546.000
11:50:08
1243
546.400
11:47:52
543
546.800
11:39:15
603
546.800
11:39:15
1053
547.000
11:36:44
236
548.200
11:28:49
785
548.200
11:28:49
1544
549.800
11:25:37
1082
550.000
11:25:27
1023
549.600
11:23:15
1067
548.800
11:16:58
1202
549.600
11:12:50
283
550.000
11:08:59
736
550.000
11:08:59
1224
548.200
10:58:42
1157
550.600
10:54:10
1164
551.200
10:49:12
1073
553.800
10:45:06
1253
554.400
10:44:09
1373
554.800
10:44:06
1260
554.800
10:44:06
1228
554.200
10:43:37
1228
554.400
10:43:35
1037
553.600
10:43:15
1237
554.000
10:43:13
1092
554.400
10:42:13
1254
555.000
10:42:13
827
555.400
10:42:12
321
555.400
10:42:12
1273
554.600
10:39:43
1039
555.000
10:39:42
410
555.200
10:39:42
827
555.200
10:39:42
410
555.200
10:39:42
850
555.200
10:39:42
827
555.200
10:39:42
1096
555.400
10:39:42
601
555.400
10:37:08
1273
555.400
10:37:08
454
555.600
10:34:05
810
555.600
10:34:05
599
555.400
10:30:32
1243
555.400
10:30:32
1117
555.000
10:27:40
1194
555.400
10:24:36
1075
555.400
10:20:55
1148
555.800
10:16:10
1206
554.800
10:12:58
1236
554.600
10:08:03
1247
555.600
10:07:04
1237
556.600
09:59:52
191
555.000
09:50:11
965
555.000
09:50:11
1138
554.200
09:37:12
344
554.800
09:30:30
862
554.800
09:30:30
53
555.400
09:27:42
595
555.200
09:27:42
595
555.400
09:27:42
1025
555.400
09:27:42
735
555.200
09:22:35
294
555.200
09:22:35
862
555.000
09:10:51
378
555.000
09:10:51
1103
555.000
09:02:05
535
555.600
08:57:51
615
555.600
08:57:51
780
555.600
08:57:51
401
555.600
08:57:51
867
555.200
08:53:04
308
555.200
08:53:04
968
554.400
08:49:37
305
554.400
08:49:37
1271
554.800
08:37:17
1173
554.800
08:31:26
88
554.800
08:31:26
1263
555.200
08:30:13
783
553.800
08:24:30
301
553.800
08:24:30
1076
553.400
08:21:34
1068
551.800
08:16:43
1182
553.800
08:12:12
1095
554.200
08:11:35
1130
553.600
|
08:09:34
361
555.400
08:02:35
797
555.400
08:02:35
1154
556.000
08:02:18
97
556.000
08:02:18