6,2506,30018:03
19.11.2025 18:00 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19

19 November 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 551.240p. The highest price paid per share was 556.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 545.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0260% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 540,482,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 767,818,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1307

546.800

16:13:23

1095

547.200

16:11:49

1165

547.600

16:11:26

1295

548.000

16:09:27

1074

547.800

16:07:06

680

548.400

16:05:54

344

548.400

16:05:54

2735

548.600

16:05:49

582

548.600

16:03:16

598

548.600

16:03:16

1188

549.200

16:01:26

1242

549.000

16:00:34

598

549.200

15:59:44

208

549.200

15:59:44

169

549.200

15:59:44

272

549.200

15:59:44

1040

549.200

15:57:11

1070

548.800

15:55:26

1037

549.200

15:54:05

1156

549.000

15:52:12

163

550.400

15:51:08

965

550.400

15:51:08

1246

550.800

15:49:13

1104

551.600

15:47:00

1165

551.800

15:45:21

1135

552.200

15:44:55

1136

552.200

15:40:47

1193

552.400

15:40:36

1079

552.600

15:37:26

100

552.600

15:37:13

395

551.800

15:34:56

854

551.800

15:34:56

1043

552.400

15:33:36

164

552.600

15:33:36

342

552.600

15:33:36

1265

552.600

15:30:36

1252

553.600

15:27:28

1171

553.800

15:27:21

259

554.000

15:26:18

1907

554.000

15:26:18

1078

554.000

15:19:57

1602

554.400

15:19:13

501

554.000

15:13:52

236

554.000

15:13:52

483

554.000

15:13:52

1273

554.400

15:11:56

1074

554.600

15:11:56

1190

554.800

15:11:09

60

554.400

15:09:33

1156

554.400

15:09:33

1035

554.200

15:07:31

1160

554.200

15:07:31

2

554.200

15:06:35

42

554.000

15:05:52

1545

553.800

15:04:19

1038

553.200

15:00:02

1123

553.600

14:58:05

1204

553.800

14:57:04

276

554.000

14:57:02

846

554.000

14:57:02

80

552.800

14:55:10

396

553.000

14:53:27

742

553.000

14:53:27

428

553.000

14:53:27

612

553.000

14:53:27

15

552.800

14:52:49

1027

552.400

14:49:40

1090

550.800

14:46:44

1144

551.000

14:45:16

1197

550.200

14:42:30

1248

550.000

14:42:30

1072

549.000

14:40:35

1054

549.000

14:40:35

293

549.400

14:37:21

800

549.400

14:37:21

1113

549.800

14:34:50

1138

549.800

14:34:50

1088

550.000

14:32:15

1181

549.400

14:29:56

569

549.200

14:29:56

207

548.400

14:28:14

820

548.400

14:28:14

377

549.000

14:26:51

1054

549.000

14:26:51

700

549.000

14:26:51

1186

548.600

14:24:45

490

549.000

14:22:27

635

549.000

14:22:27

1025

549.400

14:22:00

1189

549.400

14:22:00

312

547.800

14:19:27

804

547.800

14:19:27

1029

549.200

14:18:09

1035

549.200

14:16:26

818

548.600

14:11:42

263

548.600

14:11:42

1026

548.600

14:08:55

1214

548.600

14:03:00

1083

548.600

14:01:36

1613

548.800

14:01:18

1086

546.200

13:54:07

78

546.400

13:49:15

131

546.400

13:49:15

894

546.400

13:49:15

552

546.200

13:43:26

637

546.200

13:43:26

465

546.600

13:43:14

717

546.600

13:43:14

1077

546.600

13:35:38

1098

547.400

13:33:34

1270

547.600

13:32:40

1162

547.600

13:31:28

44

547.600

13:31:28

176

547.400

13:26:48

973

547.400

13:26:48

1035

547.200

13:21:59

1043

547.200

13:18:47

1066

547.000

13:11:46

1183

547.400

13:10:52

1161

547.600

12:58:43

1178

547.600

12:56:29

19

548.400

12:51:15

176

548.400

12:51:15

1271

548.400

12:51:15

1019

548.400

12:51:15

466

545.600

12:41:57

1226

546.000

12:40:37

1082

545.800

12:35:40

1057

546.400

12:29:57

1190

547.200

12:21:00

769

547.200

12:16:05

415

547.200

12:16:05

61

548.200

12:08:34

25

548.200

12:08:05

65

548.200

12:08:05

55

548.200

12:07:55

335

548.200

12:07:55

588

548.200

12:07:51

80

548.200

12:07:33

32

548.200

12:07:33

1171

549.400

12:06:28

726

548.400

12:02:01

1145

547.800

11:58:34

525

548.000

11:58:28

590

548.000

11:58:28

729

548.000

11:58:28

231

548.000

11:58:28

272

548.000

11:58:28

79

546.800

11:57:32

195

547.000

11:57:12

410

546.800

11:57:12

580

546.800

11:57:12

1217

546.000

11:54:56

1126

547.200

11:52:19

535

546.000

11:50:08

570

546.000

11:50:08

1243

546.400

11:47:52

543

546.800

11:39:15

603

546.800

11:39:15

1053

547.000

11:36:44

236

548.200

11:28:49

785

548.200

11:28:49

1544

549.800

11:25:37

1082

550.000

11:25:27

1023

549.600

11:23:15

1067

548.800

11:16:58

1202

549.600

11:12:50

283

550.000

11:08:59

736

550.000

11:08:59

1224

548.200

10:58:42

1157

550.600

10:54:10

1164

551.200

10:49:12

1073

553.800

10:45:06

1253

554.400

10:44:09

1373

554.800

10:44:06

1260

554.800

10:44:06

1228

554.200

10:43:37

1228

554.400

10:43:35

1037

553.600

10:43:15

1237

554.000

10:43:13

1092

554.400

10:42:13

1254

555.000

10:42:13

827

555.400

10:42:12

321

555.400

10:42:12

1273

554.600

10:39:43

1039

555.000

10:39:42

410

555.200

10:39:42

827

555.200

10:39:42

410

555.200

10:39:42

850

555.200

10:39:42

827

555.200

10:39:42

1096

555.400

10:39:42

601

555.400

10:37:08

1273

555.400

10:37:08

454

555.600

10:34:05

810

555.600

10:34:05

599

555.400

10:30:32

1243

555.400

10:30:32

1117

555.000

10:27:40

1194

555.400

10:24:36

1075

555.400

10:20:55

1148

555.800

10:16:10

1206

554.800

10:12:58

1236

554.600

10:08:03

1247

555.600

10:07:04

1237

556.600

09:59:52

191

555.000

09:50:11

965

555.000

09:50:11

1138

554.200

09:37:12

344

554.800

09:30:30

862

554.800

09:30:30

53

555.400

09:27:42

595

555.200

09:27:42

595

555.400

09:27:42

1025

555.400

09:27:42

735

555.200

09:22:35

294

555.200

09:22:35

862

555.000

09:10:51

378

555.000

09:10:51

1103

555.000

09:02:05

535

555.600

08:57:51

615

555.600

08:57:51

780

555.600

08:57:51

401

555.600

08:57:51

867

555.200

08:53:04

308

555.200

08:53:04

968

554.400

08:49:37

305

554.400

08:49:37

1271

554.800

08:37:17

1173

554.800

08:31:26

88

554.800

08:31:26

1263

555.200

08:30:13

783

553.800

08:24:30

301

553.800

08:24:30

1076

553.400

08:21:34

1068

551.800

08:16:43

1182

553.800

08:12:12

1095

554.200

08:11:35

1130

553.600

08:09:34

361

555.400

08:02:35

797

555.400

08:02:35

1154

556.000

08:02:18

97

556.000

08:02:18


