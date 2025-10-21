Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21
21 October 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 672.937p. The highest price paid per share was 676.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 664.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 538,202,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 770,098,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
748
675.200
16:08:03
4
675.200
16:08:03
142
675.200
16:07:38
97
675.200
16:07:38
926
675.000
16:06:25
1011
675.200
16:06:21
909
675.400
16:05:23
577
675.600
16:03:20
375
675.600
16:03:20
916
675.600
16:03:20
647
675.800
16:02:26
180
675.800
16:02:26
958
675.800
16:02:26
2
675.800
16:02:26
1
675.800
15:58:49
878
675.600
15:56:47
157
676.000
15:56:12
220
676.000
15:56:12
220
676.000
15:56:12
220
676.000
15:56:12
112
676.000
15:56:12
909
675.800
15:54:45
990
675.400
15:51:29
980
675.400
15:50:29
854
675.400
15:49:57
11
675.600
15:49:45
1871
675.600
15:49:45
647
675.200
15:42:46
307
675.200
15:42:46
1004
675.000
15:38:27
506
675.200
15:38:04
244
675.200
15:38:04
11
675.200
15:38:04
175
675.200
15:38:04
861
674.800
15:34:55
814
674.800
15:34:55
1338
675.000
15:34:46
1000
673.800
15:28:52
961
673.800
15:24:21
328
674.200
15:23:27
354
674.200
15:23:27
650
674.200
15:23:27
1272
674.200
15:23:27
900
674.400
15:12:50
965
674.600
15:12:20
887
674.000
15:09:51
871
674.200
15:06:25
6
674.200
15:06:25
857
674.200
15:06:25
1149
674.400
15:01:47
897
674.600
15:01:15
974
674.600
15:01:15
1006
674.000
14:57:18
890
674.000
14:55:11
914
674.000
14:55:11
984
673.800
14:51:20
966
673.400
14:49:24
838
673.600
14:48:35
821
673.600
14:46:37
863
673.600
14:45:18
491
673.800
14:45:10
823
673.800
14:45:10
244
673.800
14:44:10
12
673.800
14:44:10
30
673.800
14:44:10
843
672.800
14:37:23
966
673.000
14:35:22
827
673.400
14:33:27
933
673.600
14:31:04
925
674.200
14:28:09
810
674.800
14:26:50
912
674.800
14:24:47
854
674.800
14:23:38
936
674.000
14:18:40
913
674.000
14:18:40
539
672.200
14:05:25
446
672.200
14:05:25
968
672.600
14:00:30
838
672.800
14:00:30
656
672.200
13:50:59
216
672.200
13:50:59
98
672.200
13:42:05
719
672.200
13:42:05
822
672.800
13:34:04
35
672.800
13:34:04
934
672.400
13:30:39
899
672.800
13:27:35
706
672.600
13:24:47
126
672.600
13:24:47
62
672.600
13:24:04
894
673.400
13:11:29
878
673.600
13:10:26
897
672.800
13:00:00
910
673.600
12:51:35
999
673.800
12:50:26
920
673.000
12:37:22
902
673.200
12:36:57
948
673.200
12:33:35
848
672.400
12:27:02
49
672.600
12:26:45
590
672.600
12:26:45
229
672.600
12:26:45
867
670.800
12:22:51
915
671.200
12:22:14
883
671.000
12:15:31
883
670.600
12:03:35
178
670.800
11:56:25
745
670.800
11:56:25
|
917
670.800
11:39:51
831
670.600
11:34:07
1068
670.400
11:30:00
7
670.600
11:27:33
829
670.200
11:11:10
982
670.600
10:59:52
874
671.000
10:52:31
354
671.000
10:36:03
600
671.000
10:36:03
894
671.600
10:30:41
993
671.000
10:16:24
875
671.200
10:14:29
810
670.000
10:06:39
910
670.000
09:51:43
959
670.800
09:49:39
334
670.800
09:47:26
657
|
670.800
09:47:26
884
670.000
09:38:20
943
670.600
09:22:51
837
670.000
09:09:45
824
669.000
08:58:19
878
669.200
08:56:17
694
668.200
08:50:40
250
668.200
08:50:40
996
669.000
08:33:01
823
668.000
08:29:59
858
668.200
08:21:21
925
666.400
08:04:29
901
664.800
08:00:54