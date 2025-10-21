Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
17.10.25 | 14:40
7,750 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,7507,95018:19
7,8007,90018:10
PR Newswire
21.10.2025 18:06 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21

21 October 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 672.937p. The highest price paid per share was 676.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 664.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 538,202,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 770,098,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

748

675.200

16:08:03

4

675.200

16:08:03

142

675.200

16:07:38

97

675.200

16:07:38

926

675.000

16:06:25

1011

675.200

16:06:21

909

675.400

16:05:23

577

675.600

16:03:20

375

675.600

16:03:20

916

675.600

16:03:20

647

675.800

16:02:26

180

675.800

16:02:26

958

675.800

16:02:26

2

675.800

16:02:26

1

675.800

15:58:49

878

675.600

15:56:47

157

676.000

15:56:12

220

676.000

15:56:12

220

676.000

15:56:12

220

676.000

15:56:12

112

676.000

15:56:12

909

675.800

15:54:45

990

675.400

15:51:29

980

675.400

15:50:29

854

675.400

15:49:57

11

675.600

15:49:45

1871

675.600

15:49:45

647

675.200

15:42:46

307

675.200

15:42:46

1004

675.000

15:38:27

506

675.200

15:38:04

244

675.200

15:38:04

11

675.200

15:38:04

175

675.200

15:38:04

861

674.800

15:34:55

814

674.800

15:34:55

1338

675.000

15:34:46

1000

673.800

15:28:52

961

673.800

15:24:21

328

674.200

15:23:27

354

674.200

15:23:27

650

674.200

15:23:27

1272

674.200

15:23:27

900

674.400

15:12:50

965

674.600

15:12:20

887

674.000

15:09:51

871

674.200

15:06:25

6

674.200

15:06:25

857

674.200

15:06:25

1149

674.400

15:01:47

897

674.600

15:01:15

974

674.600

15:01:15

1006

674.000

14:57:18

890

674.000

14:55:11

914

674.000

14:55:11

984

673.800

14:51:20

966

673.400

14:49:24

838

673.600

14:48:35

821

673.600

14:46:37

863

673.600

14:45:18

491

673.800

14:45:10

823

673.800

14:45:10

244

673.800

14:44:10

12

673.800

14:44:10

30

673.800

14:44:10

843

672.800

14:37:23

966

673.000

14:35:22

827

673.400

14:33:27

933

673.600

14:31:04

925

674.200

14:28:09

810

674.800

14:26:50

912

674.800

14:24:47

854

674.800

14:23:38

936

674.000

14:18:40

913

674.000

14:18:40

539

672.200

14:05:25

446

672.200

14:05:25

968

672.600

14:00:30

838

672.800

14:00:30

656

672.200

13:50:59

216

672.200

13:50:59

98

672.200

13:42:05

719

672.200

13:42:05

822

672.800

13:34:04

35

672.800

13:34:04

934

672.400

13:30:39

899

672.800

13:27:35

706

672.600

13:24:47

126

672.600

13:24:47

62

672.600

13:24:04

894

673.400

13:11:29

878

673.600

13:10:26

897

672.800

13:00:00

910

673.600

12:51:35

999

673.800

12:50:26

920

673.000

12:37:22

902

673.200

12:36:57

948

673.200

12:33:35

848

672.400

12:27:02

49

672.600

12:26:45

590

672.600

12:26:45

229

672.600

12:26:45

867

670.800

12:22:51

915

671.200

12:22:14

883

671.000

12:15:31

883

670.600

12:03:35

178

670.800

11:56:25

745

670.800

11:56:25

917

670.800

11:39:51

831

670.600

11:34:07

1068

670.400

11:30:00

7

670.600

11:27:33

829

670.200

11:11:10

982

670.600

10:59:52

874

671.000

10:52:31

354

671.000

10:36:03

600

671.000

10:36:03

894

671.600

10:30:41

993

671.000

10:16:24

875

671.200

10:14:29

810

670.000

10:06:39

910

670.000

09:51:43

959

670.800

09:49:39

334

670.800

09:47:26

657

670.800

09:47:26

884

670.000

09:38:20

943

670.600

09:22:51

837

670.000

09:09:45

824

669.000

08:58:19

878

669.200

08:56:17

694

668.200

08:50:40

250

668.200

08:50:40

996

669.000

08:33:01

823

668.000

08:29:59

858

668.200

08:21:21

925

666.400

08:04:29

901

664.800

08:00:54


© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.