Rightmove Accelerates App Development by 83% to Meet Mobile Demand with Bitrise

The UK's largest property platform is partnering with Bitrise to deliver faster, better mobile experiences for millions of home-movers.

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rightmove , the UK's leading property platform, has shifted from legacy systems to Bitrise 's DevOps platform to modernise its mobile development. The change has boosted its app build speed by an astonishing 83% as mobile becomes the default way to search for a home, allowing Rightmove to deliver new features faster for its partners and millions of home-movers, landlords and renters.

"Consumers want convenience in their property journey, and increasingly they're turning to mobile to get it. So, we set out to make that experience even better using Bitrise. Now we can bring new features and functionality to market faster, helping movers make confident decisions, wherever they are," says Mayur Tadpelliwar, Senior QA Engineer at Rightmove.

"Rightmove is a great example of a company setting the pace for mobile app experiences," said Barnabás Birmacher, CEO of Bitrise. "By accelerating their build processes with us, they move faster and can focus on the future of property search without compromising."

Accelerating mobile development without sacrificing quality

By partnering with Bitrise, Rightmove has garnered impressive results across its mobile app development lifecycle, including:

Rapid feature rollouts 83% faster build cycles - from 1.5 hours to 15-20 mins - ensuring new features reach users faster





83% faster build cycles - from 1.5 hours to 15-20 mins - ensuring new features reach users faster Streamlined quality checks Testing now runs 28% quicker (25 down to 18 minutes), helping teams release at speed while maintaining quality





Testing now runs 28% quicker (25 down to 18 minutes), helping teams release at speed while maintaining quality Innovation at scale Zero CI/CD maintenance overhead, giving teams more time to focus on new features and innovation





Zero CI/CD maintenance overhead, giving teams more time to focus on new features and innovation Future-ready infrastructure Rapid testing of the latest iOS and Xcode versions keeps Rightmove ahead of competitors

Rightmove innovating with confidence

"Bitrise has provided us with the independence we needed as a mobile team, and at the same time has given us confidence to experiment and explore more new tools and technologies. It's really helped to make the whole process smoother and more enjoyable." Valentin Holgado, Senior Software Engineer at Rightmove said.

"We looked at quite a few solutions but Bitrise's mobile-first approach and access to a wide range of machines made it the clear choice," he added.

Shaping the future of the UK property market

The partnership with Bitrise is part of Rightmove's wider technology transformation, laying the groundwork for further innovations across the UK property market.

About Bitrise

Founded in 2014, Bitrise is the leading mobile DevOps platform, empowering over 8,500 brands worldwide including Generali, Shopify, TripAdvisor and BuzzFeed. Bitrise provides a full-stack, vertically integrated mobile DevOps solution that unites the tools, processes and testing frameworks engineering teams need to build best-in-class mobile experiences. Over 400,000 developers use Bitrise's products: Bitrise CI, Build Cache, Release Management, and Insights. Backed by Insight Partners, Open Ocean, Fiedler Capital and Y Combinator, Bitrise is headquartered in Budapest with offices worldwide. Visit bitrise.io for more information.

About Rightmove

Rightmove has the UK's largest selection of properties for sale and to rent, adds more listings than anyone else, and over 80% of all time spent on property portals is on Rightmove. People can search Rightmove for residential resale, new homes, rentals, commercial property and overseas properties and use tools and information including getting a Mortgage in Principle, checking local sold prices, property valuations, market trends, maps and schools.

Visit Rightmove for more information.

