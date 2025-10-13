Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Mann, der ein Lithium-Unternehmen im Wert von 1,2 Milliarden Dollar aufgebaut hat, ist zurück...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
09.10.25 | 16:37
8,000 Euro
+1,91 % +0,150
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,8008,00019:20
7,8507,95018:05
PR Newswire
13.10.2025 18:00 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 13

13 October 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 676.270p. The highest price paid per share was 679.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 672.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 537,632,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 770,668,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

736

677.800

16:09:35

134

677.800

16:09:35

811

678.400

16:05:45

378

678.600

16:03:43

502

678.600

16:03:43

980

678.600

16:03:43

913

678.600

16:00:59

903

678.600

16:00:59

260

677.800

15:59:36

335

677.800

15:58:41

407

677.200

15:56:21

386

677.200

15:55:04

194

676.800

15:53:56

455

677.000

15:51:22

327

677.000

15:51:22

38

677.000

15:50:14

946

676.600

15:44:56

940

677.200

15:41:37

299

677.400

15:40:54

662

677.400

15:40:54

234

677.400

15:39:26

410

677.400

15:39:26

234

677.400

15:39:26

858

677.000

15:32:47

12

677.000

15:32:47

874

676.800

15:29:59

810

677.000

15:29:28

864

677.200

15:25:24

892

676.200

15:22:14

693

676.400

15:21:08

211

676.400

15:21:08

950

676.400

15:21:08

460

675.800

15:17:49

415

675.800

15:17:49

1355

676.000

15:17:46

853

675.600

15:14:17

49

675.600

15:14:17

199

674.600

15:10:55

516

675.200

15:07:21

331

675.200

15:07:21

960

675.400

15:05:57

958

675.400

15:05:57

927

675.200

15:02:20

985

675.200

15:02:20

109

673.800

14:57:05

220

673.800

14:57:05

220

673.800

14:57:05

220

673.800

14:57:05

76

673.800

14:57:05

891

674.000

14:55:40

696

674.200

14:53:02

264

674.200

14:53:02

821

674.000

14:49:48

991

674.200

14:48:41

970

674.200

14:45:15

861

673.600

14:42:50

819

673.800

14:42:41

752

672.800

14:34:42

147

672.800

14:34:42

249

673.600

14:32:57

600

673.600

14:32:57

915

673.200

14:31:55

1033

673.600

14:30:14

851

673.800

14:30:01

974

673.000

14:21:41

870

673.400

14:21:02

854

673.400

14:19:00

576

672.600

14:12:22

988

674.400

14:09:23

828

675.400

14:02:38

908

675.800

13:56:20

849

676.000

13:51:31

500

676.200

13:47:14

316

676.200

13:47:13

323

676.000

13:44:31

867

676.200

13:38:14

954

676.200

13:34:33

843

676.400

13:26:21

865

676.000

13:22:05

88

676.400

13:18:12

338

676.400

13:17:50

397

676.400

13:17:01

497

676.600

13:12:36

384

676.600

13:12:28

1

676.600

13:12:14

11

676.600

13:12:14

828

677.400

13:08:25

809

677.600

13:06:27

970

677.400

12:54:52

833

678.000

12:50:03

16

677.800

12:44:45

852

677.800

12:44:45

907

677.600

12:37:16

798

676.800

12:27:55

3

677.200

12:18:21

826

677.200

12:18:21

626

677.400

12:09:03

343

677.400

12:09:03

893

678.000

12:04:14

304

678.200

12:03:57

650

678.200

12:03:57

662

678.000

11:48:29

179

678.000

11:48:29

938

678.000

11:38:08

966

678.000

11:38:08

921

677.000

11:27:47

992

677.400

11:15:40

919

677.200

11:09:08

819

677.200

10:58:59

896

677.400

10:58:55

857

677.000

10:47:45

518

677.000

10:42:58

322

677.000

10:42:58

874

676.800

10:35:29

961

677.200

10:23:49

880

677.400

10:23:25

954

677.200

10:09:25

822

677.400

10:04:49

987

677.200

09:58:08

59

677.400

09:55:33

65

677.400

09:55:33

351

677.400

09:55:03

347

677.400

09:53:39

962

679.000

09:50:01

810

679.400

09:43:05

971

677.600

09:35:59

1275

677.600

09:35:59

862

674.800

09:22:31

798

675.200

09:17:36

905

675.400

09:16:16

968

676.800

09:09:07

951

677.000

09:08:33

933

675.200

08:56:31

854

675.000

08:47:21

803

675.800

08:43:45

815

676.000

08:37:14

898

676.600

08:36:49

971

677.600

08:32:17

243

676.400

08:25:19

745

676.400

08:25:19

934

674.400

08:21:10

943

676.000

08:14:50

947

674.400

08:07:10

884

675.200

08:05:00

951

675.600

08:03:48

38

674.800

08:02:32


© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.