Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 13
13 October 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 676.270p. The highest price paid per share was 679.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 672.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 537,632,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 770,668,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
736
677.800
16:09:35
134
677.800
16:09:35
811
678.400
16:05:45
378
678.600
16:03:43
502
678.600
16:03:43
980
678.600
16:03:43
913
678.600
16:00:59
903
678.600
16:00:59
260
677.800
15:59:36
335
677.800
15:58:41
407
677.200
15:56:21
386
677.200
15:55:04
194
676.800
15:53:56
455
677.000
15:51:22
327
677.000
15:51:22
38
677.000
15:50:14
946
676.600
15:44:56
940
677.200
15:41:37
299
677.400
15:40:54
662
677.400
15:40:54
234
677.400
15:39:26
410
677.400
15:39:26
234
677.400
15:39:26
858
677.000
15:32:47
12
677.000
15:32:47
874
676.800
15:29:59
810
677.000
15:29:28
864
677.200
15:25:24
892
676.200
15:22:14
693
676.400
15:21:08
211
676.400
15:21:08
950
676.400
15:21:08
460
675.800
15:17:49
415
675.800
15:17:49
1355
676.000
15:17:46
853
675.600
15:14:17
49
675.600
15:14:17
199
674.600
15:10:55
516
675.200
15:07:21
331
675.200
15:07:21
960
675.400
15:05:57
958
675.400
15:05:57
927
675.200
15:02:20
985
675.200
15:02:20
109
673.800
14:57:05
220
673.800
14:57:05
220
673.800
14:57:05
220
673.800
14:57:05
76
673.800
14:57:05
891
674.000
14:55:40
696
674.200
14:53:02
264
674.200
14:53:02
821
674.000
14:49:48
991
674.200
14:48:41
970
674.200
14:45:15
861
673.600
14:42:50
819
673.800
14:42:41
752
672.800
14:34:42
147
672.800
14:34:42
249
673.600
14:32:57
600
673.600
14:32:57
915
673.200
14:31:55
1033
673.600
14:30:14
851
673.800
14:30:01
974
673.000
14:21:41
870
673.400
14:21:02
854
673.400
14:19:00
576
672.600
14:12:22
988
674.400
14:09:23
828
675.400
14:02:38
908
675.800
13:56:20
849
676.000
13:51:31
500
676.200
13:47:14
316
676.200
13:47:13
323
676.000
13:44:31
867
676.200
13:38:14
954
676.200
13:34:33
843
676.400
13:26:21
865
676.000
13:22:05
88
676.400
13:18:12
338
676.400
13:17:50
397
676.400
13:17:01
497
676.600
13:12:36
384
676.600
13:12:28
1
676.600
13:12:14
11
676.600
13:12:14
828
677.400
13:08:25
809
677.600
13:06:27
970
677.400
12:54:52
833
678.000
12:50:03
16
677.800
12:44:45
852
677.800
12:44:45
907
677.600
12:37:16
798
676.800
12:27:55
3
677.200
12:18:21
826
677.200
12:18:21
626
677.400
12:09:03
343
677.400
12:09:03
893
678.000
12:04:14
304
678.200
12:03:57
650
678.200
12:03:57
662
678.000
11:48:29
179
678.000
11:48:29
938
678.000
11:38:08
966
678.000
11:38:08
921
677.000
11:27:47
992
677.400
11:15:40
919
677.200
11:09:08
819
677.200
10:58:59
896
677.400
10:58:55
857
677.000
10:47:45
518
677.000
10:42:58
322
677.000
10:42:58
874
676.800
10:35:29
961
677.200
10:23:49
880
677.400
10:23:25
954
677.200
10:09:25
822
677.400
10:04:49
987
677.200
09:58:08
59
677.400
09:55:33
65
677.400
09:55:33
351
677.400
09:55:03
347
677.400
09:53:39
962
679.000
09:50:01
810
679.400
09:43:05
971
677.600
09:35:59
1275
677.600
09:35:59
862
674.800
09:22:31
798
675.200
09:17:36
905
675.400
09:16:16
968
676.800
09:09:07
951
677.000
09:08:33
933
675.200
08:56:31
854
675.000
08:47:21
803
675.800
08:43:45
815
676.000
08:37:14
898
676.600
08:36:49
971
677.600
08:32:17
243
676.400
08:25:19
745
676.400
08:25:19
934
674.400
08:21:10
943
676.000
08:14:50
947
674.400
08:07:10
884
675.200
08:05:00
951
675.600
08:03:48
38
674.800
08:02:32