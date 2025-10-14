Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14

14 October 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 683.787p. The highest price paid per share was 686.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 680.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 537,727,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 770,573,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

474

684.000

16:07:35

996

684.000

16:07:35

845

684.400

16:05:08

914

684.800

16:04:43

552

685.000

16:02:37

347

685.000

16:02:37

803

685.000

16:00:51

909

684.800

15:58:29

375

685.000

15:58:24

430

685.000

15:58:24

939

684.200

15:54:36

902

684.000

15:50:16

971

684.000

15:46:50

921

684.200

15:46:25

920

684.200

15:43:38

241

684.200

15:43:05

942

684.200

15:43:05

968

684.200

15:35:01

889

684.000

15:31:51

803

684.600

15:30:26

806

684.800

15:29:49

829

684.800

15:29:49

823

684.600

15:25:03

392

684.800

15:20:48

455

684.800

15:20:48

955

685.000

15:15:34

145

685.000

15:11:52

807

685.000

15:11:52

892

684.800

15:09:07

635

684.800

15:06:24

207

684.800

15:06:24

892

684.800

15:04:02

518

684.200

14:59:51

218

684.200

14:59:49

359

684.200

14:59:49

587

684.200

14:58:22

869

684.200

14:57:03

456

684.400

14:56:06

444

684.400

14:56:06

871

684.400

14:54:41

303

684.400

14:53:07

193

684.400

14:53:07

962

683.400

14:50:50

836

683.000

14:48:04

184

683.800

14:41:05

241

683.800

14:41:05

484

683.800

14:41:05

125

683.800

14:41:05

241

683.800

14:41:05

218

683.800

14:41:05

484

683.800

14:41:05

993

683.800

14:41:05

943

682.800

14:34:37

445

682.800

14:31:02

574

682.800

14:31:02

971

683.000

14:30:43

815

683.200

14:30:43

920

683.200

14:29:04

926

683.400

14:28:41

965

683.200

14:24:36

927

683.400

14:20:18

968

683.800

14:12:05

901

684.400

14:09:55

956

684.400

14:06:08

798

684.600

14:04:34

880

683.000

13:50:07

856

683.400

13:45:46

854

683.800

13:32:54

846

683.800

13:28:45

903

684.600

13:26:40

898

684.800

13:26:06

848

685.000

13:25:10

114

685.200

13:25:02

515

685.200

13:24:02

891

684.400

13:21:55

916

683.800

13:07:11

819

683.600

13:05:53

2

683.600

13:05:53

360

684.000

13:03:22

608

684.000

13:03:22

952

684.200

12:48:15

841

684.200

12:46:30

892

683.600

12:40:15

806

683.800

12:34:20

835

683.000

12:18:58

862

683.000

12:10:15

7

683.000

12:10:15

974

683.000

12:06:20

250

682.400

11:53:32

484

682.400

11:53:32

145

682.400

11:53:32

976

683.600

11:48:00

808

684.600

11:45:14

824

685.000

11:44:04

722

683.000

11:32:26

242

683.000

11:32:26

945

683.600

11:27:03

821

683.400

11:17:08

839

683.000

11:13:13

960

682.400

11:08:02

952

682.000

10:46:11

851

682.400

10:39:49

91

683.000

10:34:06

892

683.000

10:34:06

220

682.200

10:31:08

247

682.200

10:31:08

822

683.800

10:18:26

909

684.000

10:16:10

9

684.400

10:09:17

932

684.400

10:09:17

891

682.400

10:00:15

917

684.800

09:45:12

907

685.000

09:42:09

991

685.000

09:38:42

980

684.800

09:32:02

949

682.600

09:27:05

668

680.800

09:16:39

4

680.800

09:16:39

294

680.800

09:16:39

817

681.000

09:02:11

930

681.000

08:54:45

852

682.800

08:46:53

946

681.000

08:40:03

850

680.800

08:37:58

855

682.400

08:36:51

926

682.400

08:30:00

850

683.600

08:22:54

802

684.400

08:18:27

867

682.600

08:13:52

935

686.200

08:10:00

901

684.600

08:07:14

1086

684.800

08:07:14

828

685.200

08:06:31

555

685.200

08:06:31

405

685.200

08:06:31

900

681.600

08:01:44


© 2025 PR Newswire
