Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 14
14 October 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 683.787p. The highest price paid per share was 686.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 680.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 537,727,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 770,573,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
474
684.000
16:07:35
996
684.000
16:07:35
845
684.400
16:05:08
914
684.800
16:04:43
552
685.000
16:02:37
347
685.000
16:02:37
803
685.000
16:00:51
909
684.800
15:58:29
375
685.000
15:58:24
430
685.000
15:58:24
939
684.200
15:54:36
902
684.000
15:50:16
971
684.000
15:46:50
921
684.200
15:46:25
920
684.200
15:43:38
241
684.200
15:43:05
942
684.200
15:43:05
968
684.200
15:35:01
889
684.000
15:31:51
803
684.600
15:30:26
806
684.800
15:29:49
829
684.800
15:29:49
823
684.600
15:25:03
392
684.800
15:20:48
455
684.800
15:20:48
955
685.000
15:15:34
145
685.000
15:11:52
807
685.000
15:11:52
892
684.800
15:09:07
635
684.800
15:06:24
207
684.800
15:06:24
892
684.800
15:04:02
518
684.200
14:59:51
218
684.200
14:59:49
359
684.200
14:59:49
587
684.200
14:58:22
869
684.200
14:57:03
456
684.400
14:56:06
444
684.400
14:56:06
871
684.400
14:54:41
303
684.400
14:53:07
193
684.400
14:53:07
962
683.400
14:50:50
836
683.000
14:48:04
184
683.800
14:41:05
241
683.800
14:41:05
484
683.800
14:41:05
125
683.800
14:41:05
241
683.800
14:41:05
218
683.800
14:41:05
484
683.800
14:41:05
993
683.800
14:41:05
943
682.800
14:34:37
445
682.800
14:31:02
574
682.800
14:31:02
971
683.000
14:30:43
815
683.200
14:30:43
920
683.200
14:29:04
926
683.400
14:28:41
965
683.200
14:24:36
927
683.400
14:20:18
968
683.800
14:12:05
901
684.400
14:09:55
956
684.400
14:06:08
798
684.600
14:04:34
880
683.000
13:50:07
856
683.400
13:45:46
854
683.800
13:32:54
846
683.800
13:28:45
903
684.600
13:26:40
898
684.800
13:26:06
848
685.000
13:25:10
114
685.200
13:25:02
515
685.200
13:24:02
891
684.400
13:21:55
916
683.800
13:07:11
819
683.600
13:05:53
2
683.600
13:05:53
360
684.000
13:03:22
608
684.000
13:03:22
952
684.200
12:48:15
841
684.200
12:46:30
892
683.600
12:40:15
806
683.800
12:34:20
835
683.000
12:18:58
862
683.000
12:10:15
7
683.000
12:10:15
974
683.000
12:06:20
250
682.400
11:53:32
484
682.400
11:53:32
145
682.400
11:53:32
976
683.600
|
11:48:00
808
684.600
11:45:14
824
685.000
11:44:04
722
683.000
11:32:26
242
683.000
11:32:26
945
683.600
11:27:03
821
683.400
11:17:08
839
683.000
11:13:13
960
682.400
11:08:02
952
682.000
10:46:11
851
682.400
10:39:49
91
683.000
10:34:06
892
683.000
10:34:06
220
682.200
10:31:08
247
682.200
10:31:08
822
683.800
10:18:26
909
684.000
10:16:10
9
684.400
10:09:17
932
684.400
10:09:17
891
682.400
10:00:15
917
684.800
09:45:12
907
685.000
09:42:09
991
685.000
09:38:42
980
684.800
09:32:02
949
682.600
09:27:05
668
680.800
09:16:39
4
680.800
09:16:39
294
680.800
09:16:39
817
681.000
09:02:11
930
681.000
08:54:45
852
682.800
08:46:53
946
681.000
08:40:03
850
680.800
08:37:58
855
682.400
08:36:51
926
682.400
08:30:00
850
683.600
08:22:54
802
684.400
08:18:27
867
682.600
08:13:52
935
686.200
08:10:00
901
684.600
08:07:14
1086
684.800
08:07:14
828
685.200
08:06:31
555
685.200
08:06:31
405
685.200
08:06:31
900
681.600
08:01:44