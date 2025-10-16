Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 16
16 October 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 678.412p. The highest price paid per share was 681.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 675.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 537,917,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 770,383,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1267
679.000
16:08:13
878
679.200
16:04:08
872
679.400
16:03:56
925
679.200
16:01:18
930
679.400
16:01:01
196
678.600
15:57:11
3
678.600
15:57:11
650
678.600
15:57:11
896
678.600
15:57:11
897
678.400
15:52:29
14
678.600
15:49:54
806
678.600
15:49:54
823
678.600
15:47:36
142
678.600
15:47:36
828
678.800
15:44:22
825
678.800
15:44:22
841
678.800
15:44:22
798
678.600
15:39:32
799
679.000
15:37:05
226
679.200
15:36:47
600
679.200
15:36:47
438
679.200
15:36:47
1193
679.200
15:36:47
892
678.000
15:30:30
5
678.000
15:30:30
861
678.000
15:28:20
632
676.800
15:19:25
233
676.800
15:19:25
904
677.400
15:16:47
947
677.200
15:13:29
942
677.600
15:11:20
847
677.800
15:11:15
847
678.000
15:11:00
284
677.200
15:04:01
642
677.200
15:04:01
849
676.800
14:59:59
827
677.400
14:55:02
900
678.000
14:54:13
806
678.000
14:49:21
962
678.000
14:46:44
861
678.200
14:42:43
893
678.400
14:40:06
952
678.200
|
14:38:04
843
677.400
14:31:40
797
677.800
14:31:24
965
678.200
14:26:40
335
678.400
14:21:04
328
678.400
14:20:54
233
678.400
14:19:57
941
678.800
14:19:57
907
679.200
14:15:50
952
679.600
14:02:22
869
679.400
13:55:56
856
679.600
13:55:54
929
680.000
13:42:48
935
680.000
13:42:48
938
679.400
13:36:00
957
679.400
13:29:46
966
679.600
13:25:32
390
678.200
13:14:28
533
678.200
13:14:28
798
678.200
13:10:00
437
678.400
13:03:33
371
678.400
13:03:33
887
678.400
13:01:33
892
678.400
12:54:49
893
678.000
12:47:51
862
678.600
12:41:20
617
678.800
12:39:16
839
678.800
12:39:16
61
679.000
12:38:42
26
679.000
12:38:42
815
678.600
12:29:17
897
678.000
12:17:00
977
678.200
12:11:49
949
678.000
12:03:07
11
678.000
12:03:07
816
678.200
11:59:45
878
678.400
11:53:19
941
678.600
11:42:15
915
679.800
11:35:40
815
679.600
11:19:33
811
679.600
11:11:48
938
679.400
11:02:25
951
679.000
10:53:10
838
679.200
10:45:27
766
679.200
10:38:40
212
679.200
10:38:40
444
679.200
10:33:42
498
679.200
10:33:42
933
679.600
10:33:34
881
677.600
10:27:50
30
677.600
10:27:50
842
677.200
10:14:55
852
677.400
10:12:18
845
676.200
10:07:18
958
676.000
10:04:32
58
675.000
09:56:20
779
675.000
09:56:20
984
675.600
09:47:32
883
677.000
09:44:34
162
677.600
09:42:13
636
677.600
09:42:13
860
677.800
09:36:02
801
677.400
09:29:55
190
677.400
09:29:55
883
677.600
09:24:56
897
678.200
09:23:23
889
678.400
09:22:14
1032
678.600
09:22:14
853
677.000
09:11:04
798
677.200
09:02:01
814
677.200
08:57:39
934
676.200
08:52:19
813
677.000
08:47:14
972
677.000
08:44:55
894
678.200
08:32:51
800
678.600
08:31:31
945
679.400
08:31:03
895
679.600
08:26:51
4
679.600
08:26:51
925
680.400
08:25:06
823
678.200
08:18:57
509
677.800
08:11:30
420
677.800
08:11:30
804
679.000
08:10:34
868
679.000
08:06:26
963
679.800
08:03:50
820
681.400
08:01:08
989
681.800
08:01:08