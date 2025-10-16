Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
16.10.25 | 14:10
7,900 Euro
-0,63 % -0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,8007,85018:33
7,8007,85018:33
PR Newswire
16.10.2025 18:00 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 16

16 October 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 678.412p. The highest price paid per share was 681.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 675.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 537,917,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 770,383,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1267

679.000

16:08:13

878

679.200

16:04:08

872

679.400

16:03:56

925

679.200

16:01:18

930

679.400

16:01:01

196

678.600

15:57:11

3

678.600

15:57:11

650

678.600

15:57:11

896

678.600

15:57:11

897

678.400

15:52:29

14

678.600

15:49:54

806

678.600

15:49:54

823

678.600

15:47:36

142

678.600

15:47:36

828

678.800

15:44:22

825

678.800

15:44:22

841

678.800

15:44:22

798

678.600

15:39:32

799

679.000

15:37:05

226

679.200

15:36:47

600

679.200

15:36:47

438

679.200

15:36:47

1193

679.200

15:36:47

892

678.000

15:30:30

5

678.000

15:30:30

861

678.000

15:28:20

632

676.800

15:19:25

233

676.800

15:19:25

904

677.400

15:16:47

947

677.200

15:13:29

942

677.600

15:11:20

847

677.800

15:11:15

847

678.000

15:11:00

284

677.200

15:04:01

642

677.200

15:04:01

849

676.800

14:59:59

827

677.400

14:55:02

900

678.000

14:54:13

806

678.000

14:49:21

962

678.000

14:46:44

861

678.200

14:42:43

893

678.400

14:40:06

952

678.200

14:38:04

843

677.400

14:31:40

797

677.800

14:31:24

965

678.200

14:26:40

335

678.400

14:21:04

328

678.400

14:20:54

233

678.400

14:19:57

941

678.800

14:19:57

907

679.200

14:15:50

952

679.600

14:02:22

869

679.400

13:55:56

856

679.600

13:55:54

929

680.000

13:42:48

935

680.000

13:42:48

938

679.400

13:36:00

957

679.400

13:29:46

966

679.600

13:25:32

390

678.200

13:14:28

533

678.200

13:14:28

798

678.200

13:10:00

437

678.400

13:03:33

371

678.400

13:03:33

887

678.400

13:01:33

892

678.400

12:54:49

893

678.000

12:47:51

862

678.600

12:41:20

617

678.800

12:39:16

839

678.800

12:39:16

61

679.000

12:38:42

26

679.000

12:38:42

815

678.600

12:29:17

897

678.000

12:17:00

977

678.200

12:11:49

949

678.000

12:03:07

11

678.000

12:03:07

816

678.200

11:59:45

878

678.400

11:53:19

941

678.600

11:42:15

915

679.800

11:35:40

815

679.600

11:19:33

811

679.600

11:11:48

938

679.400

11:02:25

951

679.000

10:53:10

838

679.200

10:45:27

766

679.200

10:38:40

212

679.200

10:38:40

444

679.200

10:33:42

498

679.200

10:33:42

933

679.600

10:33:34

881

677.600

10:27:50

30

677.600

10:27:50

842

677.200

10:14:55

852

677.400

10:12:18

845

676.200

10:07:18

958

676.000

10:04:32

58

675.000

09:56:20

779

675.000

09:56:20

984

675.600

09:47:32

883

677.000

09:44:34

162

677.600

09:42:13

636

677.600

09:42:13

860

677.800

09:36:02

801

677.400

09:29:55

190

677.400

09:29:55

883

677.600

09:24:56

897

678.200

09:23:23

889

678.400

09:22:14

1032

678.600

09:22:14

853

677.000

09:11:04

798

677.200

09:02:01

814

677.200

08:57:39

934

676.200

08:52:19

813

677.000

08:47:14

972

677.000

08:44:55

894

678.200

08:32:51

800

678.600

08:31:31

945

679.400

08:31:03

895

679.600

08:26:51

4

679.600

08:26:51

925

680.400

08:25:06

823

678.200

08:18:57

509

677.800

08:11:30

420

677.800

08:11:30

804

679.000

08:10:34

868

679.000

08:06:26

963

679.800

08:03:50

820

681.400

08:01:08

989

681.800

08:01:08


© 2025 PR Newswire
