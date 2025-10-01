Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
01.10.25 | 07:35
8,150 Euro
-0,61 % -0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0508,25018:23
8,1508,20018:14
PR Newswire
01.10.2025 18:06 Uhr
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

1 October 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 702.668p. The highest price paid per share was 706.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 694.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 536,872,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 771,428,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

114

704.200

16:08:08

410

704.000

16:07:23

177

704.000

16:07:23

212

704.000

16:07:23

935

703.600

16:05:50

711

703.600

16:03:57

205

703.600

16:03:57

759

703.800

16:01:57

858

703.600

16:00:02

797

703.800

15:56:20

1064

703.800

15:54:36

883

703.800

15:51:30

876

705.000

15:45:57

875

705.400

15:41:51

931

704.600

15:37:12

606

704.800

15:37:03

269

704.800

15:37:03

17

704.800

15:37:03

769

705.000

15:32:12

805

705.600

15:30:49

763

706.200

15:26:07

111

706.400

15:24:46

260

706.400

15:24:46

93

706.400

15:24:46

101

706.400

15:24:17

84

706.400

15:24:17

236

706.400

15:24:17

95

706.200

15:22:04

79

706.200

15:22:04

223

706.200

15:22:04

235

706.200

15:20:31

100

706.200

15:20:31

84

706.200

15:20:31

145

706.200

15:19:50

123

706.200

15:19:50

103

706.200

15:19:50

288

706.200

15:19:50

565

706.200

15:19:50

298

706.000

15:16:13

440

705.600

15:11:30

392

705.600

15:11:30

1042

705.600

15:09:50

212

705.800

15:09:50

30

705.800

15:09:50

71

705.800

15:09:50

203

705.800

15:09:50

311

704.400

15:03:34

545

704.400

15:03:34

793

704.800

15:03:28

74

704.200

15:01:33

804

704.800

14:59:14

795

704.800

14:55:16

845

704.600

14:52:36

830

704.000

14:50:55

929

704.000

14:44:53

839

704.000

14:42:44

844

704.000

14:38:45

938

704.600

14:32:16

915

704.800

14:29:48

763

705.000

14:29:00

10

704.800

14:26:52

807

705.000

14:21:16

770

705.600

14:20:36

718

705.800

14:11:21

108

705.800

14:11:21

836

706.400

14:07:18

832

706.400

14:02:57

909

706.200

13:50:58

845

706.400

13:48:51

342

705.800

13:46:21

338

706.000

13:45:20

576

706.000

13:45:20

901

706.000

13:42:50

787

706.200

13:38:55

479

705.000

13:29:39

395

705.000

13:29:39

808

705.400

13:29:37

901

705.400

13:23:45

826

704.600

13:17:00

802

704.600

13:13:01

945

704.200

13:02:04

600

702.200

12:49:21

213

702.000

12:49:21

91

702.200

12:49:21

786

702.200

12:49:21

866

702.400

12:44:54

879

701.800

12:36:02

800

702.600

12:25:13

828

702.200

12:20:23

367

701.400

12:10:56

396

701.400

12:10:56

781

702.200

12:02:32

812

703.200

11:56:05

773

703.000

11:51:55

819

701.800

11:32:05

783

702.200

11:25:49

768

702.000

11:23:07

832

700.800

11:17:34

369

702.200

11:00:00

394

702.200

11:00:00

92

702.200

11:00:00

373

701.800

10:52:13

516

701.800

10:52:13

912

702.800

10:45:31

808

703.000

10:45:03

4

702.800

10:40:03

3

702.800

10:40:03

245

702.800

10:40:03

777

702.200

10:35:01

767

703.200

10:30:00

857

703.400

10:25:25

892

702.400

10:20:46

575

702.600

10:20:00

255

702.600

10:20:00

848

703.000

10:18:30

932

703.800

10:13:13

218

702.400

10:01:09

669

702.400

10:01:09

887

702.600

09:53:59

900

700.800

09:47:50

935

701.200

09:47:45

984

701.400

09:46:42

925

701.400

09:45:09

932

701.600

09:45:07

911

701.400

09:41:50

775

701.600

09:40:33

936

702.000

09:39:29

906

700.400

09:32:40

760

700.200

09:29:15

759

700.400

09:27:38

161

700.400

09:22:54

706

700.400

09:22:54

878

699.400

09:20:52

942

699.600

09:07:59

902

700.000

09:06:20

961

700.200

09:06:20

929

698.000

08:53:46

861

697.800

08:50:49

868

696.600

08:39:42

898

697.600

08:33:39

903

697.400

08:29:05

331

694.000

08:20:40

460

694.000

08:20:40

883

696.000

08:17:29

825

696.400

08:17:22

805

695.400

08:12:06

265

695.400

08:06:47

630

695.400

08:06:47

376

695.800

08:04:33

477

695.800

08:04:33

832

698.000

08:03:04

1403

698.000

08:02:06

673

702.800

08:01:34

169

702.600

08:01:34

54

702.600

08:01:34

794

702.400

08:01:34

808

703.600

08:00:30

887

704.200

08:00:30


