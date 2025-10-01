Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01
1 October 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 702.668p. The highest price paid per share was 706.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 694.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 536,872,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 771,428,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
114
704.200
16:08:08
410
704.000
16:07:23
177
704.000
16:07:23
212
704.000
16:07:23
935
703.600
16:05:50
711
703.600
16:03:57
205
703.600
16:03:57
759
703.800
16:01:57
858
703.600
16:00:02
797
703.800
15:56:20
1064
703.800
15:54:36
883
703.800
15:51:30
876
705.000
15:45:57
875
705.400
15:41:51
931
704.600
15:37:12
606
704.800
15:37:03
269
704.800
15:37:03
17
704.800
15:37:03
769
705.000
15:32:12
805
705.600
15:30:49
763
706.200
15:26:07
111
706.400
15:24:46
260
706.400
15:24:46
93
706.400
15:24:46
101
706.400
15:24:17
84
706.400
15:24:17
236
706.400
15:24:17
95
706.200
15:22:04
79
706.200
15:22:04
223
706.200
15:22:04
235
706.200
15:20:31
100
706.200
15:20:31
84
706.200
15:20:31
145
706.200
15:19:50
123
706.200
15:19:50
103
706.200
15:19:50
288
706.200
15:19:50
565
706.200
15:19:50
298
706.000
15:16:13
440
705.600
15:11:30
392
705.600
15:11:30
1042
705.600
15:09:50
212
705.800
15:09:50
30
705.800
15:09:50
71
705.800
15:09:50
203
705.800
15:09:50
311
704.400
15:03:34
545
704.400
15:03:34
793
704.800
15:03:28
74
704.200
15:01:33
804
704.800
14:59:14
795
704.800
14:55:16
845
704.600
14:52:36
830
704.000
14:50:55
929
704.000
14:44:53
839
704.000
14:42:44
844
704.000
14:38:45
938
704.600
14:32:16
915
704.800
14:29:48
763
705.000
14:29:00
10
704.800
14:26:52
807
705.000
14:21:16
770
705.600
14:20:36
718
705.800
14:11:21
108
705.800
14:11:21
836
706.400
14:07:18
832
706.400
14:02:57
909
706.200
13:50:58
845
706.400
13:48:51
342
705.800
13:46:21
338
706.000
13:45:20
576
706.000
13:45:20
901
706.000
13:42:50
787
706.200
13:38:55
479
705.000
13:29:39
395
705.000
13:29:39
808
705.400
13:29:37
901
705.400
13:23:45
826
704.600
13:17:00
802
704.600
13:13:01
945
704.200
13:02:04
600
702.200
12:49:21
213
702.000
12:49:21
91
702.200
12:49:21
786
702.200
12:49:21
866
702.400
12:44:54
879
701.800
12:36:02
800
702.600
12:25:13
828
702.200
12:20:23
367
701.400
12:10:56
396
701.400
12:10:56
781
702.200
12:02:32
812
703.200
11:56:05
773
703.000
11:51:55
819
701.800
11:32:05
783
702.200
11:25:49
768
702.000
11:23:07
832
700.800
11:17:34
369
702.200
11:00:00
394
702.200
11:00:00
92
702.200
11:00:00
373
701.800
10:52:13
516
701.800
10:52:13
912
702.800
10:45:31
808
703.000
10:45:03
4
702.800
10:40:03
3
702.800
10:40:03
245
702.800
10:40:03
777
702.200
10:35:01
767
703.200
10:30:00
857
703.400
10:25:25
892
702.400
10:20:46
575
702.600
10:20:00
255
702.600
10:20:00
848
703.000
10:18:30
932
703.800
10:13:13
218
702.400
10:01:09
669
702.400
10:01:09
887
702.600
09:53:59
900
700.800
09:47:50
935
701.200
09:47:45
984
701.400
09:46:42
925
701.400
09:45:09
932
701.600
09:45:07
911
701.400
09:41:50
775
701.600
09:40:33
936
702.000
09:39:29
906
700.400
09:32:40
760
700.200
09:29:15
759
700.400
09:27:38
161
700.400
09:22:54
706
700.400
09:22:54
878
699.400
09:20:52
942
699.600
09:07:59
902
700.000
09:06:20
961
700.200
09:06:20
929
698.000
08:53:46
861
697.800
08:50:49
868
696.600
08:39:42
898
697.600
08:33:39
903
697.400
08:29:05
331
694.000
08:20:40
460
694.000
08:20:40
883
696.000
08:17:29
825
696.400
08:17:22
805
695.400
08:12:06
265
695.400
08:06:47
630
695.400
08:06:47
376
695.800
08:04:33
477
695.800
08:04:33
832
698.000
08:03:04
1403
698.000
08:02:06
673
702.800
08:01:34
169
702.600
08:01:34
54
702.600
08:01:34
794
702.400
08:01:34
808
703.600
08:00:30
887
704.200
08:00:30