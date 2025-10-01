Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
01.10.25 | 07:35
8,150 Euro
-0,61 % -0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
01.10.2025 10:54 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Total Voting Rights

Rightmove Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

1 October 2025

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(the Company)

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, we notify the market that, as at 30 September 2025, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 782,276,604 ordinary shares of 0.1p each (Shares) of which 10,753,494 Shares are held by the Company in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 30 September 2025 is therefore 771,523,110 (Total Voting Rights).

The Total Voting Rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator to determine if they are required to notify their interest in voting rights, or a change to that interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contact details:

Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk


