Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29
29 September 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 706.757p. The highest price paid per share was 709.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 704.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0130% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 536,654,751 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 771,645,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
805
707.800
16:03:16
32
707.800
16:03:16
11
707.800
16:03:16
255
707.800
16:03:16
193
707.800
16:03:16
371
707.400
16:01:13
378
707.400
16:01:13
319
707.600
16:00:51
354
707.600
16:00:36
476
707.600
16:00:36
182
707.600
16:00:36
28
707.600
16:00:36
2
707.400
16:00:36
449
707.000
15:56:42
396
707.000
15:56:40
73
707.000
15:56:25
916
707.800
15:52:36
278
708.200
15:52:24
327
708.200
15:52:24
228
708.000
15:52:24
791
706.400
15:48:27
339
706.600
15:43:39
761
706.600
15:43:39
3
706.600
15:43:39
799
706.800
15:43:38
851
706.000
15:41:08
2
706.000
15:41:08
1
706.000
15:41:03
468
705.800
15:34:25
261
705.800
15:34:13
47
705.800
15:33:45
760
706.000
15:32:55
880
706.000
15:30:03
893
706.200
15:29:45
828
705.800
15:25:06
884
705.800
15:23:36
776
705.600
15:20:09
177
706.000
15:18:06
638
706.000
15:17:50
908
706.200
15:17:50
844
706.000
15:14:17
904
706.000
15:13:47
602
705.800
15:08:30
212
705.800
15:08:30
223
706.200
15:06:30
600
706.200
15:06:30
857
706.200
15:05:02
154
706.400
15:04:22
855
706.400
15:04:22
693
705.600
15:00:44
186
705.600
15:00:44
953
705.800
15:00:43
863
706.000
14:59:50
430
706.200
14:57:06
384
706.200
14:57:06
803
706.000
14:53:36
924
706.000
14:52:58
807
706.200
14:51:21
11
706.000
14:49:32
227
706.000
14:49:22
806
706.200
14:45:00
915
706.200
14:43:53
820
706.200
14:39:49
888
706.400
14:37:55
792
706.200
14:36:57
855
706.400
14:34:57
841
706.600
14:32:39
775
706.800
14:31:45
303
706.400
14:30:30
699
706.600
14:27:53
57
706.600
14:27:53
919
706.800
14:27:11
793
706.000
14:24:05
47
706.000
14:24:05
694
706.000
14:19:53
150
706.000
14:19:53
345
706.400
14:18:55
702
706.000
14:13:42
86
706.000
14:13:27
878
706.800
14:03:35
28
706.800
14:03:35
906
705.600
13:58:45
708
706.200
13:52:59
211
706.200
13:52:59
179
706.200
13:47:29
644
706.200
13:47:29
782
706.800
13:47:20
11
706.800
13:47:20
284
707.000
13:43:16
384
707.000
13:43:16
76
707.000
13:40:04
824
706.600
13:32:33
906
706.800
13:31:22
140
707.200
13:29:17
781
707.200
13:29:17
960
707.200
13:29:17
821
707.200
13:10:39
748
707.400
13:09:50
773
706.800
13:05:40
911
706.800
13:01:08
46
708.000
12:50:12
808
708.000
12:50:12
102
707.800
12:48:18
653
707.800
12:48:18
743
707.800
12:40:08
904
706.800
12:34:30
864
706.600
12:20:08
843
706.600
12:12:50
846
706.800
12:12:04
808
707.600
12:02:46
918
707.800
11:59:32
908
707.600
11:56:25
766
707.600
11:56:25
858
707.600
11:42:51
763
707.600
11:42:19
898
707.400
11:33:57
311
707.400
11:33:57
20
707.400
11:33:37
477
707.400
11:33:23
779
707.800
11:32:26
643
706.800
11:19:37
132
706.800
11:19:37
548
707.200
11:10:32
352
707.200
11:10:32
750
708.600
11:07:00
467
708.800
11:06:00
419
708.800
11:06:00
403
706.800
11:00:33
448
707.200
10:55:30
405
707.200
10:55:30
522
708.000
10:44:40
387
708.000
10:44:40
435
708.000
10:43:34
478
708.000
10:43:34
818
707.600
10:36:45
864
706.400
10:27:43
502
706.000
10:20:16
363
706.000
10:20:16
860
706.200
10:17:10
882
706.000
10:11:02
60
705.400
10:05:05
876
705.200
10:00:05
797
705.600
09:56:43
888
706.000
09:54:07
776
706.600
09:49:52
585
707.000
09:45:54
309
707.000
09:45:54
816
706.000
09:42:22
787
706.400
09:40:22
922
706.000
09:32:14
877
706.000
09:21:05
833
706.600
09:15:32
792
706.800
09:13:30
790
707.200
09:12:51
887
705.800
09:01:50
511
706.200
08:57:23
316
706.200
08:54:54
820
707.000
08:53:19
760
708.600
08:50:43
358
709.000
08:48:24
464
709.000
08:48:24
839
708.400
08:45:09
796
708.800
08:44:30
812
708.200
08:36:05
147
708.400
08:29:20
18
708.400
08:29:20
727
708.400
08:29:20
809
708.600
08:28:02
830
708.800
08:25:40
804
706.600
08:13:03
371
704.600
08:08:57
115
704.600
08:08:52
762
705.200
08:08:47
858
705.400
08:08:30
925
706.200
08:03:34
856
706.200
08:00:51