Montag, 29.09.2025
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
8,1508,20017:58
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29

29 September 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 706.757p. The highest price paid per share was 709.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 704.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0130% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 536,654,751 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 771,645,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

805

707.800

16:03:16

32

707.800

16:03:16

11

707.800

16:03:16

255

707.800

16:03:16

193

707.800

16:03:16

371

707.400

16:01:13

378

707.400

16:01:13

319

707.600

16:00:51

354

707.600

16:00:36

476

707.600

16:00:36

182

707.600

16:00:36

28

707.600

16:00:36

2

707.400

16:00:36

449

707.000

15:56:42

396

707.000

15:56:40

73

707.000

15:56:25

916

707.800

15:52:36

278

708.200

15:52:24

327

708.200

15:52:24

228

708.000

15:52:24

791

706.400

15:48:27

339

706.600

15:43:39

761

706.600

15:43:39

3

706.600

15:43:39

799

706.800

15:43:38

851

706.000

15:41:08

2

706.000

15:41:08

1

706.000

15:41:03

468

705.800

15:34:25

261

705.800

15:34:13

47

705.800

15:33:45

760

706.000

15:32:55

880

706.000

15:30:03

893

706.200

15:29:45

828

705.800

15:25:06

884

705.800

15:23:36

776

705.600

15:20:09

177

706.000

15:18:06

638

706.000

15:17:50

908

706.200

15:17:50

844

706.000

15:14:17

904

706.000

15:13:47

602

705.800

15:08:30

212

705.800

15:08:30

223

706.200

15:06:30

600

706.200

15:06:30

857

706.200

15:05:02

154

706.400

15:04:22

855

706.400

15:04:22

693

705.600

15:00:44

186

705.600

15:00:44

953

705.800

15:00:43

863

706.000

14:59:50

430

706.200

14:57:06

384

706.200

14:57:06

803

706.000

14:53:36

924

706.000

14:52:58

807

706.200

14:51:21

11

706.000

14:49:32

227

706.000

14:49:22

806

706.200

14:45:00

915

706.200

14:43:53

820

706.200

14:39:49

888

706.400

14:37:55

792

706.200

14:36:57

855

706.400

14:34:57

841

706.600

14:32:39

775

706.800

14:31:45

303

706.400

14:30:30

699

706.600

14:27:53

57

706.600

14:27:53

919

706.800

14:27:11

793

706.000

14:24:05

47

706.000

14:24:05

694

706.000

14:19:53

150

706.000

14:19:53

345

706.400

14:18:55

702

706.000

14:13:42

86

706.000

14:13:27

878

706.800

14:03:35

28

706.800

14:03:35

906

705.600

13:58:45

708

706.200

13:52:59

211

706.200

13:52:59

179

706.200

13:47:29

644

706.200

13:47:29

782

706.800

13:47:20

11

706.800

13:47:20

284

707.000

13:43:16

384

707.000

13:43:16

76

707.000

13:40:04

824

706.600

13:32:33

906

706.800

13:31:22

140

707.200

13:29:17

781

707.200

13:29:17

960

707.200

13:29:17

821

707.200

13:10:39

748

707.400

13:09:50

773

706.800

13:05:40

911

706.800

13:01:08

46

708.000

12:50:12

808

708.000

12:50:12

102

707.800

12:48:18

653

707.800

12:48:18

743

707.800

12:40:08

904

706.800

12:34:30

864

706.600

12:20:08

843

706.600

12:12:50

846

706.800

12:12:04

808

707.600

12:02:46

918

707.800

11:59:32

908

707.600

11:56:25

766

707.600

11:56:25

858

707.600

11:42:51

763

707.600

11:42:19

898

707.400

11:33:57

311

707.400

11:33:57

20

707.400

11:33:37

477

707.400

11:33:23

779

707.800

11:32:26

643

706.800

11:19:37

132

706.800

11:19:37

548

707.200

11:10:32

352

707.200

11:10:32

750

708.600

11:07:00

467

708.800

11:06:00

419

708.800

11:06:00

403

706.800

11:00:33

448

707.200

10:55:30

405

707.200

10:55:30

522

708.000

10:44:40

387

708.000

10:44:40

435

708.000

10:43:34

478

708.000

10:43:34

818

707.600

10:36:45

864

706.400

10:27:43

502

706.000

10:20:16

363

706.000

10:20:16

860

706.200

10:17:10

882

706.000

10:11:02

60

705.400

10:05:05

876

705.200

10:00:05

797

705.600

09:56:43

888

706.000

09:54:07

776

706.600

09:49:52

585

707.000

09:45:54

309

707.000

09:45:54

816

706.000

09:42:22

787

706.400

09:40:22

922

706.000

09:32:14

877

706.000

09:21:05

833

706.600

09:15:32

792

706.800

09:13:30

790

707.200

09:12:51

887

705.800

09:01:50

511

706.200

08:57:23

316

706.200

08:54:54

820

707.000

08:53:19

760

708.600

08:50:43

358

709.000

08:48:24

464

709.000

08:48:24

839

708.400

08:45:09

796

708.800

08:44:30

812

708.200

08:36:05

147

708.400

08:29:20

18

708.400

08:29:20

727

708.400

08:29:20

809

708.600

08:28:02

830

708.800

08:25:40

804

706.600

08:13:03

371

704.600

08:08:57

115

704.600

08:08:52

762

705.200

08:08:47

858

705.400

08:08:30

925

706.200

08:03:34

856

706.200

08:00:51


© 2025 PR Newswire
