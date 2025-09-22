Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 22
22 September 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 725.407p. The highest price paid per share was 728.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 722.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0130% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 536,354,751 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 771,945,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1506
723.000
16:03:18
827
723.000
16:01:10
912
723.200
16:00:21
829
723.000
15:59:14
835
722.600
15:55:16
267
722.800
15:54:22
510
722.800
15:54:22
818
722.600
15:50:38
882
722.400
15:46:06
59
722.600
15:43:28
747
722.600
15:43:28
742
722.800
15:43:14
737
722.800
15:39:14
792
722.600
15:37:03
754
722.800
15:32:55
897
722.800
15:30:34
549
723.000
15:30:22
312
723.000
15:30:22
832
723.000
15:29:16
826
723.000
15:24:05
710
723.000
15:21:01
204
723.000
15:21:01
810
723.200
15:20:33
768
723.800
15:17:11
569
723.800
15:17:11
220
723.800
15:17:05
816
724.000
15:16:24
405
724.000
15:16:24
108
723.600
15:13:40
902
723.200
15:10:00
753
723.200
15:06:40
901
723.800
15:03:49
735
724.600
15:02:21
882
724.600
15:01:40
908
725.000
15:00:43
1082
723.800
15:00:01
843
724.600
14:58:12
821
724.400
14:56:58
860
724.800
14:55:39
910
725.000
14:52:01
888
725.200
14:52:01
2
725.400
14:49:05
809
725.400
14:49:05
813
725.200
14:46:29
759
725.600
14:46:10
834
725.800
14:42:59
791
725.600
14:38:49
836
725.600
14:38:23
921
725.600
14:36:11
1082
726.200
14:35:00
1097
726.400
14:32:55
507
726.400
14:32:20
793
726.000
14:29:33
912
726.200
14:28:41
566
726.200
14:25:41
227
726.200
14:25:41
875
725.800
14:11:56
507
726.400
14:10:00
251
726.400
14:08:33
879
726.600
14:07:47
775
726.400
14:00:03
913
726.400
14:00:03
741
726.400
13:56:08
746
726.600
13:44:07
856
726.400
13:39:51
833
726.200
13:33:07
240
726.400
13:33:00
574
726.400
13:33:00
802
727.000
13:29:30
735
727.200
13:27:30
850
726.800
13:22:45
797
727.000
13:21:43
106
727.000
13:21:43
785
727.400
13:10:03
904
727.400
13:06:03
686
727.400
13:03:00
114
727.400
12:59:24
321
727.600
12:56:34
913
727.600
12:56:34
462
727.600
12:55:53
887
728.400
12:49:03
748
728.000
12:45:00
128
728.000
12:38:46
608
728.000
12:38:46
19
728.200
12:37:29
762
728.200
12:37:29
803
728.000
12:28:50
845
727.400
12:12:34
799
727.400
12:07:06
857
727.000
11:59:59
857
726.600
11:52:25
777
726.200
11:46:03
747
726.800
11:34:19
433
727.000
11:33:22
340
727.000
11:33:22
373
726.800
11:30:03
20
726.800
11:29:44
799
726.600
11:24:44
181
726.200
11:08:00
726
726.200
11:08:00
877
726.400
11:07:35
803
726.600
11:07:22
577
725.600
10:57:56
228
725.600
10:57:56
20
725.600
10:57:55
766
726.600
10:53:40
816
726.400
10:48:57
885
726.400
10:43:07
863
726.000
10:38:30
788
726.200
10:31:19
888
726.600
10:23:01
801
726.800
10:14:40
814
726.800
10:13:15
742
727.000
10:12:47
198
725.600
10:04:55
578
725.600
10:04:14
782
726.000
10:02:27
931
726.000
09:57:48
409
726.200
09:57:34
335
726.200
09:57:34
169
725.600
09:55:16
764
724.600
09:46:17
517
724.800
09:43:42
222
724.800
09:43:42
844
724.000
09:33:13
740
723.800
09:25:05
788
724.200
09:20:36
78
724.000
09:14:55
744
725.400
09:11:56
494
724.800
09:08:18
145
724.800
09:08:05
8
725.000
09:06:41
806
725.000
09:06:41
863
724.600
08:57:40
469
725.600
08:53:29
332
725.600
08:53:29
52
725.600
08:53:29
810
725.400
08:47:20
735
725.600
08:43:25
762
726.000
08:40:00
810
725.800
08:35:25
357
725.400
08:29:58
489
725.400
08:29:58
864
726.200
08:22:15
770
726.600
08:19:47
852
726.200
08:14:55
865
726.400
08:13:37
915
726.400
08:12:05
855
726.200
08:11:31
844
723.600
08:08:27
885
723.800
08:05:31