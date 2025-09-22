Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Anzeige
8,3008,40018:17
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 22

22 September 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 725.407p. The highest price paid per share was 728.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 722.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0130% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 536,354,751 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 771,945,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1506

723.000

16:03:18

827

723.000

16:01:10

912

723.200

16:00:21

829

723.000

15:59:14

835

722.600

15:55:16

267

722.800

15:54:22

510

722.800

15:54:22

818

722.600

15:50:38

882

722.400

15:46:06

59

722.600

15:43:28

747

722.600

15:43:28

742

722.800

15:43:14

737

722.800

15:39:14

792

722.600

15:37:03

754

722.800

15:32:55

897

722.800

15:30:34

549

723.000

15:30:22

312

723.000

15:30:22

832

723.000

15:29:16

826

723.000

15:24:05

710

723.000

15:21:01

204

723.000

15:21:01

810

723.200

15:20:33

768

723.800

15:17:11

569

723.800

15:17:11

220

723.800

15:17:05

816

724.000

15:16:24

405

724.000

15:16:24

108

723.600

15:13:40

902

723.200

15:10:00

753

723.200

15:06:40

901

723.800

15:03:49

735

724.600

15:02:21

882

724.600

15:01:40

908

725.000

15:00:43

1082

723.800

15:00:01

843

724.600

14:58:12

821

724.400

14:56:58

860

724.800

14:55:39

910

725.000

14:52:01

888

725.200

14:52:01

2

725.400

14:49:05

809

725.400

14:49:05

813

725.200

14:46:29

759

725.600

14:46:10

834

725.800

14:42:59

791

725.600

14:38:49

836

725.600

14:38:23

921

725.600

14:36:11

1082

726.200

14:35:00

1097

726.400

14:32:55

507

726.400

14:32:20

793

726.000

14:29:33

912

726.200

14:28:41

566

726.200

14:25:41

227

726.200

14:25:41

875

725.800

14:11:56

507

726.400

14:10:00

251

726.400

14:08:33

879

726.600

14:07:47

775

726.400

14:00:03

913

726.400

14:00:03

741

726.400

13:56:08

746

726.600

13:44:07

856

726.400

13:39:51

833

726.200

13:33:07

240

726.400

13:33:00

574

726.400

13:33:00

802

727.000

13:29:30

735

727.200

13:27:30

850

726.800

13:22:45

797

727.000

13:21:43

106

727.000

13:21:43

785

727.400

13:10:03

904

727.400

13:06:03

686

727.400

13:03:00

114

727.400

12:59:24

321

727.600

12:56:34

913

727.600

12:56:34

462

727.600

12:55:53

887

728.400

12:49:03

748

728.000

12:45:00

128

728.000

12:38:46

608

728.000

12:38:46

19

728.200

12:37:29

762

728.200

12:37:29

803

728.000

12:28:50

845

727.400

12:12:34

799

727.400

12:07:06

857

727.000

11:59:59

857

726.600

11:52:25

777

726.200

11:46:03

747

726.800

11:34:19

433

727.000

11:33:22

340

727.000

11:33:22

373

726.800

11:30:03

20

726.800

11:29:44

799

726.600

11:24:44

181

726.200

11:08:00

726

726.200

11:08:00

877

726.400

11:07:35

803

726.600

11:07:22

577

725.600

10:57:56

228

725.600

10:57:56

20

725.600

10:57:55

766

726.600

10:53:40

816

726.400

10:48:57

885

726.400

10:43:07

863

726.000

10:38:30

788

726.200

10:31:19

888

726.600

10:23:01

801

726.800

10:14:40

814

726.800

10:13:15

742

727.000

10:12:47

198

725.600

10:04:55

578

725.600

10:04:14

782

726.000

10:02:27

931

726.000

09:57:48

409

726.200

09:57:34

335

726.200

09:57:34

169

725.600

09:55:16

764

724.600

09:46:17

517

724.800

09:43:42

222

724.800

09:43:42

844

724.000

09:33:13

740

723.800

09:25:05

788

724.200

09:20:36

78

724.000

09:14:55

744

725.400

09:11:56

494

724.800

09:08:18

145

724.800

09:08:05

8

725.000

09:06:41

806

725.000

09:06:41

863

724.600

08:57:40

469

725.600

08:53:29

332

725.600

08:53:29

52

725.600

08:53:29

810

725.400

08:47:20

735

725.600

08:43:25

762

726.000

08:40:00

810

725.800

08:35:25

357

725.400

08:29:58

489

725.400

08:29:58

864

726.200

08:22:15

770

726.600

08:19:47

852

726.200

08:14:55

865

726.400

08:13:37

915

726.400

08:12:05

855

726.200

08:11:31

844

723.600

08:08:27

885

723.800

08:05:31


