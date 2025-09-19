Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19
19 September 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 722.547p. The highest price paid per share was 728.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 718.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0130% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 536,254,751 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 772,045,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
480
722.400
16:07:52
630
722.600
16:07:25
848
722.800
16:05:25
457
723.200
16:02:06
345
723.200
16:02:06
121
723.200
16:02:06
733
723.200
16:02:06
759
723.200
16:00:21
872
722.600
15:56:19
421
722.600
15:52:00
362
722.600
15:52:00
216
722.600
15:50:36
24
722.600
15:50:36
457
722.600
15:50:36
808
722.600
15:49:33
695
722.800
15:41:35
84
722.800
15:41:35
741
723.000
15:41:25
698
723.200
15:37:07
54
723.200
15:37:07
872
723.600
15:34:44
680
723.000
15:30:41
100
723.000
15:30:28
856
723.200
15:30:09
907
722.800
15:26:05
2
723.000
15:25:31
457
723.000
15:25:31
192
723.000
15:25:31
15
723.000
15:25:31
733
723.000
15:23:31
783
722.000
15:14:32
402
722.200
15:11:58
123
722.200
15:11:58
364
722.200
15:11:57
844
722.600
15:11:56
742
722.600
15:11:56
816
722.400
15:05:41
738
723.000
14:59:52
34
723.000
14:59:51
462
723.200
14:59:00
36
723.200
14:59:00
409
723.200
14:59:00
288
723.200
14:58:51
288
723.200
14:58:40
288
723.200
14:58:10
229
723.400
14:52:49
556
723.400
14:52:49
505
724.000
14:50:15
375
724.000
14:49:07
431
724.200
14:45:30
360
724.200
14:45:30
82
724.200
14:45:21
37
724.200
14:44:55
828
725.000
14:41:50
793
724.600
14:40:37
350
723.800
14:37:57
776
723.800
14:37:57
107
723.800
14:37:57
216
724.000
14:37:17
279
724.000
14:37:17
346
723.800
14:36:16
893
723.600
14:32:25
904
725.000
14:24:42
852
725.600
14:18:53
856
725.600
14:14:55
487
725.600
14:11:31
362
725.600
14:11:31
769
725.000
14:03:40
642
724.600
13:59:40
105
724.600
13:59:40
866
724.800
13:50:17
824
725.000
13:48:15
6
725.000
13:48:15
226
725.000
13:40:18
517
725.000
13:40:18
797
725.600
13:37:10
160
725.200
13:34:20
647
725.200
13:34:20
739
724.800
13:30:11
161
724.400
13:26:56
701
724.800
13:22:12
126
724.800
13:22:12
867
725.200
13:20:23
94
724.400
13:17:19
297
724.600
13:05:00
603
724.600
13:05:00
768
724.400
13:01:11
660
724.200
12:55:53
95
724.200
12:55:04
784
724.200
12:51:25
1
724.200
12:46:21
759
724.600
12:41:13
681
724.600
12:37:11
123
724.600
12:37:11
804
723.600
12:25:16
1
723.600
12:24:25
865
724.200
12:15:02
771
724.600
12:11:08
97
722.800
12:02:03
807
722.800
12:02:03
867
722.000
11:54:15
751
721.000
11:49:52
64
721.000
11:49:52
706
721.400
11:38:37
84
721.400
11:38:37
88
721.400
11:30:37
725
721.400
11:30:37
431
720.800
11:20:21
426
720.800
11:20:21
370
721.600
11:13:11
532
721.600
11:13:11
769
722.000
11:08:10
704
721.800
10:58:14
15
721.800
10:58:14
129
721.800
10:58:13
89
721.000
10:52:29
18
721.000
10:52:29
631
721.000
10:52:15
513
719.000
10:45:45
392
719.000
10:45:45
787
720.800
10:40:06
761
720.600
10:34:54
790
720.200
10:27:44
772
721.200
10:19:19
808
721.600
10:19:12
891
720.000
10:16:24
845
720.200
10:16:19
689
719.000
10:15:33
290
719.000
10:15:33
189
719.000
10:15:33
15336
720.400
10:15:05
812
718.600
10:03:35
866
719.000
09:59:59
811
720.200
09:51:55
748
721.600
09:49:10
811
720.200
09:42:19
12
720.200
09:42:19
4
720.200
09:42:19
235
721.000
09:37:33
631
721.000
09:37:33
881
721.200
09:37:09
748
721.600
09:27:38
484
721.200
09:24:35
296
721.200
09:24:35
775
720.400
09:16:55
803
722.000
09:11:26
157
722.400
09:10:27
674
722.400
09:10:27
787
724.000
09:00:16
813
723.600
08:54:52
145
723.400
08:49:10
621
723.400
08:49:10
865
722.600
08:46:00
841
721.600
08:41:20
854
720.800
08:32:09
867
722.400
08:24:45
859
723.000
08:21:56
819
724.000
08:21:55
786
724.000
08:21:55
824
723.000
08:05:23
668
726.800
08:02:49
242
726.800
08:02:49
823
727.600
08:01:04
480
728.800
08:01:04
273
728.800
08:01:04