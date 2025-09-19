Anzeige
8,3008,40017:50
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19

19 September 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 722.547p. The highest price paid per share was 728.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 718.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0130% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 536,254,751 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 772,045,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

480

722.400

16:07:52

630

722.600

16:07:25

848

722.800

16:05:25

457

723.200

16:02:06

345

723.200

16:02:06

121

723.200

16:02:06

733

723.200

16:02:06

759

723.200

16:00:21

872

722.600

15:56:19

421

722.600

15:52:00

362

722.600

15:52:00

216

722.600

15:50:36

24

722.600

15:50:36

457

722.600

15:50:36

808

722.600

15:49:33

695

722.800

15:41:35

84

722.800

15:41:35

741

723.000

15:41:25

698

723.200

15:37:07

54

723.200

15:37:07

872

723.600

15:34:44

680

723.000

15:30:41

100

723.000

15:30:28

856

723.200

15:30:09

907

722.800

15:26:05

2

723.000

15:25:31

457

723.000

15:25:31

192

723.000

15:25:31

15

723.000

15:25:31

733

723.000

15:23:31

783

722.000

15:14:32

402

722.200

15:11:58

123

722.200

15:11:58

364

722.200

15:11:57

844

722.600

15:11:56

742

722.600

15:11:56

816

722.400

15:05:41

738

723.000

14:59:52

34

723.000

14:59:51

462

723.200

14:59:00

36

723.200

14:59:00

409

723.200

14:59:00

288

723.200

14:58:51

288

723.200

14:58:40

288

723.200

14:58:10

229

723.400

14:52:49

556

723.400

14:52:49

505

724.000

14:50:15

375

724.000

14:49:07

431

724.200

14:45:30

360

724.200

14:45:30

82

724.200

14:45:21

37

724.200

14:44:55

828

725.000

14:41:50

793

724.600

14:40:37

350

723.800

14:37:57

776

723.800

14:37:57

107

723.800

14:37:57

216

724.000

14:37:17

279

724.000

14:37:17

346

723.800

14:36:16

893

723.600

14:32:25

904

725.000

14:24:42

852

725.600

14:18:53

856

725.600

14:14:55

487

725.600

14:11:31

362

725.600

14:11:31

769

725.000

14:03:40

642

724.600

13:59:40

105

724.600

13:59:40

866

724.800

13:50:17

824

725.000

13:48:15

6

725.000

13:48:15

226

725.000

13:40:18

517

725.000

13:40:18

797

725.600

13:37:10

160

725.200

13:34:20

647

725.200

13:34:20

739

724.800

13:30:11

161

724.400

13:26:56

701

724.800

13:22:12

126

724.800

13:22:12

867

725.200

13:20:23

94

724.400

13:17:19

297

724.600

13:05:00

603

724.600

13:05:00

768

724.400

13:01:11

660

724.200

12:55:53

95

724.200

12:55:04

784

724.200

12:51:25

1

724.200

12:46:21

759

724.600

12:41:13

681

724.600

12:37:11

123

724.600

12:37:11

804

723.600

12:25:16

1

723.600

12:24:25

865

724.200

12:15:02

771

724.600

12:11:08

97

722.800

12:02:03

807

722.800

12:02:03

867

722.000

11:54:15

751

721.000

11:49:52

64

721.000

11:49:52

706

721.400

11:38:37

84

721.400

11:38:37

88

721.400

11:30:37

725

721.400

11:30:37

431

720.800

11:20:21

426

720.800

11:20:21

370

721.600

11:13:11

532

721.600

11:13:11

769

722.000

11:08:10

704

721.800

10:58:14

15

721.800

10:58:14

129

721.800

10:58:13

89

721.000

10:52:29

18

721.000

10:52:29

631

721.000

10:52:15

513

719.000

10:45:45

392

719.000

10:45:45

787

720.800

10:40:06

761

720.600

10:34:54

790

720.200

10:27:44

772

721.200

10:19:19

808

721.600

10:19:12

891

720.000

10:16:24

845

720.200

10:16:19

689

719.000

10:15:33

290

719.000

10:15:33

189

719.000

10:15:33

15336

720.400

10:15:05

812

718.600

10:03:35

866

719.000

09:59:59

811

720.200

09:51:55

748

721.600

09:49:10

811

720.200

09:42:19

12

720.200

09:42:19

4

720.200

09:42:19

235

721.000

09:37:33

631

721.000

09:37:33

881

721.200

09:37:09

748

721.600

09:27:38

484

721.200

09:24:35

296

721.200

09:24:35

775

720.400

09:16:55

803

722.000

09:11:26

157

722.400

09:10:27

674

722.400

09:10:27

787

724.000

09:00:16

813

723.600

08:54:52

145

723.400

08:49:10

621

723.400

08:49:10

865

722.600

08:46:00

841

721.600

08:41:20

854

720.800

08:32:09

867

722.400

08:24:45

859

723.000

08:21:56

819

724.000

08:21:55

786

724.000

08:21:55

824

723.000

08:05:23

668

726.800

08:02:49

242

726.800

08:02:49

823

727.600

08:01:04

480

728.800

08:01:04

273

728.800

08:01:04


© 2025 PR Newswire
