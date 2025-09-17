Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
16.09.25 | 10:40
8,450 Euro
+0,60 % +0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2508,50018:40
8,3508,45018:30
PR Newswire
17.09.2025 18:00 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 17

17 September 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 722.115p. The highest price paid per share was 725.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 719.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0149% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 536,039,751 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 772,260,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

106

720.800

16:14:21

166

720.800

16:12:44

251

721.000

16:11:56

255

721.000

16:11:56

229

720.800

16:11:21

23

720.800

16:10:30

421

721.200

16:05:43

439

721.200

16:05:43

754

720.400

16:04:13

839

720.800

16:03:32

852

721.000

16:01:07

326

721.400

16:01:06

401

721.400

16:01:06

857

722.000

15:58:48

842

722.000

15:58:48

766

722.400

15:55:05

629

722.600

15:55:05

112

722.600

15:54:54

80

722.600

15:54:45

463

722.600

15:53:10

512

722.600

15:53:10

780

722.800

15:52:30

77

722.800

15:52:30

766

723.200

15:48:14

835

723.000

15:44:16

759

722.800

15:42:23

717

722.800

15:41:46

847

722.800

15:41:46

71

722.800

15:41:34

751

722.000

15:36:31

869

722.200

15:34:04

747

722.400

15:33:58

50

722.400

15:33:58

816

722.600

15:30:55

841

722.000

15:30:07

701

722.000

15:26:13

67

722.200

15:23:46

649

722.200

15:23:12

533

722.400

15:23:10

324

722.400

15:23:10

867

722.200

15:22:24

842

721.600

15:16:23

801

721.800

15:15:36

795

722.200

15:12:06

783

722.600

15:08:52

786

722.800

15:07:43

758

722.400

15:05:32

755

721.200

15:02:23

790

721.200

15:02:23

849

721.000

15:00:15

726

721.400

14:59:41

167

721.000

14:56:55

552

721.000

14:56:55

395

721.200

14:52:46

224

721.200

14:52:46

189

721.200

14:52:46

770

721.200

14:52:46

843

721.200

14:47:52

763

721.800

14:47:41

712

721.800

14:47:41

198

722.000

14:47:00

520

722.000

14:47:00

2

722.000

14:47:00

1030

722.000

14:44:40

752

722.000

14:44:29

793

721.000

14:34:45

318

721.400

14:34:44

385

721.400

14:34:44

788

721.600

14:33:19

704

722.200

14:31:02

827

723.000

14:30:19

72

723.600

14:30:17

700

723.600

14:30:17

721

723.600

14:30:00

714

723.600

14:30:00

1021

723.200

14:27:31

788

720.400

14:12:52

30

720.400

14:12:52

762

721.200

14:08:50

333

721.400

14:04:22

447

721.400

14:04:22

807

720.800

13:59:05

863

721.000

13:56:55

856

721.200

13:56:22

757

721.600

13:54:32

863

722.000

13:54:32

151

722.000

13:52:03

650

722.000

13:52:03

737

722.000

13:52:03

713

721.200

13:38:50

859

721.400

13:38:14

869

721.400

13:38:14

792

721.800

13:32:00

844

722.200

13:30:56

732

722.400

13:22:51

649

722.600

13:21:13

162

722.600

13:21:13

783

722.600

13:12:37

745

722.800

13:10:11

735

722.800

13:07:32

313

723.000

13:07:32

854

723.000

13:07:31

471

723.000

13:07:31

398

723.000

13:07:31

402

723.000

13:07:29

482

723.000

13:07:29

299

723.000

13:07:29

313

723.000

13:07:29

815

722.400

12:57:20

807

722.200

12:54:11

865

722.600

12:54:10

1029

722.600

12:54:10

804

723.000

12:54:02

798

723.000

12:54:02

706

722.600

12:47:46

727

723.200

12:37:26

721

724.400

12:34:01

793

724.600

12:33:54

550

724.800

12:31:45

793

724.800

12:31:45

838

724.400

12:15:53

705

724.600

12:11:40

835

724.800

12:11:40

864

724.200

12:00:34

762

723.400

11:43:52

95

723.400

11:40:35

650

723.400

11:40:35

832

723.000

11:33:53

770

723.200

11:33:33

203

723.200

11:31:16

86

723.200

11:31:16

550

723.200

11:31:16

780

723.200

11:31:16

841

720.800

11:13:02

805

720.800

11:03:07

397

720.800

10:59:46

358

720.800

10:59:46

731

719.800

10:51:34

805

719.000

10:42:47

813

719.400

10:32:41

859

719.200

10:19:37

868

719.200

10:16:07

863

719.000

10:10:36

728

719.200

10:01:10

697

719.400

09:58:42

471

719.600

09:51:41

227

719.600

09:51:41

132

719.600

09:51:41

869

719.200

09:49:16

764

720.200

09:41:49

830

720.400

09:36:43

772

720.200

09:31:52

714

720.400

09:26:25

785

720.400

09:24:13

747

721.000

09:19:01

721

721.600

09:14:39

754

722.000

09:02:45

733

721.400

08:58:03

705

721.400

08:54:59

702

721.600

08:52:31

779

722.200

08:40:02

842

722.400

08:39:55

708

721.600

08:28:00

813

721.800

08:19:56

819

722.400

08:15:39

806

722.800

08:14:50

364

723.400

08:14:47

447

723.400

08:14:47

1689

723.400

08:13:53

1255

723.400

08:13:53

778

723.400

08:13:53

700

723.400

08:13:53

705

723.200

08:10:56

30

723.200

08:10:56

1318

722.600

08:10:45

355

721.800

08:10:44

240

724.200

08:06:52

398

724.000

08:06:52

213

724.000

08:06:52

709

724.000

08:06:52

971

724.600

08:02:19

1098

725.600

08:02:04


© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.