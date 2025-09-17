Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 17
17 September 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 722.115p. The highest price paid per share was 725.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 719.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0149% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 536,039,751 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 772,260,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
106
720.800
16:14:21
166
720.800
16:12:44
251
721.000
16:11:56
255
721.000
16:11:56
229
720.800
16:11:21
23
720.800
16:10:30
421
721.200
16:05:43
439
721.200
16:05:43
754
720.400
16:04:13
839
720.800
16:03:32
852
721.000
16:01:07
326
721.400
16:01:06
401
721.400
16:01:06
857
722.000
15:58:48
842
722.000
15:58:48
766
722.400
15:55:05
629
722.600
15:55:05
112
722.600
15:54:54
80
722.600
15:54:45
463
722.600
15:53:10
512
722.600
15:53:10
780
722.800
15:52:30
77
722.800
15:52:30
766
723.200
15:48:14
835
723.000
15:44:16
759
722.800
15:42:23
717
722.800
15:41:46
847
722.800
15:41:46
71
722.800
15:41:34
751
722.000
15:36:31
869
722.200
15:34:04
747
722.400
15:33:58
50
722.400
15:33:58
816
722.600
15:30:55
841
722.000
15:30:07
701
722.000
15:26:13
67
722.200
15:23:46
649
722.200
15:23:12
533
722.400
15:23:10
324
722.400
15:23:10
867
722.200
15:22:24
842
721.600
15:16:23
801
721.800
15:15:36
795
722.200
15:12:06
783
722.600
15:08:52
786
722.800
15:07:43
758
722.400
15:05:32
755
721.200
15:02:23
790
721.200
15:02:23
849
721.000
15:00:15
726
721.400
14:59:41
167
721.000
14:56:55
552
721.000
14:56:55
395
721.200
14:52:46
224
721.200
14:52:46
189
721.200
14:52:46
770
721.200
14:52:46
843
721.200
14:47:52
763
721.800
14:47:41
712
721.800
14:47:41
198
722.000
14:47:00
520
722.000
14:47:00
2
722.000
14:47:00
1030
722.000
14:44:40
752
722.000
14:44:29
793
721.000
14:34:45
318
721.400
14:34:44
385
721.400
14:34:44
788
721.600
14:33:19
704
722.200
14:31:02
827
723.000
14:30:19
72
723.600
14:30:17
700
723.600
14:30:17
721
723.600
14:30:00
714
723.600
14:30:00
1021
723.200
14:27:31
788
720.400
14:12:52
30
720.400
14:12:52
762
721.200
14:08:50
333
721.400
14:04:22
447
721.400
14:04:22
807
720.800
13:59:05
863
721.000
13:56:55
856
721.200
13:56:22
757
721.600
13:54:32
863
722.000
13:54:32
151
722.000
13:52:03
650
722.000
13:52:03
737
722.000
13:52:03
713
721.200
13:38:50
859
721.400
13:38:14
869
721.400
13:38:14
792
721.800
13:32:00
844
722.200
13:30:56
732
722.400
13:22:51
649
722.600
13:21:13
162
722.600
13:21:13
783
722.600
13:12:37
745
722.800
13:10:11
735
722.800
13:07:32
313
723.000
13:07:32
854
723.000
13:07:31
471
723.000
13:07:31
398
723.000
13:07:31
402
723.000
13:07:29
482
723.000
13:07:29
299
723.000
13:07:29
313
723.000
13:07:29
815
722.400
12:57:20
807
722.200
12:54:11
865
722.600
12:54:10
1029
722.600
12:54:10
804
723.000
12:54:02
798
723.000
12:54:02
706
722.600
12:47:46
727
723.200
12:37:26
721
724.400
12:34:01
793
724.600
12:33:54
550
724.800
12:31:45
793
724.800
12:31:45
838
724.400
12:15:53
705
724.600
12:11:40
835
724.800
12:11:40
864
724.200
12:00:34
762
723.400
11:43:52
95
723.400
11:40:35
650
723.400
11:40:35
832
723.000
11:33:53
770
723.200
11:33:33
203
723.200
11:31:16
86
723.200
11:31:16
550
723.200
11:31:16
780
723.200
11:31:16
841
720.800
11:13:02
805
720.800
11:03:07
397
720.800
10:59:46
358
720.800
10:59:46
731
719.800
10:51:34
805
719.000
10:42:47
813
719.400
10:32:41
859
719.200
10:19:37
868
719.200
10:16:07
863
719.000
10:10:36
728
719.200
10:01:10
697
719.400
09:58:42
471
719.600
09:51:41
227
719.600
09:51:41
132
719.600
09:51:41
869
719.200
09:49:16
764
720.200
09:41:49
830
720.400
09:36:43
772
720.200
09:31:52
714
720.400
09:26:25
785
720.400
09:24:13
747
721.000
09:19:01
721
721.600
09:14:39
754
722.000
09:02:45
733
721.400
08:58:03
705
721.400
08:54:59
702
721.600
08:52:31
779
722.200
08:40:02
842
722.400
08:39:55
708
721.600
08:28:00
813
721.800
08:19:56
819
722.400
08:15:39
806
722.800
08:14:50
364
723.400
08:14:47
447
723.400
08:14:47
1689
723.400
08:13:53
1255
723.400
08:13:53
778
723.400
08:13:53
700
723.400
08:13:53
705
723.200
08:10:56
30
723.200
08:10:56
1318
722.600
08:10:45
355
721.800
08:10:44
240
724.200
08:06:52
398
724.000
08:06:52
213
724.000
08:06:52
709
724.000
08:06:52
971
724.600
08:02:19
1098
725.600
08:02:04