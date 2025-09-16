Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
16.09.25 | 10:40
8,450 Euro
+0,60 % +0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2008,45018:23
8,3008,40018:15
16.09.2025 18:18 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 16

16 September 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 724.750p. The highest price paid per share was 731.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 718.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0149% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 535,924,751 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 772,375,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

1553

720.600

16:07:58

206

720.600

16:07:58

398

720.400

16:06:58

492

720.400

16:06:58

774

720.200

16:04:36

336

720.400

16:04:15

224

720.400

16:04:15

216

720.400

16:04:15

843

720.000

16:02:07

838

720.400

16:00:11

862

721.000

15:59:10

834

721.200

15:58:55

1344

721.000

15:58:13

418

720.600

15:54:14

476

720.600

15:54:14

17

720.600

15:54:14

14

720.600

15:54:14

27

720.600

15:54:14

798

720.600

15:54:14

851

719.600

15:50:24

794

720.400

15:48:02

731

720.400

15:46:44

869

720.400

15:43:47

759

720.400

15:43:24

838

720.400

15:40:50

757

718.800

15:38:33

792

719.200

15:38:30

773

719.600

15:38:11

555

721.800

15:37:45

129

721.800

15:37:45

146

721.800

15:37:23

438

722.000

15:36:07

370

722.000

15:36:07

244

722.200

15:36:02

550

722.200

15:36:02

224

722.400

15:35:59

476

722.400

15:35:59

414

722.400

15:35:59

12

722.000

15:35:52

368

721.800

15:34:17

77

721.400

15:33:46

912

721.200

15:31:27

826

721.600

15:30:38

758

721.600

15:30:38

470

721.400

15:29:05

225

721.400

15:29:05

14

721.400

15:29:05

836

721.400

15:24:55

820

721.800

15:24:39

9

721.200

15:22:45

861

721.200

15:22:23

702

721.400

15:20:09

32

721.400

15:20:09

786

721.800

15:16:36

866

721.600

15:12:48

829

722.200

15:09:07

840

722.800

15:07:20

978

723.200

15:07:11

776

723.600

15:07:09

443

723.600

15:07:09

360

723.600

15:07:09

130

723.600

15:06:58

159

723.200

15:05:35

812

723.200

15:01:57

839

723.600

15:01:00

828

724.000

15:00:46

860

724.200

15:00:02

716

724.200

15:00:02

738

724.200

15:00:02

1138

724.000

14:56:26

777

724.200

14:56:26

1284

724.200

14:56:26

870

724.200

14:53:18

891

724.000

14:52:21

771

724.600

14:50:05

621

724.600

14:49:27

117

724.600

14:49:26

1237

724.800

14:48:49

749

724.800

14:48:49

167

724.200

14:46:09

283

723.600

14:43:00

581

723.600

14:43:00

306

723.800

14:41:11

201

723.600

14:41:11

277

723.800

14:41:11

455

723.600

14:41:11

853

723.600

14:41:11

842

723.600

14:41:11

778

723.800

14:38:05

839

723.800

14:38:05

211

723.800

14:37:09

198

723.800

14:37:09

83

723.800

14:37:09

29

723.800

14:37:09

1033

723.800

14:35:09

806

724.000

14:32:28

314

723.800

14:30:03

521

723.800

14:30:03

823

723.600

14:24:57

840

724.200

14:21:00

463

724.000

14:18:23

239

724.000

14:18:23

121

724.000

14:18:23

735

724.000

14:16:07

841

724.400

14:15:10

745

724.200

14:13:53

842

724.800

14:11:05

732

725.200

14:10:01

732

725.600

14:04:28

810

726.200

14:03:58

843

726.400

13:59:38

790

726.800

13:52:11

756

726.800

13:47:23

335

727.400

13:40:42

472

727.400

13:40:42

856

728.200

13:35:45

778

728.400

13:30:43

814

728.800

13:29:43

703

728.200

13:26:15

766

728.800

13:16:27

728

730.000

13:07:11

416

730.800

13:01:56

413

730.800

13:01:56

824

730.800

12:56:38

824

731.200

12:56:36

15

731.200

12:56:36

606

731.200

12:55:46

177

731.200

12:55:46

502

731.400

12:55:44

147

731.400

12:55:44

104

729.800

12:43:45

552

729.800

12:43:45

466

729.800

12:43:45

811

728.200

12:24:14

783

728.400

12:15:40

798

727.400

12:06:05

788

728.000

12:02:13

751

728.200

12:00:15

729

727.600

11:54:08

697

728.000

11:50:40

721

728.000

11:50:40

688

727.400

11:41:35

28

727.400

11:41:35

218

727.200

11:38:11

218

727.200

11:38:11

208

727.200

11:38:11

757

727.400

11:34:03

247

726.800

11:30:54

156

726.800

11:30:54

320

726.800

11:30:15

744

727.600

11:25:14

866

728.600

11:17:10

812

728.600

11:15:38

700

728.400

11:06:14

751

728.200

11:00:53

778

728.000

10:51:50

861

729.000

10:43:47

89

728.400

10:35:22

707

728.400

10:35:22

762

728.200

10:29:08

814

728.400

10:28:10

717

727.800

10:15:03

855

728.400

10:06:50

741

728.800

10:06:48

802

729.400

10:00:30

742

730.200

09:56:25

1236

730.200

09:56:25

758

729.400

09:47:08

55

728.400

09:35:21

712

728.400

09:35:21

89

726.000

09:23:53

192

726.000

09:23:53

158

726.000

09:23:53

295

726.000

09:23:53

760

726.000

09:23:53

820

726.000

09:19:34

853

725.600

09:08:05

824

726.000

09:05:18

902

726.400

09:04:56

742

724.600

08:49:54

745

723.000

08:45:25

842

722.600

08:39:17

709

724.200

08:34:00

542

725.400

08:26:36

212

725.400

08:26:36

833

724.000

08:19:00

824

724.200

08:17:16

223

724.400

08:16:37

542

724.400

08:16:37

858

725.400

08:08:54

742

723.600

08:03:13

522

724.000

08:03:09

300

724.000

08:03:09

647

725.000

08:01:07

100

725.000

08:01:07


