Montag, 15.09.2025
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
15.09.25 | 09:30
8,550 Euro
+1,18 % +0,100
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
15.09.2025 18:12 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15

15 September 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 722.766p. The highest price paid per share was 728.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 715.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0149% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 535,809,751 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 772,490,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

2087

723.200

16:07:56

436

722.800

16:04:26

34

722.800

16:04:26

268

722.800

16:04:26

868

722.000

16:02:47

705

722.200

16:01:38

790

722.400

16:01:19

410

722.600

16:00:55

15

722.600

16:00:29

410

722.600

16:00:29

105

722.600

15:58:58

758

722.600

15:58:58

226

722.600

15:57:55

842

722.800

15:55:03

663

722.800

15:53:46

81

722.800

15:53:46

278

723.000

15:51:20

458

723.000

15:51:20

42

723.000

15:51:20

741

723.000

15:49:43

815

723.200

15:47:41

21

723.000

15:45:07

458

723.000

15:45:07

709

722.200

15:40:53

725

721.000

15:38:31

860

721.200

15:37:47

833

720.800

15:34:54

1196

721.000

15:34:43

106

719.400

15:32:01

140

719.400

15:32:01

409

719.400

15:32:01

736

719.200

15:29:52

88

719.200

15:29:52

277

719.200

15:24:51

550

719.200

15:24:42

721

719.200

15:24:42

752

719.200

15:24:42

188

719.000

15:22:07

214

719.000

15:22:07

21

719.000

15:22:07

362

719.000

15:22:07

827

718.800

15:19:50

808

719.000

15:16:55

797

719.200

15:16:20

1970

719.400

15:15:50

131

718.800

15:12:30

458

718.600

15:07:38

83

718.600

15:07:38

244

718.600

15:07:38

68

718.600

15:07:26

884

718.600

15:06:24

785

719.000

15:05:59

993

719.000

15:05:59

298

718.400

15:04:45

26

718.200

15:04:20

23

718.200

15:04:20

24

718.200

15:04:20

25

718.200

15:04:20

731

718.200

15:00:35

711

718.400

14:59:28

697

718.400

14:59:28

673

718.600

14:59:25

176

718.600

14:59:25

1170

718.400

14:58:02

793

718.200

14:56:01

822

718.200

14:50:10

764

718.400

14:48:53

721

718.600

14:48:21

790

718.800

14:46:52

798

718.600

14:45:16

993

718.600

14:42:54

879

717.600

14:40:00

932

718.000

14:38:08

716

717.200

14:33:07

847

716.600

14:31:07

925

716.800

14:30:51

827

717.200

14:29:25

7

717.200

14:29:25

826

717.200

14:29:25

860

715.800

14:25:26

832

716.800

14:23:52

744

717.000

14:20:27

821

717.200

14:19:37

818

717.600

14:18:50

737

717.800

14:15:40

409

718.200

14:09:51

341

718.200

14:09:51

176

719.200

14:03:45

598

719.200

14:03:30

719

720.600

14:00:06

7

720.800

13:59:50

811

720.800

13:59:50

740

720.200

13:54:53

823

720.800

13:51:45

844

721.200

13:51:15

467

721.400

13:48:20

383

721.400

13:48:20

870

721.800

13:45:24

852

721.800

13:32:52

154

721.000

13:31:52

628

721.000

13:31:32

126

721.400

13:28:31

696

721.400

13:28:31

830

721.800

13:27:44

766

722.000

13:22:21

843

722.600

13:16:20

729

722.800

13:15:48

697

723.000

13:14:51

74

723.000

13:12:20

76

723.000

13:12:20

160

723.000

13:12:20

30

723.000

13:12:00

713

723.000

13:12:00

1138

723.000

13:12:00

128

722.800

13:01:10

665

722.800

13:01:10

168

722.200

12:54:25

399

722.200

12:54:25

790

722.200

12:54:25

77

722.200

12:54:01

78

722.200

12:48:23

791

722.800

12:41:31

829

723.200

12:40:05

714

723.400

12:35:05

760

723.200

12:31:50

842

723.200

12:12:04

789

723.800

12:06:46

866

724.800

12:02:01

325

725.000

11:55:19

429

725.000

11:55:19

743

725.000

11:51:36

697

725.000

11:42:51

101

725.000

11:40:03

794

725.400

11:34:28

7

725.400

11:34:28

777

726.200

11:29:26

814

726.400

11:29:11

756

726.400

11:29:11

768

726.600

11:29:02

777

726.600

11:11:53

51

726.800

11:10:09

14

726.800

11:10:09

870

726.400

11:05:51

789

725.400

10:57:00

854

725.800

10:53:29

827

726.000

10:48:05

785

726.200

10:46:52

74

726.600

10:46:13

711

726.600

10:46:13

12

726.400

10:39:27

80

726.200

10:37:40

870

726.400

10:29:40

771

727.000

10:29:32

660

727.200

10:22:15

188

727.200

10:22:15

705

727.400

10:19:46

801

727.400

10:19:46

769

727.200

10:07:20

409

727.600

10:04:10

346

727.600

10:04:10

739

727.800

10:00:39

463

728.200

10:00:00

398

728.200

10:00:00

676

728.200

10:00:00

76

728.200

09:59:37

830

728.400

09:58:00

852

728.000

09:46:06

754

727.800

09:39:08

864

728.200

09:36:17

772

728.400

09:36:17

24

727.400

09:27:43

718

727.400

09:27:43

573

728.400

09:19:59

277

728.400

09:19:59

334

728.200

09:16:44

415

728.200

09:16:44

700

728.200

09:16:44

130

728.200

09:06:33

598

728.200

09:06:07

755

728.600

09:05:10

812

727.600

09:02:07

774

727.800

09:00:20

762

728.200

09:00:03

1

727.800

08:58:02

349

727.800

08:58:02

499

727.800

08:57:30

819

728.000

08:56:51

12

728.000

08:56:51

853

726.000

08:48:43

666

725.800

08:42:39

147

725.800

08:42:39

448

726.000

08:39:10

290

726.000

08:39:10

823

727.400

08:34:38

727

727.800

08:33:59

468

728.400

08:33:58

280

728.400

08:33:58

60

728.200

08:32:23

859

728.000

08:29:57

737

727.000

08:27:45

639

724.000

08:14:00

74

724.000

08:14:00

745

724.000

08:04:24

820

725.000

08:03:47

766

725.600

08:03:46


