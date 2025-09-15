Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15
15 September 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 722.766p. The highest price paid per share was 728.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 715.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0149% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 535,809,751 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 772,490,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
2087
723.200
16:07:56
436
722.800
16:04:26
34
722.800
16:04:26
268
722.800
16:04:26
868
722.000
16:02:47
705
722.200
16:01:38
790
722.400
16:01:19
410
722.600
16:00:55
15
722.600
16:00:29
410
722.600
16:00:29
105
722.600
15:58:58
758
722.600
15:58:58
226
722.600
15:57:55
842
722.800
15:55:03
663
722.800
15:53:46
81
722.800
15:53:46
278
723.000
15:51:20
458
723.000
15:51:20
42
723.000
15:51:20
741
723.000
15:49:43
815
723.200
15:47:41
21
723.000
15:45:07
458
723.000
15:45:07
709
722.200
15:40:53
725
721.000
15:38:31
860
721.200
15:37:47
833
720.800
15:34:54
1196
721.000
15:34:43
106
719.400
15:32:01
140
719.400
15:32:01
409
719.400
15:32:01
736
719.200
15:29:52
88
719.200
15:29:52
277
719.200
15:24:51
550
719.200
15:24:42
721
719.200
15:24:42
752
719.200
15:24:42
188
719.000
15:22:07
214
719.000
15:22:07
21
719.000
15:22:07
362
719.000
15:22:07
827
718.800
15:19:50
808
719.000
15:16:55
797
719.200
15:16:20
1970
719.400
15:15:50
131
718.800
15:12:30
458
718.600
15:07:38
83
718.600
15:07:38
244
718.600
15:07:38
68
718.600
15:07:26
884
718.600
15:06:24
785
719.000
15:05:59
993
719.000
15:05:59
298
718.400
15:04:45
26
718.200
15:04:20
23
718.200
15:04:20
24
718.200
15:04:20
25
718.200
15:04:20
731
718.200
15:00:35
711
718.400
14:59:28
697
718.400
14:59:28
673
718.600
14:59:25
176
718.600
14:59:25
1170
718.400
14:58:02
793
718.200
14:56:01
822
718.200
14:50:10
764
718.400
14:48:53
721
718.600
14:48:21
790
718.800
14:46:52
798
718.600
14:45:16
993
718.600
14:42:54
879
717.600
14:40:00
932
718.000
14:38:08
716
717.200
14:33:07
847
716.600
14:31:07
925
716.800
14:30:51
827
717.200
14:29:25
7
717.200
14:29:25
826
717.200
14:29:25
860
715.800
14:25:26
832
716.800
14:23:52
744
717.000
14:20:27
821
717.200
14:19:37
818
717.600
14:18:50
737
717.800
14:15:40
409
718.200
14:09:51
341
718.200
14:09:51
176
719.200
14:03:45
598
719.200
14:03:30
719
720.600
14:00:06
7
720.800
13:59:50
811
720.800
13:59:50
740
720.200
13:54:53
823
720.800
13:51:45
844
721.200
13:51:15
467
721.400
13:48:20
383
721.400
13:48:20
870
721.800
13:45:24
852
721.800
13:32:52
154
721.000
13:31:52
628
721.000
13:31:32
126
721.400
13:28:31
696
721.400
13:28:31
830
721.800
13:27:44
766
722.000
13:22:21
843
722.600
13:16:20
729
722.800
13:15:48
697
723.000
13:14:51
74
723.000
13:12:20
76
723.000
13:12:20
160
723.000
13:12:20
30
723.000
13:12:00
713
723.000
13:12:00
1138
723.000
13:12:00
128
722.800
13:01:10
665
722.800
13:01:10
168
722.200
12:54:25
399
722.200
12:54:25
790
722.200
12:54:25
77
722.200
12:54:01
78
722.200
12:48:23
791
722.800
12:41:31
829
723.200
12:40:05
714
723.400
12:35:05
760
723.200
12:31:50
842
723.200
12:12:04
789
723.800
12:06:46
866
724.800
12:02:01
325
725.000
11:55:19
429
725.000
11:55:19
743
725.000
11:51:36
697
725.000
11:42:51
101
725.000
11:40:03
794
725.400
11:34:28
7
725.400
11:34:28
777
726.200
11:29:26
814
726.400
11:29:11
756
726.400
11:29:11
768
726.600
11:29:02
777
726.600
11:11:53
51
726.800
11:10:09
14
726.800
11:10:09
870
726.400
11:05:51
789
725.400
10:57:00
854
725.800
10:53:29
827
726.000
10:48:05
785
726.200
10:46:52
74
726.600
10:46:13
711
726.600
10:46:13
12
726.400
10:39:27
80
726.200
10:37:40
870
726.400
10:29:40
771
727.000
10:29:32
660
727.200
10:22:15
188
727.200
10:22:15
705
727.400
10:19:46
801
727.400
10:19:46
769
727.200
10:07:20
409
727.600
10:04:10
346
727.600
10:04:10
739
727.800
10:00:39
463
728.200
10:00:00
398
728.200
10:00:00
676
728.200
10:00:00
76
728.200
09:59:37
830
728.400
09:58:00
852
728.000
09:46:06
754
727.800
09:39:08
864
728.200
09:36:17
772
728.400
09:36:17
24
727.400
09:27:43
718
727.400
09:27:43
573
728.400
09:19:59
277
728.400
09:19:59
334
728.200
09:16:44
415
728.200
09:16:44
700
728.200
09:16:44
130
728.200
09:06:33
598
728.200
09:06:07
755
728.600
09:05:10
812
727.600
09:02:07
774
727.800
09:00:20
762
728.200
09:00:03
1
727.800
08:58:02
349
727.800
08:58:02
499
727.800
08:57:30
819
728.000
08:56:51
12
728.000
08:56:51
853
726.000
08:48:43
666
725.800
08:42:39
147
725.800
08:42:39
448
726.000
08:39:10
290
726.000
08:39:10
823
727.400
08:34:38
727
727.800
08:33:59
468
728.400
08:33:58
280
728.400
08:33:58
60
728.200
08:32:23
859
728.000
08:29:57
737
727.000
08:27:45
639
724.000
08:14:00
74
724.000
08:14:00
745
724.000
08:04:24
820
725.000
08:03:47
766
725.600
08:03:46