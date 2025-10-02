Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02
2 October 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 700.161p. The highest price paid per share was 705.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 695.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 536,967,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 771,333,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
187
700.000
16:08:13
215
700.000
16:08:13
214
700.000
16:08:13
196
700.000
16:08:13
522
700.000
16:08:13
21
699.600
16:08:04
855
698.800
16:04:59
493
699.200
16:03:29
336
699.200
16:03:29
820
699.400
16:03:18
933
699.600
16:00:21
924
699.800
15:56:57
812
700.000
15:56:54
842
699.800
15:54:05
836
700.000
15:49:20
945
700.200
15:49:15
849
700.000
15:45:36
1036
699.800
15:43:54
902
699.800
15:43:54
542
699.200
15:39:52
550
699.200
15:39:52
28
699.200
15:39:05
488
699.200
15:38:05
237
698.600
15:31:41
700
698.600
15:31:41
851
698.800
15:31:41
806
699.200
15:28:35
840
699.600
15:22:14
857
699.800
15:20:59
77
699.400
15:16:27
755
699.400
15:16:27
856
698.400
15:12:23
764
699.200
15:11:09
921
698.600
15:09:36
790
698.000
15:04:07
791
698.800
15:03:15
884
699.200
15:00:30
814
698.800
14:57:27
28
698.600
14:55:00
472
698.600
14:55:00
320
698.600
14:55:00
414
698.600
14:55:00
476
698.600
14:55:00
783
698.400
14:50:03
786
698.200
14:49:15
365
697.800
14:38:57
515
697.800
14:38:57
759
698.000
14:38:53
894
697.800
14:32:45
542
698.200
14:30:12
329
698.200
14:30:12
759
698.600
14:28:33
861
698.400
14:22:57
867
698.400
14:19:53
785
698.000
14:15:40
812
696.600
14:08:18
771
696.400
14:01:23
151
696.400
14:01:23
934
695.600
13:58:36
904
696.000
13:51:21
837
698.000
13:47:22
833
699.400
13:43:53
770
699.600
13:41:27
769
699.600
13:32:02
796
700.200
13:30:30
803
700.800
13:27:26
836
701.200
13:27:14
1053
701.200
13:27:14
90
700.200
13:03:14
817
700.200
13:03:14
870
701.000
12:56:05
792
701.400
12:50:31
845
702.000
12:49:39
830
701.800
12:43:22
444
702.000
12:43:22
820
702.000
12:30:59
897
702.200
12:29:36
892
702.000
12:28:11
871
701.400
12:25:48
933
700.800
12:15:16
792
700.400
12:10:57
135
700.400
12:10:57
750
700.400
12:07:37
799
700.400
12:07:37
851
699.200
12:02:54
38
700.200
11:51:13
11
700.200
11:51:13
727
700.200
11:51:13
685
700.600
11:41:03
92
700.600
11:41:03
875
700.600
11:37:13
876
699.600
11:32:16
796
698.400
11:28:33
242
698.200
11:25:22
583
698.200
11:25:22
811
698.200
11:19:41
916
697.600
11:11:36
566
697.800
11:06:09
299
697.800
11:06:09
865
696.200
11:01:05
867
696.000
10:55:03
826
698.400
10:41:51
1
698.400
10:41:51
765
699.600
10:35:39
815
699.800
10:27:35
783
700.000
10:16:04
945
700.400
10:14:48
839
699.600
10:03:32
799
701.200
09:57:57
896
701.800
09:54:19
927
701.600
09:52:30
879
702.000
09:42:55
764
701.600
09:38:30
772
701.800
09:33:26
838
702.000
09:33:17
76
701.000
09:30:10
775
701.400
09:28:46
20
701.000
09:17:59
741
701.000
09:17:59
823
700.400
09:10:57
756
702.600
09:03:56
813
702.600
09:02:08
839
701.400
08:51:01
803
703.000
08:44:45
804
702.000
08:38:02
830
701.400
08:33:19
778
701.600
08:32:10
907
703.600
08:22:50
|
564
703.800
08:22:45
282
703.800
08:22:45
1179
703.800
08:22:45
864
703.600
08:14:32
765
703.600
08:11:34
770
704.400
08:06:52
924
704.800
08:04:45
455
705.400
08:04:29
452
705.400
08:04:29
441
705.600
08:02:50
399
705.600
08:02:50
514
703.200
08:01:11
279
703.200
08:01:11
908
703.800
08:00:30