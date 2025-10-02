Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
02.10.25 | 10:52
8,100 Euro
-1,22 % -0,100
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0008,10019:22
8,0008,10019:19
PR Newswire
02.10.2025 18:06 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

2 October 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 700.161p. The highest price paid per share was 705.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 695.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 536,967,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 771,333,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

187

700.000

16:08:13

215

700.000

16:08:13

214

700.000

16:08:13

196

700.000

16:08:13

522

700.000

16:08:13

21

699.600

16:08:04

855

698.800

16:04:59

493

699.200

16:03:29

336

699.200

16:03:29

820

699.400

16:03:18

933

699.600

16:00:21

924

699.800

15:56:57

812

700.000

15:56:54

842

699.800

15:54:05

836

700.000

15:49:20

945

700.200

15:49:15

849

700.000

15:45:36

1036

699.800

15:43:54

902

699.800

15:43:54

542

699.200

15:39:52

550

699.200

15:39:52

28

699.200

15:39:05

488

699.200

15:38:05

237

698.600

15:31:41

700

698.600

15:31:41

851

698.800

15:31:41

806

699.200

15:28:35

840

699.600

15:22:14

857

699.800

15:20:59

77

699.400

15:16:27

755

699.400

15:16:27

856

698.400

15:12:23

764

699.200

15:11:09

921

698.600

15:09:36

790

698.000

15:04:07

791

698.800

15:03:15

884

699.200

15:00:30

814

698.800

14:57:27

28

698.600

14:55:00

472

698.600

14:55:00

320

698.600

14:55:00

414

698.600

14:55:00

476

698.600

14:55:00

783

698.400

14:50:03

786

698.200

14:49:15

365

697.800

14:38:57

515

697.800

14:38:57

759

698.000

14:38:53

894

697.800

14:32:45

542

698.200

14:30:12

329

698.200

14:30:12

759

698.600

14:28:33

861

698.400

14:22:57

867

698.400

14:19:53

785

698.000

14:15:40

812

696.600

14:08:18

771

696.400

14:01:23

151

696.400

14:01:23

934

695.600

13:58:36

904

696.000

13:51:21

837

698.000

13:47:22

833

699.400

13:43:53

770

699.600

13:41:27

769

699.600

13:32:02

796

700.200

13:30:30

803

700.800

13:27:26

836

701.200

13:27:14

1053

701.200

13:27:14

90

700.200

13:03:14

817

700.200

13:03:14

870

701.000

12:56:05

792

701.400

12:50:31

845

702.000

12:49:39

830

701.800

12:43:22

444

702.000

12:43:22

820

702.000

12:30:59

897

702.200

12:29:36

892

702.000

12:28:11

871

701.400

12:25:48

933

700.800

12:15:16

792

700.400

12:10:57

135

700.400

12:10:57

750

700.400

12:07:37

799

700.400

12:07:37

851

699.200

12:02:54

38

700.200

11:51:13

11

700.200

11:51:13

727

700.200

11:51:13

685

700.600

11:41:03

92

700.600

11:41:03

875

700.600

11:37:13

876

699.600

11:32:16

796

698.400

11:28:33

242

698.200

11:25:22

583

698.200

11:25:22

811

698.200

11:19:41

916

697.600

11:11:36

566

697.800

11:06:09

299

697.800

11:06:09

865

696.200

11:01:05

867

696.000

10:55:03

826

698.400

10:41:51

1

698.400

10:41:51

765

699.600

10:35:39

815

699.800

10:27:35

783

700.000

10:16:04

945

700.400

10:14:48

839

699.600

10:03:32

799

701.200

09:57:57

896

701.800

09:54:19

927

701.600

09:52:30

879

702.000

09:42:55

764

701.600

09:38:30

772

701.800

09:33:26

838

702.000

09:33:17

76

701.000

09:30:10

775

701.400

09:28:46

20

701.000

09:17:59

741

701.000

09:17:59

823

700.400

09:10:57

756

702.600

09:03:56

813

702.600

09:02:08

839

701.400

08:51:01

803

703.000

08:44:45

804

702.000

08:38:02

830

701.400

08:33:19

778

701.600

08:32:10

907

703.600

08:22:50

564

703.800

08:22:45

282

703.800

08:22:45

1179

703.800

08:22:45

864

703.600

08:14:32

765

703.600

08:11:34

770

704.400

08:06:52

924

704.800

08:04:45

455

705.400

08:04:29

452

705.400

08:04:29

441

705.600

08:02:50

399

705.600

08:02:50

514

703.200

08:01:11

279

703.200

08:01:11

908

703.800

08:00:30


© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.