Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18
18 September 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 724.282p. The highest price paid per share was 728.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 719.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0149% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 536,154,751 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 772,145,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
578
727.000
16:08:35
227
727.000
16:07:39
224
727.000
16:07:39
456
727.000
16:07:39
781
726.800
16:06:00
1312
727.200
16:05:27
908
726.400
16:01:33
237
726.600
16:00:37
633
726.600
16:00:37
880
726.800
15:57:40
897
727.000
15:57:35
800
727.000
15:54:35
793
727.200
15:53:16
881
727.600
15:50:06
983
728.000
15:50:06
829
727.800
15:48:43
225
727.800
15:43:13
183
727.800
15:43:13
456
727.800
15:43:13
870
727.800
15:43:13
755
728.000
15:43:03
816
728.000
15:39:14
743
727.200
15:36:46
758
727.400
15:36:44
842
727.200
15:35:10
437
727.000
15:34:40
514
727.000
15:34:40
735
727.200
15:29:46
874
727.800
15:29:34
768
728.200
15:26:43
797
727.600
15:23:13
860
728.000
15:22:57
730
727.200
15:18:03
740
726.200
15:14:13
816
726.200
15:12:05
795
726.400
15:11:50
873
726.600
15:10:32
825
727.000
15:06:46
850
727.200
15:05:31
835
726.400
15:04:17
814
726.400
15:02:00
1013
726.400
14:59:43
894
726.000
14:53:30
470
725.000
14:49:25
220
725.000
14:48:35
178
725.000
14:48:35
752
724.800
14:45:54
123
725.200
14:43:43
719
725.200
14:43:43
808
725.000
14:42:28
820
725.000
14:40:26
165
725.200
14:39:22
678
725.200
14:39:22
739
725.400
14:38:10
771
724.400
14:32:59
751
724.400
14:32:00
128
724.200
14:28:15
692
724.200
14:28:15
74
724.000
14:25:55
785
724.000
14:25:55
569
723.600
14:20:51
57
723.600
14:20:11
798
723.600
14:17:45
489
723.800
14:13:27
420
723.800
14:13:27
207
724.800
14:09:51
456
724.800
14:09:51
394
724.800
14:09:51
372
724.800
14:08:32
899
726.200
14:01:45
894
725.800
13:57:14
774
725.800
13:55:32
841
723.600
13:51:24
798
724.200
13:51:06
931
723.800
13:49:14
911
723.800
13:49:14
880
721.200
13:35:18
821
722.000
13:33:50
901
722.800
13:31:19
882
723.400
13:30:32
848
723.400
13:30:32
703
723.000
13:17:14
147
723.000
13:17:14
874
723.600
13:16:01
851
723.800
13:02:00
868
724.000
12:55:04
283
724.800
12:53:45
456
724.800
12:53:45
895
724.400
12:46:54
819
724.600
12:45:40
863
724.800
12:44:11
746
724.000
12:33:45
87
724.000
12:33:45
931
724.400
12:31:26
747
724.600
12:30:42
831
724.400
12:24:33
804
720.800
12:05:55
784
721.000
12:03:24
858
721.800
11:59:59
809
721.200
11:53:26
641
721.400
11:49:15
239
721.400
11:49:15
854
720.800
11:33:23
436
721.400
11:24:36
392
721.400
11:24:36
861
722.600
11:19:15
10
723.000
11:18:07
691
723.000
11:18:07
91
723.000
11:18:07
118
724.000
11:07:40
404
724.000
11:07:40
81
724.000
11:06:04
286
724.000
11:06:04
772
725.200
10:58:04
676
725.600
10:58:02
71
725.600
10:58:02
921
726.000
10:58:02
719
726.200
10:57:25
69
726.200
10:57:25
819
725.400
10:54:15
836
725.600
10:52:35
897
725.000
10:45:24
897
724.800
10:42:41
832
724.400
10:36:28
390
724.200
10:29:54
476
724.200
10:29:54
794
724.600
10:27:33
889
723.800
10:26:17
788
724.400
10:25:17
908
724.400
10:25:17
1091
721.600
10:16:17
851
721.400
10:15:19
896
721.200
10:13:46
782
721.400
10:10:23
802
722.000
10:07:30
744
721.600
10:01:16
610
721.600
09:54:40
255
721.600
09:54:40
754
722.200
09:54:11
843
722.600
09:50:00
762
722.600
09:44:53
734
722.600
09:43:01
945
722.600
09:41:25
847
722.800
09:41:21
10
722.800
09:41:21
778
723.000
09:38:04
890
723.200
09:38:04
2131
723.200
09:37:22
853
721.000
09:29:51
844
722.000
09:26:55
784
723.200
09:23:00
654
723.400
09:22:13
113
723.400
09:22:13
858
723.000
09:17:26
761
721.600
09:08:30
65
721.800
09:06:28
1073
721.800
09:06:28
1430
722.400
09:06:03
855
721.200
09:05:29
908
719.800
09:00:32
751
720.000
08:49:20
960
719.200
08:33:44
842
719.400
08:32:31
815
720.000
08:17:02
792
720.400
08:10:00
825
721.800
08:08:16
458
722.600
08:01:06
294
722.600
08:01:06
874
722.800
08:00:32