Donnerstag, 18.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
18.09.25 | 16:04
8,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

18 September 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 724.282p. The highest price paid per share was 728.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 719.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0149% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 536,154,751 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 772,145,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

578

727.000

16:08:35

227

727.000

16:07:39

224

727.000

16:07:39

456

727.000

16:07:39

781

726.800

16:06:00

1312

727.200

16:05:27

908

726.400

16:01:33

237

726.600

16:00:37

633

726.600

16:00:37

880

726.800

15:57:40

897

727.000

15:57:35

800

727.000

15:54:35

793

727.200

15:53:16

881

727.600

15:50:06

983

728.000

15:50:06

829

727.800

15:48:43

225

727.800

15:43:13

183

727.800

15:43:13

456

727.800

15:43:13

870

727.800

15:43:13

755

728.000

15:43:03

816

728.000

15:39:14

743

727.200

15:36:46

758

727.400

15:36:44

842

727.200

15:35:10

437

727.000

15:34:40

514

727.000

15:34:40

735

727.200

15:29:46

874

727.800

15:29:34

768

728.200

15:26:43

797

727.600

15:23:13

860

728.000

15:22:57

730

727.200

15:18:03

740

726.200

15:14:13

816

726.200

15:12:05

795

726.400

15:11:50

873

726.600

15:10:32

825

727.000

15:06:46

850

727.200

15:05:31

835

726.400

15:04:17

814

726.400

15:02:00

1013

726.400

14:59:43

894

726.000

14:53:30

470

725.000

14:49:25

220

725.000

14:48:35

178

725.000

14:48:35

752

724.800

14:45:54

123

725.200

14:43:43

719

725.200

14:43:43

808

725.000

14:42:28

820

725.000

14:40:26

165

725.200

14:39:22

678

725.200

14:39:22

739

725.400

14:38:10

771

724.400

14:32:59

751

724.400

14:32:00

128

724.200

14:28:15

692

724.200

14:28:15

74

724.000

14:25:55

785

724.000

14:25:55

569

723.600

14:20:51

57

723.600

14:20:11

798

723.600

14:17:45

489

723.800

14:13:27

420

723.800

14:13:27

207

724.800

14:09:51

456

724.800

14:09:51

394

724.800

14:09:51

372

724.800

14:08:32

899

726.200

14:01:45

894

725.800

13:57:14

774

725.800

13:55:32

841

723.600

13:51:24

798

724.200

13:51:06

931

723.800

13:49:14

911

723.800

13:49:14

880

721.200

13:35:18

821

722.000

13:33:50

901

722.800

13:31:19

882

723.400

13:30:32

848

723.400

13:30:32

703

723.000

13:17:14

147

723.000

13:17:14

874

723.600

13:16:01

851

723.800

13:02:00

868

724.000

12:55:04

283

724.800

12:53:45

456

724.800

12:53:45

895

724.400

12:46:54

819

724.600

12:45:40

863

724.800

12:44:11

746

724.000

12:33:45

87

724.000

12:33:45

931

724.400

12:31:26

747

724.600

12:30:42

831

724.400

12:24:33

804

720.800

12:05:55

784

721.000

12:03:24

858

721.800

11:59:59

809

721.200

11:53:26

641

721.400

11:49:15

239

721.400

11:49:15

854

720.800

11:33:23

436

721.400

11:24:36

392

721.400

11:24:36

861

722.600

11:19:15

10

723.000

11:18:07

691

723.000

11:18:07

91

723.000

11:18:07

118

724.000

11:07:40

404

724.000

11:07:40

81

724.000

11:06:04

286

724.000

11:06:04

772

725.200

10:58:04

676

725.600

10:58:02

71

725.600

10:58:02

921

726.000

10:58:02

719

726.200

10:57:25

69

726.200

10:57:25

819

725.400

10:54:15

836

725.600

10:52:35

897

725.000

10:45:24

897

724.800

10:42:41

832

724.400

10:36:28

390

724.200

10:29:54

476

724.200

10:29:54

794

724.600

10:27:33

889

723.800

10:26:17

788

724.400

10:25:17

908

724.400

10:25:17

1091

721.600

10:16:17

851

721.400

10:15:19

896

721.200

10:13:46

782

721.400

10:10:23

802

722.000

10:07:30

744

721.600

10:01:16

610

721.600

09:54:40

255

721.600

09:54:40

754

722.200

09:54:11

843

722.600

09:50:00

762

722.600

09:44:53

734

722.600

09:43:01

945

722.600

09:41:25

847

722.800

09:41:21

10

722.800

09:41:21

778

723.000

09:38:04

890

723.200

09:38:04

2131

723.200

09:37:22

853

721.000

09:29:51

844

722.000

09:26:55

784

723.200

09:23:00

654

723.400

09:22:13

113

723.400

09:22:13

858

723.000

09:17:26

761

721.600

09:08:30

65

721.800

09:06:28

1073

721.800

09:06:28

1430

722.400

09:06:03

855

721.200

09:05:29

908

719.800

09:00:32

751

720.000

08:49:20

960

719.200

08:33:44

842

719.400

08:32:31

815

720.000

08:17:02

792

720.400

08:10:00

825

721.800

08:08:16

458

722.600

08:01:06

294

722.600

08:01:06

874

722.800

08:00:32


© 2025 PR Newswire
