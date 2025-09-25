Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
25.09.2025
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25

25 September 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 706.348p. The highest price paid per share was 712.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 702.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0130% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 536,454,751 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 771,845,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

123

705.800

15:57:29

532

705.800

15:57:29

861

705.800

15:57:29

836

705.800

15:55:20

863

705.800

15:52:59

35

705.800

15:52:59

35

705.800

15:52:59

814

705.600

15:51:30

679

706.000

15:47:52

186

706.000

15:47:52

916

706.200

15:46:44

767

705.800

15:42:35

808

706.200

15:41:45

64

706.200

15:41:45

806

706.400

15:41:39

33

706.400

15:41:23

97

706.400

15:41:23

923

706.200

15:38:25

532

706.400

15:38:25

894

706.200

15:36:38

831

706.400

15:35:00

854

706.400

15:35:00

931

705.800

15:28:26

744

706.000

15:28:24

865

706.200

15:27:29

14

705.200

15:23:47

287

705.200

15:23:29

19

705.200

15:23:29

35

705.200

15:23:29

53

705.200

15:23:01

380

705.200

15:23:01

30

705.200

15:23:01

334

705.200

15:23:01

35

705.200

15:23:01

29

704.400

15:19:59

173

704.400

15:19:59

622

704.400

15:19:59

79

704.400

15:19:59

525

703.800

15:13:19

40

703.800

15:13:19

863

703.800

15:13:02

878

704.000

15:08:39

832

704.200

15:07:42

753

704.200

15:07:42

896

704.400

15:06:20

630

704.400

15:04:20

168

704.400

15:04:20

541

704.400

15:01:15

288

704.400

15:01:15

582

704.800

14:54:35

300

704.800

14:54:35

407

705.200

14:49:19

496

705.200

14:49:19

843

705.200

14:47:53

848

705.400

14:47:35

848

705.600

14:47:33

61

705.600

14:46:33

765

704.800

14:38:30

859

705.000

14:36:44

860

704.800

14:34:11

648

704.800

14:30:35

210

704.800

14:30:35

802

705.000

14:30:34

244

705.000

14:27:39

80

705.000

14:27:39

231

705.000

14:27:39

610

705.000

14:27:39

848

704.400

14:22:50

141

704.200

14:13:41

626

704.200

14:13:41

839

704.400

14:10:15

858

704.600

14:08:55

433

704.600

14:08:55

353

704.600

14:08:55

899

702.400

13:57:01

428

703.200

13:50:44

483

703.200

13:50:44

886

702.600

13:44:55

818

702.400

13:41:15

876

703.600

13:33:00

852

704.400

13:31:09

899

704.600

13:30:50

912

705.200

13:24:37

608

703.800

13:11:45

277

703.800

13:11:45

898

704.600

13:05:02

912

705.200

12:58:29

749

705.400

12:54:36

744

706.200

12:49:00

804

706.400

12:47:23

842

706.400

12:40:25

473

706.600

12:30:37

378

706.600

12:30:37

913

707.000

12:29:56

1036

706.600

12:28:39

825

705.200

12:16:47

843

705.400

12:14:49

846

705.800

12:11:05

880

706.600

12:10:02

222

707.000

12:05:05

646

707.000

12:05:05

763

707.200

12:00:00

796

707.200

11:58:18

641

707.400

11:57:23

225

707.400

11:57:19

652

707.400

11:57:19

793

707.000

11:44:00

568

706.200

11:26:49

335

706.200

11:26:49

408

706.000

11:21:47

383

706.000

11:21:47

842

705.800

11:13:52

384

706.200

11:13:11

394

706.200

11:13:11

859

706.400

11:07:39

846

707.000

11:03:50

857

707.200

10:54:31

862

707.600

10:45:12

818

708.200

10:42:49

857

708.000

10:37:32

882

706.400

10:29:39

123

706.800

10:15:46

683

706.800

10:15:46

872

707.400

10:10:58

845

709.400

10:03:47

236

709.400

09:58:26

625

709.400

09:58:26

863

709.400

09:52:36

855

709.400

09:50:59

115

709.600

09:47:47

285

709.600

09:47:47

504

709.600

09:47:47

35

708.400

09:41:47

916

708.600

09:41:46

841

708.600

09:35:11

885

708.200

09:28:33

783

709.200

09:25:11

902

709.000

09:22:52

210

708.400

09:16:15

645

708.400

09:16:15

765

710.000

09:07:14

884

711.000

09:03:55

32

711.000

09:03:55

795

711.200

08:56:37

887

711.600

08:50:20

893

711.800

08:49:51

757

712.000

08:49:49

818

711.200

08:45:41

32

711.200

08:45:41

757

709.800

08:34:35

863

710.200

08:33:32

857

710.400

08:33:30

824

709.800

08:30:57

882

706.200

08:26:32

910

707.000

08:26:18

941

706.400

08:22:09

863

704.600

08:17:11

152

705.400

08:13:32

290

705.400

08:13:32

445

705.400

08:13:32

750

705.400

08:13:32

858

704.600

08:08:26

481

704.000

08:04:14

839

704.000

08:02:54

922

705.200

08:01:02

841

706.400

08:01:02


