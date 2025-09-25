Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25
25 September 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 706.348p. The highest price paid per share was 712.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 702.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0130% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 536,454,751 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 771,845,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
123
705.800
15:57:29
532
705.800
15:57:29
861
705.800
15:57:29
836
705.800
15:55:20
863
705.800
15:52:59
35
705.800
15:52:59
35
705.800
15:52:59
814
705.600
15:51:30
679
706.000
15:47:52
186
706.000
15:47:52
916
706.200
15:46:44
767
705.800
15:42:35
808
706.200
15:41:45
64
706.200
15:41:45
806
706.400
15:41:39
33
706.400
15:41:23
97
706.400
15:41:23
923
706.200
15:38:25
532
706.400
15:38:25
894
706.200
15:36:38
831
706.400
15:35:00
854
706.400
15:35:00
931
705.800
15:28:26
744
706.000
15:28:24
865
706.200
15:27:29
14
705.200
15:23:47
287
705.200
15:23:29
19
705.200
15:23:29
35
705.200
15:23:29
53
705.200
15:23:01
380
705.200
15:23:01
30
705.200
15:23:01
334
705.200
15:23:01
35
705.200
15:23:01
29
704.400
15:19:59
173
704.400
15:19:59
622
704.400
15:19:59
79
704.400
15:19:59
525
703.800
15:13:19
40
703.800
15:13:19
863
703.800
15:13:02
878
704.000
15:08:39
832
704.200
15:07:42
753
704.200
15:07:42
896
704.400
15:06:20
630
704.400
15:04:20
168
704.400
15:04:20
541
704.400
15:01:15
288
704.400
15:01:15
582
704.800
14:54:35
300
704.800
14:54:35
407
705.200
14:49:19
496
705.200
14:49:19
843
705.200
14:47:53
848
705.400
14:47:35
848
705.600
14:47:33
61
705.600
14:46:33
765
704.800
14:38:30
859
705.000
14:36:44
860
704.800
14:34:11
648
704.800
14:30:35
210
704.800
14:30:35
802
705.000
14:30:34
244
705.000
14:27:39
80
705.000
14:27:39
231
705.000
14:27:39
610
705.000
14:27:39
848
704.400
14:22:50
141
704.200
14:13:41
626
704.200
14:13:41
839
704.400
14:10:15
858
704.600
14:08:55
433
704.600
14:08:55
353
704.600
14:08:55
899
702.400
13:57:01
428
703.200
13:50:44
483
703.200
13:50:44
886
702.600
13:44:55
818
702.400
13:41:15
876
703.600
13:33:00
852
704.400
13:31:09
899
704.600
13:30:50
912
705.200
13:24:37
608
703.800
13:11:45
277
703.800
13:11:45
898
704.600
13:05:02
912
705.200
12:58:29
749
705.400
12:54:36
744
706.200
12:49:00
804
706.400
12:47:23
842
706.400
12:40:25
473
706.600
12:30:37
378
706.600
12:30:37
913
707.000
12:29:56
1036
706.600
12:28:39
825
705.200
12:16:47
843
705.400
12:14:49
846
705.800
12:11:05
880
706.600
12:10:02
222
707.000
12:05:05
646
707.000
12:05:05
763
707.200
12:00:00
796
707.200
11:58:18
641
707.400
11:57:23
225
707.400
11:57:19
652
707.400
11:57:19
793
707.000
11:44:00
568
706.200
11:26:49
335
706.200
11:26:49
408
706.000
11:21:47
383
706.000
11:21:47
842
705.800
11:13:52
384
706.200
11:13:11
394
706.200
11:13:11
859
706.400
11:07:39
846
707.000
11:03:50
857
707.200
10:54:31
862
707.600
10:45:12
818
708.200
10:42:49
857
708.000
10:37:32
882
706.400
10:29:39
123
706.800
10:15:46
683
706.800
10:15:46
872
707.400
10:10:58
845
709.400
10:03:47
236
709.400
09:58:26
625
709.400
09:58:26
863
709.400
09:52:36
855
709.400
09:50:59
115
709.600
09:47:47
285
709.600
09:47:47
504
709.600
09:47:47
35
708.400
09:41:47
916
708.600
09:41:46
841
708.600
09:35:11
885
708.200
09:28:33
783
709.200
09:25:11
902
709.000
09:22:52
210
708.400
09:16:15
645
708.400
09:16:15
765
710.000
09:07:14
884
711.000
09:03:55
32
711.000
09:03:55
795
711.200
08:56:37
887
711.600
08:50:20
893
711.800
08:49:51
757
712.000
08:49:49
818
711.200
08:45:41
32
711.200
08:45:41
757
709.800
08:34:35
863
710.200
08:33:32
857
710.400
08:33:30
824
709.800
08:30:57
882
706.200
08:26:32
910
707.000
08:26:18
941
706.400
08:22:09
863
704.600
08:17:11
152
705.400
08:13:32
290
705.400
08:13:32
445
705.400
08:13:32
750
705.400
08:13:32
858
704.600
08:08:26
481
704.000
08:04:14
839
704.000
08:02:54
922
705.200
08:01:02
841
706.400
08:01:02