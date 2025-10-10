Anzeige
Freitag, 10.10.2025
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
09.10.25 | 16:37
8,000 Euro
-1,23 % -0,100
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,7507,95018:45
7,8507,90018:20
PR Newswire
10.10.2025 18:00 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10

10 October 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 687.689p. The highest price paid per share was 697.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 681.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 537,537,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 770,763,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

8

681.000

16:08:10

483

681.000

16:08:10

563

681.400

16:06:57

786

681.800

16:05:33

1247

682.000

16:04:23

913

683.400

16:00:26

778

684.600

15:57:53

858

685.000

15:57:39

946

684.800

15:52:47

763

683.800

15:49:23

832

684.800

15:45:29

949

685.200

15:41:49

931

685.600

15:41:43

899

684.600

15:36:13

849

684.800

15:35:57

790

685.400

15:28:06

922

685.600

15:24:43

856

686.000

15:22:52

868

686.800

15:18:02

846

686.600

15:16:55

926

686.800

15:11:58

372

687.000

15:11:25

859

686.200

15:09:51

230

685.800

15:08:43

406

685.800

15:08:43

230

685.800

15:08:43

836

685.400

15:03:05

936

686.200

15:00:32

175

686.000

14:57:28

666

686.000

14:57:28

834

688.000

14:55:01

928

688.200

14:52:23

950

688.000

14:47:34

856

687.400

14:44:38

875

686.800

14:40:33

831

686.800

14:36:45

884

687.400

14:34:27

927

688.200

14:32:11

300

688.400

14:30:06

126

688.400

14:30:06

250

688.400

14:30:06

401

688.400

14:26:06

549

688.400

14:26:06

915

688.200

14:21:35

820

688.400

14:19:10

820

688.600

14:19:02

212

687.800

14:01:09

606

687.800

14:01:09

468

687.400

13:55:54

344

687.400

13:55:54

851

687.800

13:55:48

153

687.600

13:54:31

292

687.600

13:54:31

292

687.600

13:54:31

914

687.400

13:42:01

967

687.600

13:40:55

6

687.600

13:40:55

833

687.600

13:39:51

787

687.600

13:30:12

947

688.400

13:22:34

446

689.200

13:19:44

492

689.200

13:19:44

879

688.800

13:13:32

822

689.000

13:04:06

781

688.600

12:54:26

931

688.800

12:48:10

823

689.000

12:44:36

154

688.200

12:39:54

800

688.200

12:39:54

805

687.400

12:28:14

817

686.800

12:18:56

907

687.600

12:09:18

899

688.600

12:04:38

119

688.600

12:03:27

119

688.600

12:03:27

119

688.600

12:03:22

220

688.600

12:03:22

115

688.600

12:02:53

213

688.600

12:02:53

936

687.400

11:55:51

803

687.400

11:54:34

480

687.600

11:51:34

281

687.600

11:51:34

140

687.600

11:51:34

764

687.000

11:34:42

858

686.800

11:29:11

830

687.600

11:26:00

152

687.200

11:20:41

282

687.200

11:20:41

431

687.200

11:20:35

291

687.000

11:20:19

152

687.000

11:20:19

152

687.000

11:20:19

403

685.800

11:09:49

530

685.800

11:09:49

865

686.000

11:09:27

952

685.800

10:54:40

766

686.200

10:50:10

207

686.400

10:50:04

826

686.200

10:48:55

813

686.200

10:47:10

661

685.400

10:40:51

103

685.400

10:38:38

929

686.400

10:32:55

783

687.200

10:25:00

1147

687.000

10:20:45

700

687.200

10:20:45

774

687.200

10:20:45

765

687.400

10:20:45

790

686.000

10:10:40

352

687.600

10:03:25

589

687.600

10:03:25

892

686.000

09:57:59

850

687.600

09:57:01

838

687.600

09:55:10

845

687.600

09:50:10

897

687.200

09:44:02

942

687.400

09:39:16

793

686.200

09:34:42

363

686.400

09:30:07

136

686.400

09:30:07

370

686.400

09:30:07

939

688.000

09:24:09

585

686.800

09:17:00

315

686.800

09:17:00

937

687.000

09:12:23

922

686.600

09:10:44

872

688.400

09:10:16

857

689.800

09:09:06

906

692.000

09:03:30

871

691.600

08:51:44

847

691.200

08:48:24

813

692.000

08:36:31

99

691.000

08:33:54

844

691.000

08:33:54

795

692.400

08:24:44

897

693.800

08:18:49

832

694.200

08:18:05

812

695.000

08:10:44

274

694.800

08:09:01

545

694.800

08:09:01

905

695.200

08:06:41

847

696.000

08:05:23

844

696.400

08:04:20

887

697.400

08:02:47


© 2025 PR Newswire
