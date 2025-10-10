Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10
10 October 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 687.689p. The highest price paid per share was 697.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 681.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 537,537,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 770,763,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
8
681.000
16:08:10
483
681.000
16:08:10
563
681.400
16:06:57
786
681.800
16:05:33
1247
682.000
16:04:23
913
683.400
16:00:26
778
684.600
15:57:53
858
685.000
15:57:39
946
684.800
15:52:47
763
683.800
15:49:23
832
684.800
15:45:29
949
685.200
15:41:49
931
685.600
15:41:43
899
684.600
15:36:13
849
684.800
15:35:57
790
685.400
15:28:06
922
685.600
15:24:43
856
686.000
15:22:52
868
686.800
15:18:02
846
686.600
15:16:55
926
686.800
15:11:58
372
687.000
15:11:25
859
686.200
15:09:51
230
685.800
15:08:43
406
685.800
15:08:43
230
685.800
15:08:43
836
685.400
15:03:05
936
686.200
15:00:32
175
686.000
14:57:28
666
686.000
14:57:28
834
688.000
14:55:01
928
688.200
14:52:23
950
688.000
14:47:34
856
687.400
14:44:38
875
686.800
14:40:33
831
686.800
14:36:45
884
687.400
14:34:27
927
688.200
14:32:11
300
688.400
14:30:06
126
688.400
14:30:06
250
688.400
14:30:06
401
688.400
14:26:06
549
688.400
14:26:06
915
688.200
14:21:35
820
688.400
14:19:10
820
688.600
14:19:02
212
687.800
14:01:09
606
687.800
14:01:09
468
687.400
13:55:54
344
687.400
13:55:54
851
687.800
13:55:48
153
687.600
13:54:31
292
687.600
13:54:31
292
687.600
13:54:31
914
687.400
13:42:01
967
687.600
13:40:55
6
687.600
13:40:55
833
687.600
13:39:51
787
687.600
13:30:12
947
688.400
13:22:34
446
689.200
13:19:44
492
689.200
13:19:44
879
688.800
13:13:32
822
689.000
13:04:06
781
688.600
12:54:26
931
688.800
12:48:10
823
689.000
12:44:36
154
688.200
12:39:54
800
688.200
12:39:54
805
687.400
12:28:14
817
686.800
12:18:56
907
687.600
12:09:18
899
688.600
12:04:38
119
688.600
12:03:27
119
688.600
12:03:27
119
688.600
12:03:22
220
688.600
12:03:22
115
688.600
12:02:53
213
688.600
12:02:53
936
687.400
11:55:51
803
687.400
11:54:34
480
687.600
11:51:34
281
687.600
11:51:34
140
687.600
11:51:34
764
687.000
11:34:42
858
686.800
11:29:11
830
687.600
11:26:00
152
687.200
11:20:41
282
687.200
11:20:41
431
687.200
11:20:35
291
687.000
11:20:19
152
687.000
11:20:19
152
687.000
11:20:19
403
685.800
11:09:49
530
685.800
11:09:49
865
686.000
11:09:27
952
685.800
10:54:40
766
686.200
10:50:10
207
686.400
10:50:04
826
686.200
10:48:55
813
686.200
10:47:10
661
685.400
10:40:51
103
685.400
10:38:38
929
686.400
10:32:55
783
687.200
10:25:00
1147
687.000
10:20:45
700
687.200
10:20:45
774
687.200
10:20:45
765
687.400
10:20:45
790
686.000
10:10:40
352
687.600
10:03:25
589
687.600
10:03:25
892
686.000
09:57:59
850
687.600
09:57:01
838
687.600
09:55:10
845
687.600
09:50:10
897
687.200
09:44:02
942
687.400
09:39:16
793
686.200
09:34:42
363
686.400
09:30:07
136
686.400
09:30:07
370
686.400
09:30:07
939
688.000
09:24:09
585
686.800
09:17:00
315
686.800
09:17:00
937
687.000
09:12:23
922
686.600
09:10:44
872
688.400
09:10:16
857
689.800
09:09:06
906
692.000
09:03:30
871
691.600
08:51:44
847
691.200
08:48:24
813
692.000
08:36:31
99
691.000
08:33:54
844
691.000
08:33:54
795
692.400
08:24:44
897
693.800
08:18:49
832
694.200
08:18:05
812
695.000
08:10:44
274
694.800
08:09:01
545
694.800
08:09:01
905
695.200
08:06:41
847
696.000
08:05:23
844
696.400
08:04:20
887
697.400
08:02:47