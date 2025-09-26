Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 26
26 September 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 704.295p. The highest price paid per share was 706.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 701.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0130% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 536,554,751 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 771,745,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
921
704.200
16:07:48
394
704.200
16:07:24
440
704.200
16:07:24
313
703.400
16:06:01
140
703.000
16:04:06
220
703.000
16:04:06
46
703.000
16:04:06
783
702.800
16:03:34
628
703.000
16:01:38
211
703.000
16:01:38
25
703.000
16:01:38
791
702.400
15:58:45
864
702.600
15:57:40
819
703.400
15:53:13
761
703.400
15:50:13
794
704.400
15:47:50
819
704.400
15:45:28
778
704.600
15:43:58
296
704.800
15:43:42
76
704.600
15:40:58
77
704.600
15:40:58
342
704.600
15:40:58
62
704.600
15:40:58
145
704.000
15:37:03
753
704.000
15:37:03
841
703.800
15:34:08
878
704.000
15:31:08
905
704.200
15:30:28
442
704.600
15:25:13
463
704.600
15:25:13
747
703.800
15:21:39
757
704.000
15:20:01
800
704.400
15:18:22
17
704.400
15:17:35
797
704.200
15:13:28
917
704.200
15:13:28
27
704.400
15:12:56
265
704.400
15:11:57
1025
704.400
15:10:31
927
704.200
15:05:56
867
704.600
15:05:35
40
704.600
15:05:35
835
705.200
15:02:24
873
705.600
15:00:34
774
705.800
15:00:00
774
705.400
14:55:50
864
705.600
14:55:29
807
705.600
14:50:04
702
705.600
14:45:55
180
705.600
14:45:41
221
706.000
14:43:49
548
706.000
14:43:49
792
706.000
14:41:25
849
705.600
14:37:30
911
705.800
14:33:52
846
706.400
14:31:27
773
706.400
14:31:27
894
705.600
14:25:40
855
705.400
14:19:43
830
705.600
14:16:33
744
706.200
14:11:15
748
706.200
14:11:15
839
706.400
14:01:33
766
706.400
13:56:07
660
706.200
13:50:38
12
706.200
13:50:38
213
706.200
13:50:38
928
706.200
13:50:38
818
706.600
13:48:56
826
706.800
13:46:18
325
706.800
13:43:18
81
706.800
13:43:18
218
706.800
13:43:18
194
706.800
13:43:18
826
704.600
13:32:26
25
704.600
13:32:26
2
704.600
13:32:26
290
704.600
13:32:26
471
704.600
13:32:26
190
704.600
13:32:26
1086
704.600
13:32:26
913
705.000
13:29:44
255
705.000
13:29:44
4
705.000
13:27:00
583
705.000
13:27:00
4
705.200
13:23:08
20
705.200
13:23:08
920
705.200
13:21:07
282
705.000
13:16:39
474
705.000
13:16:39
835
704.400
13:09:57
16
703.200
12:54:53
769
703.200
12:54:53
780
703.200
12:53:00
67
702.800
12:47:14
812
703.000
12:46:01
746
702.800
12:44:33
808
703.800
12:38:56
907
704.000
12:34:07
821
704.000
12:31:43
927
703.800
12:28:38
883
703.400
12:23:19
872
703.000
12:16:50
747
703.000
12:13:53
1092
703.000
12:11:09
1121
703.000
12:09:23
891
701.800
11:59:47
880
701.800
11:49:17
821
702.600
11:42:42
771
702.600
11:39:04
900
702.800
11:29:46
915
703.200
11:22:55
98
703.600
11:21:27
712
703.600
11:21:27
431
703.600
11:16:16
527
703.600
11:16:16
97
703.800
11:11:47
60
703.800
11:11:47
855
703.600
11:06:40
788
703.600
10:59:30
883
703.400
10:49:17
918
703.000
10:41:16
247
703.400
10:37:30
639
703.400
10:37:30
922
704.200
10:30:59
894
703.400
10:25:05
814
705.000
10:21:12
51
705.000
10:18:29
1073
705.000
10:18:29
744
705.000
10:18:29
958
705.600
10:15:42
779
705.800
10:15:18
869
704.200
10:07:39
797
704.600
10:06:44
915
704.000
10:02:38
818
704.000
09:58:22
905
704.200
09:46:32
831
704.200
09:46:32
64
705.000
09:38:04
780
705.000
09:38:04
816
705.000
09:34:20
848
705.000
09:31:20
885
705.000
09:31:20
804
705.000
09:27:33
902
705.200
09:24:10
815
703.600
09:06:02
820
703.000
08:59:44
901
703.600
08:56:53
830
704.000
08:55:15
170
704.000
08:55:15
572
704.000
08:55:15
85
701.800
08:49:37
713
701.800
08:49:37
745
702.200
08:49:02
785
701.800
08:39:15
892
702.000
08:35:09
745
702.400
08:16:33
809
703.000
08:15:42
853
704.600
08:03:47
902
705.800
08:02:14