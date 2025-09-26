Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hot Stock: KI-Boom treibt Kupfer in neue Dimensionen - jetzt profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Frankfurt
26.09.25 | 08:05
7,950 Euro
-1,24 % -0,100
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0008,20017:54
8,1008,15017:52
PR Newswire
26.09.2025 17:48 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 26

26 September 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 704.295p. The highest price paid per share was 706.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 701.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0130% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 536,554,751 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 771,745,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

921

704.200

16:07:48

394

704.200

16:07:24

440

704.200

16:07:24

313

703.400

16:06:01

140

703.000

16:04:06

220

703.000

16:04:06

46

703.000

16:04:06

783

702.800

16:03:34

628

703.000

16:01:38

211

703.000

16:01:38

25

703.000

16:01:38

791

702.400

15:58:45

864

702.600

15:57:40

819

703.400

15:53:13

761

703.400

15:50:13

794

704.400

15:47:50

819

704.400

15:45:28

778

704.600

15:43:58

296

704.800

15:43:42

76

704.600

15:40:58

77

704.600

15:40:58

342

704.600

15:40:58

62

704.600

15:40:58

145

704.000

15:37:03

753

704.000

15:37:03

841

703.800

15:34:08

878

704.000

15:31:08

905

704.200

15:30:28

442

704.600

15:25:13

463

704.600

15:25:13

747

703.800

15:21:39

757

704.000

15:20:01

800

704.400

15:18:22

17

704.400

15:17:35

797

704.200

15:13:28

917

704.200

15:13:28

27

704.400

15:12:56

265

704.400

15:11:57

1025

704.400

15:10:31

927

704.200

15:05:56

867

704.600

15:05:35

40

704.600

15:05:35

835

705.200

15:02:24

873

705.600

15:00:34

774

705.800

15:00:00

774

705.400

14:55:50

864

705.600

14:55:29

807

705.600

14:50:04

702

705.600

14:45:55

180

705.600

14:45:41

221

706.000

14:43:49

548

706.000

14:43:49

792

706.000

14:41:25

849

705.600

14:37:30

911

705.800

14:33:52

846

706.400

14:31:27

773

706.400

14:31:27

894

705.600

14:25:40

855

705.400

14:19:43

830

705.600

14:16:33

744

706.200

14:11:15

748

706.200

14:11:15

839

706.400

14:01:33

766

706.400

13:56:07

660

706.200

13:50:38

12

706.200

13:50:38

213

706.200

13:50:38

928

706.200

13:50:38

818

706.600

13:48:56

826

706.800

13:46:18

325

706.800

13:43:18

81

706.800

13:43:18

218

706.800

13:43:18

194

706.800

13:43:18

826

704.600

13:32:26

25

704.600

13:32:26

2

704.600

13:32:26

290

704.600

13:32:26

471

704.600

13:32:26

190

704.600

13:32:26

1086

704.600

13:32:26

913

705.000

13:29:44

255

705.000

13:29:44

4

705.000

13:27:00

583

705.000

13:27:00

4

705.200

13:23:08

20

705.200

13:23:08

920

705.200

13:21:07

282

705.000

13:16:39

474

705.000

13:16:39

835

704.400

13:09:57

16

703.200

12:54:53

769

703.200

12:54:53

780

703.200

12:53:00

67

702.800

12:47:14

812

703.000

12:46:01

746

702.800

12:44:33

808

703.800

12:38:56

907

704.000

12:34:07

821

704.000

12:31:43

927

703.800

12:28:38

883

703.400

12:23:19

872

703.000

12:16:50

747

703.000

12:13:53

1092

703.000

12:11:09

1121

703.000

12:09:23

891

701.800

11:59:47

880

701.800

11:49:17

821

702.600

11:42:42

771

702.600

11:39:04

900

702.800

11:29:46

915

703.200

11:22:55

98

703.600

11:21:27

712

703.600

11:21:27

431

703.600

11:16:16

527

703.600

11:16:16

97

703.800

11:11:47

60

703.800

11:11:47

855

703.600

11:06:40

788

703.600

10:59:30

883

703.400

10:49:17

918

703.000

10:41:16

247

703.400

10:37:30

639

703.400

10:37:30

922

704.200

10:30:59

894

703.400

10:25:05

814

705.000

10:21:12

51

705.000

10:18:29

1073

705.000

10:18:29

744

705.000

10:18:29

958

705.600

10:15:42

779

705.800

10:15:18

869

704.200

10:07:39

797

704.600

10:06:44

915

704.000

10:02:38

818

704.000

09:58:22

905

704.200

09:46:32

831

704.200

09:46:32

64

705.000

09:38:04

780

705.000

09:38:04

816

705.000

09:34:20

848

705.000

09:31:20

885

705.000

09:31:20

804

705.000

09:27:33

902

705.200

09:24:10

815

703.600

09:06:02

820

703.000

08:59:44

901

703.600

08:56:53

830

704.000

08:55:15

170

704.000

08:55:15

572

704.000

08:55:15

85

701.800

08:49:37

713

701.800

08:49:37

745

702.200

08:49:02

785

701.800

08:39:15

892

702.000

08:35:09

745

702.400

08:16:33

809

703.000

08:15:42

853

704.600

08:03:47

902

705.800

08:02:14


© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.